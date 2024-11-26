These Zodiacs Are The Most Impacted By Mercury Retrograde—Astrologers Reveal How To Deal With It

ADVERTISEMENT

Experiencing miscommunications? Travel delays? Technology disruptions? Sounds like Mercury is in retrograde again. The astrological phenomenon often blamed for everyday chaos is back, but this time in Sagittarius from November 25 to December 15. Experts exclusively shared which signs were the most affected and how to deal with the mayhem.

Highlights Mercury retrograde is set in Sagittarius from Nov 25 to Dec 15.

During retrograde, misunderstandings and disruptions in communication and travel arise.

Virgo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces are most impacted by this retrograde.

Astrologers advise reviewing and revisiting decisions during Mercury retrograde.

Mercury retrograde is an astrological phenomenon where the planet Mercury appears to move backward in its orbit from Earth’s perspective.

This optical illusion occurs because of the relative speeds of Earth and Mercury as they orbit the Sun. Astronomically, Mercury retrograde happens three to four times a year and lasts about three weeks each time.

In astrology, Mercury is said to rule communication, technology, travel, and certain thought processes.

During retrograde periods, astrologers believe it may cause misunderstandings and disruptions to certain plans.

“Mercury is the planet of communications. So more than that, it’s the planet of thinking, decision-making, and reasoning,” Julian Venables, an astrologer who has been practicing the discipline for over 25 years, told Bored Panda.

Mercury is in retrograde again

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Shuper/Unsplash

He explained: “Mercury is all about the exchange between two people or two things. So it’s also movement and travel.

“That also includes things like posting letters and emails, telephone messages, and all sorts of things like that.

“So, when Mercury goes into retrograde motion, any of those things, particularly from one’s own perspective, can need to be redone, revised, re-looked at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The astrologer highlighted the Latin prefix re—meaning “to reverse” or “rewind”—suggesting a time for revisiting, rethinking, and reflecting on past decisions, allowing for deeper insights before moving forward again.

“It does have a reputation for causing chaos,” Julian admitted. “Retrograde comes around and suddenly there’s massive traffic jams, or there’s blocked trains, or the planes don’t work.”

Experts exclusively shared which signs were the most affected and how to deal with the mayhem

Share icon

Image credits: londonastrologer

Erika O’Connor, an astrologer, echoed travel concerns, especially since this year’s Mercury retrograde is set in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, a fire and mutable sign with notable love for adventure and long-distance travel.

Moreover, Mercury is in retrograde in Sagittarius, which started on Monday (November 25) and will run until December 15. The combination of Sagittarius and the retrogradation may negatively impact one’s journey.

“Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing travel delays or disruptions,” Erika told Bored Panda in an email. “Be prepared for plans to change or for unexpected obstacles to arise, especially with international or long-distance travel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika highlighted some major events to note that have happened during a Mercury retrograde, such as the 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappearance and the Apollo 13 Mission.

According to Erika, in addition to travel mishaps, Mercury retrograde may cause gadgets and digital systems to malfunction, and misunderstandings in beliefs, ideologies, or cultural perspectives.

The astrological phenomenon often blamed for everyday chaos, is back, this time in Sagittarius from November 25 to December 15

“It’s a time to pause, reflect, and revisit unfinished business rather than starting new projects,” Erika said.

She continued: “Sagittarius is associated with higher learning and knowledge. During this retrograde, you might feel drawn to revisit previous studies, question the knowledge you’ve gained, or reevaluate educational paths.

“Sagittarius is all about big-picture thinking, philosophies, and personal truths. During this retrograde, conversations around these topics might get heated or confusing.

“Sagittarius is a sign known for its restless energy and desire for freedom. During the retrograde, this can manifest as scattered thinking, difficulty concentrating, or impulsive decisions that you later rethink.

“Sagittarius values honesty, but Mercury retrograde might cause truth to get lost in translation. You might encounter half-truths, misinterpretations, or an overwhelming need to correct others, which can lead to arguments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé, a Virgo, belongs to one of the zodiac signs that will be most impacted by this year’s Mercury retrograde

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Astrologer Rosa Derriviere shared with Bored Panda in an email: “My own personal retrogrades story was my worst Nightmare.

“I was traveling to New Mexico to visit a friend and realized I lost my passport in the departure lounge. Luckily it was found in a café just in time before take-off! Phew!”

While Mercury retrograde impacts all zodiac signs, certain signs may feel its effects more intensely than others during the present one.

“Virgos and Geminis are strongly affected by Mercury retrograde,” Julian exclaimed. “Sagittarius and Pisces are also affected in possibly not-so-good ways. Gemini and Virgo can be affected in good ways because Mercury is the ruler of those two zodiacs.”

Famous figures like Beyoncé (Virgo), Miley Cyrus (Sagittarius), Drew Barrymore (Pisces), and Angelina Jolie (Gemini) embody the unique traits of their zodiac signs.

Miley Cyrus, a Sagittarius, represents one of the zodiac signs that will feel the strongest effects of this Mercury in retrograde

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Raphael Pour-Hashemi

According to Julian’s astrological calculations, Sagittarius individuals born between November 27 and December 14, Virgos born between August 27 and September 14, Geminis born between May 27 and June 14, and Pisces born between February 27 and March 14 are expected to be most affected by this Mercury retrograde period.

The astrologer explained that this Mercury retrograde will center around themes of identity and purpose, prompting reflection on selfhood, personal roles, and core beliefs about who you are and your life’s direction.

“All signs are affected but particularly those ruled by mercury such as Gemini and Virgo,” Rosa said. “Libra and Aquarius are ruled by the Air element that belongs to Mercury and may also be affected more than other signs.”

Drew Barrymore, a Pisces, is also among the zodiac signs likely to be deeply influenced during this Mercury retrograde

Share icon

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

How each zodiac sign may experience the effects of this Mercury retrograde period:

Aries

Erika: Miscommunications can lead to frustration. Aries may find it harder to express their thoughts clearly, leading to arguments or misunderstandings. Double-check travel and work plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosa: Aries are ruled by the action planet Mars. They can become more stressed and frustrated than usual.

Taurus

Erika: Financial hiccups or confusion about personal values could arise. It is a good time to reevaluate spending habits or delayed investments.

Rosa: Taurus loves routine and cannot stand change unless they are in control. They can become angry or stubborn.

Gemini

Erika: Mercury is also Gemini’s ruling planet, so retrogrades can feel chaotic. Miscommunications in social and professional life are likely.

Rosa: Gemini generally finds positivity but may become more disorganized.

Cancer

Erika: Family and home life may feel unsettled, with the potential for misunderstandings or delays in domestic plans.

Rosa: Cancer, like the crab retreats, and becomes even more moodier than usual.

Leo

Erika: Creative projects and self-expression might face setbacks. Old issues in relationships could resurface, challenging Leos pride.

Rosa: Leo loves to take center stage. Anything that dims their limelight = DRAMA.

Virgo

Erika: Since Mercury rules Virgo, this sign feels retrograde deeply. Expect delays, misunderstandings, and stress about details.

Rosa: Virgo despises disorder and chaos and goes into mental overdrive.

Libra

Erika: Relationship misunderstandings or unresolved conflicts could arise.

Rosa: Libra the people’s person may feel alone and isolated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scorpio

Erika: Hidden truths or unresolved emotional matters might surface. Retrograde could be transformative, urging introspection and self-honesty.

Rosa: Scorpio digs deep – perhaps too deep and blows things out of proportion becoming even more dark and intense.

Sagittarius

Erika: Travel disruptions are common for this adventurous sign during Mercury retrograde.

Rosa: Sagittarius loves to go, go, go and may experience difficulty getting around.

Capricorn

Erika: Career plans might stall or require revision.

Rosa: Capricorn – the executive sign refuses to be rattled and presses the reset button. Quoting “We are where we are.”

Aquarius

Erika: Technology mishaps may disrupt Aquarians; futuristic plans.

Rosa: Aquarius the innovator loves a challenge but may become even more quirkier and eccentric than usual.

Pisces

Erika: Dreams and intuition may feel muddled.

Rosa: Pisces floats into a fantasy world until it’s over.

Angelina Jolie, a Gemini, is part of the group of zodiac signs that will experience significant impacts from this Mercury retrograde

Share icon

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Here is the astrologers’ advice on navigating Mercury retrograde:

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika: “I advise that people simply take extra care and time to review and revisit all the necessary information before proceeding. Life cannot be on hold for these periods of time.

“Reflect, revise, reassess: Mercury retrograde is said to be a better time for reviewing the past than starting new projects.

“Double-check details: whether it’s contracts, plans, or emails, pay close attention to details. Stay flexible: allow extra time for delays and be patient with others.”

Julian: “It’s a good idea to reconsider things, to take your time before making a decision. Do not discount something completely, but just take your time with it.

“Because at the moment, it’s mutable signs. So the mutable signs are all about adaption, variation, flow, and change.

“So the best thing you can say right now is go with the flow. Literally, just go with the flow. Don’t stick in the mud and say, ‘Well, that’s it. I’ve got to be this.’

“Just say, ‘Hey, I’m just going to go with the flow,’ like watching the pie rise and fall, you know.”

In astrology, Mercury governs communication, technology, and travel, and during retrograde, it is believed to cause misunderstandings and disruptions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tarotbymaisy

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosa: “My tips for mercury retrograde are to be prepared, and make a note of the mercury phases.

“Leave more time for travel in general. Never sign a contract during, just before, or just after Mercury retrograde if possible.

“When sending emails or any correspondence dot the I’s and cross the t’s. Triple-check before pressing Send. Avoid getting into arguments. Carry on with your life with some extra caution.”