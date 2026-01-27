ADVERTISEMENT

A quick scroll through your social media feed will lead you to at least one post that hits home. It could be a photo, a video, or even a funny meme that feels like it expresses exactly what you’re feeling at the moment. 

The following images are excellent examples. These are from the WTF Memes Facebook group, and the name itself is a giveaway of what to expect. These memes touch on the many absurdities of daily life, a few of which you may have encountered, one way or another. Scroll through to see what we mean.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person typing on a keyboard with text about thanking AI, a relatable meme illustrating humor from 80 relatable memes.

WTMemes Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person reading a humorous book about dealing with people, illustrating relatable memes that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    7points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where can I purchase this book? Asking for a friend.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Man making a skeptical face meme representing relatable memes about things getting worse unexpectedly.

    WTMemes Report

    7points
    POST

    Relatability is one common theme in many (if not all) of the posts on this list. A handful of these memes likely express an emotion you’ve stewed over. 

    Relatability is also a key factor in engaging young people today. According to a 2025 LA Times report, most of today’s youth prefer films and TV shows with tropes they can latch onto, especially stories about friendship.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Dog giving a suspicious side-eye look representing relatable memes that capture funny moments from everyday life.

    WTMemes Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Relatable meme about coworkers getting on your nerves and the patience required in relationships beyond work.

    WTMemes Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Relatable meme showing a confused young man with caption about humans hoping for a good year in relatable memes.

    WTMemes Report

    7points
    POST

    As psychologist and researcher Dr. Yalda Uhls tells the publication, young people prefer to consume content that has an “accurate reflection of their reality.” She also noted that such films with these motifs are few and far between these days, outside of blockbusters like “Wicked” and “Barbie.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There isn’t enough out there that really resonates for them,” Dr. Uhls said, adding that the younger audience has grown tired of storylines that show love triangles, toxic relationships, and relationships solely based on physical attraction, tropes that were popular just a few years ago.
    #7

    Text meme on black background reading it's spicy you won't like it when people ask what I'm thinking, relatable memes content.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Text meme with relatable humor about arguing with a dog, fitting the theme of relatable memes that hit close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arguing with a door handle is equally insane, but every time that your sleeve gets snagged and you're in a bad mood...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Ham and cheese sandwich on a plate with text about a relatable meme stuck to the roof of the mouth.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media, of course, is a powerful platform to build a personal brand. However, being a content creator these days requires more than just a personality that draws attention. 

    According to a 2024 survey by the digital platform LTK, 75% of creators who achieved success online did so by conveying product and brand value through personal experiences in a meaningful and authentic way.
    #10

    Relatable meme text about the high cost of caskets expressing a humorous take on funeral expenses.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Man covered in ice and snow, humorously illustrating relatable memes about feeling overwhelmed by gas pump questions.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you want a receipt? Yes . See cashier inside.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Relatable meme showing a scared person, illustrating the awkward moment of accidental social media interaction.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Younger people want that human connection, which is why they will likely gravitate more towards posts that speak to them. As LTK’s survey also found, Gen Z is three times more likely to trust content creators than social media ads or celebrities. 

    In 2024, 66% of millennials and Gen Zers made online purchases influenced by a creator, a 64% increase from 2023.
    #13

    Text meme about relatable experiences with edibles, highlighting humor in situations that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Text message conversation about a rough year with humorous mention of vegan gluten-free cookies, relatable memes about life.

    WTMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Retro cassette tape being inserted into a tape recorder, highlighting relatable memes about nostalgic music struggles.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, we’d like to flip the conversation to you, dear reader. As strange as many of these memes were, which of them did you relate to the most? What about them spoke to you in a way that none of the others did? Share your valuable insights in the comments!
    #16

    Relatable meme text about problems caused by saying sure instead of no on a black background.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Text meme with white font on black background saying I hate repeating myself because I will add curse words relatable memes.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Text meme about memorizing pothole locations described as a survival skill relatable to many situations and homes.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Text meme about missing prank calls from childhood now replaced by annoying spam calls, relatable meme content.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Man with hand on face looking distressed, illustrating relatable memes that hit pain and emotions way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Image of a vintage scene with people showing unimpressed expressions, illustrating relatable memes that hit close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Relatable meme about social media and brainless talking, capturing the humor of modern online behavior.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Surreal relatable meme showing an elderly man biting an apple through a woman's face, symbolizing nerve system pain.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Kermit the Frog holding a phone with a funny hacker meme showing relatable humor about passwords.

    WTMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Alien lounging on a couch watching Earth, relatable meme humor capturing moments that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Man making an irritated face, humorously illustrating relatable memes about hiding true emotions and expressions.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Cartoon mouse lying in bed looking guilty about eating a tasty treat before sleep in relatable memes.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Relatable meme with text adulting is soup and I am a fork on a light purple background about adulting challenges.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Man with surprised expression reacting to Titanic sinking, a relatable meme that hits way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Man dressed as Wolverine looking serious in a relatable meme about fears that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Text meme on a black background humorously suggesting Dollar Tree should be renamed to a Few Dollars, relatable memes concept.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Close-up of a confused dog meme illustrating relatable memes that hit way too close to home about family and pets.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Man in brown suit with shocked expression reacting to flight attendant yawning, relatable meme humor about everyday moments.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Text meme about a man misunderstanding a question at a gas station, a relatable meme that hits too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Relatable meme text comparing eyebrow hair growth in 1995 to fast chin hair regrowth in 2026.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Freezer pop meme shows unappetizing Chinese store pops criticized as awful and not recommended in relatable humor post.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Squirrel caught by a sudden gust of wind in winter snow, capturing a relatable moment from memes that hit close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    A crow holding a pen outside a window with funny text about the crow trying to enter a classroom, relatable memes.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Relatable meme text about ideal mornings describing waking up and moving to a bigger, warmer, and softer bed.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After the cats are fed. Sciatica is a beach of the first order of things keeping someone awake in the very early morning, UK.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Man smiling while driving a car with meme text about hitting a pothole and a car radio working again relatable meme.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Side-by-side images of straight and complex railroad tracks, illustrating relatable memes about storytelling differences.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Text-based relatable meme about anxiety conversation, reflecting common feelings in relatable memes that hit close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Funny meme showing a snail and a slug with relatable memes that hit way too close to home about divorced snails.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Text conversation meme about anxiety prime, showing relatable memes that capture feelings many experience.

    WTMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Text meme on black background expressing frustration with winter, fitting relatable memes keyword for social media content.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Cute kitten stuck in a fence looking out, illustrating relatable memes about drama and wanting a peaceful life.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Text meme about burgers in ads looking better than in reality, reflecting on relatable memes that hit close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Text meme about sticking your middle finger at laptop camera to mock government, a relatable meme about privacy concerns.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Man in a hoodie showing contrasting emotions next to fuel gauges, illustrating relatable memes about perspective and reality.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Jar of Tostitos queso sitting on a white warmer device, humorous relatable meme about queso warmer instead of candle warmer.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Blurry doll with messy hair holding cigarette next to fire, featuring a relatable meme about the hardest years of January.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Woman giving thumbs up next to alien creature with caption about letting go of old grudges relatable memes.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Golden retriever making a funny face meme about relatable moments hitting way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Boy with a confused expression reacting to a dad revealing adoption in a relatable meme about family and identity.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Bathroom with a toilet and a cowhide rug placed awkwardly in front, illustrating relatable memes that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Man riding a small electric unicycle on a city street, illustrating relatable memes about unexpected life mishaps and journeys.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Meme showing a blurry man with diamond grill and watch, humorously illustrating relatable memes about spending the next check.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Relatable meme showing cartoon character exhausted after getting 8 hours of sleep, highlighting relatable memes impact.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Young man at a party leaning on a counter with a drink, illustrating relatable memes about social anxiety and drinking.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Elderly woman dressed as a nun looking calm and polite, illustrating relatable memes about feeling after being rude to.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Four Harry Potter characters with ages labeled, illustrating relatable memes about friendship at work dynamics and age diversity.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Relatable meme showing difficulty writing the correct year 2025, illustrating common everyday struggles with dates.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Relatable meme showing a dog wearing a wig with a caption about always being broke and unexpected Amazon delivery.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Three close-up images of teenagers wearing jeans soaked and frayed at the bottom on a wet day, relatable memes concept.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Hand holding a colorful popsicle with text about eating ice cream from toilet paper rolls in relatable memes.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Person sitting on floor staring at TV with food on table, relatable meme about finding the right show to watch before eating.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Relatable meme of John Connor looking serious while watching people make friends with AI on a motorcycle scene.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Young woman eating large pizza slice at Costco with humorous meme text about relatable memes hitting way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Relatable meme about aging and changing experiences with hearing a favorite song at different places.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Person outdoors in a striped shirt putting on headphones, relatable meme about restarting a song due to distracting thoughts.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Squidward looking tired inside a window with text about posting memes instead of problems on Facebook, relatable memes concept.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    SpongeBob in bed looking at phone with caption about sharing memes when having no one to talk to relatable memes concept.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Illustration of various animals boarding a boat with a humorous caption, perfect for relatable memes that hit close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Person wearing dark coat, hat, and sunglasses with red lipstick, relating to relatable memes that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Beaker from Muppets in a lab with fire accidents, illustrating relatable memes about chaotic work situations.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Scene from an old Disney movie meme with two women, featuring relatable memes that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Comparison meme showing a cheerful cartoon fox labeled me when I started my job and a disheveled realistic fox labeled me now relatable memes

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Cat sitting inside a window of a brick house, with text about relatable memes that hit way too close to home.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Homer Simpson sleeping with arms crossed, illustrating relatable memes about how sleep changes as you age.

    WTMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Relatable meme expressing regret about not buying a house in 2007 while trying to crank that Soulja Boy dance.

    WTMemes Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!