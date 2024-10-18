Martha Stewart Says Keeping Decades-Long Affair Secret During Her Marriage Was “Very Easy”

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Stewart said it was “very easy” to keep an extramarital affair secret for 30 years. The iconic businesswoman’s cheating scandal initially came to light in the trailer of her upcoming Netflix documentary series Martha. She briefly opened up about her marriage to her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

The 83-year-old homemaking expert spoke at the launch party for her 100th book in Manhattan, New York, USA, on Wednesday evening (October 16), The Daily Mail reported on Thursday (October 17).

Highlights Martha Stewart admits to a 30-year affair she kept secret during her marriage.

The affair revelation is part of her upcoming Netflix documentary series.

Martha Stewart briefly opened up about her marriage to Andrew Stewart.

Martha's friendship with Snoop Dogg highlighted at her 100th book launch.

During the event, Martha quipped about her infidelity when her friend Lee Brian Schrager joked: “If you’re looking for ideas [for another book] maybe you could talk about how you [had] an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret, how is that possible?”

Reportedly taking the mic out of Lee’s hand, Martha replied: “Very easy, you have to be circumspect.”

Martha Stewart said it was “very easy” to keep an extramarital affair secret for 30 years

Share icon

Image credits: marthastewart48

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

As she handed the microphone back to Lee, he reportedly joked: “Not circumcised, circumspect! We got it!”

The American businessman went on to suggest that Martha and her close friend Snoop Dogg could “do a book about rolling” after witnessing them smoking together outside, as per The Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Apprentice alumnus grabbed the mic, once again, to respond: “We’re doing a book about cooking… which includes that,” to which Lee replied: “I had no doubt, Martha.”

The iconic businesswoman’s cheating scandal initially came to light in the trailer of her upcoming Netflix documentary series Martha

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Martha and rapper Snoop Dogg notably share a close, unlikely friendship that began in 2008 when he appeared on her cooking show, Martha.

Their chemistry led to further collaborations, including co-hosting Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

At the recent launch of the TV personality’s new book, Martha, The Cookbook, the 52-year-old hip-hop star reportedly took the opportunity to say a few words about his friend: “I just wanna say that Martha is a real dear friend and family member to me.”

Martha briefly opened up about her marriage to her ex-husband Andrew Stewart

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Snoop continued: “So, me and my team, we jumped off a plane [and] drove straight here because we wanted to support her, we love everything that she’s about.

“One hundred books is a true hype, she showed me how to write books, I have two cookbooks out right now so I’m just following her lead and trying to be a better person by having a relationship with a great woman like this.

“As you can see, we are real friends, this is not TV, this is not made up, we really care about each other.

“So, Martha, I just wanna tell you I love you, thank you, and I appreciate you.”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Martha Stewart’s 100th book launch comes after the release of Netflix’s trailer for its upcoming documentary Martha, in which the lifestyle icon admitted to being unfaithful to her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the upcoming documentary trailer, which was released on October 10, Martha confessed: “Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s–t. Get out of that marriage.”

The clip went on to feature a producer amusingly asking: “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” to which Martha then admitted: “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Martha and Andrew were married for nearly three decades after tying the knot in 1961

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha and Andrew were married for nearly three decades after tying the knot in 1961, The New York Post reported on October 10.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Alexis Stewart, in 1965 before divorcing in 1990.

The docuseries reportedly explores Martha in a series of intimate interviews, tracing her rise from a teen model to becoming America’s first self-made female billionaire in 1999.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: imdb

Viewers also get to see how the television personality rebranded her image after going to prison for insider trading in 2004, as per The Post.

Martha sold her stake in ImClone Systems, a biopharmaceutical company, in December 2001, which raised eyebrows for investigators.

They questioned her on the trade in early 2002, but she and her stockbroker, Peter Bacanovic, maintained that they had no insider knowledge that prompted the sale.

You can watch the trailer for Martha below:

However, federal prosecutors later accused Martha and Peter of lying to the authorities and acting on non-public knowledge when they made the trade, according to The Post.

In early 2004, a highly publicized trial ensued, and Martha was reportedly found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

As the best-selling author was sentenced to five months in prison and two years of probation, Martha explained in her new docuseries: “I had to climb out of a hole.”

Martha’s cheating confession sparked heated debates

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT