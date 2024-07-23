“I Lost My Son”: Elon Musk Says He Was “Tricked” Into Allowing Trans Child To Have Puberty Blockers

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk, 53, has made dramatic claims about his child’s transitioning being the result of the “woke mind virus.” He also said “his son” is “dead” because of it.

In a provocative interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson on July 22, the Tesla and SpaceX founder alleged that he was duped into approving his now-estranged child’s use of puberty blockers.

The tech mogul is the father of 12 children. His transgender child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is one of six children that he shares with his ex-wife and Canadian author, Justine Wilson.

Elon Musk made provocative claims about his transgender child during an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson

Image credits: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Vivian, 20, legally changed her name and gender at the Santa Monica courthouse in California on June 22, 2022.

She chose to adopt her mother’s last name, which was apparently driven by her desire to distance herself from her biological father.

The then-18-year-old revealed that she did not want any association with her father, according to a petition she filed on April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder is a father to 12 children, one of whom he reportedly welcomed this year with Shivon Zilis

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she wrote in the petition.

As Elon continues sharing a complicated relationship with Vivian, he claimed in the July 22 interview that his “son” is now “dead.”

The billionaire founder made the remarks when asked about his thoughts on performing sex change procedures on children.

“It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys,” he told the host.

“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t…” Musk continued.

The billionaire founder’s child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, said in a 2022 petition, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”

“That was a lie right from the outset,” remarked Dr. Jordan, who also disapproves of gender-affirming care for children.

“Incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison,” Musk said.

The tech entrepreneur described puberty blockers as “just sterilization drugs.” He also said this was not explained to him when he gave his consent for Vivian’s treatment.

He called “gender-affirming care” a “terrible euphemism.”

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason,” said the father-of-twelve. “The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

“I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that,” Elon said in his interview below

Puberty blockers, designed to pause the changes from puberty, have become a focal point of significant controversy.

These medications stop the body from making sex hormones, such as testosterone and estrogen. They can possibly offer a respite to adolescents experiencing gender dysphoria, allowing them time to explore their identities. However, the use of puberty blockers has also faced immense criticism. Critics have argued about the long-term effects on fertility and bone density, as well as the potential for irreversible impacts.

Some view the drugs as a necessary tool for mental health and well-being, while others believe they can be prematurely administered without sufficient understanding of their long-term consequences.