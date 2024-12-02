Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Attention-Seeking” Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding
Lifestyle, News

“Attention-Seeking” Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion entrepreneur Nadia Bartel sparked online criticism after wearing a daring see-through black dress to a friend’s wedding in Melbourne, Australia. Social media users labeled the look as “attention-seeking” and “inappropriate” for nuptials. This is not the first time Nadia has drawn backlash as a result of her outfit as a wedding guest.

Highlights
  • Nadia Bartel faced criticism for wearing a see-through dress at a friend's wedding.
  • Social media users called her outfit 'attention-seeking' and 'inappropriate'.
  • This isn't the first time Nadia's wedding attire has sparked backlash.
What People Think

  • Fashion Forward Supporter: Nadia's style celebrates individuality and pushes traditional fashion boundaries.

  • Traditionalist: Upholds dress norms at weddings; Nadia's choice detracts from the bride's spotlight.

  • Nonconformist: Champions self-expression, views criticism of Nadia as outdated and restrictive.

Nadia, known as an Aussie socialite, stunned in a fitted, floor-length dress. The dress, known as the $329 Valiya Maxi Dress, is a striking black, sheer lace gown that leaves little to the imagination, revealing the wearer’s silhouette beneath its intricate pattern. 

Commenters on Facebook called her “pathetically desperate” and labeled her outfit as “attention-seeking,” with one person simply remarking, “Yuck,” News.com.au reported on Tuesday.

Nadia had reportedly shared photographs of her revealing gown on her Instagram story, as someone commented on social media: “Attending someone’s wedding is not about you. It’s about the bride.”

RELATED:

    Fashion entrepreneur Nadia Bartel sparked online criticism

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    Image credits: nadiabartel

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nadiabartel

    The 39-year-old was ruthlessly criticized for a similar issue last year when she attended her friend’s wedding in another black see-through dress.

    At the time, Nadia wore the sheer number to the event in Melbourne, which featured a black boob tube top and matching mini skirt which was overlayed with a see-through fabric, the Daily Star reported in November 2023.

    Etiquette expert Maryanne Parker previously opened up about wedding fashion faux pas perpetuated by wedding guests.

    She wore a daring see-through black dress to a friend’s wedding in Melbourne, Australia

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    Image credits: nadiabartel

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    Image credits: nadiabartel

    Among a slew of conducts to be avoided at all costs during nuptials, outfits played an important role.

    Maryanne told Bored Panda in June: “Trying to outshine the bride is always a very big faux pas. 

    “This is one of the most significant moments in most people’s lives, and every bride deserves the opportunity to be the center of attention and to shine bright on this special occasion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Instead, follow the invitation’s requirements [and] dress according to the occasion, season, and the venue.”

    Social media users labeled the look as “attention-seeking” and “inappropriate” for nuptials

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    Image credits: nadiabartel

    According to the etiquette expert, guests shouldn’t wear white, as she said: “Wearing white – usually, etiquette is the result of traditions and religious beliefs – women should avoid wearing white, wedding-like dresses. 

    “Only if this is specified previously by the bride that she doesn’t mind her guests wearing white dresses. 

    “This tradition comes from back in the day, during Queen Victoria’s wedding to Prince Albert. The white color [represents] purity, innocence, and vulnerability.”

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    Image credits: nadiabartel

    She also advised against dressing “too casually,” stating: “We live in a very relaxed society. However, we need to learn to “read the room” and … the invitations.

    “Based on the event, the location, and the time of the day, use your common sense and dress appropriately. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you are attending a beach wedding during the day, obviously a cocktail dress won’t be your best option. Only if suggested by the bride and the event planner, if there is one.

    This is not the first time Nadia has drawn backlash as a result of her outfit as a wedding guest

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    Image credits: nadiabartel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Drawing attention to yourself and taking the attention away from the groom and the bride, the dress code is one of the first things most people observe at weddings

    “We cannot be too extravagant or too casual at [people’s] weddings. Once again, check the requirements, and the obvious elements, and use your common sense.”

    Bored Panda has contacted Nadia for comment.

    “Shouldn’t everyone be looking at the bride and groom,” a reader commented

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    "Attention-Seeking" Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, please! Not another "person wears clothes" article. I can get this sort of utter nonsense anywhere on the Internet. I know I've made this suggestion elsewhere today, but Pandas, if you agree with me, perhaps you might downvote this article to get the message across?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, please! Not another "person wears clothes" article. I can get this sort of utter nonsense anywhere on the Internet. I know I've made this suggestion elsewhere today, but Pandas, if you agree with me, perhaps you might downvote this article to get the message across?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda