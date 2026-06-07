Happy birthday to Liam Neeson , Bill Hader , and Michael Cera ! June 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Liam Neeson, 74 Renowned for his commanding screen presence, Liam Neeson is a Northern Irish American actor whose career spans powerful dramas to intense action thrillers. He is celebrated for his Academy Award-nominated role in Schindler's List, and his iconic action hero turns in the Taken film series.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Neeson was an accomplished amateur senior boxing champion.

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#2 Actor and Comedian Bill Hader, 48 Known for his exceptional versatility, American actor and comedian Bill Hader rose to prominence on Saturday Night Live. He has since garnered critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards for co-creating and starring in the dark comedy series Barry.



Little-known fact: He was once fired from a movie usher job for spoiling the ending of Titanic to unruly patrons.

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#3 Actor Michael Cera, 38 Renowned for his charmingly awkward characters, Canadian actor Michael Cera first captivated audiences as George Michael Bluth on Arrested Development. He quickly became a beloved figure in cinema with roles in hit comedies like Superbad and Juno.

Beyond acting, Cera is also a talented musician, playing multiple instruments and releasing his own album, True That. His distinctive understated style has made him a fixture in both independent and mainstream projects.



Little-known fact: Michael Cera's interest in acting was sparked at the age of three after he repeatedly watched the movie Ghostbusters while sick with chickenpox.

#4 Model and Actress Emily Ratajkowski, 35 Known for her outspoken approach to self-expression, American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski garnered fame from the controversial 2013 "Blurred Lines" music video. She expanded her career into film with a notable debut in Gone Girl. Ratajkowski is also a bestselling author, with her essay collection My Body exploring themes of feminism and image ownership.



Little-known fact: Emily Ratajkowski's parents initially wanted her to pursue a career as a doctor, even a brain surgeon.

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#5 Rapper Swae Lee, 33 Known for his wide vocal range and melodic rap style, Swae Lee is an American rapper and singer who gained prominence as half of the duo Rae Sremmurd. His impactful solo career includes chart-topping hits and significant collaborations across the music industry. Lee's distinctive sound blends hip-hop, R&B, and pop influences, creating a unique musical presence.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in music, Swae Lee and his brother Slim Jxmmi experienced a period of homelessness, squatting in an abandoned house.

#6 Rapper and Singer Iggy Azalea, 36 Rising to international fame, Australian rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea captivated audiences with her bold style and Southern-influenced flow. She is best known for her chart-topping single “Fancy” and her Grammy-nominated debut album, The New Classic.



Beyond music, Azalea has launched her own record label and found significant success on digital platforms, demonstrating her business acumen.



Little-known fact: Before adopting her stage name, Amethyst Amelia Kelly chose "Iggy" after her childhood dog and "Azalea" from the street where her family lived.

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#7 Singer-Songwriter George Ezra, 33 Known for his rich, bass-baritone voice, British singer-songwriter George Ezra rose to prominence with the global success of his 2014 hit single “Budapest”. He has since released three consecutive UK number one albums and won a Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.



Little-known fact: Before his solo success, George Ezra once performed in a Wheatus tribute band, singing the female parts of their songs.

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#8 Musician and Television Personality Dave Navarro, 59 Renowned for his distinctive guitar style, American musician and television personality Dave Navarro first gained fame as the lead guitarist for Jane's Addiction. He is also recognized for his tenure with Red Hot Chili Peppers and his role as host of the reality series Ink Master. Navarro's career highlights also include releasing a solo album and extensive collaborative work.



Little-known fact: Dave Navarro co-wrote a memoir titled Don't Try This at Home and directed the adult film Broken.

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#9 Television Host Bear Grylls, 52 Renowned for his incredible survival expertise, Bear Grylls is a British adventurer and television presenter. He captivated global audiences with his series Man vs. Wild, demonstrating raw grit in the world’s most hostile environments. Grylls is also celebrated for his record-breaking ascent of Mount Everest at a young age.



Little-known fact: Before his adventuring career, Bear Grylls earned a second-dan black belt in Shotokan karate as a teenager.

#10 Politician Mike Pence, 67 Rising through Indiana politics, American politician and lawyer Michael Richard Pence served as the 48th Vice President of the United States. He is recognized for his leadership as Governor of Indiana and his conservative policy advocacy.



Little-known fact: Before his political career, Mike Pence hosted a syndicated conservative radio talk show and a weekly television public affairs program.

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