Happy birthday to Al Pacino , Hank Azaria , and Maggie Rogers ! April 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Al Pacino, 86 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Al Pacino a favorite among modern film directors. He is best known for his iconic roles in The Godfather series and his Academy Award-winning performance in Scent of a Woman.



Little-known fact: Before achieving acting fame, Al Pacino once dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player.

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#2 Actor and Comedian Hank Azaria, 62 American actor and voice artist Hank Azaria is widely recognized for his incredible vocal range and comedic flair on screen and stage. He is best known for portraying a multitude of characters on The Simpsons, as well as roles in films like The Birdcage and television series such as Brockmire.



Little-known fact: He originally intended to work predominantly as a theatrical actor, even setting up a company called Big Theatre with a friend.

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#3 Musician Maggie Rogers, 32 Marking her 32nd birthday, Maggie Rogers is an American singer-songwriter and producer known for her distinct blend of folk, pop, and electronic music. Her breakout moment with "Alaska" during an NYU master class launched her critically acclaimed career. Rogers continues to captivate audiences with new albums and dynamic live performances.



Little-known fact: Maggie Rogers possesses synesthesia, a rare neurological condition that allows her to perceive music as colors.

#4 Actor Jonathan Bailey, 38 Known for his compelling stage presence, British actor and singer Jonathan Bailey has captivated audiences in a range of dramatic and musical roles. He gained international recognition in the Bridgerton series and earned an Olivier Award for his performance in Company.



Bailey also stars in the upcoming Wicked films.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Jonathan Bailey was a talented musician, playing both the piano and clarinet on a music scholarship.

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#5 Actor and Comedian Jason Lee, 56 A former professional skateboarder, Jason Lee later transitioned into a successful American actor and acclaimed photographer. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in Kevin Smith films and for starring in the television series My Name Is Earl.



Lee also co-founded Stereo Skateboards, reflecting his enduring passion for the sport.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Jason Lee gained fame for popularizing the “360 flip” in skateboarding.

#6 Actress Sara Paxton, 38 Showcasing a versatile acting range, Sara Paxton is an American actress and singer who first captivated audiences in teen films. She is widely recognized for her lead roles in Aquamarine and the television series Darcy's Wild Life.



Little-known fact: She was a marching band member in high school.

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#7 Singer and Rapper Jay Park, 39 An American rapper and singer, Jay Park rose to global attention for his dynamic performances and entrepreneurial spirit. He built a formidable presence in the Korean hip-hop scene, creating successful music labels and collaborating internationally. Park is also recognized for his extensive discography and charismatic stage presence.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Jay Park was a competitive b-boy and a member of the Seattle-based crew Art of Movement (AOM).

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#8 Singer and Producer Björn Ulvaeus, 81 Swedish musician and songwriter Björn Ulvaeus is renowned as a co-founder of the iconic supergroup ABBA. He is recognized for crafting timeless pop hits and co-composing globally successful musicals like Mamma Mia! and Chess. Ulvaeus also advocates for a cash-free society.



Little-known fact: Björn Ulvaeus actively advocates for a cash-free society in Sweden, believing it helps reduce crime.

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