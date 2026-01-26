“He Will Use Past Against Me”: Husband Gets Mad At Wife’s Reaction To His Weird Behavior At Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy and healthy relationships don’t just magically maintain themselves. They require consistent effort, including lots of open communication and mutual respect. If, instead of that, you’re serving passive-aggressive behavior and controlling tendencies, you might raise some eyebrows as a couple.

The internet weighed in on a bizarre situation that one woman shared about a dinner with friends gone wrong. According to the author of the viral post, her husband pinched her and then got mad at her reaction to his behavior. You’ll find the full story below, alongside various netizens’ pieces of advice for the upset woman.

Good communication lies at the core of happy relationships. When it’s missing, things start falling apart

Husband upset and holding his head while wife gestures during a tense dinner, showing reaction to his weird behavior.

Image credits: cookie_studio/Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet for advice after her husband’s behavior at a dinner party with friends left her feeling very upset

Wife upset after husband’s weird behavior and pinching at dinner, causing tension and confusion during outing with friends.

Text excerpt about husband’s weird behavior at dinner and wife’s reaction causing tension between them.

Text describing a wife’s reaction to her husband’s weird behavior at dinner and feeling a sharp pain on her thigh.

Text screenshot showing a wife describing her husband’s weird behavior and reaction during dinner, highlighting tension in their relationship.

Text message conversation showing husband upset at wife's reaction, highlighting confusion about his weird behavior at dinner.

Image credits: Little_Trash7299

Text excerpt discussing a husband’s past behavior and wife’s reaction, highlighting relationship tension and emotional response.

Text on white background describing a wife upset that her husband gets mad at her reaction and will use the past against her.

Image credits: Little_Trash7299

Controlling relationships aren’t just about outright domination. There are lots of subtle behaviors to keep an eye out for

Wife reacting to husband’s weird behavior during tense dinner, highlighting conflict and past issues between them.

Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

It seems like there’s a lot of underlying tension in the woman’s relationship with her husband. Not only does his behavior feel passive-aggressive, but it also seems like he may be a bit too controlling.

On top of that, it’s clear that he’s holding onto some grudges, and he has a hard time communicating in a healthy and respectful way. The vast majority of the people commenting on the woman’s post were on her side. Many folks were shocked by her husband’s behavior and called him out for it.

Controlling behavior can be both overt and much more subtle. Usually, controlling relationships are based on a power imbalance, where one person dominates the other through various means, WebMD explains.

These can be physical, emotional, intimate, financial, or psychological, meant to make the other person feel guilty, insecure, intimidated, powerless, scared, or mistrusted.

Some major red flags of controlling behavior include things like ignoring your boundaries, constantly criticizing you, undermining your confidence, blaming you for your emotions, gaslighting you, and being overly jealous.

Other big indicators that you’re stuck in a controlling relationship are that your partner shames you for spending time with your family or friends, hates being excluded from your plans, doesn’t respect your need for time alone, and constantly tries to check where you are and who you’re with. They might also go as far as checking your messages, calls, emails, social media, or belongings without your permission.

Passive-aggressive individuals tend to be very difficult to deal with because they are overly sensitive to any criticism

Couple sitting apart outdoors with tense expressions, capturing husband’s weird behavior and wife’s reaction at dinner.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, the Couple’s Institute points out that passive-aggressive individuals tend to be very difficult to change because they are typically hypersensitive to real or perceived criticism.

As per Verywell Mind, passive-aggressive individuals might give you backhanded compliments, give you the ‘silent treatment,’ indirectly refuse your requests, and make excuses instead of saying what’s on their mind.

They also tend to ‘ghost’ others, procrastinate when asked to do something, respond to your requests with either sarcasm or subtle digs, and claim that they’re not angry when they clearly are.

“In denying what they are feeling and refusing to be emotionally open, they shut down further communication and refuse to discuss the issue.”

What advice would you give the woman who turned to the internet for help? What would you do if you were in her shoes?

How would you react if your significant other started behaving in passive-aggressive ways? Let us know.

Some internet users wanted a bit more context about what happened

Screenshot of an online comment discussing husband’s weird behavior and wife’s reaction during dinner.

Reddit post discussing husband’s weird behavior at dinner and wife’s struggle with communication and resentment buildup.

Reddit user describes husband’s weird behavior at dinner and reaction causing tension over past issues.

Comment discussing husband's weird behavior and wife's reaction during dinner, highlighting use of past against her.

Husband gets mad at wife’s reaction during dinner over his weird behavior and using past against her.

Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a husband’s weird behavior at dinner and his wife’s reaction to it.

Screenshot of a text message discussing husband's weird behavior and the wife's reaction during a tense dinner conversation.

Comment discussing husband’s controlling behavior and wife’s reaction to his weird behavior during dinner.

Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a husband’s weird behavior at dinner and the wife’s reaction to it.

Text on screen showing a person seeking advice on handling husband’s weird behavior and communication issues at dinner.

Meanwhile, here’s what other readers told the woman

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband getting mad at wife’s reaction to his weird behavior at dinner.

Screenshot of a comment about a husband’s strange behavior at dinner and the wife’s reaction to it.

Online comment about husband’s controlling behavior and emotional a***e, advising recognition of warning signs and seeking counseling.

Comment about husband using past against wife to justify weird behavior, urging respect and kindness in marriage.

Husband upset at wife’s reaction to his strange behavior at dinner, fearing he will use past against her.

Comment discussing troubled marriage issues and husband’s weird behavior affecting wife’s reaction at dinner.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment addressing emotional and physical a***e related to husband’s weird behavior at dinner and past issues.

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing husband’s weird behavior and wife’s reaction, highlighting gaslighting and insults.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband’s reaction to his wife’s response to his weird behavior at dinner.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband’s weird behavior and wife’s reaction during a tense dinner.

User comment expressing frustration at husband’s behavior and wife’s reaction during tense dinner conversation.

Comment discussing husband’s weird behavior at dinner and wife’s reaction, highlighting conflict and use of past against her.

Some folks offered another perspective

Commenter discussing husband’s weird behavior and wife’s reaction during a tense dinner over past conflicts.

Comment about husband’s weird behavior at dinner and wife’s reaction causing tension and past issues to resurface.

Text message read aloud at dinner causing husband to get mad over wife's reaction to his weird behavior.

Husband gets mad at wife’s reaction to his weird behavior during dinner, conflict using past against partner.

Text discussing partners using non-verbal cues to avoid awkward social moments and reacting to weird behavior at dinner.