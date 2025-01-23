ADVERTISEMENT

At the beginning of a new year, it’s always fun to look back on the past. What were you doing 25 years ago, and how has the world changed since then? Well, if you want to feel like you’ve stepped into a time capsule, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to the I Totally Remember That Instagram page and gathered their most nostalgic memes down below. From images that will instantly transport you back to childhood to reminders of experiences you haven't had in decades, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pics. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you realize just how old you are!

#1

Old stereo system in a glass cabinet, bringing nostalgic memories with vintage audio equipment and records.

itotallyrememberthat Report

    #2

    Nostalgic meme featuring a vintage rotary phone with text about slamming the receiver to hang up.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #3

    Nostalgic meme of a man in short shorts standing by a red sports car on a grassy path.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    When wearing tightie whites, but not for those of us that wear boxers

    #4

    Nostalgic meme of a cartoon rooster playing a guitar with the caption, "You can’t hear pictures!! Me:".

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Some say that's the Disney animated film that launched the entire Furry movement.

    #5

    Nostalgic meme of a green plastic water gun with text about 80s summer memories.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Still had less plastic in it than the tap water of today…

    #6

    Nostalgic meme: a blue pen and cassette tape with faces, lying together in a playful, cartoon style.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #7

    Nostalgic claymation raisins wearing sunglasses and sneakers, evoking memories from the past.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #8

    Two characters sitting on a retro couch, with text about academically gifted kids. Nostalgic meme.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #9

    Nostalgic meme featuring an orange rotary phone with humorous text about remembering phone numbers.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #10

    Hand removing car radio CD player, nostalgic meme humor about theft prevention.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #11

    Nostalgic meme about the Y2K bug warning, with a humorous "I was there, 3,000 years ago" caption below.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I was working night audit that night. Had to shut down all the computers and reboot them with this special disc HQ sent out.

    #12

    A nostalgic meme with a cartoon rabbit holding hair tonic in a barbershop scene.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #13

    80s nostalgic meme featuring a woman in a record store, highlighting the era's mall culture and music scene.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #14

    Nostalgic meme showing a Duracell PowerCheck battery with text about "thumb destroyer."

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #15

    Nostalgic meme showing a man in a car reading a map, highlighting 90's driving distractions.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #16

    Nostalgic image of Butter Rum Lifesavers with three candies beside the opened wrapper.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    cogadh
    cogadh
    cogadh
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    They still make and sell these, in the classic tube and by the bag. Not sure why people think these are discontinued.

    #17

    Nostalgic meme about old computer mouse and hardboiled egg yolk comparison.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    And mom always made you eat the white part because it's "good for you" 🙄

    #18

    Nostalgic meme showing a TV cart with Bill Nye, recalling classroom memories.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Why are you wearing sunglasses inside, Mrs. Aikman? Hmmm??

    #19

    Nostalgic meme about age with a pull-down map of the United States on a wall.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #20

    Nostalgic meme about the last time we burned a CD, reflecting on past tech habits.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #21

    Nostalgic meme of fingers with callus from writing takes you back.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #22

    Nostalgic living room with vintage floral furniture, shag carpet, and warm lighting.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #23

    Nostalgic meme with a tangled phone cord and text referencing OCD issues humorously.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Marnie
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Please stop with the OCD cliches that perpetuate false ideas and minimize very serious disorders (same for other mental and neurological disorders)!

    #24

    Nostalgic meme of cartoon characters in a pool with a humorous caption about aging.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #25

    Nostalgic meme featuring an old wooden computer desk with a vintage monitor and humorous text about the internet's evolution.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #26

    Nostalgic meme featuring a vintage Nestlé Quik metal can for chocolate milk mix.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #27

    Nostalgic meme featuring a mouse and four small turtles on a wooden surface.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #28

    Nostalgic kids sitting on carpet, styled like Stranger Things 1982 cast.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #29

    Nostalgic meme with a kid smiling widely, showing teeth in close-up with humorous text about a chocolate bar.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #30

    Four men sit in a bathtub, reenacting a bobsled; nostalgic meme for 90s kids.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #31

