This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To 2000s Nostalgia, And These 45 Posts Hit Especially Hard
Our childhood never ends. Yes, we get older but the core memories from that time, surrounding everything from the people we hung out with to the places we visited continue to live in our head rent-free, occasionally reminding us about themselves when we least expect them to.
However, not all of them are equally vivid, and some might need a bit more stimuli to come back. And the internet is excellent for this task. There are entire communities where people are actively reminding one another about the good old days. (We've already covered some, like the one dedicated to '80s & '90s memes.)
The Facebook group '2000s Y2K Childhood' is one of them. It currently unites 74,600 members, and whether you grew up during that era too or are just interested in learning more about it, their posts perfectly illustrate it. Here are some of the most popular ones.
Grandparent's Secret Handshake
These Speakers
I Loved Those Pens
I Love Shrek Lol
Yes
Fighting Over The TV
Mentally I’m Here
Took me a second to realize that this isn't literally a picture from my old school... wow some things are just universal, huh?
I Use To Love This Game!
Bratz Nostalgia
Dream 2000s Bedroom Starter Pack
Good Ol’ Triangle Club. Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Out Rockin My Jeans From 2004 Today!
I Know This Ain’t Who I Think It Is
Having Cell Phones In 2000s
We Had No Idea
Actually I buy physical media wherever possible because TV and streaming services have nasty habit of messing with content to serve whatever is the "bugbear" of today. They should instead put up a disclaimer about why any objectionable content was a product of its time and by watching it we can learn from the past. Plus, although I ripped all my music at higher than default sampling rate, one day I might rerip stuff to more modern lossless formats or burn "mix CD" for older cars I might end up driving.
New Fresh Play Doh
Yea To Take Her To The Mall To Get Some Food And Leave
The Most Iconic Four-Way Call To Ever Exist, Prove Me Wrong
I Remember Coming Home From School Every Evening To Watch The Best Lineup
2000’s Spongebob TV
One Fine Day A Woof And A Purr A Baby Was Born And It Caused A Little Stir
The 2011 Mcdonald’s Happy Meals Were The Real Thing!
Halloween In The Early 2000s
Miss This Show
We Had A Nice Childhood
I Had One Of These I Was Sad When The Marker Dried Out Though
If U Had One Of These In The Late 90s And Early 00s U Were A Cool Kid
I Miss These So Much!
Def Nostalgia As An Older Teen But Yes
Couldn't relate to most of this article because it was all early 2000s when I was a toddler but THIS. THIS is THE nostalgic image. I remember having Squinkies, slap bands, silly bands, a leopard Pillow Pet, Temple Run, Littlest Pet Shop, a Wii, 3DS, Loom bands and Lego Friends. All this image is missing is Zhu Zhu Pets
A New Aged Furby. I Had A Fijit Friend And I Was Convinced That It Was Possessed Because It Would Turn On By Itself In The Middle Of The Night
If U Don't Get This Ur Too Young
Yasss
The Man Who Had A Piercing On His Thing And Got Electrocuted
Damn Not Even The Fast Charger
This Show
Who Remembers These Growing Up In The 2000’s
Unpopular opinion, I never liked these because they fit really weird and got stuck in my hair
How can we be nostalgic about the 2000's? It was only last year!
