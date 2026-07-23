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Mime Accused Of Terrorizing Women With Alleged Cooking Oil Stunt While Stripped Down
A mime in a top hat and suit, possibly involved in a cooking oil stunt, seen outdoors near a white vehicle.
Crime, Society

Mime Accused Of Terrorizing Women With Alleged Cooking Oil Stunt While Stripped Down

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Hernan Asael Villagran Lux, 29, a Massachusetts man, has been accused of terrorizing female visitors and employees at multiple state parks for months.

Lux has allegedly stared at and smiled at women in an “unnerving” and “terrifying manner” while dressed as a mime, leaving staff afraid to work in areas where he has been spotted.

Highlights
  • A Massachusetts man, dressed like a mime, was arrested over accusations of harassing female state park employees.
  • He has several prior arrests and has been ordered a mandatory mental health evaluation.
  • The man has been spotted on several Massachusetts rail trails over the past few months, with many eyewitnesses reporting they were “spooked” by his behavior.

The allegations have also sparked warnings on social media, where people from across Massachusetts reported being approached by Lux on nearby trails.

On Sunday, July 19, Lux was arrested in Framingham on the Cochituate Rail Trail and charged with three counts of criminal harassment.

At the time of the arrest, he was wearing black-and-white attire and face paint, similar to a mime.

“I’ve seen this person walk on the main street, and I’ve always asked myself, like, ‘Why is he dressed like that?’” said Dalia Stuart, an eyewitness.

RELATED:

    Lux was accused of harassing female state park employees, including stripping down on one occasion

    A mime with bleached hair and full make up, including dramatic eyelashes and lipstick, wearing a suit and tie.

    Image credits: Hernan Villagran/YouTube

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    According to court documents, Lux was arraigned on Monday, July 20, at Framingham District Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

    The prosecutors read aloud the allegations against him, which included complaints from three female employees of the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) about over 50 harassing encounters with Lux in the past two months at a Natick state park near Boston.

    A mime in a black suit, bow tie, and hat, holding a cane and sitting outdoors in an orange chair.

    Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

    The employees said that they knew Lux by name and appearance, and one claimed that the encounters “escalated” over time, eventually leaving them afraid to work near him.

    “The women report an extensive number of contacts with the defendant involving him staring at them, smiling in what they describe as ‘a really unnerving and frankly terrifying manner,’” said Framingham District Court Supervisor Andrew Mange.

    A text message bubble from a social media platform, asking So being weird is a crime now? with seven likes.

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    A text message bubble stating Reached out for a comment but haven't heard anything back at this time with one laughing emoji.

    Lux reportedly complimented one employee’s appearance, commented on her lips, and refused to leave when he was asked to.

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    In one instance, Lux allegedly “stripped down to his underwear, slathered cooking oil all over his body, and began working out right by their staff area,” Mange said.

    Lux’s court records showed several prior arrests

    A stripped down mime in blue underwear and white face makeup, covered in cooking oil, standing outdoors in front of trees.

    Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

    Lux allegedly fainted in court as the prosecutors read out the allegations against him. He was treated by medical professionals before the proceedings resumed in the afternoon.

    The judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Lux at Bridgewater State Hospital. His next hearing is scheduled for August 6.

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    A man with light blonde hair and a beard, wearing headphones and a white shirt with a dark jacket, accused of mime terrorizing women.

    Image credits: Boston 25 News/YouTube

    The judge also impounded the police report until next summer, according to court documents.

    Lux’s records show three prior shoplifting cases — along with a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — which were all earlier dismissed in a Framingham courthouse, as per The Boston Globe.

    A social media comment about a mime terrorizing women, stating '50 unnerving encounters shame on the police for waiting so long.'

    A social media comment about a mime terrorizing women, trying to take it seriously but finding humor in blue panties and powdered face.

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    A separate shoplifting case is still pending in Natick District Court, where he’s chosen to represent himself.

    Following Lux’s arrest, several others spoke up about a man who fit his descriptions approaching and following them on the Cochituate and other nearby rail trails.

