How many times have you heard someone say "Just relax" whenever you've complained about feeling stressed or anxious at home or in the workplace? Probably a lot. Your initial thought might have been, "But how?" We won't be that someone who tells you to "chill, it's not that serious" when you feel as if you are about to snap. But we will be that GOOD friend who tells you exactly how to de-stress and shares the many ways to relax your mind and loosen the tension in your body.

We would be an even better friend if we offered you a free vacation or a trip to the spa to calm your nerves, but the times have been tough, and our bamboo resources have been scarce. Instead, we will provide you with plenty of relaxation ideas, which cost nothing or less than an avocado and which won't take your whole day if you have limited time. Whether your boss has rejected your annual leave, your best friend returned to her douchebag of an ex, or you have a project deadline coming soon, whatever you are stressing about can be relieved with some relaxing activities. The best bit is that many of these relaxation activities for adults can be done within minutes. Hence, no matter how hectic your daily schedule gets, you should be able to spare and dedicate just a few minutes to a relaxing activity and focus solely on yourself.

Below, we've compiled a list of things to do for relaxation and ways to relax when you are feeling under the pump. Remember that finding time, no matter how little, to perform activities to relax is just as important as getting enough sleep since stress plays a significant role in our general health and well-being and shouldn't be left unresolved. Are there any other relaxing activities you do to cope with stress that haven't been mentioned? Share those in the comments. If you found this article helpful and have a friend who could benefit from some relaxation ideas, make sure to share it with them—a literal instance of sharing is caring!

#1

Give Some Love To Your Pet

It's a great opportunity to spend time with or snuggle with your pet if you have one since pets are extremely good at triggering endorphin release. According to other studies, animals can also improve your mood, lessen loneliness, and promote feelings of social support.

#2

Take A Bath

When you have ample time to cool off after a bath, research has shown that your body warming itself can help you relax and aid in lulling you to sleep. Also, while in the bath, you may want to pay attention to the water's temperature, the steam coming off the tub, and the sensation of your skin. For added relaxation, soak while reading or listening to your favorite podcast.

#3

Catch The Sunrise

If you enjoy the early hours of the day, watch the sunrise from your front yard. Or, if you are not a fan of waking up with the birds, try to set aside some time at the end of the day to watch the sunset. These experiences lead to awe, which research has demonstrated to have an anti-inflammatory effect on the body.

#4

Take A Few Deep Breaths

As part of the "fight-or-flight response," our breathing rate and pattern change when we feel stressed. People breathe slowly, evenly, and gently through the nostrils when at ease. The neurological system that controls the body's involuntary movements appears to calm down when an individual consciously copies a relaxed breathing pattern.

#5

Get Some Fresh Air

Fresh air can help increase your brain's oxygen levels, which are also responsible for boosting serotonin levels. So go get some fresh air and sunlight by spending 10 minutes outside. That tiny dose of vitamin D really goes a long way. Your resilience to get through the rest of the day should be greatly increased.

#6

Do A Body Scan Meditation

All you need to do for a body scan meditation is listen and become attentive to what's happening physiologically, from the top of your head to the soles of your feet. It will help you maintain awareness of your physical presence. Such practices that encourage mindfulness and present-moment awareness help minimize the adverse effects of stress.

#7

Go For A Slow Walk

Take a slow, focused stroll in your area to soak in all the sights and noises. If you have a dog, this is a terrific time to take a dog on a walk. Both of you will benefit from the sunshine and natural exercise.

#8

Take A Nap

An occasional nap gives you time to relax and may actually increase your day’s productivity. Even 30 minutes of physical and mental rest without reaching a deep sleep phase can be therapeutic. Also, one observational study found that napping once or twice a week reduced the risk of cardiovascular issues like heart attacks, strokes, and heart disease.

#9

Work On Your Plants

Besides getting light exercise, for many people, just being around plants significantly reduces stress. In fact, a small-sample study conducted by Japanese researchers also found that individuals working in the presence of plants experienced reduced stress and anxiety levels!

#10

Take A Long, Hot Shower

According to research, taking a hot shower decreases anxiety because the heat causes the production of the "happy hormone" oxytocin in our brains, leading to a reduction of stress.

#11

Start Your Day With A Sensory Exercise

Spend the first five minutes after waking up being mindful of your breathing or concentrating on something you can touch. Paying all your attention to anything tactile for three or more minutes can slow down and regulate your pulse rate. This may be incredibly stress-relieving, especially if your mind is racing or you are too worried, nervous, or agitated.

#12

Drink A Glass Of Water

According to studies, dehydration raises cortisol levels (the stress hormone); therefore, the more hydrated you are, the better you can handle daily stress. Hence, you can take a little breather from your current activity by pausing to drink a glass of water.

#13

Take A Lap Around Your Home Or Office

A quick loop around your home or workplace might help you refocus your attention. It aids your brain in seeing that the world is much bigger than the box you spend most of your time in.

#14

Have A Snack

You should find time for eating or at least having a quick snack, even on your busiest and the most hectic days. You can nibble on a healthy snack in less than a few minutes, so having no time shouldn't be an excuse. Also, being hangry is not doing your stress levels any favors.

#15

Light A Candle

Science has shown that candles help soothe us. Their soft, hypnotic light makes them an ideal addition to any relaxation routine. However, how can a candle flame help decrease stress and promote relaxation? Your eye picks up the dim candlelight and sends it directly to your brain to be processed. Our associations with candlelight prompt the body to relax, which benefits both our physical and emotional well-being.

#16

Look At Pictures That Bring You Joy

Looking through photographs that make you happy or upbeat can help you briefly escape to a better place. Think about images of adorable animals, past vacations, family, or friends. Also, it has been scientifically proven that recalling pleasant memories improves your well-being.

#17

Use A Foam Roller To Release Tension In Your Muscles

Whether or not you just exercised, a foam roller can help relieve muscular discomfort and stress. If you don't have one on hand, try using a tennis ball or any other item that could work to give yourself a mini-massage.

#18

Practice The 4-7-8 Breathing Method

Use the 4-7-8 deep breathing technique to truly concentrate on your breathing. Close your eyes and take a four-second deep breath in through your nose, hold it for seven seconds, and then take an eight-second deep breath out through your mouth. Repeat as many times as needed.

#19

Focus On A Hobby

Say you've wanted to start gardening. Then, read a gardening article in the extra 10 minutes you have. Likewise, if you like plants, look into the various kinds that exist. Set aside time to devote to something that explicitly has nothing to do with your work or career.

#20

Stand Outside Or Near A Window And Soak In The Sunlight

It might be difficult to stay inside all day when working from home, so go outside for 10-15 minutes every hour or so to breathe fresh air and soak up some sunlight. Or, move your desk closer to a window.

#21

Do A Face Mask

Face masks can be quite calming. With your face mask on, you may multitask or just relax and listen to your favorite podcasts or music.

#22

Try Watercoloring Or Paint By Numbers

Use watercolors or paint by numbers to take your coloring to the next level. Concentrating on where to place each color can make this activity feel therapeutic.

#23

Start Planning Your Time Off

Take a break from your job to look out for things to do outside of the workplace. Explore holiday places or envision the perfect long weekend escape.

#24

Try A DIY Craft

Whether knitting, sewing, or decoupage, it is time to pursue your passion or anything you have always wanted to try but have never given time to. Besides, you’ll be motivated to schedule more alone time for yourself in the future when you have something enjoyable to look forward to.

#25

Focus On Something Tactile

Grounding tactics are the same sensory techniques that can help you deal with stressful events throughout the day. By practicing grounding exercises, you can stop unpleasant memories, flashbacks, and emotions. Those involve focusing on something tangible, such as picking up or touching objects around you and then analyzing their physical qualities. The thing you are touching, does it feel soft or hard? Light or heavy? Cool or warm?

#26

Try A New Essential Oil

One explanation for how aromatherapy works is that essential oils can activate your nose's smell receptors, which then interact with your neurological system. Because of this, aromatherapy is continually utilized as a natural remedy to alleviate tension and anxiety.

#27

Water Your Plants

It's widely known that indoor plants help us feel better because they absorb carbon dioxide, which, in high concentrations, can be toxic to humans. Also, plants and their leaves absorb sound, which helps create a more tranquil environment. Water them to redirect your attention from stress and show them some appreciation. However, if you watered them recently, take a moment to dust their leaves or check for new growth.

#28

Doodle

To doodle, you don't have to be an artist in training. To unwind for a few minutes, turn to a new page in your notebook and scribble squiggles, flowers, squares, or other simple shapes.

#29

Be At One With Your Thoughts

Try putting your phone down and turning off your laptop for 10 minutes to give yourself the essential quiet time to be alone with your thoughts. This helps emphasize the importance of checking in with yourself throughout the day.

#30

Practice A Five Senses Exercise

If you want to achieve a more profound feeling of calm, consider engaging in a more deliberate "five senses exercise." What are the five things that you can see? What four things can you smell right now? Which three things can you hear? What two flavors are you tasting? What do you feel, specifically? Establishing that mental-physical link can be very rejuvenating within just a few minutes.

#31

Allow Yourself To Daydream

Daydreaming has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. Hence, there is nothing wrong with spending 5 to 10 minutes of your day daydreaming about running a bed and breakfast in a quaint New England village.

#32

Put On A Random Playlist

By putting on a random playlist, you could discover a forgotten old favorite or a brand-new tune you will love. Listening to upbeat music might make you feel more optimistic and hopeful about life, while a slower tempo helps calm your thoughts and relax your muscles. Hence, it's a win either way!

#33

Try A Hand Massage

This one feels especially good for people who spend the whole day pressing the keyboard. Simply massage the area on the opposite hand between the thumb and index finger with your thumb and fingers. When your skin's nerve cells feel pressure, they signal the brain to release endorphins, which improve your mood and provide a natural high.

#34

Start A Dance Party At Gym

Cardio doesn't have to be boring or tedious. Just pick a preferred playlist and hit play. A little party ain't never hurt nobody!

#35

Take Up Journaling

This is a fantastic way to set your objectives and reflect on your day and feelings. And if you ever fall short on ideas on what to journal about, check out our article featuring 76 journaling ideas!

#36

Call A Friend For A Meaningful Catch-Up

You can have a full-on conversation with a loved one or close friend within just 30 minutes. That gives you more time to examine the details of what goes on throughout your days. Feeling connected and sharing love, whether platonic or romantic, can be incredibly stress-relieving.

#37

Research And Try A New Recipe

There are probably cookbooks and family recipes you have never tried that gather dust on your bookshelf. Find one you would like to try and write down all the ingredients you need to get from the shop.

#38

Go To Therapy

Although many can rely on their friends and family for assistance during tough times, sometimes a simple conversation with a stranger can do wonders. By seeking therapy, you can manage life's crises and lead a more meaningful, less stressful existence.

#39

Try Some Stress-Relieving Body Work

Try some bodywork if you have the time and money to do so. Acupuncture, chiropractic adjustments, or a full massage can really help you decompress. Therefore, if you can, leave the house and schedule to see a skilled practitioner.

#40

Go On A Long Drive

#41

Sit Around A Campfire

#42

Do Some Stargazing

#43

Cuddle

#44

Take A Nap In A Hammock

#45

Listen To Live Music

#46

Make Yourself A Cuppa

The methodical task just takes a few minutes but requires your full attention, so you have some mental rest during the preparation. Plus, a few extra minutes of peace while you savor your delicious tea!

#47

Do A Few Sets Of Jumping Jacks

Even the tiniest dose of physical activity is good. Hence, if you have a few minutes to spare, consider doing some jumping jacks. They can increase your heart rate, forcing it to adjust around the cardiovascular workout rather than stress or panic arising inside your head.

#48

Switch Up Your Environment

There are better and more viable solutions than moving out of town or the country to feel more at ease. Start by concentrating on what you can control and get done relatively quickly. Organize your room, or if you reside in an area with little sunlight, adding brighter lights to your room could help.

#49

Think About Your Victories

Give yourself five minutes each day to reflect on some joyful or life-affirming moments or anything noteworthy that occurred over the week. Practicing gratitude can help you focus on the more positive aspects of your life, which leads to better well-being.

#50

Stretch Right At Your Desk

It's essential to stretch your body regularly, even briefly, especially if you spend the whole day in front of a computer. Stretching may be incredibly restorative and reviving since the upper part of our bodies, including shoulders, neck, and back, tends to get the most tense and stiff.

#51

Put Your Head Between Your Knees

While extending your hamstrings, groin, and spine, this simple pose also helps to relax your mind. It is well known that the head-to-knee pose may ease anxiety, fatigue, and mild depression. Given that it stimulates and massages the liver and kidneys, it may also aid with digestive problems.

#52

Picture Your Happy Place

The process of picturing a peaceful setting, whether it be in your ideal B&B, at home with your family, or on a beach on Phi Phi Island, can make you feel more at ease.

#53

Turn Your Daily Skincare Into A Self-Care Routine

By taking care of your skin, you are refocusing on yourself. So enjoy the cooling sensation of a facial lotion as you apply it, or go the additional mile and try a brand-new foamy face wash.

#54

Write Out Your To-Do List

Spending a few minutes sorting and writing down your daily tasks will make you feel more organized. Whether it's your workspace, your home, or simply the files on your laptop, organizing helps you feel more in control and grounded in your own space.

#55

Make Yourself A Cup Of Pour-Over Coffee

There is nothing like the feeling of mastering the pour-over technique, which requires you to devote all of your concentration to making a single cup of coffee.

#56

Curate A Book List

If you enjoy reading, take some time to decide which book you want to add to your list as your next read. Or, check out our recent article featuring 70 books everyone should read at least once and pick from those!

#57

Chip Away At Your Personal To-Do List

Making a grocery list, doing the laundry, or folding clothes are just some things that may easily fall through the cracks after a long day at work. For a quick (but productive) breather, try setting out 15 minutes to focus on these light household tasks.

#58

Clean Up Your Workspace

If you're having difficulties focusing, try arranging the area around you since visual clutter can be distressing for some people.

#59

Take Photos Of Things Around Your Home

Perhaps the sun is casting an interesting shadow through your window, or your azalea is looking particularly lush right now. This will help you stay present and refocus your mind to appreciate the beauty in the little things.

#60

Do A Crossword Puzzle

Brain games force you to focus on something else, taking your attention away from daily worries. A few new words might also be picked up in the process!

#61

Paint Your Nails

Have you ever seen a nail design you wanted to try but never gave a chance? Now it’s the perfect time to do that. Find that Pin on Pinterest and recreate that manicure you saw at home. Self-care is a great stress reliever.

#62

Soak Your Feet

If you don't have a bathtub, put hot water in a big, shallow container and give your feet a soak. You could also add some essential oils or light a candle for extra chill vibes!

#63

Try A Sound Bath

This one can be done anywhere because it doesn't require any water. The purpose is to "bathe" you in sound, which is done by hitting metal bowls to generate calming tones. If you don't have your own bowls at home or are unsure how it works, try virtual sound baths on YouTube.

#64

Go On A Coffee Date

Away from your phones, try to get some really focused face-to-face time. Be present and pay attention to those feelings of intimacy, love, and connection.

#65

Curl Up With A Good Book

#66

Watch An Episode Of A TV Show

#67

Make A Little Performance For Yourself

#68

Sit On A Swing

#69

Eat Out And Try A New Cuisine

#70

Go To A Beach

#71

Draw A Mandala

#72

Visit An Aquarium

#73

Listen To The Birds

#74

Indulge In Old Memories

#75

Visit A Butterfly Park

#76

Walk Barefooted

#77

Stay In A Tree House

#78

Use A Scalp Massager

#79

Try Cloud Scrying

#80

Organize Your Open Tabs

If you have between 10 and 35 tabs active on your internet browser at any given moment, spend a few minutes each day closing some of them. According to some research, "heavy media multitaskers"—such as tab power users—might do worse on different cognitive tasks than people who don't try to consume information at such a frenetic speed.

#81

Listen To A Podcast

Close your screen, find a comfy location, and just listen. A 2016 study found that listening to narrative storytelling (much like podcasts) may activate numerous sections of your brain. Comedy podcasts, for example, can boost your endorphin levels, while meditation podcasts can help you power down your mind.

#82

Bake A Cake

#83

Tidy Up Your Sleep Space

#84

Play A Game

#85

Go For A Swim

#86

Watch Your Favorite Childhood Cartoons

