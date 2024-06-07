ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking can be fun during the first few hours when the happy buzz kicks in. But things can get murky once you get past a certain threshold of inebriation. 

This is usually when many people pass out or go on autopilot and do something they’ll regret the next day. The stories you’re about to read are more of the latter, where supposed merry intoxication turned unpleasant and embarrassing. 

These short accounts are responses to a post by TikTok user dietcokegirl222. She asked for the worst thing people do while they are drunk. According to her, she did this to feel better about herself. 

Read through this list and see if you’ve been in any of these sticky situations.

Image credits: dietcokegirl222

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories got drunk at my friend’s house and accidentally got into his parents bed with them

courtneymason220 , SHVETS production / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
abel_2 avatar
Abel
Abel
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feeling like you are 5 yo again. But with new parents.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories I crashed a very important wedding. Didn’t realize I was standing at the altar and asked the priest who died

ali.karnes , Douglas Mendes / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
die_maya avatar
BieneMaya
BieneMaya
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Important Wedding seems redundant. Since Most people get married only once or twice, every wedding is important

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories I threw up on a goat, and then cried for hours. I went back first thing the next morning and gave her a bath I felt so bad

C , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories puked on the stairs at a bar and then proceeded to fall down the same stairs

girlboss , Mathias Reding / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Many see alcohol as a truth serum that helps them bring out their “real” selves. This isn’t the case, according to licensed therapist Jennifer Worley.

“The behaviors and emotions exhibited while intoxicated are just a part of a person’s broad spectrum of feelings and reactions,” she told Healthline. “They don’t necessarily represent their core character or values.”
#5

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories jumped out of a moving car because I was being forced to go home

sandra , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is a case of friends probably trying to do the best thing for you

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories I broke into a museum and passed out and woke up to a tour guide telling me she’s calling the police while the whole tour group took pictures

Dwalsh114 , Loïc Manegarium / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe you were more interesting than the exhibits

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories Traded my car/apartment keys and wallet for a box of orange flavored cupcakes

mallory , Karolina Grabowska / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

In terms of peeling back the layers of one’s personality, drunkenness is more of a revelation and characterization of what’s happening internally. 

“While it is difficult to conclusively say that someone is more real when under the influence, it is safe to say that what you see is a more accurate portrayal of what is going on inside of that person,” family and marriage therapist Dr. Joel Touchet said.

#8

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories We were tossing glow sticks down the street and I launched one about 30 feet away and looked down in my hand only to realize the glow stick was there and I actually threw my brand new iPhone

Mplam , Dennis Wong / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories I did a water aerobics routine in the pool fully clothed while being shouted at by the parents to leave the house

grace , Vincent Nguyen / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is absurd, the danger you put yourself and others in, I just hope you never drink again

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories thought i was a vampire and tried to bite everyone and ended up in hospital with doctors thinking it was psychosis

lana , Ketut Subiyanto / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories Not me but my friend snuggled up with a homeless man in the alley outside of the bar. Got inside his cardboard box and everything.

user5271418309919 , daveynin / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories stood outside my exs window at 2am playing songs off my phone

maggie , Pew Nguyen / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we've all done this one way or another (drunk or not)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories walked into my neighbors LIVING ROOM (uninvited) to say hi because I noticed that their lights were still on. On a Monday night.

aurora , Marcus Aurelius / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories Got kicked out of a concert- carried out by security by all 4 limbs even. Tried to sneak back in but they grabbed me. My best friend found me balling my eyes out in the clutches of a homeless woman

alyssabosshard , Sebastian Ervi Sebastian Ervi / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Alcohol abuse is known to affect one’s physical health in a myriad of ways. But as Worley revealed, it can also cause lasting behavioral and cognitive changes. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over time, these changes can contribute to personality shifts, especially if the brain damage is significant,” she explained. “Moreover, long-term alcohol misuse can exacerbate or lead to mental health disorders, which can further influence personality.”
#15

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories i though a homeless man was frank gallagher and started harassing him for a picture

leanna , Showtime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories Called my mom cuz I was too drunk to drive and we got in fight and I ran like 3 miles while she slow chased me in the car & ppl thought she was tryna kidnap me

_lavenderfrommatilda , Ferhat E. Arslan / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories threw cold pizza at server and got arrested

svs , Polina Tankilevitch / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories Ended up in the emergency room and flashed the hospital security guards bc they were taking too long to see me, they had to sedate me lol

Tik Toker , Antoni Shkraba / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jules_11 avatar
Jules
Jules
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not funny and a waste of their precious time that could have been spent on people who genuinely needed help. Lol is not an appropriate response

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Tried to go upside down on stripper pole and fell on my head and blacked out in front of 100 people (two nights ago)

olivia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ppepworth avatar
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please get checked at a hospital, head injuries are no joke

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories performed umbrella by rihanna on a frat stage after a party and then was asked who I knew and to leave

sparkingwater.enthusiast , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Got black out drunk, woke up in some random guys dorm room after having thrown up on his Christmas tree, he'd been sitting watching me sleep, and proceeded to show me his coin collection

Heyhihola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories walking downtown n i saw a house that i swore was an antique shop bc there were a ton of trinkets in the window so i walked in and started looking at everything but it was just some old ladys house

dj , Ömer Derinyar / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You must have scared the s**t out of that lady and I only hope this bought you to your senses

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories My friend woke up with a tortoise in her bag and a whole pizza cramed in her purse.

Connor Glasheen , Face DROPPING / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Some people become aggressive after a few glasses of their favorite whiskey. Worley explains that such reactions are likely due to alcohol’s effect on the prefrontal cortex, the brain region responsible for regulating thoughts, emotions, and behavior. 

ADVERTISEMENT

She also points out that alcohol can amplify existing feelings of anger, stress, and anxiety, which can make some drinkers act belligerently.

#24

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories don't remember this but posted a voice note to my story saying I'm lost and scared asking for help everyone thought I was kidnapped police where called search stated..I was in my shed

### , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories I went into the restaurant/bar that I used to work at and started seating customers for dinner

indie , Andrea Piacquadio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Handed a bouncer a Barnes & noble gift card instead of my ID and then tried to fight him when he didn’t let me in

AL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Called two of my exes and they both showed up

Jademakana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories Stumbled into a pizza shop, started working behind the counter, took their trash out to the dumpsters, got offended they wouldn’t give me free pizza

court , Alpha / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think your version of this story is probably very different to the one people who worked there tell

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#29

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories woke up drunk to my lash lady saying “okay you’re lashes are done” and my car wasn’t even there which means I walked and still have no memory of going

klo!! , Joice Rivas / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Moderate consumption is encouraged among those who enjoy the occasional drink. The National Library of Medicine defines it as a maximum of one beverage per day for women and a cap of two drinks for men. 

In terms of measurements, one drink is equivalent to one bottle of beer, a glass of wine, or a shot of liquor.

#30

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories My leg got stuck in a disabled man’s wheelchair and I fell and tore my MCL

Dylan! , Ivan Samkov / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories i wanted to show everyone how fast i could gallop, i galloped into the street and got hit by a car

mia , Artyom Kulakov / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories I thought I was Meredith grey and kept telling everyone about med school (never been) and people started to think I had schizophrenia

Ponies1982 , Karolina Kaboompics / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

drank out of a dogs bowl because I was barfing so bad IN SOMEONES LIVING ROOM and all I wanted was water

ava.blom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
abel_2 avatar
Abel
Abel
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am trying to visualize this in my mind, but I can't 😆

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories peed in my best friend mom vase and left it for weeks

brook , Leeloo The First / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

“Got Into His Parents’ Bed With Them”: 84 People Share Their Unhinged Drunken Stories Threw mason jars filled with reasons why I loved my ex in his parents drive way

ella:) , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Woke up in the middle of my local lake with a homeless guy and scuba gear on with no memory of why or how I got there

phoebesbridge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

got to slizzered at my friends wedding (which I was a bridesmaid in) and tried to start a mosh pit during the reception dance portion….at a wedding

ranan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jameson_matthew avatar
Matthew Jameson
Matthew Jameson
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That type of behavior is out of line. Next time take me with you and I'll get a wall of death going. I'm silly like that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

tried to explain synesthesia to the guy i liked and he said i reminded him of his schizophrenic uncle who stalked him

skye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Started on a girl in front of everyone for stealing my jacket and wearing it (we had the same one I didn’t bring mine out)

Summer Wood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

However, some experts would argue that there is no such thing as moderate drinking. They believe that alcohol in itself is detrimental to one’s health, regardless of the amount. 

“It doesn’t matter how much you drink – the risk to the drinker’s health starts from the first drop of any alcoholic beverage,” said Dr. Carina Ferreira-Borges, Regional Advisor for Alcohol and Illicit Drugs of the World Health Organization in Europe. 

“The only thing that we can say for sure is that the more you drink, the more harmful it is – or, in other words, the less you drink, the safer it is.”
#40

at my sisters engagement party i got drunk and wanted to show my mom my chaturanga (yoga push up) and i slammed my chin into the floor and flashed everyone

Tali Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Messaged my boss saying how much I love the company and asked if I could be invited to future board meetings

Holly Hilton823 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

yelled and banged on the wall of my apartment because i thought my neighbors were vacuuming at 2am but it was indeed just the a/c unit blowing air through my vent

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Punched a parking garage wall bc I convinced myself I was the hulk. Broke my hand

Brooke Davis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Called my therapist 22 times and left her 8 voicemails because she has the same name as the friend that I had went out with and I did not know it was her

Kiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I was a police reported missing person for 8 hours when in reality I was asleep outside of my favorite pizza shop…needless to say my friends are terrible at hide and seek

Bryce Schott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

told someone I met ariana grande and that we got a selfie together, when they asked to see the picture i ran away as fast as possible

haley (: Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

cartwheeled through Lidl, almost got us kicked out. then another time lay down on the ground in the rain at 2am and had to be carried home by some very nice drunk girls

★ livvy ★ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Jogged 3 miles home through Washington DC at 2am using the Washington monument as my reference because my phone died

casey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Screamed across the bar at a 50 yr old man calling him an outfit repeater bc I had seen him the weekend before in the same outfit

Emily Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Drunk called my exes parents that I met only a few times over the phone

saraaaaaaaaaaaaaaa109 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

i chased my ex SITUATIONSHIP down the road w a knife 😞 (this is what i heard i literally do not remember a THING)

k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Told a guy I didn't even like that I loved him

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

ubered myself to my ex’s house without permission and he came home from work and i was just in his bed

lena Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

I created a work meeting and added a director from work to the meeting. Titled it BJ at lunch

User193773800172663 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Walked into my ex’s apartment… uninvited

Yurrrrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Got on my knees to hug a lil person and talked to them like they were one of my kindergarten students

lil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

There has been research about the potential benefits of drinking, such as a lowered risk of heart failure. But for experts like Columbia University professor Katherine Keyes, it’s more about establishing a healthy relationship with alcohol. 

“It’s not that ‘OK, you think you’re drinking too much, now you can’t drink at all’ — that health advice turns a lot of people off,” she told NBC News. “Thinking about drinking as a continuum, not a binary, is an approach that we think will be really useful for improving population health.”
#57

Tried to hide from a cop under a couch that was not high enough to crawl under (so the couch was just on top of my body and hanging off the floor)

yuvven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I went to a party where I was planning on seeing and spending time with the boy I liked at the time and when we was talking at this party he made me laugh so hard I peed EVERYWHERE

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Balled my eyes out in front of the guy I was out with about another guy

Mia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I yelled at my ex and his new girlfriend. I think about it everyday.

Margaret Bishop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

asked my situationship “what are we” then quoted gotta go my own way from high school musical

zo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Went to jail.

grace grady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Disappeared, had a missing persons report filed on me, police and ambulance came, banged on my friends neighbors door at 3 am, and they thought I had hypothermia

Megan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

called every man i’ve ever even spoken to and then missed my flight home the next morning

kennedyyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

fell down the stairs and had to get emergency brain surgery

makyia baker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

I was mud wrestling at a frat house and broke my ankle and had to be carried out and was black out at the hospital w mud all over me

Emily Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Took a mates car, police caught me drunk, with no license, one broken foot in a cast and googling “how to drive” whilst doing 5mph down my road

C L Fitzy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

i ripped my friends sink straight off the wall

joelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

was screaming at everyone who has my phone and then when I got in the taxi it was in my sock

Josh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

i convinced myself my uber driver was kidnapping my friends and me so i made them walk a mile home

audreyoak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

ran head first into a glass wall that i thought was an open door (pantsless)

Caroline_callahan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pantsless is the main story here- why is it in brackets!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

I leaned out of a car to throw up and fell face-first onto the curb and broke off my front tooth

jade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Sent the entirety of the bee movie script to one of my ex situationships because I missed him

Eden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Tripped over a guys foot and his prosthetic leg came off, I then grabbed it and tried to put it back on for him like I knew what I was doing

Marie Here Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

locked myself in a bathroom drunk instagram DMd an old situationship telling him it was going to be us in the end and he responded saying “no it won’t be” and blocked me

liv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Got thrown out of a bar and then drunk peed in a guys bed :’)

Holly Mitchell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

put a bunch of tampons in because for some reason i just kept forgetting i put one in

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Told my coworker that when he takes off his jacket at work I blush at how big his arms are

Forest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

drunk called my ex begging him to come over then when he came i cussed him out and made him take me to mcdonald’s

Noah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Invited over a bunch of people that I met that night at a bar to my apartment and I blacked out and my PANDA dunks were stolen💔💔💔my brother got me them i still feel so bad

baddieprincessbarbie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#81

called my ex not once but 37 times. spoiler alert he didn’t answer a single time

Kara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#82

I called the guy I was talking to my exs name the whole time and didn’t realize till the next morning

Genesis Mejia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#83

promised my friends i was texting my sister and not my ex then snuck to the bathroom to call him. a girl answered, i ruined the whole party throwing up and crying all night

Sydney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

demanded a pizza shop should give me free pizza bc i worked at the ice cream store across the street

madi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!