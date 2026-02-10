Internet users who have gone on some truly god-awful dates opened up about their biggest disasters in a viral AskReddit thread. They revealed the most toxic, creepy things that their dates said or did, and it hurts to read. We’ve picked out their top stories for you to read. Just be careful, some of these are so bad, they might put you off dating for good.

Telling you that ‘ dating is tough’ is the understatement of the year. Meeting new people is difficult enough as it is, while you’re trying to leave a good first impression. But sometimes you end up going on a date with a total creep who wastes no time in showing you their true colors.

#1 He held my face and told me I reminded him of his daughter before he tried to kiss me.

#2 He was telling me about why he’d moved to our current state, that he moved with his ex, they’re still friends. Ok cool. While he’s talking, I do the math of their ages and realize he was 29 and she was 14 when they started “dating.” Married two years later. I started to feel nauseated and left when he went to use the bathroom.

#3 Created an elaborate lie that they had cancer to garner sympathy for themselves so I would say yes to another date. And yes, it was, in fact a lie. He admitted to it.

First impressions can sometimes be deceiving, and you can’t rely on them alone to judge a person’s character, values, and personality. That being said, some first impressions are 100% correct when it comes to identifying relationship red flags. Some individuals are very quick to show you their most toxic behaviors. At the end of the day, you should trust your gut, and, if ever in doubt, get a trusted friend or relative’s opinion about the person you’re meeting. Your health and safety should be your top priorities when dating. As per the Guardian, some of the worst first impression behaviors include things like your date arriving late, having a resting disappointed face, and looking very different from their profile photos. Moreover, it’s a really bad sign if they cancel the date on short notice or simply don’t turn up.

#4 After a date, not during, but I got the very disturbing message of: "I want to cut off one of your pinky toes so you will always know you belong to me."



This was a country mile outside of my comfort zone.

#5 She showed me her wedding Pinterest board. On the first date. With my name already added to some pins.

#6 On a first date with a woman she told me she was comfortable coming back to my place after dinner because she had done a paid background check on me and there were no red flags and that she had already driven by my place and it looked fine. She then joked about probably knowing more about me than her little sister. We did not have any more dates after that.

Other questionable dating behavior, according to the Guardian, includes: ADVERTISEMENT Insisting on ordering food for you Criticizing their food or complaining a lot Telling you that they’re not the jealous type or that they’re “not like other guys” Constantly talking about themselves or their ex-partners Not being curious about you or agreeing with you about everything Being overly sarcastic or too self-deprecating Telling you that they’re tired Meanwhile, as reported by WebMD, some major toxic personality traits include inconsistent behavior, always wanting attention, not being able to be happy for you, and creating drama. What’s more, toxic individuals don’t respect others’ boundaries and avoid taking responsibility for their actions. They often try to control you and may even be violent. Some other large warning signs that you’re with a toxic person are that you constantly feel like they’re manipulating you and that their behavior confuses you. You might also feel like you always have to defend the person, never feel fully comfortable around them, and feel bad about yourself in their presence. It’s also a bad sign if you often feel like you deserve an apology from them that never comes. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#7 That I couldn't leave. Then proceeded to lock me in his room. I snuck out of a window and called my friend to pick me up (the date drove me to his place). I got the address out of the mailbox next door. This is in like 2006 or 2007. I stayed on the street until I could see my friend's car approach. I immediately blocked the guy once I got home.

#8 When I said I was going to run to the bathroom, he countered with, "And I'll slip something in your drink."



I didn't think jokes about [it] were very funny so I called it an early night and left for the exit rather than the bathroom.

#9 Caught him live streaming our date from under the table. Super weirded out by that. Only date I've ever walked out on.

What are the very worst and best dates you’ve been on, dear Pandas? What are some of the creepiest things that your dates have ever said or done? How did you react? What are your personal dating red and green flags, whether overly overt or sinisterly subtle? If you feel like sharing your experiences and warnings, feel free to do so in the comments at the very bottom of this post.

#10 Only found out after the [clumsy, ill-fated] date that he had his professional photographer friend hidden in the distance to take pictures of our first kiss.

#11 One guy, within 5 minutes of the first date proposed to me with his dog tags from the army.

#12 Second date. Watched a movie at his apartment. Ten minutes into the movie he pauses it, turns to me, and tells me he’s dumped his long-time fiancé for me (the day after our first date), he’s in love with me, and then asks if I’m ovulating because he wants to start a family with me as soon as possible.



I started to laugh because it was so out of nowhere I assumed he was joking, but he was not. I felt truly afraid of this person; like his whole vibe/demeanor had completely changed. I didn’t want to upset him by rushing out of his apartment so I pretended to be super tired and told him I thought it would be best if I went home to rest up so I’d be good to hang out with him the next day. He (thank god) bought it and agreed with me but asked me for “one quick favor” before I go.



I figured I was about to be [ended] but he just wanted me to take a picture with him in front of his bedroom mirror so he could “see how beautiful we looked together.” I stood there looking in the mirror with this psycho thinking about how unbelievably stupid I was to be in this situation. As soon as he got the pic I grabbed my bag and pretty much ran for my life to my car. When I got home I checked my phone and he’d sent me a bunch of texts, some declaring his love and like 4-5 videos of himself. Creepiest person I’ve ever met by a mile.



ETA: He was a PhD candidate at a university I also attended post-grad in Southern CA. Conventionally attractive, but talked about being having been overweight as a teen. I was injured for the two weeks we spoke before meeting (I usually insisted on meeting quickly when on the apps) and go the first date we saw a movie which was a bad idea in hindsight. He seemed totally normal. Second date we went out to dinner before going back to his place and he again seemed normal and was fine when I said it would just be a movie. I did block him when I got home and got the videos because I knew he had no idea where I lived. I probably should’ve left him unblocked but I was too freaked out and wanted to forget I ever met him. Side note: he had talked about a daughter he’d had, while in college, with a FWB who, as soon as she had the baby, completely wanted nothing to do with him. He showed me a picture of her. I now believe that woman knew he was a psycho and wanted him far away from their child.



P.S. Not long after psycho pants I met the love of my life on an app and we’ve been married for 8 years so never give up, lol.

#13 He came to pick me up and came in while I got my coat and all. He then locked the door and said he WAS spending the night. I couldn't get him to leave. My ex showed up and creepy dude told me to get rid of the person at the door. I told ex the situation, he came in and stayed. He went and made himself comfortable in my room and creepy dude finally left.

#14 There was this one guy i met through hinge and the first thing he said after seeing me in a cafe was that, no one would know if he takes me to his home & keep me there for forever like a trophy -_- then he laughed like a maniac.

#15 On a first date, the guy told me I look like his mom, but prettier, and I should fix my hair just like she does. First and last date.

#16 They told me they already imagined our kids’ names. On the first date.

#17 "I'm looking forward to getting pregnant tonight".

#18 "Oh! You're half Japanese? Will you be my senpai? I want the authentic anime experience."



This shortly followed by the anime girl giggle.



Being half Japanese, half white American can be weird sometimes. This happened in college during my freshman year. I find the above deeply disturbing and weird. I don't like anime like that and most people, I've learned, only understand Japan because of anime and nothing else. Still weirded out to this day from that comment.

#19 First date with a med student who was going to be a plastic surgeon. I asked her if she was doing it because she wanted to help people, and she quite seriously said, "No, I just really like taking people apart and seeing if I can put them back together again."

#20 I went on a Bumble date with a girl who worked at a dog training school for a living. She told me that working with animals has taught her a lot about psychology— not just for animals, but human psychology too. And with these learned skills, she could train me to behave how she wanted me to just like I was a dog. There was no second date.

#21 Not me but this happened to one of my friends. She went to dinner at the apartment of a guy she had two previous dates with. While he was cooking dinner she had to use the bathroom so she exits the kitchen and crosses across the family room. She notices he had three 8X10 photos of her taken off SM, blown up and framed hanging on his wall in his family room by the TV. She pulled out her phone, videoed it, sent it to me and ran out of there.

#22 Took a woman out to dinner and she suddenly started venting to me about her husband. As if that wasn’t enough, it turned out I knew him. Check please! I’m out!

#23 He crawled on all fours and started meowing like a cat at the cafe we were at cuz I wanted to go home. Never saw him again.

#24 "I want a son."



"You said you had two daughters"



"I don't care about them, I want a boy."



... jeez



Edit: I just want to add context that I'm a man, and it was a woman (young 30s) that said this to me when we went on a date.

#25 First date; guy was super weird and I was already trying to figure out an exit when a baby started crying in the busy restaurant we were in. Baby was maybe 10-15 feet away. While it was wailing pretty loudly, it wasn’t anything I hadn’t heard before. It happens, you know?



He was visibly agitated and couldn’t focus, and suddenly he says very loudly, “Jesus Christ! Someone needs to skin that baby!” I did not get the feeling he was trying to be funny and just failed. It was very pointed, and the family heard him. I am still shocked over it to this day.

#26 Tried to guess my race. I'm *super* white with a very scottish last name and I thought he was joking, but he spent several minuets talking about how my lips "aren't white." When we left the restaurant he kept trying to light heartedly talk me into taking a ride. I turned him down kindly and kept the mood very light. Right when I thought we we're good I went to wave goodbye and this guys face totally changed. That smile dropped off his face and told me "I know where you live" then almost hit me trying to back out of the parking lot. I have never seen someone change *so quickly*.

#27 A Mormon girl had me in her car stuck in the middle of traffic in the city on our way to a museum. She looks at me and goes “my elders say I’m getting too old to not be married. What do you think about short dating times of less than six months?” We were 20.

#28 They said, “You look exactly like my ex.”



Sir. Why would you open with DLC trauma. I ordered pasta, not a sequel.

#29 She took a raw hotdog out of her handbag and put it on the table during our first date.



It was after our mains had arrived, and it was still wet. I still don’t know why, but needless to say I didn’t go on a follow-up date with her.

#30 She changed moods *drastically* several times over the course of only a couple of hours. Something like this:



* Exuberant

* Reflective

* Flirty

* Angry

* Crying

* Exuberant again

* Angry again.

#31 Ask to buy all the left over Oxy in my med cabinet.

#32 Not a first date, but I once met a guy in BYU Idaho (worst years of my life and now im exmo). I recognized him as having been in one of my classes, but we'd never actually met. He said: "Can I follow you home?" I think he meant to say something more acceptable like "Can I escort you home?" But that in combination with a few other bad vibes and red flags, I told him no. He proceeded to follow me anyway, so I walked to another building until he left. He did this a few more times in the following weeks, a few times even without me noticing until I was already at my dorm, and once he even waited for me outside a class we didn't even share together. I felt like I was constantly hiding from this creep. When I asked our mutual teacher what I should do, as well as the bishop I was seeing at the time, BOTH of them told me to "just give the poor boy a chance". This would go on to be one of the reasons I left BYU Idaho.

#33 He was nothing like his pictures (he’d obviously retouched the picture to look about 20 years younger,) he was trying to touch me on the small of my back and waist within seconds, and within fifteen minutes I was done. He insisted on ordering food, but I said I’d finish my drink and complimented his food choice to be polite. He tried to pay for my drink, but I’d already paid for it at the bar.



He followed me out after I’d said a polite goodbye and said, “I’m going to kiss you.” I ran out of patience and said no, you’re not, and I’d like him to not contact me if he’s pushy like that. He grabbed me and tried to kiss me, and some dudes around 19-20 who were outside smoking grabbed his arms and pushed him off in the other direction, telling him to walk away and don’t come back.



They were lovely. They even walked me to my car, practically gambolling the whole way. I thanked them, offered them some candy and cigarettes for their trouble, and they also politely offered fist-bumps, which I happily accepted.



I didn’t hear from the guy again, to his meagre credit.

#34 Took me to the DMV (ignore that part even though it is super weird) where I found out that the name he had given me was not his name at all.

#35 Picked me up and dropped me off from my place. Date went fine, everything was going normal and we had plans for another date. When we got back to my place, I said goodbye and he locked the doors as I went to get out. I turned to ask him to unlock them, and he looked me in the eyes while saying “NEVER cheat on me,” with the coldest look I’ve ever seen on someone. Didn’t say anything else and unlocked the doors, I got out and went inside (thank god it was an apartment building and he didn’t know my unit), and blocked him on everything.



I found out a couple years later that he was in prison for [ending] his pregnant girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him.

#36 Not me but my ex wife said that a dude wanted to cover her in raw meat before they 'got busy'.

#37 His gf called him and he answered quicky with "I'll call you back later baby" hung up the phone, turned back and told me "phhew it's my ex she calls me nonstop" lol.

#38 After the date she attempted to follow me home, I guess to ensure that I was indeed going home since I told her I couldn’t go to a 2nd location because I had work the following morning. I was on the highway around the time it was starting to get dark. And I noticed a car following me like 2 car lengths back. I didn’t know it was her until I called 911 and told them someone was following me. They let her off with a warning but she sent me several voicemails and texts saying “how dare you call the cops on me” and “I was just checking to see you weren’t entertaining other [women]” and all sorts of trauma dumping & crazy girl texts. Rightfully so, I blocked her on everything and stayed off dating apps for about 6 months



Correction: I got off the highway and back on to make sure I was being followed, and that’s when I called 911.

#39 On a second date he came up and put his arms around me from behind. He took a deeep breath through the nose and groaned out "you smell like wife".

#40 I once went on two dates with a woman from a dating app who then called me and grilled me about talking to other women, saying she knew I had been using the app recently because she was tracking where I was using it (the app in question potentially changing your profile location based on GPS whenever you open it). She later apologized for freaking out and blamed her period. I unmatched her and we did not go on a third date.

#41 Not on the date, but after the first date he gave me a shaving schedule 💀 and told me I was to follow it religiously. I was like, my dude, no.

#42 We planned to go to a movie and he instead drove me up the side of a mountain. It was after dark and I was secretly freaking out. I kept trying to talk to him and sometimes he would reply, other times he would just look over at me. But as time went on he just stared ahead like he was thinking about something really hard. I was a young gay man and this was NOT an ideal situation to be in since I'm from the country. I kept trying to talk about my dogs, he wouldn't look at pictures of them. I talked about my dad and my mom. My brothers. I tried to flirt a little and he wasn't really into it. He drove me to the top of this mountain and all the way back down while I tried to make occasional small talk and humanize myself.



I'm 100 percent sure he was contemplating [end] me.

#43 Went on a date with a guy and had dinner at his place. After dinner, he leaned and said, "You wanna see something?" He then proceeded to play a video of him, his brother, and his passed out Mom (who he said was an alcoholic). The video started with her on the couch, and then they took turns slapping her across the face, saying things like "Take out the trash, Mom." He then laughed manically and looked at me for approval. This went on for a while, and the finalé of the video was that they splayed her out across the arm of the couch and put her own finger down her throat to vomit.



I instinctively knew I was in danger and pretended like it was no big deal. Soon after, I made an excuse to go and never saw him again.

#44 After dinner at a mutual friend’s house, a girl that I only met that evening asked for a ride home. The moment we got outside she stuffed her hands down my pants and, cupping my bits, saying “my hands are frozen” They indeed were!

#45 Maybe not "creepy" per se, but odd nonetheless: I moved from NY to SC for graduate school. I was on a first date with a native "southerner" who asked me where I was from. When I said NY the first thing out of his mouth was "oh a Yankee, well you didn't win the war and don't say you did." Puzzled I said, "What war?" He replied with "The war of northern aggression." I said, what is that, I've never heard of such a thing. After more discussion I figured out he meant the Civil War!!! This was in the early 2000's. Up until that point, I had never thought more than a few minutes about the civil war, and never on a first date. But it turns out a lot of southerns think about it all the time, and apparently still don't realize the South lost the civil war. I ended that date pretty quickly and didn't date much again until after grad school.

#46 Tried to shove me into a cab to go back to his place, after a dinner that could be described in the most generous terms as "awkward.".

#47 Hinge date. She took me to her friend’s house. I didn’t know them.



She whispered, “Are you scared?l”



I said, “No.”



She said, “you’re gonna be.”

#48 Told me he was wearing a hairpiece and that he sometimes fantasized about strangling his nephew. First and last date.

#49 She knew my father's name and where he lived and ask how he was doing … I’m estranged from my father and only talk to him a couple times a year.

#50 He saw a necklace I was wearing that had been a gift from my mother and commented "I see we wear our capitalism, on chains.". When the check came he said "I won't disrespect your freedom to be a feminist by paying the bill." He seemed surprised when I didn't accept his invitation to join him at his place a block away.

#51 Oh geez… here’s a list:



The guy who bit my face while we were kissing.



The guy who told me “I really think you are the only girl for me” after one date.



The guy who flung a glass off the table, causing the glass to shatter on the floor, at a busy bar, because I touched his hand… same guy said he didn’t want kids, but he REALLY wanted to be a step dad.



The guy who wore a button down shirt and sweatpants to our first date and was high as a kite.



The guy who was so nervous on the date that he couldn’t stop shaking.



Probably more I can’t think of right now. Ten years being single has been rough.

#52 Didn't get to a date but one of my tinder matches years ago (happily married now, yes we met on Tinder) was bragging how he had accidentally knocked up two women recently via Tinder... Then he asked me out and I politely declined. Not sure what he thought my response would be.

#53 Not me, but my mom shared this story with me.



She was set to meet someone for a first date, maybe arranged by a friend. Before going out, he told her to wearher nicest dress - for a movie theater. When they got seated for the movie, he said "You know why I asked you to wear a dress? So I can tell our kids how beautiful you looked at our first date," and then he laid his head on her lap.



Needless to say, he ended up not being my dad.

#54 Boyfriend #2 had my whole life planned: we would be married with children despite the fact that I did not want kids. 🙄

#55 First date. I came back from the bathroom and he immediately grabbed for my hands and took the biggest sniff and said “mmmmhm. Cocoa butter?” and I was like…..no, just soap from the bathroom. It was weird and I didn’t like it.

