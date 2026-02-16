Woman Tells Drunk Boyfriend To Stop Acting Like A Jerk, He Refuses: “I Could Go Home With Any Woman Here”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcohol has a way of lowering people’s inhibitions and making them say or do things they’d usually keep in check. But when those moments end up hurting someone else, is it the drink to blame—or the person who chose to keep drinking?

One woman agreed to be the designated driver for her boyfriend and his friends during their night out. She didn’t mind at all—until she arrived to pick them up and her boyfriend started acting like a complete jerk. Hurt and uncomfortable, she quietly went home, leaving the group without a ride.

Once the guys realized what happened, a messy drama followed. Read the full story below.

The woman agreed to be the designated driver for her boyfriend and his friends on their night out

But when she showed up to pick them up, her boyfriend started acting like a jerk—so she left them stranded

[edit to answer a few common questions/comments]

Plenty of commenters said her response made sense given what happened

But some felt it was a drunken moment she could’ve handled differently

Not long after, the author came back with an update

Readers were glad she chose to walk away

