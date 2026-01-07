Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Some People Will Find This Crazy”: Woman Keeps Missing BF’s Red Flags For 18 Months, He Exposes Them Himself
Woman crying with hands over face while man angrily gestures in home, break-up long showers
Couples, Relationships

“Some People Will Find This Crazy”: Woman Keeps Missing BF’s Red Flags For 18 Months, He Exposes Them Himself

1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Without mutual respect, your romantic relationship won’t have much of a foundation to stand on. But the problem is that even after spending a lot of time dating your significant other, you might have a blind spot for some of their more problematic red flags, like their overly controlling behavior.

The AITAH online community recently shared its thoughts about a woman who was confused when her toxic boyfriend began making bizarre comments about her long showering habits. He then showed his true colors about how she was supposedly his and should act like it, only to get dumped so fast his head spun. Scroll down to read the full story and an update from the author herself.

RELATED:

    Trusting and respecting your partner are keys to a happy and healthy relationship. However, some toxic partners can’t stand their significant others having freedom

    Young couple sitting on bed holding hands, suggesting boyfriend red flags and tension

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Completely shocked when her controlling boyfriend finally showed his true colors, this woman decided that it was time to put an end to the entire relationship

    Reddit screenshot: woman questions ending relationship after long showers, woman misses boyfriend red flags

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of article text about a woman missing boyfriend red flags after 18 months

    Article screenshot of a woman describing boyfriend's red flags, excerpt about Kevin's offhand comment before moving in.

    Screenshot of text about a steam shower routine; woman keeps missing BF red flags

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman in shower with short hair catching water, looking thoughtful, red flags

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Screenshot of a comment about living with boyfriend, missing red flags and asking for 30-40 minutes alone

    Close-up of article text excerpt about relationship red flags and living-together boundaries

    Screenshot of text describing controlling behavior and relationship red flags revealed by boyfriend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman covering her face while boyfriend yells, illustrating red flags in a relationship

    Image credits: hryshchyshen / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Close-up of excerpt about a woman missing boyfriend red flags on a white background

    Journal text: woman sad and confused, questioning her ability to see red flags in relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing family criticizing breakup, woman missing boyfriend red flags over 18 months in a plain paragraph.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of text about family dismissing concerns and missing red flags in boyfriend

    Screenshot of a Reddit post of a woman asking about relationship issues, mentioning red flags and breakup.

    Image credits: Throwaway_External

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are overt as well as subtle red flags that your significant other might be too controlling. If you constantly feel guilty, insecure, or intimidated, there might be something very wrong with your relationship

    Controlling behavior isn’t always incredibly overt, like them bossing you around. It can be subtle, too. As WebMD points out, controlling relationships are based on a power imbalance.

    In short, one person dominates their partner through physical, emotional, intimate, financial, spiritual, or psychological means to cause intimidation, insecurity, or guilt.

    For instance, a controlling partner might start texting or calling you if you leave your home without them, trying to check where you are and who you’re with. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

    Some of the most common signs that you may be stuck in a controlling relationship include your partner behaving in the following ways:

    • Disliking being excluded from your plans, not wanting you to have a life without them, and not respecting your need for time alone
    • Shaming you for spending time with your family members and friends
    • Jealousy and frequent accusations of flirting or cheating
    • Ignoring your boundaries and checking your text messages, phone calls, emails, social media, or belongings without asking you
    • Constantly criticizing you, undermining your confidence, and making you feel self-conscious about your flaws and quirks, whether in private or in public
    • Blaming you for their emotions, painting you as the scapegoat, while they play the victim
    • Gaslighting you by twisting the truth so you start questioning reality

    Controlling relationships can negatively impact you by making you feel isolated from your family and friends, causing anxiety and distress, and making you forgive your partner’s inexcusable behavior.

    Broadly speaking, if your significant other makes you feel scared, mistrusted, powerless, and as though you can’t do anything right, something might be wrong. Additionally, it’s worrisome if you feel you have to lie to your partner about where you’ve been and if you feel like there’s something fundamentally wrong with you.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    WebMD suggests bringing up these issues with your significant other, explaining how their behavior makes you feel, and what you would like to change in your relationship. Alternatively, ask for support from your family, friends, therapist, or relationship counselor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Controlling individuals enjoy micromanaging others and don’t allow them to make decisions for themselves. Meanwhile, their overprotectiveness can be suffocating and unhealthy

    Angry man yelling at woman in close confrontation, depicting relationship red flags

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Meanwhile, PsychCentral stresses that another indication that you’re in a controlling relationship is that they micromanage you. In a nutshell, they’re trying to stop you from living your life like you normally would.

    They might, for instance, try to control your finances, pressure you to stay at a certain weight, tell you when you can go to work or school, or prevent you from getting medical care or seeing a therapist.
    They might also control your daily habits, too. For example, they might check to see what you took from the fridge, supervise what you buy at the grocery store, always ask you about your phone conversations, etc.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Controlling partners also tend to make decisions for you and are overprotective. While it’s, well, nice when someone is attentive or caring, when taken too far, it’s unhealthy for your relationship.

    It’s an issue if your partner regularly makes decisions for you. They might take up all of the time in your schedule, drive you everywhere, redecorate based just on their personal taste, or try to change how you dress by criticizing you or buying you outfits.

    What’s more, it’s not healthy if your significant other is so protective of you that they get upset if you don’t answer your phone right away. They might also feel jealous of the time you spend with your family and friends.

    “A controlling partner may also be on top of your medical appointments, draw a special diet for you, or advise you against a co-worker they don’t like. Any of these behaviors on their own might not mean anything in particular. But if your partner or spouse repeatedly acts this way and won’t take your interests, needs, and opinions into account, they might be trying to control you,” PsychCentral states.

    What would you have done differently, if anything, if you were in the woman’s shoes? What are some major relationship red flags that you’re always on the lookout for? In your experience, what are some subtle signs that someone is overly controlling? Share your insights and advice in the comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As her story started going viral, the woman shared a bit more information about her situation

    Reddit screenshot of woman saying she missed boyfriend red flags for 18 months in comment thread

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment by MissNikitaDevan about an ex hiding red flags and internalized misogyny

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a partner, discussing control, showers and red flags

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red flags: Reddit screenshot of comments calling partner controlling and debating shower length after breakup

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The vast majority of internet users were completely on the author’s side and thought she did the right thing by moving on from her partner

    Screenshot of Reddit comment in a red flags thread: Aren't you lucky he showed his true colours before he moved in?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit screenshot discussing woman keeps missing BF red flags, commenter criticizes OP and says NTA

    Screenshot of Reddit comment warning NTA and naming controlling behavior as relationship red flags.

    Reddit comment calling internalized misogyny, woman keeps missing red flags

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red flags Reddit comment screenshot reading Be glad that he showed you who he was. Lucky escape. Your mom and aunt are wrong.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Reddit comment supporting a woman who keeps missing BF's red flags, saying she did the right thing.

    Reddit screenshot of comment saying I'd rather d** alone than as property, signaling red flags

    Reddit comment highlighting red flags: user condemns controlling boyfriend and praises escaping the relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red flags: Reddit comment reading NTA and comparing to TikTok videos of wives locking themselves in bathroom

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about dodging a bullet; woman missing boyfriend red flags exposed

    Reddit comment supporting woman who keeps missing BF's red flags, urging she left controlling boyfriend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Reddit comment warning about a partner's red flags, black text on white background with username

    Reddit comment screenshot about family distrust and red flags, username Pissedliberalgranny visible

    Red flags: Reddit comment screenshot saying relationship ended due to possession control rather than shower length

    Red flags: Reddit comment urging woman not to let controlling boyfriend move in

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red flags in a Reddit comment screenshot urging a woman to dump a controlling boyfriend

    Reddit comment screenshot reading NTA you dodged a bullet, referencing red flags in a relationship

    Later, the woman shared an update to her story

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about ending a relationship over boyfriend's red flags and controlling behavior about long showers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of text about a dad listing red flags he saw in his daughter's ex who she missed for 18 months

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum post paragraph about relationship problems and boyfriend red flags

    Screenshot of forum post describing partner's red flags, sitting on porch on his phone while she struggled with project

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: benzoix / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Close-up of a text excerpt listing relationship red flags about groceries, woman admits she missed boyfriend's red flags

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of text listing boyfriend red flags, citing neglected home and car maintenance and other small signs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a text post about steam showers, family and boundaries, referencing boyfriend red flags

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Close-up of article text about a woman missing her boyfriend's red flags and asserting boundaries.

    Image credits: Throwaway_External

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She then provided even more context as she interacted with her supportive readers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red flags discussion screenshot: Reddit comments on woman missing boyfriend's red flags and caring partner behavior

    Screenshot of Reddit comment mentioning red flags, overreaction to Kevin, and asking how old the brother and friends are

    Screenshot of text comments about relationship issues and red flags like long showers, boundaries, and cohabitation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of black-on-white comment text discussing relationship concerns and red flags after breakup

    Screenshot of Reddit post about a woman missing her boyfriend's red flags over 18 months

    Screenshot of a woman's written rant about missing boyfriend red flags and 18 months living together

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks online were overjoyed to hear that the woman got out of the toxic relationship. Here’s what they said

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about an entitled, controlling boyfriend and highlighting red flags

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red flags: screenshot of a Reddit comment offering marriage advice about balance, partners and welcoming a sibling

    Screenshot of Reddit comment warning about controlling behavior and relationship red flags, username jkitsmejenny visible

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about family and boundaries, mentioning red flags and not settling for less

    Reddit comment warning woman misses boyfriend red flags, advising she avoided a controlling partner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Breakup
    relationship

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP dodged a bullet. Lucky the ex was so kind as to show what he really thought of OP/women/OP's brother/whatever the fark is up his rear end *before* he formally moved in. There is a massive difference between compromising as a couple and one party trying to control the other.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP dodged a bullet. Lucky the ex was so kind as to show what he really thought of OP/women/OP's brother/whatever the fark is up his rear end *before* he formally moved in. There is a massive difference between compromising as a couple and one party trying to control the other.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT