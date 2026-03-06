Here are some of the best responses. If this is a problem you regularly find yourself in, perhaps you can take a cue from some of these posts.

But as bad as it is, it is likewise satisfying to hear stories about these creeps getting brutally shut down . These are personal anecdotes that women shared when a user posted a short Instagram reel with the text: “I want your most unhinged way you shut down a creepy man.”

#1 I clack my teeth like a zombie. My cat used to do this at animals in the yard and it worked to get them away from the window so I went with it

#2 A friend tells guys, “I gotta go take a huge poo" to get rid of men when she is out.

#3 The very first thing you say is "first of all, you need to brush your teeth" and the way it KNOCKS THEM DOWN

It’s bad enough that many women feel unsafe walking around outside of their homes. Even online, they experience various forms of creepy advances from men, whether privately or otherwise. According to a 2020 report, 58 percent of girls and young women have experienced some form of harassment while online.

#4 I mean you've heard of people barking, I literally just started screaming bloody hell in the middle of a train station. The guy booked it with mach 3.

#5 Well I had a creep who wouldn’t leave me alone at the laundry mat. He kept following around. When I went to the bathroom. I heard him talking to people waiting for me out there. I came up with a grand idea! I came out zipping the front of my pants and did the thing guys do when they “adjust”. His eyes got so big and his mouth dropped. Then in my deepest guy voice I said “You going next?” While pointing to the bathroom. Then act suprised I spoke in that voice, then tried to switch it up. He ran from me saying “HELL NAH IM GOOD BRO.” My mom was there and she still laughs about it.

#6 Pointed from across the parking lot and started barking and then running at him. He left pretty quickly

It may seem easier to shut down an online creep than it is to do so face-to-face. However, it may not be as simple. As licensed marriage and family therapist Amanda Ferrara tells Bored Panda, women will need to consider potential consequences they may experience after rejecting someone.

#7 I elbowed a man in his stomach when he stood behind me in a mc bar club being wierd and scary trying to flirt , i was 15 he was around 30.

#8 State into space in his general direction and have an unhinged conversation with an imaginary being. Bend down and put your shoes on the wrong feet and instruct him to do the same. Make eye contact and silently begin picking your nose....I had to ride the NYC subway for years for early morning hospital shifts and I never had issues because I figured out how to out-weird everyone

#9 open your eyes extremely wide, like scarily wide, and then smile as big as possible. scares the fuck out of them. some smile movie shit

“Before sending a single sentence, online rejection involves weighing the risks,” Ferrara said. “How might this person respond? How might they escalate? How might they continue to push?” Ferrara adds that many of her clients spend “a great deal of time” crafting a single sentence. Their goal is more about minimizing the risk of retaliation than softening the rejection.

#10 “Have you come to know our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?”

#11 Went full on velociraptor on him in public, screamed and chased him a few blocks down the street

#12 I burped loudly at him while he was talking

If you’re someone who regularly experiences these forms of harassment online, Ferrara says “clarity without emotional engagement” often delivers the best results. This simply means that brief, straightforward statements of rejection work better than long-winded ones that include explanations. “The more words we use to explain, the more opportunities we have to keep the interaction going,” she said.

#13 Unhinged: barking at him. Also: put my back to them, take out my phone and start taking selfies with him in the middle and immediately texting them to somebody.

#14 I know someone who was walking down the street in her college town. She was being followed. She slowed down and when he was closer she turned around and put her cigarette out on his face.

#15 technically not the same because this was my long term ex, but he destroyed my stuff when i was trying to move out so i reported him to the state police and got him and his dad arrested for concealing his illegal firearms

Actions hold more weight than words, and it applies to deterring creepy advances, according to Ferrara. She noted that rejection often doesn’t deter the other party from pushing the issue further. Instead, she recommends taking the next step and changing privacy settings. “The more effective option has been a short rejection and then moving away from the issue very quickly, all for the aim of limiting the other party’s access,” she said.

#16 I am too hold and recently I saw a comment where a lady received an unsolicited dp. She sent back a photo of her used feminine products.

#17 He asked me " Why do you have to behave like a man?" I looked him dead in the eye and responded: "Well, someone needs to be the man in this situation and it clearly won't be you"

#18 Not me, but I saw somewhere that the best method is to tell then you’re trans. For some reason, creepy straight men get so offended when they find out they’re attracted to a trans person, as if it’s going to hurt their masculinity or smth

#19 just say you’re a transgender

#20 Creepy older dude approached me and starting trying to "flirt", looked him up and down and said Uncle Todd??? he ran (we weren't related and I don't have an uncle todd)

#21 Me and my freinds were going into a store and a older man in his 70 i wanna say walks up and goes Goodmorning ladies i look at her and say i hope they got a good bathroom and enough toilet paper im finna blow this bathroom up he turned around and walked away real quick

#22 Asked me if he could pay me a compliment, I said “it depends.



He went to tell me “if I was a judge for best bum in this pub-“ I cut him off saying “that’s not a compliment you can pay me” Bonus - he tried to carry on and I said “nope - not a compliment you can give me, my girlfriend can but not you” and right on cue rounding the corner where I was sat “I’m the girlfriend, what’s that you’re saying to her?”

