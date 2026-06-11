DC’s 100% Rated ‘Superman’ Series Sparks Frenzy Over Surprising New Look Before Season 3

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Despite maintaining a perfect score, My Adventures with Superman has become the center of an online debate ahead of its season 3premiere.

Newly released promotional images and an updated opening sequence have sparked intense fan reactions. While many viewers are focused on Clark Kent’s updated design, others believe the new footage secretly confirms a major Superboy twist.

Highlights New images from My Adventures with Superman season 3 have divided fans over the updated look.

A new opening sequence has also fueled fresh theories about Superboy's role.

The acclaimed animated series maintained its perfect 100% rating ahead of the season 3 premiere

As anticipation builds for the show’s return, the new footage has quickly become one of the hottest topics among Superman fans.

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New My Adventures with Superman images spark debate over Clark Kent’s redesign

Image credits: Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman returns for its third season later this week. Ahead of the premiere, the animated series released new promotional artwork on Monday showcasing several new characters and an updated look for Clark Kent.

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Fans on X quickly noticed subtle changes to the show’s visual style. Several viewers praised what they described as a noticeable improvement in animation quality. However, much of the discussion centered on a sweaty, shirtless image of Clark Kent after it surfaced online.

Image credits: Adult Swim

“One thing about MAWS you can always count on, they will make Superman look as slu*ty as possible,” one fan said.

Another quipped, “Yes, they’re slu*ting out the Jack Quaid Superman.”

The promotional images also offered a new look at Giganta, though the character’s design proved divisive among viewers.

While many viewers dismissed the artwork as harmless fan service, others argued that the updated visual style unnecessarily objectified the characters.

My Adventures with Superman’s opening sequence fuels a major Superboy theory

Image credits: Adult Swim

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Shortly after the new images debuted, the series also released an updated opening sequence online.

The footage shows Clark facing off against several villains, including Lex Luthor and Cyborg Superman. The season is expected to draw inspiration from the famous comic storyline Reign of the Supermen, which prominently features Cyborg Superman.

Image credits: Adult Swim

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The intro also gave fans their clearest look yet at Conner Kent, better known as Superboy. The character was confirmed to appear in the new installment last month, with Darren Criss set to voice him.

In the footage, Superboy can be seen sharing an emotional moment with Lois and Clark before mysteriously vanishing. The scene led many fans to speculate that this version of Superboy could be revealed as Lois and Clark’s future son.

One user said, “Okay, he’s 100% their son.”

“So Superboy is a Trunks-like character?” another asked, referencing the popular Dragon Ball character.

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My Adventures with Superman season 3 debuts with a rare perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Image credits: Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman season 3 was officially announced in June 2024. It is scheduled to premiere on June 14, 2026, during Adult Swim’s Toonami block at 12:00 a.m. EST.

Like the previous seasons, the third installment is expected to consist of 10 episodes. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays before becoming available to stream on HBO Max the following day.

Season 3 has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, maintaining the show’s perfect score. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds a critics’ score of 100%, matching the record previously set by seasons 1 and 2.

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Alongside The Boys star Jack Quaid as Superman, the voice cast includes Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, and Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

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My Adventures with Superman is currently streaming on HBO Max.