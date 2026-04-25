Who Is Jay Park? Jay Park is an American rapper, singer, and entrepreneur who shaped the sound of Korean hip-hop and R&B. He gained significant global traction through his digital presence and authentic artistry. His breakout moment came with a viral YouTube cover of B.o.B’s “Nothin’ on You,” which amassed millions of views overnight. Park’s raw talent and charismatic performances quickly earned him a dedicated international fanbase.

Full Name Jay Park Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean Education Edmonds-Woodway High School, Dankook University Father Yong-jun Park Mother Mi-Jung Choi Siblings Jehan Park

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Edmonds, Washington, Jay Park developed an early passion for hip-hop and b-boying, often practicing with his crew, Art of Movement. His parents, Yong-jun Park and Mi-Jung Choi, supported his interests, with his father later managing his finances. He attended Edmonds-Woodway High School before moving to South Korea to train with JYP Entertainment. Park also pursued higher education at Dankook University, studying Business Administration before dropping out to focus on his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Jay Park is currently single and prefers to keep his personal romantic life private. He has mentioned having a past relationship earlier in his career in South Korea. He has no publicly known children and has not confirmed any partners since his early career, focusing instead on his music and business ventures.

Career Highlights Jay Park’s solo career took off with his debut EP “Count on Me” and the full-length album “New Breed,” both topping Korean music charts. He quickly established himself as a versatile artist, bridging US and Korean music scenes with his distinctive blend of hip-hop and R&B. He further expanded his influence by founding AOMG and H1GHR Music, independent hip-hop labels that became powerhouses in the Korean music industry. In 2017, Park made history as the first Asian-American artist to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, a significant step in his global career. Park has also received numerous accolades, including the Musician of the Year award at the 2013 Korean Music Awards. He continues to be an influential figure, expanding into ventures like his More Vision record label and the Won Soju brand.