Who Is Mike Pence? Michael Richard Pence is an American politician and lawyer known for his staunch conservative principles. His career trajectory showcases a dedication to public service through various governmental roles. Pence’s most recognized moment came as the 48th Vice President of the United States under President Donald Trump. His tenure marked a period of significant national policy shifts and international engagement.

Full Name Michael Richard Pence Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Karen Pence Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish Education Columbus North High School, Hanover College, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law Father Edward Joseph Pence Jr. Mother Ann Jane Cawley Siblings Greg Pence Kids Michael Pence, Charlotte Pence, Audrey Pence

Early Life and Education Edward Joseph Pence Jr. and Ann Jane Cawley welcomed Michael Richard Pence to Columbus, Indiana, where he grew up as one of six children in an Irish Catholic family. His father managed a group of gas stations. Pence attended Columbus North High School, then earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Hanover College. He later pursued legal studies, receiving his Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 1986.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Karen Pence, Michael Richard Pence shares a longstanding partnership that began in 1985. She supported his political career as he transitioned from private practice to public office. The couple has three children: Michael Pence, Charlotte Pence, and Audrey Pence. He shares a close family bond with his wife and children.

Career Highlights Michael Richard Pence’s political career features prominent service as the 48th Vice President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He played a key role in the Trump administration’s policy initiatives. Before his national role, Pence served as the 50th Governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, where he enacted significant tax cuts and advocated for conservative policies. He also chaired the House Republican Conference in Congress.