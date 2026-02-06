Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Vents About Husband Leaving Her Because She Trusts Him And Doesn’t Get Jealous
Sad woman sitting on couch hugging knees, venting about trusting husband and not feeling jealous in a cozy room.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Vents About Husband Leaving Her Because She Trusts Him And Doesn’t Get Jealous

1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfettered, over-the-top jealousy can completely ruin your romantic relationship. And yet, you’ll still find some people who insist that if their significant others don’t get jealous, it supposedly means that they don’t love them. That being said, it’s still essential to show your partner that you care about them.

An anonymous, distraught woman bared her heart to the ‘TrueOffMyChest’ community after her husband left her. She shared how her spouse felt unloved because she wouldn’t get jealous when other women approached him. Scroll down to read the full story and to see the various ways the internet reacted to the emotional tale.

RELATED:

    It can be very confusing when you’re on completely different pages with your partner when it comes to your relationship

    Woman looking worried sitting on sofa, reflecting trust and emotions about husband leaving without jealousy

    Image credits: SkelDry (not the actual image)

    A woman shared how her marriage fell apart because, from her perspective, she wasn’t jealous enough, like her husband wanted

    Woman vents about husband leaving her due to trusting him and not being jealous in their marriage and relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her despite trusting him and not feeling jealous.

    Woman vents about husband leaving her due to trust and not feeling jealous despite the breakup emotions and love lost.

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her because she trusts him and doesn’t get jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to her trust and not feeling jealous in their relationship.

    Woman venting about husband leaving her, showing trust and lack of jealousy, in a lively bar setting.

    Image credits: CandyRetriever (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt highlighting a woman’s trust and strong love for her husband despite challenges, showing emotional venting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy in their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman explaining she does not get jealous because she trusts her husband completely.

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing trust and emotional warmth despite her husband leaving her, highlighting trust and jealousy.

    Text showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trusting him and not getting jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt of a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in red sports top and black leggings using gym equipment, showing trust and confidence without jealousy.

    Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual image)

    Woman vents about husband leaving her, trusting him fully and not feeling jealous in tense relationship moment.

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trusting him and not getting jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her because she trusts him and doesn’t get jealous.

    Text describing a woman venting about her husband leaving her because she trusts him and doesn’t get jealous.

    Text excerpt from a woman venting about her husband leaving her despite trusting him and not feeling jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a woman venting concerns over trust and jealousy issues related to her husband leaving her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman trusting husband and smiling while sharing a conversation over glasses of red wine in a cozy setting

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about trust and jealousy in her relationship with her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy in their relationship.

    Text excerpt from a woman venting about her husband, emphasizing trust and not getting jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her because she trusts him and doesn’t get jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman venting frustration after husband leaves due to trust and lack of jealousy issues in their relationship.

    Woman vents about husband leaving her while expressing trust and lack of jealousy during a tense conversation at home.

    Image credits: TriangleProd (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt showing a woman venting about her husband leaving her because she trusts him and does not get jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Emotional woman vents about husband leaving her despite trusting him and not feeling jealous, expressing deep pain and heartbreak.

    Image credits: Fine-Poem8918

    Proper communication lies at the core of every decent relationship. You and your partner shouldn’t have to second-guess what the other is thinking

    Trust, mutual respect, good communication, empathy, support… these are all fundamental in a happy and healthy long-term relationship. Nobody’s a mind-reader. If there are problems in your relationship, it’s always best to address them instead of leaving them to fester. Otherwise, it’ll lead to frustration, resentment, and distrust.

    The relationship situation here is a chaotic and tense one. It might be best for the couple to sign up for marriage counseling to work through their issues and find the underlying causes of their unhappiness. Their marriage might not be doomed, but there are deeper issues at play, and the couple doesn’t seem to be on the same page.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the one hand, it seems like the husband is frustrated that his wife doesn’t get jealous enough. Frankly, this is simply bizarre, considering how toxic jealousy can be.

    On the other hand, he’s also communicating that he has issues with how his wife responds to situations where other women give him attention. He might possibly be alluding to his need for his wife to show that she cares about him, still desires him, etc.

    According to PsychCentral, there is a fine line between jealousy as a “healthy motivator and jealousy as the destructive antagonist.”

    Jealousy, at its core, runs on assumptions that you make about imagined circumstances. It can lead to intrusive thoughts and unhelpful patterns of behavior that sabotage your relationship.

    If you’re not careful, jealousy can morph into overly controlling tendencies and paranoia

    Some common signs that your partner might be jealous include things like:

    • Distrust
    • Suspicion
    • Volatile behavior
    • Possessive or controlling behavior
    • Isolation
    • Need for constant reassurance
    • Monitoring your location and communication

    To be clear, these are not healthy behaviors. They can be the result of various things, like insecurity, low self-esteem, neuroticism, or the fear of being abandoned.

