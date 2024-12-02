“Attention-Seeking” Model Slammed For Flashing Her Underwear In Racy Dress At Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion entrepreneur Nadia Bartel sparked online criticism after wearing a daring see-through black dress to a friend’s wedding in Melbourne, Australia. Social media users labeled the look as “attention-seeking” and “inappropriate” for nuptials. This is not the first time Nadia has drawn backlash as a result of her outfit as a wedding guest.

What People Think Fashion Forward Supporter: Nadia's style celebrates individuality and pushes traditional fashion boundaries.

Traditionalist: Upholds dress norms at weddings; Nadia's choice detracts from the bride's spotlight.

Nonconformist: Champions self-expression, views criticism of Nadia as outdated and restrictive.

Nadia, known as an Aussie socialite, stunned in a fitted, floor-length dress. The dress, known as the $329 Valiya Maxi Dress, is a striking black, sheer lace gown that leaves little to the imagination, revealing the wearer’s silhouette beneath its intricate pattern.

Commenters on Facebook called her “pathetically desperate” and labeled her outfit as “attention-seeking,” with one person simply remarking, “Yuck,” News.com.au reported on Tuesday.

Nadia had reportedly shared photographs of her revealing gown on her Instagram story, as someone commented on social media: “Attending someone’s wedding is not about you. It’s about the bride.”

Image credits: nadiabartel

Image credits: nadiabartel

The 39-year-old was ruthlessly criticized for a similar issue last year when she attended her friend’s wedding in another black see-through dress.

At the time, Nadia wore the sheer number to the event in Melbourne, which featured a black boob tube top and matching mini skirt which was overlayed with a see-through fabric, the Daily Star reported in November 2023.

Etiquette expert Maryanne Parker previously opened up about wedding fashion faux pas perpetuated by wedding guests.

She wore a daring see-through black dress to a friend’s wedding in Melbourne, Australia

Image credits: nadiabartel

Image credits: nadiabartel

Among a slew of conducts to be avoided at all costs during nuptials, outfits played an important role.

Maryanne told Bored Panda in June: “Trying to outshine the bride is always a very big faux pas.

“This is one of the most significant moments in most people’s lives, and every bride deserves the opportunity to be the center of attention and to shine bright on this special occasion.

“Instead, follow the invitation’s requirements [and] dress according to the occasion, season, and the venue.”

Social media users labeled the look as “attention-seeking” and “inappropriate” for nuptials

Image credits: nadiabartel

According to the etiquette expert, guests shouldn’t wear white, as she said: “Wearing white – usually, etiquette is the result of traditions and religious beliefs – women should avoid wearing white, wedding-like dresses.

“Only if this is specified previously by the bride that she doesn’t mind her guests wearing white dresses.

“This tradition comes from back in the day, during Queen Victoria’s wedding to Prince Albert. The white color [represents] purity, innocence, and vulnerability.”

Image credits: nadiabartel

She also advised against dressing “too casually,” stating: “We live in a very relaxed society. However, we need to learn to “read the room” and … the invitations.

“Based on the event, the location, and the time of the day, use your common sense and dress appropriately.

“If you are attending a beach wedding during the day, obviously a cocktail dress won’t be your best option. Only if suggested by the bride and the event planner, if there is one.

This is not the first time Nadia has drawn backlash as a result of her outfit as a wedding guest

Image credits: nadiabartel

“Drawing attention to yourself and taking the attention away from the groom and the bride, the dress code is one of the first things most people observe at weddings.

“We cannot be too extravagant or too casual at [people’s] weddings. Once again, check the requirements, and the obvious elements, and use your common sense.”

Bored Panda has contacted Nadia for comment.

“Shouldn’t everyone be looking at the bride and groom,” a reader commented

