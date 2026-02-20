ADVERTISEMENT

Social media has plenty of downsides. One of the biggest ones is getting unsolicited messages on social media. It’s disturbing when someone you barely know or a complete stranger tries to ‘flirt’ with you in the creepiest way possible.

That’s where the ‘Creepy PMs’ online community comes in. Its members call out and shame the toxic guys who send women incredibly creepy private messages. Scroll down to see some of the very worst offenders.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

He’s Just Shy

Text conversation showing savage comebacks between women and creepy men’s DMs about buying and selling used panties.

Lets_Not_Date Report

8points
POST
rafael_2 avatar
BeesEelsAndPups
BeesEelsAndPups
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will sell you my used underwear for $50. I've got some with holes in them, I'll take $75 for those.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Ladies, This Gem Is On The Market

    Text message exchange showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy, hateful male DM in a brutal online conversation.

    6toastnugget9 Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Much Older Coworker (M36) Got My (F21) Phone Number

    Text message conversation showing a woman's savage comeback to creepy and inappropriate DMs from a man.

    Context: this coworker (M36) used to work at my store, but got moved to a secondary location because he couldn’t stop getting in fights with his ex-girlfriend, who was his coworker and is 18 YEARS OLD. He’s a creep; whenever I go to the secondary store to shop, he always has to say hi and/or compliment me somehow.
    I am bringing this to my store manager tomorrow cause I feel like I wanna vomit.

    PixelCube_ Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s creepy when someone you barely (or do not even) know tries to make advances on you because they imagine that you’d be ‘perfect’ together. If their messaging is frequent, you might have a stalker on your hands.

    According to SETDAB, one of the signs of stalking behavior is bombarding a person with texts.

    Stalking through text messaging can be “brutal, emotional, and scary for the victim.” Just because the violence isn’t physical doesn’t make it less serious.

    #4

    "Sorry About Your Sister.... Anyway, You Single?"

    WhatsApp messages showing a creepy man's inappropriate DMs and a savage comeback from a woman’s sister.

    redgreenbrownblue Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Housemate After I Gave Him My Number. I'm An Adult Male. Felt Disgusted. He's A Creepy Old Guy

    Text message screenshot showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy man's persistent and inappropriate DMs.

    Otakuful Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Woke Up To This

    Screenshot of a creepy DM from a man fascinated by women’s periods, part of savage come backs to creepy men’s DMs.

    starrie Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stalking through text messaging includes behaviors like obsessive, inappropriate, and intimidating texting, as well as sending inappropriate pictures, and trying to get information about your activities or whereabouts.

    It’s also a major red flag when someone continues to text you after you’ve made it crystal clear that you don’t want them to contact you.
    #7

    I Feel Uncomfortable

    Text message exchange showing a savage comeback from a woman to a creepy man’s direct messages.

    redditgal2001 Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Older Guy I Used To Work With Asked Me (A Teenager) Out

    Screenshot of text messages showing a woman’s savage comeback to creepy and horrific men’s DMs.

    A man I used to work with who was in his forties asked me out earlier this year when I was a teenager. I’m an adult teenager, but I’ve been told all the time that I look 16, so it was super, super creepy for him to want to go out with me. And a few months later, I saw him in a grocery store when I was with my mother, he smiled at me and it scared the hell out of me, I thought I’d never see him again. His number has been blocked since January and the messages are from that time. I was also very dry with him over messages, but he didn’t get the hint.

    Blackout_dog Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Younger Generation Is Scaring Me

    Text message exchange showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy man’s DM about age and conversation.

    iridescentstars18 Report

    4points
    POST

    Stalkers also tend to obsessively call their targets. To be clear, unwanted calls are a sign of stalking, not just clinginess or showing interest.

    “Many stalkers have obsessive personality traits and fixate on their victim. They may not take no for an answer and they may even think their constant contact is a sign of love and commitment,” SETDAB says.
    #10

    Just Halloween Girly Things. 👻

    Text message exchange showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy man’s disturbing DM about fantasies.

    Lets_Not_Date Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    I Hate Dating As A Black Woman

    Text message exchange showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy and inappropriate men’s DM conversation.

    Ang3licKur0mi Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Girl I Went On Two Dates With

    Text message screenshot showing persistent and creepy DMs from a man, highlighting savage comebacks by women.

    I told her a week ago I wasn’t interested.
    Finally blocked her today.

    SlimJiMorrison Report

    4points
    POST

    Other stalker-like behaviors include sending the victims unwanted ‘romantic’ gifts to manipulate them, trying to ruin their reputation online, criminal damage to their property, and invading their privacy.

    They might try to monitor your activity using advanced technology in order to track your every move. For example, they might turn up at locations that you frequent, use spyware on your computer, bug your home, track your movements with mobile devices and GPS, or fit your car with a tracking device.

    #13

    Why Is It So Hard For Men (Over 50) To Accept A No?!

    Conversation screenshot showing women’s savage comebacks to creepy and horrific men’s DMs with bold responses rejecting advances.

    Ruby_Solar Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Respectfully… The Worst Opener I’ve Ever Seen

    Chat conversation showing a savage comeback to creepy men’s DMs with a cringe reaction meme included.

    Pleasant-Word1304 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    I Think I Hit A Nerve

    Screenshot of a conversation showing women’s savage comebacks to creepy and horrific men’s DMs on social media.

    VixenDorian Report

    4points
    POST

    According to The Cyber Helpline, if you believe that you are being cyber-stalked, harassed, or bullied online, you should document every conversation. This way, you’ll have useful evidence to give to the police or social media platforms, even if the criminal deletes their posts or online profile.

    If you feel immediately threatened, it’s vital that you contact the authorities. If you don’t feel immediate danger, you can (and should) still report the online harassment to the police.
    #16

    Slicey Dicey ✂️🍌

    DM conversation showing a savage comeback using a banana slicer in response to creepy men’s messages with images.

    crunchy-wraps Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    I Just Got Sent This Gem From A 52 Year Colleague In My Team Who Has Two Teen Kids 🤦‍♀️

    Screenshot of a creepy and persistent DM message from a man expressing unwanted romantic feelings.

    partners_in_pleasure Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    I’m Disgusted Wtf. I Got This In Response To A Comment I Said About Large Age Gaps

    DM conversation showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy man explaining dating younger women’s economic advantage.

    oceansunfis Report

    4points
    POST

    In the meantime, you should try to improve your online security. “As the perpetrator collects more and more information about you it is common that they may try and gain access to your accounts such as social media and email. Having strong passwords and turning on two-factor authentication is key,” The Cyber Helpline states.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It is also worth reviewing what personal information exists about you online and trying to remove as much as possible. For example, Google yourself and see if you can find your address, phone number, or places where you regularly spend time.”

    It’s important to remember that being the victim of online violence is not your fault.
    #19

    Girl Added Me And Made This Message When I Shot Her Down

    Text message exchange showing a savage comeback to a creepy DM, highlighting women's bold responses to unwanted messages.

    gravityabuser Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Being A Plus Sized Girl Online!!

    DM conversation screenshot showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy man about feederism.

    Short but wth, this was his response after i asked how he got my snapchat. wtf!!

    poppmeow Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    I Got Another One 💀

    Screenshot of a savage comeback from a woman responding to a creepy man’s DM accusing her of looking hot.

    NoPresentation4394 Report

    3points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here's how disgusted I am with the people in this group: after reading all the others, this one almost seems half-decent. Kinda like when you find out a priest has been violating his vows of celibacy and you're relieved to find it's with an adult woman. I say that hoping that this is more of a 22 yo hitting on a 16 yo who looks 19, and that by "face paint" he means something that could reasonably help conceal her age, not a 50 yo hitting on someone that got a flower painted on her cheek at the fair.

    0
    0points
    reply

    The moderators of the ‘Creepy PMs’ online group explain that it is a place for everyone to share the “strange and disturbing” messages they get from all over the internet. This can range from the “mildly off-putting” and “slightly weird” to “downright scary.”

    The subreddit itself has been around for nearly a decade and a half. It was created in mid-2012 and continues to be popular to this day. Currently, the sub gets around 122k visitors (aka “creep-shamers”) every week.
    #22

    First Time On The Apps And This Always Happens From The Most Wholesome Seeming Guys…

    DM conversation showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy man’s bold and inappropriate opener in his direct message.

    losingallmymarbl3s Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    I Wanna Hear You Say It

    Screenshot of a Reddit message showing a savage comeback to a creepy DM with a SpongeBob meme reply.

    BaphometsBlood_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Loser Deleted His Message LOL

    Screenshot of a savage comeback to a creepy DM featuring a horse with exaggerated teeth and eyes.

    Linorelai Report

    3points
    POST

    The moderators running the online group point out that you should only post private messages and remove all identifying information, including everyone’s pictures and usernames.

    However, on Wednesdays, you’re given more freedom: you can also post memes and messages from anonymous chat apps.
    #25

    My Very Own Reddit Stalker *-*

    Screenshots of creepy and horrific men’s DMs showing unsettling messages and women’s savage comebacks.

    ChatiAnne Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Did He Think He Was Being Clever, Or That I Was Just *that* Stupid?

    Text message exchange showing women’s savage comebacks to creepy and disrespectful men’s DMs refusing unwanted advances.

    ThrowawaForCreeps Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    On Eyesight

    Chat conversation showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy DM about girls who wear glasses and silent killers.

    kjernereaktor Report

    3points
    POST

    Meanwhile, all members of the ‘Creepy PMs’ community are reminded that they should not be unnecessarily rude to the people posting their conversation screenshots. What’s more, you shouldn’t go around criticizing the posters for the way that they handle their interactions with creepy individuals.

    There should be no armchair psychology diagnoses, no victim blaming, and no defending creepy behavior.

    And—this goes without saying—nobody should be creepy or flirty in the comments of the posts made on the subreddit.

    #28

    “Gooning A Lot”

    Screenshot of a direct message thread showing a man from Sweden describing himself in a creepy DM conversation.

    Talking to someone and he brings this up casually in his introduction😭 lol

    CheaSophie Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Work To Panties In 0.2 Seconds

    Screenshot of a savage comeback in a DM conversation showing a woman’s witty reply to a creepy message from a man.

    nattyboots829 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Dude Who Dated My Deceased Best Friend Hit Me Up For The First Time In Years

    DM conversation showing a woman’s savage comeback to a creepy man discussing jail and inappropriate kinks.

    He’s 27. He dated my best friend in high school and continued to be creepy towards her even up to her death in September 2024. I messaged him after she died to see if he had any of her drawings from school and left it at that. I’m 22 and pregnant with my second. He knows I’m engaged. I never told him about “tied tubes”. I never told him anything. No we aren’t friends on Facebook. I keep my page locked down due to people just being weird in general. I genuinely can’t wrap my brain around what I have just read.

    trapsxshiii Report

    3points
    POST

    What is the worst, creepiest, most disturbing private message that you’ve ever received on social media? How did you react to it?

    How often do you receive unsolicited, flirtatious messages on the internet? Why do you think people behave this way, and what do you think it would take to get them to stop?

    If you feel like sharing your experiences, you can do so in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    What The Hell

    Text message exchange showing a savage comeback from a woman to a creepy man's DM about car repairs.

    PrincessSarahYY Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    “Why You Ignoring Me”

    Screenshot of creepy men’s DMs showing ignored messages and persistent stalking attempts with savage comebacks from women.

    Emergency-Round-2425 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    One Of The Worst Things Someone Has Ever Asked Me

    Screenshot of creepy direct messages showing inappropriate questions from men with savage comebacks from women responding to creepy DMs.

    franki-pinks Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    I Left Him On Delivered For 3 Hours 😭

    Text message showing a man sending a creepy DM with a photo of a serious man in a suit, representing savage comebacks.

    Made me laugh so I thought I’d share. Match with this guy on hinge literally yesterday. Immediately comes on wayyyy too strong and kept calling me pet names. I literally leave him on delivered for 3 hours while I do other stuff and this is his response. Bro we’ve not even been chatting 24 hours. 🚩🚩🚩

    armindefender Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    "Are You Lactate?"

    Text message conversation showing a woman’s savage comeback to creepy and inappropriate men’s DMs.

    No-Outlandishness-42 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Poor Fella

    DM conversation showing a savage comeback from a woman responding to creepy men’s messages with mental health support info.

    fukdrat Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Not So Creepy, Just Funny In The Wrong Way (Also He's 40 And I'm 20)

    Screenshot of a creepy DM with a savage comeback highlighting women’s responses to horrific men’s messages.

    Different_Advance_28 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    To Be Fair I Was In Fishnets

    Creepy DM from a man complimenting a trans person met with a savage comeback in a bold conversation screenshot.

    Jesters_remorse Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    This Broke Her Brain

    Text conversation showing a savage comeback to a creepy DM highlighting asexuality and dating frustrations.

    G0merPyle Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Received Today On My Main Account

    Screenshot of a creepy DM with a woman’s savage comeback, highlighting savage comebacks to horrific men’s DMs.

    Successful_Pass_4796 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    I Know This Is Grindr But Come On Man

    Text message exchange showing savage comebacks from women to creepy and horrific men’s DMs on a mobile screen.

    the-_-cob Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    This Is A Creepy Way To Start A Conversation With A Girl, Right?

    Text message exchange showing savage comeback to creepy DM, highlighting women’s savage comebacks to creepy men’s messages.

    msimms001 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    My Dad Sent Me This Text Tonight ..(I'm 34yo) 😐

    Text message from Dad about a Chihuahua dog, illustrating a savage comeback in reply to creepy or horrific men’s DMs.

    I try my best to avoid my dad and have only visited him with my husband and brother during holidays. He lives with his mom out in the middle of nowhere taking care of her. (But also cuz he doesn't have a place to stay.)

    Growing up he was never at home, he was a long-haul trucker so I was never close with him. Personally I see him more like that weird uncle you gotta see during the holidays but he is always trying to get me to visit him and if I don't he tries to randomly bribe me saying something like, "oh I bought you this at a pawn shop come over and pick it up when you get a chance."

    This one's the creepiest one I've gotten and the last time I saw him in person he pissed me off so much I was thinking of never visiting him again even if someone went with me. I don't think I will ever go over there again.

    teanami Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Well...bullet Dodged

    Screenshot of a conversation showcasing women’s savage comebacks to creepy and horrific men’s direct messages.

    VixenDorian Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    This Made Me Laugh

    Text message exchange showing savage comebacks to creepy men’s DMs with witty and strong responses from women.

    EmotionalBrother1220 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    I Am A Bit Disturbed By This

    Screenshot of a creepy direct message illustrating savage comebacks from women to disturbing men’s DMs.

    NoSalary1226 Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Ex Is From High School Still Texts Me And Swears He’s “Not Creepy”

    Screenshot of a creepy and horrific men’s DM showing an unsettling message from an ex with a casual tone.

    mysillyburneraccount Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Liked A Random Comment And Got This Charming Reply

    Screenshot of a savage comeback in a direct message conversation with creepy and horrific men’s DMs.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    I'm Honestly Not Even Shocked That This Happened

    Screenshot of a Reddit DM conversation showing a savage comeback from a woman to a creepy man’s message.

    NoIdeaWhatToD0 Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!