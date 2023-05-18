Our childhood never ends. Yes, we get older but the core memories from that time, surrounding everything from the people we hung out with to the places we visited continue to live in our head rent-free, occasionally reminding us about themselves when we least expect them to.

However, not all of them are equally vivid, and some might need a bit more stimuli to come back. And the internet is excellent for this task. There are entire communities where people are actively reminding one another about the good old days. (We've already covered some, like the one dedicated to '80s & '90s memes.)

The Facebook group '2000s Y2K Childhood' is one of them. It currently unites 74,600 members, and whether you grew up during that era too or are just interested in learning more about it, their posts perfectly illustrate it. Here are some of the most popular ones.

More info: Facebook

#1

Grandparent's Secret Handshake

Grandparent's Secret Handshake

Nostalgia Video

15points
POST
#2

These Speakers

These Speakers

Nostalgia Video

13points
POST
#3

I Loved Those Pens

I Loved Those Pens

Lydia Holcomb

11points
POST
#4

I Love Shrek Lol

I Love Shrek Lol

Jazmin Sutton

9points
POST
#5

Yes

Yes

Kayla King

9points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
57 minutes ago

And when it crashes, you kick it up the A-drive!

2
2points
reply
#6

Fighting Over The TV

Fighting Over The TV

Lydia Holcomb

9points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Ah i remember when I did that 10 minutes ago

1
1point
reply
#7

Mentally I'm Here

Mentally I’m Here

Nostalgia Video

9points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Took me a second to realize that this isn't literally a picture from my old school... wow some things are just universal, huh?

3
3points
reply
#8

I Use To Love This Game!

I Use To Love This Game!

Bebo Osorio

8points
POST
#9

Bratz Nostalgia

Bratz Nostalgia

•𝓎𝒶𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓏𝒾•

8points
POST
#10

Dream 2000s Bedroom Starter Pack

Dream 2000s Bedroom Starter Pack

Aleks Agnieszka Wos

8points
POST
#11

Good Ol' Triangle Club. Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Good Ol’ Triangle Club. Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Nostalgia Video

8points
POST
#12

Out Rockin My Jeans From 2004 Today!

Out Rockin My Jeans From 2004 Today!

Mark OM

7points
POST
#13

I Know This Ain't Who I Think It Is

I Know This Ain’t Who I Think It Is

Marlon Bellamy

7points
POST
#14

Having Cell Phones In 2000s

Having Cell Phones In 2000s

Silvia Marie

7points
POST
#15

We Had No Idea

We Had No Idea

Makenzee Jade

7points
POST
Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Actually I buy physical media wherever possible because TV and streaming services have nasty habit of messing with content to serve whatever is the "bugbear" of today. They should instead put up a disclaimer about why any objectionable content was a product of its time and by watching it we can learn from the past. Plus, although I ripped all my music at higher than default sampling rate, one day I might rerip stuff to more modern lossless formats or burn "mix CD" for older cars I might end up driving.

0
0points
reply
#16

New Fresh Play Doh

New Fresh Play Doh

Nostalgia Video

7points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I can taste it. Never did taste as good as home made

1
1point
reply
#17

Wow

Wow

Collin Schoenfelder

6points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I’d prefer the fist one bigger keyboard

1
1point
reply
#18

Yea To Take Her To The Mall To Get Some Food And Leave

Yea To Take Her To The Mall To Get Some Food And Leave

Nostalgia Video

6points
POST
#19

The Most Iconic Four-Way Call To Ever Exist, Prove Me Wrong

The Most Iconic Four-Way Call To Ever Exist, Prove Me Wrong

Tracey Earlam Cook

6points
POST
#20

I Remember Coming Home From School Every Evening To Watch The Best Lineup

I Remember Coming Home From School Every Evening To Watch The Best Lineup

Anonymous participant

5points
POST
#21

2000's Spongebob TV

2000’s Spongebob TV

Lea Elizabeth Ann

5points
POST
#22

One Fine Day A Woof And A Purr A Baby Was Born And It Caused A Little Stir

One Fine Day A Woof And A Purr A Baby Was Born And It Caused A Little Stir

Raymond Black

5points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

The biggest question is how do they go to bathroom?