#56 I was set up on a blind date several years ago. she was quite attractive and intelligent. somehow I made the mistake of mentioning that I had a 1 year old son. from that moment on I received a lecture on the ticking of her biological clock.

#57 Girl told me I "looked exactly like her ex" on the first date. Then proceeded to call me by his name twice. There was no second date.

#58 It wasn’t so much what he said as what he did. Pulled out a pocket knife and cleaned under his nails. Ew.

#59 He kept talking about how he wanted to drink and smoke cigs the ENTIRE date and then at the end was like … I get angry when I’m drunk and destroy things. I saw those red flags and noped out of there and he proceeded to stalk and harass me for two years after that, causing me to get police involved 💀.

#60 He decided, of his own accord, without ever mentioning, asking or discussing it with me, that we were immediately about to start a serious relationship automatically, after the first time meeting in person. Because of this, he told me I was a bad person for not having preemptively told him a ton of personal health information that he never once asked about. I clearly broke the well known HIPAA rule that every random stranger is legally required to know everyone’s private health data.



Of course, I have dealt with FAR more creepy things from people I never went on a date with. Still trying to wrap my head around this bizarre first date guy!

#61 “What would happen if you went missing?”.

#62 This girl told me she knows spells and that if someone talks bad about her, she knows how to turn their tongue black.

#63 On our second date he told me he was a republican.

#64 They gave me an old picture, then wanted to go to an out of the way restaurant. I had done my usual things. A friend knew where I was and had sent them an email with a screen grab of the profile.



It then turned very stalkery when I got there. She had tried to find me but I didn't have the normal social media and the little bit I did have was locked tight. She didn't have last name or phone number. She was desperate to find out where I lived and not just which town or area. She kept talking to the waitresses about us being in a committed relationship. I was polite but got out of there quick. Made sure to drive back on empty roads to make sure wasn't followed and then jumped on the highway.



Never heard back from her.. which was a relief.

#65 We went for one date, and it was fine. Nothing exciting, but he was nice enough to try a second date.



The day of the date, the weather is a bit icky. He tries to "insist" on picking me up. Hell no - not until I am much more comfortable. I declined firmly, and met him at the restaurant. The meal was mediocre, but fine. We planned on the movie theater next, which was about 10 minutes away. He, again, tries to "insist" on driving me, for my safety. I, again, decline firmly - I can drive just fine, and by now I'm getting a little weirded out by this dude continuing to insist on driving me places. I do not want to be trapped on the far side of town with this guy in case it gets weirder.



We go to the movie, and as we're watching it, he randomly hisses loudly at other people in the theater to PLEASE SHUT UP. None of them have made more than light shuffling sounds. He tries to hold my hand, but I dodge it. After the movie is finished, he walks me to my car, and tries for a kiss. I dodge. He tries to insist on following me home to make sure I get there safely - I very firmly decline, and have now decided to ghost this person.



After driving home, feeling paranoid the whole way that he was going to just show up in my rearview mirror, I look at my phone to find a dozen messages. It had been about 15 minutes or so. I just ignored him. Over the course of the next few days, he texted another several dozen times, with increasing anger in each message. And then he stopped, mostly. But I'd get random messages a couple times a week, where he would say things like, "Mmm. Shamrock shake. Want one, Lexi?"



In hindsight, maybe I could have just told him "no thanks", but I don't know that it would have been enough. I'm just glad he didn't know where I lived.

#66 I went on a date with someone. We had a great time. Had a couple of beers and a good meal.



This was on a Saturday and the following weekend I was traveling to see a friend. I told her I would be back Sunday morning so we planned to meet that Sunday night.



My flight got cancelled so I asked her if we could meet the next night. She told me I could just tell her I didn’t want to see her anymore. This wasn’t true. I sent her a screen shot of the cancelled flight and she told me not to contact her again. That was that….

#67 First date. The second I got in the car he said, “Uh oh. Perfume. Ugh.” That was our last date.

#68 Went on a sympathy date with a coworker who’d been hinting for weeks. Wasn’t really interested, just trying to be polite.



She spent three hours comparing everything to Luke Bryan songs — including our “future.” I kept giving polite “hmm” responses. Didn’t matter.



At the end, she said she couldn’t wait to “Play It Again” on our next date.



I peeled out of the parking lot and switched shifts.

#69 Got into his new looking luxury car and everything else was normal, but the interior passenger door handle was ripped out. I saw it and immediately freaked out and called my friend to text with an emergency. I left, and for months afterward, he sent me nasty insulting messages.