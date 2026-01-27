80 Relatable Memes That Hit Way Too Close To Home
A quick scroll through your social media feed will lead you to at least one post that hits home. It could be a photo, a video, or even a funny meme that feels like it expresses exactly what you’re feeling at the moment.
The following images are excellent examples. These are from the WTF Memes Facebook group, and the name itself is a giveaway of what to expect. These memes touch on the many absurdities of daily life, a few of which you may have encountered, one way or another. Scroll through to see what we mean.
Where can I purchase this book? Asking for a friend.
Relatability is one common theme in many (if not all) of the posts on this list. A handful of these memes likely express an emotion you’ve stewed over.
Relatability is also a key factor in engaging young people today. According to a 2025 LA Times report, most of today’s youth prefer films and TV shows with tropes they can latch onto, especially stories about friendship.
As psychologist and researcher Dr. Yalda Uhls tells the publication, young people prefer to consume content that has an “accurate reflection of their reality.” She also noted that such films with these motifs are few and far between these days, outside of blockbusters like “Wicked” and “Barbie.”
“There isn’t enough out there that really resonates for them,” Dr. Uhls said, adding that the younger audience has grown tired of storylines that show love triangles, toxic relationships, and relationships solely based on physical attraction, tropes that were popular just a few years ago.
Arguing with a door handle is equally insane, but every time that your sleeve gets snagged and you're in a bad mood...
Social media, of course, is a powerful platform to build a personal brand. However, being a content creator these days requires more than just a personality that draws attention.
According to a 2024 survey by the digital platform LTK, 75% of creators who achieved success online did so by conveying product and brand value through personal experiences in a meaningful and authentic way.
Younger people want that human connection, which is why they will likely gravitate more towards posts that speak to them. As LTK’s survey also found, Gen Z is three times more likely to trust content creators than social media ads or celebrities.
In 2024, 66% of millennials and Gen Zers made online purchases influenced by a creator, a 64% increase from 2023.
After the cats are fed. Sciatica is a beach of the first order of things keeping someone awake in the very early morning, UK.