1
1point
reply
#23

The 2011 Mcdonald's Happy Meals Were The Real Thing!

The 2011 Mcdonald’s Happy Meals Were The Real Thing!

Rebecca Ayers

5points
POST
#24

Halloween In The Early 2000s

Halloween In The Early 2000s

Jazmin Sutton

4points
POST
#25

Miss This Show

Miss This Show

Jazmin Sutton

4points
POST
#26

Nobody Knows

Nobody Knows

Bebo Osorio

4points
POST
#27

We Had A Nice Childhood

We Had A Nice Childhood

Jazmin Sutton

4points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I love a series of unfortunate events!!

0
0points
reply
#28

I Had One Of These I Was Sad When The Marker Dried Out Though

I Had One Of These I Was Sad When The Marker Dried Out Though

Abi Marmolejo

4points
POST
#29

If U Had One Of These In The Late 90s And Early 00s U Were A Cool Kid

If U Had One Of These In The Late 90s And Early 00s U Were A Cool Kid

KP Evans

4points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Kind on but off topic I hate when kids at school walk around with boom box’s and speakers blaring drake or some other rapper.

-1
-1point
reply
#30

I Miss These So Much!

I Miss These So Much!

Nachelle Swift

4points
POST
#31

Def Nostalgia As An Older Teen But Yes

Def Nostalgia As An Older Teen But Yes

Jami Janai

4points
POST
Peppy Piplup
Peppy Piplup
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Couldn't relate to most of this article because it was all early 2000s when I was a toddler but THIS. THIS is THE nostalgic image. I remember having Squinkies, slap bands, silly bands, a leopard Pillow Pet, Temple Run, Littlest Pet Shop, a Wii, 3DS, Loom bands and Lego Friends. All this image is missing is Zhu Zhu Pets

1
1point
reply
#32

A New Aged Furby. I Had A Fijit Friend And I Was Convinced That It Was Possessed Because It Would Turn On By Itself In The Middle Of The Night

A New Aged Furby. I Had A Fijit Friend And I Was Convinced That It Was Possessed Because It Would Turn On By Itself In The Middle Of The Night

Kylie Holderbaugh

4points
POST
#33

If U Don't Get This Ur Too Young

If U Don't Get This Ur Too Young

𝗔𝗸𝗶𝗿𝗮 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗺𝗮

4points
POST
#34

Yasss

Yasss

Jazmin Sutton

3points
POST
#35

The Man Who Had A Piercing On His Thing And Got Electrocuted

The Man Who Had A Piercing On His Thing And Got Electrocuted

Silvia Marie

3points
POST
#36

Damn Not Even The Fast Charger

Damn Not Even The Fast Charger

Leon McJunkins

3points
POST
#37

This Show

This Show

Jazmin Sutton

3points
POST
#38

Who Remembers These Growing Up In The 2000's

Who Remembers These Growing Up In The 2000’s

Derek Brown

3points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Unpopular opinion, I never liked these because they fit really weird and got stuck in my hair

0
0points
reply
#39

Petition To Bring This Mcdonalds Back

Petition To Bring This Mcdonalds Back

Stephanie Nicole Jones

3points
POST
#40

Ooooh Yikes

Ooooh Yikes

Bailey Lalonde

3points
POST
#41

Miss Those Days

Miss Those Days

Jami Janai

3points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
49 minutes ago

High school musical! I didn’t know they have games!

0
0points
reply
#42

Now This Is What I'm Talking About

Now This Is What I’m Talking About

John Rutkowski

3points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
47 minutes ago

My class always has the weirdest as hell kahoot names! Than I have a nickname and everyone is who the hell is that while I’m winning than I get my prize after I’ve won and there like of course

0
0points
reply
#43

Do They Think Kids Don't Use Paper ?

Do They Think Kids Don’t Use Paper ?

Masøn Vautøur

3points
POST
#44

2000s

2000s

Tyler Shaw

3points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
48 minutes ago

But my middle name is because someone in my family thought one of them were hot! Points to anyone who can guess what ranger

0
0points
reply
#45

Kardashians With Myspace In 2006 & 2007

Kardashians With Myspace In 2006 & 2007

Bebo Osorio

1point
POST
Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I see Kardashians, I downvote.

0
0points
reply