    Nostalgic meme showing Bruce Lee's 1960s training routine and exercise list.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #32

    Nostalgic meme of colorful oil beads resembling bath bomb ancestors.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #33

    70s nostalgic couch with floral pattern and funny caption about grandma's reaction.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #34

    Nostalgic meme featuring a collection of vintage cassette tapes with classic rock bands.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #35

    Nostalgic meme featuring plastic Garfield phones washed up on French beaches, solved mystery explained.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #36

    Nostalgic meme depicts cheap Champion shirts at K-Mart 30 years ago.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #37

    A nostalgic meme showing a hand holding a stencil with various shapes and letters.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #38

    Nostalgic 90s-2000s desktop setup with CRT monitor, CDs, and wooden corner desk full of electronics.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #39

    Vintage yellow refrigerator meme evokes nostalgic memories comparing 1970s durability with modern appliances.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Problem with the old stuff is they suck more energy. No winning..

    #40

    Sign reads "I'm older than Google," humorously capturing nostalgic memes theme.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #41

    80s pizza shop workers taking phone orders, wearing retro uniforms, reminiscing about nostalgic pre-internet times.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #42

    Nostalgic meme showing a woman with torn photos representing unfriending before social media.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #43

    Nostalgic memes: two yellow soda bottle caps with text about winning a free drink.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #44

    Nostalgic colored cups, red, green, blue, yellow, with text: "Juice tasted 10x better out of these cups."

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #45

    Elderly man smiling, seated at a table with a fast-food cup, evoking nostalgic memories.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #46

    Nostalgic meme of Marlena possessed in "Days of Our Lives," capturing a retro TV moment.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #47

    Child sitting on a giant pink bunny, evoking nostalgic memories from childhood.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    painttheyellowsubgreen
    painttheyellowsubgreen
    painttheyellowsubgreen
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Amazingly enough, probably the least scary easter bunny suit I've ever seen.

    #48

    Cat with David Hasselhoff hair by a KITT car, evoking nostalgic memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #49

    Nostalgic bedroom with 90s posters and a CRT TV, capturing a classic childhood fear of falling posters at night.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #50

    Nostalgic meme with a sad cartoon frog, a sandwich, and a VCR, captioned about today's generation not experiencing it.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Lilly Rapson
    Lilly Rapson
    Lilly Rapson
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    No I won't but why would you ever do this? For the fu of it 🤷‍♀️???

    #51

    Nostalgic meme featuring a large house with text about the affordability of single-income homes in 1999.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    primeline31
    primeline31
    primeline31
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited)

    Sopranos, baby. I have the Sopranos cookbook! All the recipes of all the food from the show.

    #52

    Mini piano with nostalgic sheet music, reminiscent of childhood memories and classic tunes.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #53

    Nostalgic meme of a red and blue toy football with a caption about a missing bite.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #54

    Nostalgic meme showing a modern glass house surrounded by trees, reflecting its natural surroundings.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #55

    Nostalgic meme of a kid in 1987 playing a video game on a CRT TV.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #56

    Nostalgic meme featuring Ritz Handi-Snacks with a cracker and cheese dip, labeled as "The original charcuterie board."

    foodiesdoingthings Report

    #57

    Nostalgic meme showing an old TV screen displaying "1998" attempting to take you back in time.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #58

    Nostalgic meme of a cartoon character looking distorted, humorously depicting a family's old PC after downloading free music.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #59

    Nostalgic meme featuring a box of colorful field day ribbons for different places.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #60

    Nostalgic meme with large aviator glasses captioned as "Slay-Bans" for humorous effect.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    cogadh
    cogadh
    cogadh
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    It wasn't a choice. This was all they made back then, even us non serial killers with eye problems had a pair of these. Either these or those plastic "tortoise shell" ones.

    #61

    Nostalgic meme humorously questioning the logic of clock invention conversations.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #62

    A nostalgic meme featuring a person with long curly hair in a brown shirt, sharing a thoughtful gesture.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #63

    A nostalgic meme showing a couple from a 1995 movie, humorously depicting what 45-year-olds looked like then.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #64

    Nostalgic meme of a vintage cassette tape with text about making mixtapes.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #65

    Nostalgic meme of a classic wooden kitchen table and chairs from childhood.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #66

    Nostalgic meme of children entering portable classrooms, evoking 80s and 90s school memories.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #67

    Nostalgic meme showing a vintage car door ashtray with a red arrow pointing at it.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #68

    Nostalgic meme of Windows XP login screen with text "you may be old, but are you this old?"

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #69

    Nostalgic meme of a cartoon character painting a wall, referencing childhood memories.

    bonkers4animals Report

    #70

    Nostalgic meme of vintage pizza restaurant interior with red booths and checkered tablecloths.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #71

    Nostalgic meme featuring an Oregon Trail floppy disk with a humorous caption about modern games.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #72

    Nostalgic meme of a man in the 70s/80s with a beard, holding a baby, and smoking, with a retro hairstyle and decor.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #73

    Nostalgic meme featuring Flintstones chewable vitamins labeled as the reason Gen X will live until 100.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #74

    Nostalgic meme featuring a tweet about a floppy disk mistaken for a 3D-printed "Save" icon by a kid.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #75

    Tweet humorously recalling nostalgic Facebook college email days.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #76

    Nostalgic meme featuring a rock band performing, highlighting a female singer in red with bold accessories.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Mrx Mrx
    Mrx Mrx
    Mrx Mrx
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    I call myself whatever I please and I don't care what screaming meme font says.

    #77

    Nostalgic 90s jacket meme with a colorful windbreaker, captioned about kids owning it during the 90s.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #78

    Artist drawing with Dalmatians as reference for the nostalgic film "101 Dalmatians" 1961.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #79

    Nostalgic memes collage: inflatable chair, glow-in-the-dark stars, butterfly beads, and a wall of celebrity posters.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #80

    Old McDonald's menu showcasing nostalgic meal deals with burgers and prices from the past.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #81

    Nostalgic meme of toy roller skates with caption, "Who remembers wearing these?"

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #82

    Nostalgic meme of a yellow Game Boy with an attached light on a gray surface.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #83

    Nostalgic memes image of an old mobile keypad and a text: “I don’t get it.”

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    You are short. The joys of texting without a Qwerty keypad.

    #84

    Illustration of a brain with a nostalgic meme image inside, depicting a dramatic scene under text about trauma.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #85

    Nostalgic meme of an old Pizza Hut being refurbished back into a Pizza Hut, with the text "Nature is healing."

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #86

    Man shooting basketball over defender, with text comparing it to science book images; evokes nostalgic memes.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #87

    Nostalgic meme of a computer being turned on with a foot, referencing early 2000s technology humor.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #88

    Nostalgic memes showing colorful keychain crafts with the text "times used to be so simple."

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #89

    Nostalgic meme of four teens in 1990s attire, featuring oversized JNCO jeans and colorful hairstyles.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #90

    Nostalgic meme featuring a 64-pack of Crayola crayons with built-in sharpener and humorous text comparing to modern kids' desires.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #91

    Finger touching bumpy school wall, evoking nostalgic memories.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #92

    Nostalgic meme featuring a classic mobile phone keypad with numbers typed above it.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #93

    Nostalgic meme of cartoon scene with giant salmon and child in bubble.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #94

    Nostalgic meme of a 1980s band with text joking about knowing them and depression.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #95

    Nostalgic scene of a 1980s grocery store aisle filled with glass soda bottles, a mother and two children shopping.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #96

    Hand pulling pink gum strings from Big League Chew packet; text about short-lived flavor, highlighting nostalgic memes.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #97

    Nostalgic meme featuring a skeleton character framed as the greatest movie scene ever.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #98

    Nostalgic image of a person blowing into a video game cartridge.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #99

    Nostalgic meme featuring a 1996 Jonathan Taylor Thomas calendar matching 2024 dates.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

    #100

    Vintage Fisher-Price castle toy evokes nostalgic memories of childhood playtimes.

    itotallyrememberthat Report

