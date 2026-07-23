Mime Accused Of Terrorizing Women With Alleged Cooking Oil Stunt While Stripped Down

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Hernan Asael Villagran Lux, 29, a Massachusetts man, has been accused of terrorizing female visitors and employees at multiple state parks for months.

Lux has allegedly stared at and smiled at women in an “unnerving” and “terrifying manner” while dressed as a mime, leaving staff afraid to work in areas where he has been spotted.

Highlights A Massachusetts man, dressed like a mime, was arrested over accusations of harassing female state park employees.

He has several prior arrests and has been ordered a mandatory mental health evaluation.

The man has been spotted on several Massachusetts rail trails over the past few months, with many eyewitnesses reporting they were “spooked” by his behavior.

The allegations have also sparked warnings on social media, where people from across Massachusetts reported being approached by Lux on nearby trails.

On Sunday, July 19, Lux was arrested in Framingham on the Cochituate Rail Trail and charged with three counts of criminal harassment.

At the time of the arrest, he was wearing black-and-white attire and face paint, similar to a mime.

“I’ve seen this person walk on the main street, and I’ve always asked myself, like, ‘Why is he dressed like that?’” said Dalia Stuart, an eyewitness.

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Lux was accused of harassing female state park employees, including stripping down on one occasion

Image credits: Hernan Villagran/YouTube

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According to court documents, Lux was arraigned on Monday, July 20, at Framingham District Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutors read aloud the allegations against him, which included complaints from three female employees of the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) about over 50 harassing encounters with Lux in the past two months at a Natick state park near Boston.

Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

The employees said that they knew Lux by name and appearance, and one claimed that the encounters “escalated” over time, eventually leaving them afraid to work near him.

“The women report an extensive number of contacts with the defendant involving him staring at them, smiling in what they describe as ‘a really unnerving and frankly terrifying manner,’” said Framingham District Court Supervisor Andrew Mange.

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Lux reportedly complimented one employee’s appearance, commented on her lips, and refused to leave when he was asked to.

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In one instance, Lux allegedly “stripped down to his underwear, slathered cooking oil all over his body, and began working out right by their staff area,” Mange said.

Lux’s court records showed several prior arrests

Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

Lux allegedly fainted in court as the prosecutors read out the allegations against him. He was treated by medical professionals before the proceedings resumed in the afternoon.

The judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Lux at Bridgewater State Hospital. His next hearing is scheduled for August 6.

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Image credits: Boston 25 News/YouTube

The judge also impounded the police report until next summer, according to court documents.

Lux’s records show three prior shoplifting cases — along with a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — which were all earlier dismissed in a Framingham courthouse, as per The Boston Globe.

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A separate shoplifting case is still pending in Natick District Court, where he’s chosen to represent himself.

Following Lux’s arrest, several others spoke up about a man who fit his descriptions approaching and following them on the Cochituate and other nearby rail trails.

Multiple eyewitnesses spotted Lux in Massachusetts rail trails in the past few months

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hernan Villagran (@hernan.villagran.39)

“Causing a disturbance and harassing people, that’s just not appropriate — no matter what you call yourself or do,” Blake Ellison, who frequents the trail, told NBC 10 Boston.

“He passed me when I was going down the path,” Chris Neofotistos told the outlet. “Kind of freaked me out a bit. Top hat, Dracula paint on his face, black cape, cane. Real creepy.”

Image credits: crimepulsedaily/X

“I think I’ve seen this person, maybe like five times,” said Tracy Qiu.

“He was just kind of by the bushes, by the water, so that was a little weird that he was just kind of off the path, kind of stumbling around the bushes by himself, and that was when it was starting to get a little darker, so I got a little spooked.”

Nancy Dlott told Boston 25, “I spotted him. He looked kind of odd, but I thought he was just dressed in a costume. It’s kind of upsetting, especially if you’re walking alone.”

“I just don’t understand what goes through someone’s head to do that,” said Christopher Labella. “I hope this guy gets the help that he needs.”

The internet was divided over Lux’s arrest

Image credits: hernan.villagran.39/Instagram

Lux’s arrest prompted divisive reactions on social media.

Many were relieved that he was finally apprehended, while others thought that he needed professional psychiatric help.

“It’s a targeted campaign of intimidation, and the law is right to step in,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Behavior like this, if unchecked, can end up progressing to much worse crimes.”

“I hope he gets the mental health services he almost certainly needs,” said one netizen.

Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

A few were not as empathetic to either Lux or the plight of the women who were terrorized.

“If the mime were some attractive Hollywood star, this would be their highest form of entertainment,” one person said.

Image credits: Hernan Villagran/Facebook

Another wrote, “If he looked like Brad Pitt, these women wouldn’t be pressing criminal charges.”

“Guess it’s illegal to express a little free will,” said one more.

“Dude looks a little off.” The internet reacted to the Massachusetts mime being arrested for alleged harassment

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