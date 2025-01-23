ADVERTISEMENT

At the beginning of a new year, it’s always fun to look back on the past. What were you doing 25 years ago, and how has the world changed since then? Well, if you want to feel like you’ve stepped into a time capsule, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to the I Totally Remember That Instagram page and gathered their most nostalgic memes down below. From images that will instantly transport you back to childhood to reminders of experiences you haven't had in decades, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pics. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you realize just how old you are!