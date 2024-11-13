Martha Stewart Pushes Drew Barrymore Away During Touchy Interview: “Creepy And Invasive”

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Barrymore prompted outrage after continuing her habit of being physically too close to her latest talk show guests, this time with Martha Stewart. During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Martha looked visibly uncomfortable when Drew caressed her back.

Appearing on Tuesday’s (November 12) episode of Drew’s talk show, Martha ended up pushing the seemingly touchy talk show host away, after being caressed on her back for several seconds.

During the segment, both women were discussing what made Martha “soft and gooey” on the inside. “Treatment,” the 83-year-old businesswoman replied, as Drew flirtatiously echoed: “When you’re treated like a lady.”

At one point, Martha glanced uncomfortably at the audience, then gently pushed the E.T. star away, remarking: “You’re the wrong gender.”

The 49-year-old actress responded by theatrically falling back onto her talk show couch, as she quipped: “I know … Although, the way it’s going with men, though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore.”

The episode sparked various reactions, as a YouTube user commented: “Drew needs to read the room, even in the documentary Martha discusses how she is not an emotional person.

“Some of us need some personal space. Drew doesn’t respect or understand that.”

Last month, Netflix released Martha, a documentary that highlights Martha’s upbringing in a working-class family, the scandal that sent her to prison, and her success post-prison, in addition to her cheating scandal.

A person wrote: “That was not playful she very clearly made her aware of how ridiculous it is to touch another adult without requesting consent first.”

Someone else penned: “Drew is being herself and Martha is being herself. Nothing wrong…Great show.”

“Drew’s touchy-feely behavior needs to be reprimanded at this point,” a netizen argued. “It’s one thing if you’re good friends with someone, but she acts like this with every guest. Quite frankly, it’s inappropriate.”

A viewer shared: “Martha was not feeling her but I love Drew’s innocence/tenderness to guests. She’s sweet.”

“I like Drew a lot but she can get up in your face sometimes,” a commentator added.

A separate individual chimed in: “Drew [is] still that little girl who looks up to a lot of stars forgetting she is one too.

“None of them in this video was uncomfortable [with] the play-along. And if Martha works with Snoop she uses too the awkwardness and jokes.”

Drew is notable for being overly touchy with her guests and was referred to as “cringy” when she tightly held Oprah Winfrey’s hand last December, Page Six reported on Tuesday.

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

A clip of the interaction at the time shows Oprah and Drew sitting close together and discussing the importance of studio audiences.

The Hollywood star reportedly had a tight grip on the media mogul’s hand. While the moment prompted criticism on social media, Oprah ended up defending her fellow talk show host.

Oprah told TMZ: “I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm. I was not uncomfortable at all.”

In August, Drew addressed concerns that she exhibited inappropriate physical contact with her guests on her show, explaining “Entertainment Tonight” that “physical distance” isn’t her “strong point.”

She explained: “First of all, we’re always going to be big on joy and laughter and feeling good.

“That was something that I always wanted to do but I never thought we would launch in a pandemic.

“And trying to lean into the joy and the feel-good comedy at that time was real weird and wacky.

“Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself. I like to be around people.”

She humorously admitted at the time that she knew she was “not everyone’s favorite.”

Nevertheless, in September, the Charlie’s Angels talent revealed that she was going to try her best to put some distance between her and her talk show guests moving forward.

During the season 5 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show in September, Drew acknowledged on two separate occasions that she was trying to work on the “physical proximity” between her and guests after people said that she’s “too touchy,” Entertainment Weekly reported on September 9.

She told Dax Shepard at the time: “I get in trouble for physical proximity on this show. I guess a lot of people say, like, ‘You’re too touchy,’ about me.”

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so…’ talk about shame and embarrassment. I’m horrified when I hear that, and yet I can’t stop.”

Dax responded: “It’s kind of who you are. It is helpful that you’re an average-sized lady. If you were my size man-handling everyone, it might be a little different.

“So you might have a freedom I don’t.”

In the same month, in an episode as part of Drew’s news segment with co-host Ross Mathews and CBS Morning hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers, Drew also revealed: “It’s so funny, because consistently over the last five years, it’s that I’m too touchy and too close to people.

“Which is so embarrassing.”

Nate went on to interject: “But that’s a part of the show! It’s woven in the fabric of what this show is, that intimacy.”

Drew admitted that she was not sure she could “break the habit” either, and clarified: “So, I hear you and I’ll do my best, but it is so hard.”