    PsychCentral urges couples to explore the underlying causes of their jealousy by openly communicating with each other. Embracing a more gratitude-oriented mindset can also help. “Being grateful for the relationship you have, perfect or not, can help you identify all the things that work.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aside from considering couples therapy, where you can really focus on expressing your true feelings, you should also focus on open communication in your daily life.

    We’d like to hear your perspectives, too, Pandas. What do you think about the entire relationship drama? Do you believe that the couple’s marriage can still be salvaged? What do you think the main problem the couple faces actually is? What would you do if you were in either spouse’s shoes?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers wanted more context, so they asked for details in the comments. The woman opened up about her marriage even more

    Screenshot of an online forum where a woman vents about her husband leaving her despite trusting him and not being jealous.

    Woman vents about husband leaving her, expressing trust and lack of jealousy in a heartfelt online discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user vents about husband leaving her due to trust issues and not feeling jealous in relationship comments.

    Screenshot of a woman venting about her husband leaving her despite trusting him and not feeling jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy in their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment section discussing trust and jealousy issues in a marriage after husband leaves, focusing on emotional needs and relationship struggles.

    Folks online had a wide range of opinions and pieces of advice for the author. Here are a few people’s perspectives

    Comment discussing a woman venting about her husband leaving due to trust and lack of jealousy in their relationship.

    Screenshot of a woman venting about her husband leaving her because she trusts him and doesn’t get jealous in an online post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman venting about her husband leaving, focusing on trust and not getting jealous.

    Woman vents about husband leaving her, sharing feelings on trust and not getting jealous in their relationship.

    Comment text from a user venting about husband leaving due to trust and lack of jealousy concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration about husband leaving due to trust and lack of jealousy in their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about gaslighting and maintaining a logical mind to strengthen relationships and expose negative behavior.

    Text post explaining how jealousy confirms love, and trusting husband without jealousy led to him leaving.

    Comment on a forum post expressing frustration about a husband leaving despite trust and lack of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading Dude was deliberately sabotaging the relationship on a post about woman venting about husband leaving her due to trust and no jealousy.

    Text post showing a comment about a woman venting about husband leaving her despite trust and lack of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter discusses jealousy, trust, and relationship issues after husband leaves woman who trusts him and isn’t jealous.

    Comment discussing jealousy issues and how a friend might have influenced a husband in a trusting relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing trust and jealousy issues in a relationship where the woman vents about her husband leaving her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing relationship insecurity, trust, jealousy, and emotional impact on health in a venting post.

    Comment on a forum post expressing frustration about a husband leaving due to trust and lack of jealousy.

    Comment on a woman venting about her husband leaving her despite trusting him and not feeling jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment venting about husband leaving her due to trust issues and lack of jealousy, expressing frustration and sympathy.

    Comment expressing confusion about jealousy and trust in a relationship, related to a woman venting about her husband.

    Comment from woman venting about husband leaving her due to trust and not feeling jealous in a relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advice about trusting husband and avoiding jealousy in relationships to improve communication and understanding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment venting about trust and jealousy in a woman’s relationship with her husband.

    Reddit comment venting about husband leaving due to trust and lack of jealousy in relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment where a user vents about husband leaving her despite trust and lack of jealousy in the relationship.

    Comment discussing trust and jealousy in relationships, supporting a woman venting about her husband leaving her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman venting about her husband leaving due to trust and lack of jealousy in their marriage issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a Reddit post where a woman vents about her husband leaving her due to her trust and lack of jealousy.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a woman vents about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a woman whose husband left her because she trusts him and does not get jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing trust and jealousy issues in a marriage where the woman trusts her husband and does not get jealous.

    Comment about woman venting on husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy affecting their relationship.

    Forum user ThatMovieShow sharing thoughts on jealousy and love, expressing confusion about jealousy as a sign of affection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing husband’s suspicious behavior and loss of trust from a woman venting about her relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user vents about trust and jealousy issues in a husband-wife relationship.

    Alt text: Woman vents about husband leaving her due to trust and not being jealous in a heartfelt online comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining trust and loyalty in relationships, reflecting on not feeling jealous or territorial with a partner.

    Screenshot of a woman venting about her husband leaving her due to trust and lack of jealousy issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    relationship

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katharinecroll avatar
    Fluffyllama30
    Fluffyllama30
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch...ngl I think they both suck and communication was a core problem. I fully trust my husband and I know he has shut women down but d**n you won't be disrespecting both of us in front of my face and vice versa

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katharinecroll avatar
    Fluffyllama30
    Fluffyllama30
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch...ngl I think they both suck and communication was a core problem. I fully trust my husband and I know he has shut women down but d**n you won't be disrespecting both of us in front of my face and vice versa

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT