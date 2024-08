At Bored Panda , we love celebrating these nostalgic missteps, so we’ve compiled the best ‘Blunder Years’ photos of all time from those we’ve featured before. Keep scrolling to see them all, and don’t miss our conversation with clinical psychologist Dr Charlotte Russell , who explains how awkward situations can shape our identities.

But instead of pushing them to the back of our minds, the subreddit ‘Blunder Years’ encourages people to share their most embarrassing childhood photos with pride, turning old regrets into moments we can all enjoy together.

We all have those memories from our past that make us cringe—whether it’s a rebellious teenage phase, a questionable fashion choice, or a hairstyle we’d rather forget .

#1 My Parents Weren’t Surprised When I Came Out Share icon

If you’re an adult now and grew up before the internet was packed with tips on how to dress, perfect your hair, and look your best, there’s a good chance you went through an awkward phase. I certainly did. When I was 14, I decided to cut my hair short, thinking I could pull off the look of one of my favorite female singers. Instead, I ended up with a haircut that earned me the nickname ‘Justin Bieber,’ because, as you might have guessed, it looked just like the iconic style so many teenage boys had between 2009 and 2014. The problem? I was a girl, and while many women can rock a pixie cut, it just wasn’t working for me.

#2 Glamour Shot Blunder (7 Years Old) Share icon

Sometimes I can't help but grimace when I look back at that short hair phase, but I also try to approach it with kindness and self-acceptance. After all, if you can't experiment wildly with your look during your teenage years—when can you? I think those cringy experiences are humbling and help build your character and sense of humor. The followers of the 'Blunder Years' subreddit—one of Reddit's biggest communities with almost a million members—would probably agree with me. They're all about owning their past selves. As the group puts it, the photos shared here need to be truly cringe-worthy. "Simply being nerdy just isn't going to cut it. If you wore your 'nerd glasses because you thought you were so hipster,' that's not enough of a blunder." And the redditors deliver, offering everything from painfully bright 80s outfits to intense emo and goth phases, and all the questionable trends of the early 2000s. It really feels like going through an archive.

#3 Just A Girl On A Spring Communist Demonstration In Lviv, Ukraine, 1968 Share icon

#4 Got Dumped A Week Before Prom, But My Mom Insisted I Go Take The Pictures She Paid For, So I Made A Sock Puppet To Bring As My Date. I Regret Nothing Share icon

Of course, it's not always easy to move on from the awkward moments we experienced growing up. To explore why these memories linger and how we can overcome them, Bored Panda spoke with Dr Charlotte Russell, a clinical psychologist and founder of The Travel Psychologist blog. Often, our tendency to cringe at ourselves stems from our sensitivity to how others perceive us. "Humans are a social species, and our social relationships matter to us," Russell says. "This can mean we fear or worry about things that other people might judge us for—whether it's over a bad haircut or following a trend we later find regrettable."

#5 My Parents Kindly Supported My Peak Edgelord Phase :) Share icon

#6 Anytime My Wife Sees This She Burst Out Laughing... I Thought I Looked Cool Share icon

#7 After Explaining What R/Blunderyears Is All About, A Friend Of Mine Gave Me Permission To Post This Gem. Circa Early-90s Share icon

"It's important for each of us to learn that we're not perfect; we all make mistakes and do things that are embarrassing at some point," Russell encourages. In particular, as we enter our teen years, we often try to understand ourselves better, which can lead to some unusual choices. "When we're young, we're especially focused on figuring out who we are, so we experiment with different things to see what fits," she explains.

#8 My Friend's Baby Pictures Look Like Mrs. Doubtfire Share icon

#9 Ten Years And One Transition Later: Some Things Never Change Share icon

#10 I Had Embraced My Nerdy Outcast Status And Went To School Like This, Sadly The Trench Coat Was Soon Banned After '99 Share icon

“In adolescence, people typically go through phases that involve trying on various identities,” Russell adds. “Inevitably, this means that later on, we may look back and feel a bit awkward about choices and things we now see as questionable. But this is all part of being human and our personal story, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

#11 Setting Trends At About 10 Years Old, Rural England! Share icon

#12 One Of My Best Friends And I In Early 2012. We Were 8, And Had Our Own Band Share icon

#13 It Was “Opposite Day” At School In 2005, Most People Wore Black And White Or Something.. I Decide To Dress As A Girl.. I Lived In A Small Town In Idaho. It Didn’t Go Over Well Share icon

Science approves of these awkward phases. Researchers believe that everything you went through as a child or teen—from acne and growth spurts to bad fashion choices—has made you stronger. “There are actually hardiness and resilience genes that can be turned on and off with that,” says Joyce Mikal-Flynn, who teaches a course on neuroscience and post-traumatic growth at Sacramento State University. Adolescence, she explains, is the perfect time for those genes to kick into action. “It has to start early and often.”

#14 Tried To Smile, Channeled Jim Carrey Instead. Allllllllrighty Then Share icon

#15 My Mother Said I Would Regret This Photo... No Regrets Mom! Circa 2002 Share icon

#16 Sometime Between 05 And 07, I Remember I Got To Choose The Background And Which Weapon I Posed With Share icon

Studies suggest that resilience is shaped by various adaptive changes in the brain's neural circuits. While scientists haven't pinpointed a specific resilience gene, they have identified one linked to a lack of resilience—the NR3C1 gene, which affects how people respond to cortisol. Individuals with a certain variant of this gene are 75 percent more likely to struggle with issues like substance abuse, aggression, and antisocial personality disorder if they don't seek help after a traumatic event. However, unlike severe childhood trauma, those awkward teenage phases provide a more manageable way for kids to build their resilience over time, according to Mikal-Flynn.

#17 When Someone Asks How Your Life Is Going… Share icon

#18 I Thought I Was The Coolest Cat There Ever Was Share icon

#19 Family Photo. What A Mood Share icon

Interestingly, these adolescent phases could not come at a better time. While it might seem counterintuitive, considering all the changes teenage bodies undergo, these experiences are actually beneficial for brain growth. Adults reason with a fully developed frontal lobe, which controls many abilities, including thinking, movement, and memory. It also plays a key role in social skills, helping us understand how to communicate, behave, and interact with others. Since the frontal lobe finishes developing in our twenties, adolescent brains are still in the process. When teens recall socially traumatic experiences, they engage these regions of the brain, which helps bridge the gap between the impulsive mind of a child and the rational thinking of an adult. While trauma from bullying about appearance can have negative psychological effects, with the right support from parents and friends, these challenges can become less of a burden and more of a stepping stone toward maturity.

#20 I Was Cast As Rudolph When I Was In Ninth Grade! (2008) Share icon

#21 This Surpasses Even The Fivehead Share icon

#22 1996, Olan Mills Calls My Roommate Offering A Free Family Sitting. His Family Lived Two States Away, So We Went In To Mess With Them. I'm The Guy On The Right Share icon

One way parents can support their teens, says Mikal-Flynn, is by acknowledging their struggles but also reminding them that it's how they respond to tough situations that truly shapes who they are, not the difficulties themselves. "Parents don't want their children to be in pain and I understand that, but there's another way to deal with that between letting them hurt all the time and not letting them feel it at all," adds Mikal-Flynn. "There's a middle ground."

#23 Had A "Photoshoot" With My Mom And Thought That Being "The Weird Kid" Made Me Cool And Mysterious. Good Thing I Dont Live In The States Cause I Had Some Serious School Shooter Vibes ;) Share icon

#24 Late 70's. No Idea What I Was Thinking. Made The Suit Myself Share icon

#25 In 1989 I Made Myself A Fartbusters Uniform, Marched The Streets Singing “If Something Smells Strange In Your Neighbourhood…” Share icon

If you're an adult and find that embarrassing moments from your childhood still haunt you, Russell suggests that sharing them with others can help you get over them. You don't have to do it publicly or on Reddit. "Start by sharing these kinds of experiences with people you trust," she advises. "Chances are, they'll remember something similar, and you can bond over these experiences with humor." These moments can also reveal the quality of your friendships. "If you share something with someone and they laugh at you rather than with you, it might be a sign to re-evaluate that friendship," Russell notes.

#26 For My 2nd Grade Photo I Vouched For The Satan's-Child-Lawyer Look Share icon

#27 I Looked Like A Middle Aged Man When I Was A Child Share icon

#28 In Honor Of My Husband’s 37th Birthday, I Present To You His Senior Prom Photo From 2000 Share icon

So embrace those ‘blunder years’ with confidence, and don’t let the memories of them keep you up at night. After all, as Russell sums up, all the changes, the trial and error, and the self-discovery are part of “finding out who we are—it’s totally normal and healthy.”

#29 Me, Circa 1991. My Mom Let Me Get The Laser Background. I Am So Proud Of This Pic! Share icon

#30 When You Look Over 40 But You're Actually 12 Share icon

#31 Give Me The Sassy Grandma Look Share icon

#32 2006 Senior Picture Share icon

#33 When It’s Your First Day Of Kindergarten And Also Your First Day As Head Of The Pta Share icon

#34 ‘How Did You Know I Was Gay?’ Said The Posing Seven Year Old Boy In Make Up, A Perm, And Black Sequinned Jellicle Cats Dance Costume Share icon

#35 In 1987 I Permed My Mullet To Look More Like Patrick Swayze. I Ended Up Looking Like A Lesbian Biker Share icon

#36 Got A Disposable Camera As A Child And Decided To Take A Selfie. I Was Very Pleased With It After Getting It Developed Share icon

#37 1993 Senior Pic, I Wore Those Boots To Hs The Entire Year. Iowa Winter And All Share icon

#38 Me In 1998 And My Wife In 2000 Share icon

#39 My Sisters And I Wanted Those Glamour Photos From The 90s, But We Were Too Young So Mum Had Us Do A Homemade One Instead Share icon

#40 Going Through A Bunch Of Old Photos From High School, The Expression Of The Girl In The Back Definitely Says A Lot Share icon

#41 My Mum Commissioned Someone To Make These Outfits For A Family Wedding. We’re Boys Btw Share icon

#42 My Nickname Was "Ronald" In School Share icon

#43 It Was The 80s. I Have No Other Excuse Share icon

#44 Me And Friends Before A Disturbed Concert In 2006. We're So Cool Posing In Front Of Mom And The Van. 😈 Share icon

#45 Whilst Taking A Passport Photo I Was Told To 'Open My Eyes And Smile More' Share icon

#46 My Poor Parents...being Nice To Me Back In 1987 During My Billy Idol Skateboarding Phase Share icon

#47 Groovy Baby! Share icon

#48 4 Going On 40 With This 90s Glamour Shot Share icon

#49 My Husband (Right) And His Brother (Left). Prom 2006 Share icon

#50 Me Circa 2005 Thinking I Was The Absolutely Baddest Thing Around With My Men’s Camo Cargo Short And Corset Combo Share icon

#51 Me In The 80s. Sadly, The Coolest I Ever Looked Share icon

#52 In 5th Grade I Was Worried I Would Blink And Mess Up My Year Book Photo Share icon

#53 I Swear It's Not Square Anymore Share icon

#54 The Blunder Brothers, Circa 1994. I'm In Purple Share icon

#55 6th Grade Going On 60 Share icon

#56 I Call This Look “Christian Granny Goth” And It Was Pretty Bold For A 12 Year Old In 1995 Share icon

#57 Prom 2009, I Was A Sophmore In High School And I Took School Dances A Litte Too Seriously. Also I Didn't Have A Date Share icon

#58 Middle School Was... An Interesting Time Share icon

#59 Mall Rat Days Share icon

#60 This Just Came Up On My Mom's Facebook Memories. I Insisted On Wearing A Suit Everywhere I Went Because I Had A Phase When I Was Younger Where I Wanted To Be The President, And For Years My Brother's Would Cry Every Time They Saw Santa Share icon

#61 In 2004 I Won A Contest To Dj At My Very Small Hometown’s Easy-Listening Radio Station. I Proceeded To Play An Hour Of Evanescence Deep Cuts And Ruined Everyone’s Morning Commute Share icon

#62 That Time In 2011 My Mom Took Me To Niagara Falls And I Spent The Entire Time Planking Share icon

#63 My Brother And I, Late 90s Share icon

#64 Thanks To My Sister, I Completely Embraced Goth Culture In 1998 Share icon

#65 I Guess Being Able To See Is Overrated Share icon

#66 Recovered This Gem From The "Autobiography" I Wrote When I Was 10 Share icon

#67 2006 And I Was 17. The Cure Was My Life Share icon

#68 First Time Mom Let Me Dress Myself For Picture Day Share icon

#69 I Looked Like Tommy Boy As A Little Girl (1995) Share icon

#70 I Give You One 15 Yo Goth With Her Eyebrows Shaved Off. My Step Dad Nicknamed Me “Sunshine” 🤣 Share icon

#71 1987, We Loved The Cure, 7seconds, The Decedents, The Smiths, Etc. We Taped 120 Minutes Off MTV Every Sunday Night From Midnight - 2 Am. I'm On The Far Left. Can Believe We Weren't Blind In One Eye After All The Years With The Lopsided Haircuts Share icon

#72 That Weird Al Early 00s Look Share icon

#73 Senior Year Photo (2010) Share icon

#74 Cleanest Bowl Cut I Ever Had Share icon

#76 My Legs And Feet Hit Puberty Before The Rest Of Me Share icon

#77 That Time In The Early 90s When I Was 12 Going On 54 Share icon

#78 My Mum Advised Me Not To Leave The House Like This, Didn't Listen. That Hair! Share icon

#79 Yeah, So I Heard My Best Friend Was Made Into A Meme Called The 60 Year-Old Girl? Share icon

#80 My Friends Yearbook Picture From 2nd Grade. Apparently She Used To Be A Lesbian Art Teacher Share icon

#81 That Time I Went To My High School Prom And Looked Like A 45 Year Old Woman Share icon

#82 My Mom Dressed Me Like This So I Was Easy To Spot When She Picked Me Up Share icon

#83 My Boyfriend's 10th Grade Picture Is Pure Rebellion. According To Him, His Mom Cried When She Received The Pictures Back Share icon

#84 Age 8 Or 9, Cosplaying As Marie Antoinette. I’m A Guy :p Share icon