    Multiple eyewitnesses spotted Lux in Massachusetts rail trails in the past few months

    “Causing a disturbance and harassing people, that’s just not appropriate — no matter what you call yourself or do,” Blake Ellison, who frequents the trail, told NBC 10 Boston. 

    “He passed me when I was going down the path,” Chris Neofotistos told the outlet. “Kind of freaked me out a bit. Top hat, Dracula paint on his face, black cape, cane. Real creepy.”

    A person dressed as a mime in a black top hat, long coat, and bow tie, accused of terrorizing women with a cooking oil stunt.

    Image credits: crimepulsedaily/X

    “I think I’ve seen this person, maybe like five times,” said Tracy Qiu.

    “He was just kind of by the bushes, by the water, so that was a little weird that he was just kind of off the path, kind of stumbling around the bushes by himself, and that was when it was starting to get a little darker, so I got a little spooked.”

    A social media comment about a mime terrorizing women, saying, 'Not a very good mime if he was making comments!'

    A social media comment discussing a mime accused of terrorizing women, highlighting harassment over stripping down or cooking oil stunts.

    Nancy Dlott told Boston 25, “I spotted him. He looked kind of odd, but I thought he was just dressed in a costume. It’s kind of upsetting, especially if you’re walking alone.”

    “I just don’t understand what goes through someone’s head to do that,” said Christopher Labella. “I hope this guy gets the help that he needs.”

    The internet was divided over Lux’s arrest

    A man dressed as a mime, wearing a black coat and top hat, walking on a paved path, in a cooking oil stunt.

    Image credits: hernan.villagran.39/Instagram

    Lux’s arrest prompted divisive reactions on social media.

    Many were relieved that he was finally apprehended, while others thought that he needed professional psychiatric help.

    “It’s a targeted campaign of intimidation, and the law is right to step in,” one person said.

    A social media comment reading It's always the quiet ones, related to a mime accused of terrorizing women.

    A social media comment with the single word Bear, possibly a reaction to a mime accused of terrorizing women.

    Another wrote, “Behavior like this, if unchecked, can end up progressing to much worse crimes.”

    “I hope he gets the mental health services he almost certainly needs,” said one netizen.

    A man with pale makeup and blonde hair, dressed in a tuxedo, holding a red phone, like a mime accused of terrorizing women.

    Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

    A few were not as empathetic to either Lux or the plight of the women who were terrorized.

    “If the mime were some attractive Hollywood star, this would be their highest form of entertainment,” one person said.

    A mime accused of terrorizing women, dressed in a black coat and hat, holding a cane, with green foliage behind him.

    Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

    Another wrote, “If he looked like Brad Pitt, these women wouldn’t be pressing criminal charges.”

    “Guess it’s illegal to express a little free will,” said one more.

    “Dude looks a little off.” The internet reacted to the Massachusetts mime being arrested for alleged harassment

    Twitter reply from Kosi stating that a person stripping down and covering themselves in cooking oil is not a public performance.

    Image credits: Aguatazik

    Twitter reply from Skip Goodman about a mime terrorizing women and how their silence would make it even more terrifying.

    Image credits: riney_d

    Twitter reply from Keith Maniac, from Guatemala, stating that a mime has the right to remain silent in the cooking oil stunt.

    Image credits: from_maniac

    Twitter reply from 1977 cautioning about quiet ones, referencing the mime accused of terrorizing women with a cooking oil stunt.

    Image credits: SamuelB21133919

    A social media post with a profile picture of a bear, commenting on a mime accused of terrorizing women.

    Image credits: VegasFalconX

    A social media post with a profile picture of a man, commenting on a mime and a cooking oil stunt.

    Image credits: iamgeorgigeorge

    A social media post with a profile picture of a geometric shape, commenting on a mime accused of terrorizing.

    Image credits: hardcorps80204

    A social media post with a profile picture featuring a hockey logo and an octopus, commenting on mimes.

    Image credits: DestroyAllBeets

    A social media post with a profile picture of a mouse, commenting on a mime accused of a cooking oil stunt.

    Image credits: CrockdadCO

    A social media post from 'What's the Word?' asking 'What on earth is going on' with crying emojis, relating to a mime terrorizing women with a cooking oil stunt.

    Image credits: wtwmass

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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