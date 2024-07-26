Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Speaks Out After Billionaire’s Anti-Trans Rant About Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Elon Musk misgendering his trans daughter and saying she was “killed” by the “woke mind virus,” Vivian Jenna Wilson responded in a new bombshell interview. According to the 20-year-old, her billionaire father was absent in her life and cruel to her as a child for being queer and feminine.

“I think [Elon] was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” Vivian told NBC News on Thursday (July 25). “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

On Monday (July 22), the Tesla and SpaceX owner sat down with psychologist Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, notable for being a climate-change denier, his misogynistic rants, and his transphobic views.

During the controversial exchange, published by American conservative outlet The Daily Wire, Elon revealed that he had been an advocate against doctors treating transgender people, stating: “Well, it happened to one of my older boys. I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier.”

“This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had Covid going on, so there was a lot of confusion.

“And I was told Xavier might commit suicide. It’s incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that are promoting this should go to prison.”

The 53-year-old X (formerly known as Twitter) CEO continued: “I was tricked into doing this.

“It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.”

Misinformation about puberty blockers has increasingly been used to discredit life-saving treatment for transgender people, as exemplified by J.K. Rowling’s public slander against the LGBTQ+ community.

In reality, puberty blockers can be used to delay the changes of puberty in transgender and gender-diverse youth who have started puberty, the Mayo Clinic states.

The medicines most often used for this purpose are called gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogs. Moreover, the renowned medical institution explains that GnRH analogs do not cause permanent physical changes.

Instead, they pause puberty, which offers a chance to explore gender identity. It also gives youth and their families time to plan for the psychological, medical, developmental, social, and legal issues that may lie ahead.

When a person stops taking GnRH analogs, puberty starts again, Mayo Clinic notes.

“I lost my son, essentially,” Elon told the Canadian psychologist. “They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

A new name can represent a more affirming life for some transgender or gender-nonconforming people, which often means a fresh start, giving them a way to live in their truth, Cleveland Clinic explains.

Refusing to acknowledge a person’s new name or continue to use their old name can be quite invalidating or traumatic, and it is referred to as “deadnaming” someone.

Post by @vivllainous View on Threads

Daughter Vivian has since come out to clarify that for as long as she could remember, the South African entrepreneur hasn’t been a supportive father.

She reportedly said Elon was rarely present in her life, leaving her and her siblings to be cared for by their mother or by nannies, even though he had joint custody.

Moreover, Vivian told NBC News that her father would berate her, saying: “He was cold.

“He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

Vivian reportedly said that, when she was a child, Elon would harass her for exhibiting feminine traits and pressure her to appear more masculine, including by pushing her to deepen her voice as early as elementary school.

She recalled: “I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high, it was cruel.”

Vivian and her twin brother were born to the businessman’s first wife, author Justine Musk. The couple divorced in 2008, and Vivian said her parents shared custody between their homes in the Los Angeles, USA, area, NBC News reported.

Now a college student studying languages, Vivian has never conducted an interview before and has largely stayed out of public view.

She did, however, attract attention in 2022 when she sought court approval in California to change her name and, in the process, denounced her father, as per the American broadcaster.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” Vivian said in the court filing.

She told NBC News that at the time, she was surprised by the media attention to the court filing, which she submitted when she was 18.

Vivian said that she hadn’t spoken to her dad in about four years and that she refused to be defined by him.

“I would like to emphasize one thing: I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child,” the student said. “My life should be defined by my own choices.”

Elon, who has been politically active in recent months, endorsing Republican US Presidential candidate Donald Trump and lifting protection for trans people on X, told Psychologist Jordan Peterson on Monday: “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after [Vivian’s gender-affirming care], and we’re making some progress.”

The billionaire further discussed children being targeted by doctors with gender procedures, saying that the practice is “evil.”

Elon went on to call “gender-affirming care” a “terrible euphemism,” adding: “It’s really child mutilation and sterilization. It’s evil. You’re taking kids who are far below the age of consent.”

A person might feel like their gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth, leading to gender dysphoria and, sometimes, to identifying as transgender.

Gender-affirming medical treatments and surgeries are available globally to help a transgender person with their often life-debilitating gender dysphoria. The treatments can help a person transition from one gender to another.

Taking to X on Monday, Elon dead-named his daughter again, writing: “Xavier was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria.

“I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous!’, as well as his love of musicals & theatre.

“But he was not a girl.”

Shortly after, Vivian refuted her father’s claims via Threads, a rival of X. She clarified: “There’s a lot of stuff I need to debunk which I will get to don’t worry, but I want to start with what I find the funniest which is the notorious ‘slightly autistic’ tweet.

“This is gonna be a bit so just bare with me.”

She continued: “This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever.

“I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random, and said ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f*****g story.”

Vivian further revealed: “I did not have a ‘love of musicals & theatre’ when I was four, because y’know… I was f*****g four.

“I did not know what these things were. My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a Hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre.”

The linguist went on to disprove Elon’s claim that she picked out jackets for him, ridiculing the stereotypical use of the term “fabulous.”

“I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four,” Vivian wrote.

She added: “This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this.

“He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.

“Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion.

“I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

Vivian concluded: “As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

“I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me.

“Obviously Elon can’t say the same because, in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him.”

Vivian was also mentioned in a biography about Elon by author Walter Isaacson — a book that she told NBC News was inaccurate and unfair to her.

The book referred to her politics as “radical Marxism,” quoting Elon’s sister-in-law, Christiana Musk, but Vivian said she’s not a Marxist, though she said she does oppose wealth inequality.

Vivian told NBC News that the author had never reached out to her directly ahead of the publication. Nevertheless, Walter has since claimed the exact opposite.

The 20-year-old reportedly said she had never received an explanation for why her father spent so little time with her and her siblings, admitting: “He was there, I want to say, maybe 10% of the time. That’s generous.

“He had half custody, and he fully was not there.

“It was just a fact of life at the time, so I don’t think I realized just how abnormal of an experience it was.”

She went on to reveal that she came out twice in life: once as gay in eighth grade and a second time as transgender when she was 16.

Justine, Vivian’s mom, was “very supportive,” as she said: “I love her a lot.”

Debunking Elon’s claims that he had been “tricked” by doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic, Vivian reportedly said that in 2020, when she was still a minor at 16, she wanted to start treatment for severe gender dysphoria but needed the consent of both parents under California law.

She said that her mother was supportive but that Elon initially wasn’t. She said she texted him about it for a while, as per NBC News.

“I was trying to do this for months, but he said I had to go meet with him in person,” Vivian said. “At that point, it was very clear that we both had a very distinct disdain for each other.”

When she eventually went and gave him the medical forms, she said, Elon read them at least twice, once with her and then again on his own, before he signed them.

Vivian recalled: “He was not by any means tricked. He knew the full side effects,” before explaining that she took puberty blockers before switching to hormone-replacement therapy.

“They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted,” Vivian said. “They definitely allowed me to thrive.”

“Good for her for standing up to him,” a reader commented