#23 Once a guy was like (I was eating an ice cream)"what else can you lick?" I looked him straight in the eyes and said "your blood once I offer you to raavanasura"

#24 A work colleague had a niece who got exposed to in a local park. She looked him up and down (trying to memorise his appearance) and then said “three” which made him think a bit, and then she said “out of ten”. She went home, told her mum, and off to the police station and gave them a good description of him. She was 13.

#25 One night I walked into my apartment and my underwear were out of my drawer. I started to reprimanded my cats when I noticed non-cat movement in the kitchen. Apparently, I was being robbed but I mistook the young man for my GBF which confused me too because he had just been in an accident and was still recovering. Mistaking him for my bestie may have saved me a ton though because I was pissed rather than scared. I walked forward and in yelled "WHAT THE F?" Young man turned, dropped everything and bounced out the window he came from before it clicked with me that he was NOT, in fact, my bestie. I still laugh thinking about it. I'm 5ft tall and petite. He was probably 6ft or so. This kid was rocking a Bill Cosby type sweater like my bestie or I swear I would have s***t a brick. He must have thought I was the most insane little white girl he ever laid eyes on.

#26 Acressively told him his mum must have tought him nothing in a scolding voice. He was so flabbergasted he triped over his words and looked imbarassed infront of his homeboys who he just had tried to makr the alpha guy by laughing at a mentaly disabled elderly woman and then turned around and hit on me.

#27 He threw a beer can at my head. I ran him over with my car.

#28 Lowered my head while looking up through my lashes and unfocused my eyes, then told his direction that we(my voices) and I didn't appreciate his tone at our rejection of his failed courting

#29 I body wise was already quite well developed by 12 by face wise still very much looked like a kid. An old creepy dude was starring at me with a nasty expression, I looked him straight in the eye and asked "why are you starring at a 12 year old" he didn't stick around for long after that he was almost running to get out of there.

#30 I kissed my best friend in front of him and loudly said how excited I was for the pride parade we were going to(we weren’t)

#31 Jumped on a bench, took off my shoes and waved them in the air screaming like gollum. Worked for a bear in the past, works for men now.

#32 Back in the day I was a moron magnet and my most effective line was, "Hi! My name is RainDrop, I was born at Woodstock!" Most of them turned and walked away. Those that persisted ended up wearing their own drinks

#33 "Sorry I don't carry change with me"

#34 I was working at a grocery store as a cashier, man came up and laid his pens on the counter. I hit it as hard as possible with a can of tuna. He left before the cops got there.

#35 Ask him if he's ok doing a back shaving ritual in front of my family to earn my virginity. He will need to shave the backs of every male in my family, and show them his junk to prove he's man enough. How does Saturday at midnight sound?

#36 I was approached by a guy at the bar. I wasn't interested, but the conversation was quite harmless. Then I went dancing by myself, but he and his friends tagged along shortly after. Then he leaned towards me and asked me with a soft voice: "Do you want to hear a secret?" I rolled my eyes and prepared for the worst. He whispered into my ear: "You look hot and you dance great." I blinked and responded without thinking: "That's not a secret. The entire bar knows I'm hot and I dance great." He couldn't get a word out of his mouth. I guess he wasn't ready for my confidence. I walked away and he remained silent in the upper secondary school.

#37 I post screenshots of their harassing comments and DM’s to their own facebook Timelines so everyone can see

#38 Maybe not badass but last time a man wouldn't leave me alone I RANTED about everything inconvenient that happened to me and at a certain point I think he got weirded out by me!! The trick is to be creepier!!

#39 I’m so sorry to who this offends.. but I pretend to be deaf..

#40 I asked him when the last time he hugged his son was and told him if he was proud of him

#41 drew him pregnant and showed it to him (never drawn so fast in my life)

#42 A man at a bar I worked at ages ago would not leave me alone so I slept with BOTH of his sisters. I have no regrets.

#43 group of guys approached me and mid sentence i walked away singing meow meow song

#44 i was drunk as hell one night and guy wouldn’t leave me alone so i got on all fours and started barking. not “arf arf”, like foaming at the mouth rabid barking. he left me alone lol.

#45 My landlord was stalking and harassing me for months... Like, creeping around the house, had cameras and on the last straw; he hung out my laundry.. He, however, was running an illegal operation with the set-up he had, so I stopped paying rent on my last 2 weeks, called the council for the mess he made, and when he called the police to forcefully remove me, I hit them back with squatters rights. I ended up telling the police to get off "my property" and packed my shit at the exact pace I wanted to while that peasant was too scared to come to his own house because I wasn't the prey he thought I was. On my last day there i made damn sure the entire street knew what type of predator he was. Hehe. I know he had to do a bunch of stuff to make his "share house" legal after i left, and I'm sure he's still a creep, but i know for sure that he'll at least think twice before harassing a young female again (or assuming she's intimidated by him).

#46 I give them my dad’s phone number.