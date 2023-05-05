Memes about the 1990s have become increasingly popular in today's digital culture, as nostalgia for this decade continues to resonate with people of all ages. These memes often reference iconic movies, music, fashion, and events from the era, capturing the essence of what made this decade unique. With the rise of social media platforms, sharing these memes has become easier than ever, allowing people to bond over their shared love for the era's pop culture, humor, and distinctive style.

One such platform where these memes have found a dedicated audience is the Facebook group called "80s & 90s Memes." This group has attracted a large community of people who share a passion for the pop culture and nostalgia of this decade (as well as the 80s).

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#2

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

19points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those were the days! Can we bring them back please?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

17points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all to do with the angle of the lean!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

15points
POST
#5

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#6

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#7

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

14points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg my teacher once got one of my notes where my friend and I were complaining about a mutual friend... he was laughing and judging us so hard that we started laughing as well

0
0points
reply
#8

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

14points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe a polemic opinion, but I'm always a bit sad when kids don't dress like kids, because that usually ends up with an adult missing their childhood :( I enjoyed my childhood as hell, played with toys until I was 14, still carry my harry potter's backpack... you should wear whatever you want, that's true, but idk, just slow down on growing up, it won't get a lot better

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

14points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Won't work. You need a U2 album... on tape.

0
0points
reply
#10

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

13points
POST
Caroline
Caroline
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, I loved that movie and the song "why should I worry?"! ♪

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

13points
POST
#12

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

13points
POST
Ashley Noelle
Ashley Noelle
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still don't know how to play minesweeper.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

12points
POST
Rayven
Rayven
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still have it to this day.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#15

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

12points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And there were little games on the back, because the manufacturers knew that.

0
0points
reply
#16

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#17

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

11points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I blame it for all generations of serial killers since its release. No one survived after 1984. Fact!

1
1point
reply
#18

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

11points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And my scars remind me That the past is real I tear my heart open Just to feel

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

11points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just had to teach a 18 year old what this is, what a film is and how this works. Im 29 and have never felt that old

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

11points
POST
#21

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

11points
POST
#22

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

10points
POST
#23

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

10points
POST
#24

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

10points
POST
#25

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

10points
POST
mcborge1
mcborge1
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NOOO! I still get flashbacks to when my tape deck chewed up my brand new copy of Depeche mode's Violator album! :(

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

10points
POST
#27

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

10points
POST
#28

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
#29

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
#30

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
#31

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were all known as "TV games" in my country.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
#33

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#34

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
#35

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
#36

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
Lindsey Rose
Lindsey Rose
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rain and snowy days were the absolute worst..

1
1point
reply
#37

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so old I remember DOS prompt.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
#39

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

9points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I made pages and pages of notes when playing the orginal Deus Ex

2
2points
reply
#40

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
#41

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
#42

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
Lunar Rat
Lunar Rat
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, very much that old.

1
1point
reply
#43

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are these meant to be the other way round?

0
0points
reply
#44

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#45

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
#46

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
#47

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a mermaid, she was probably illiterate... at least that's my explanation.

0
0points
reply
#48

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
#49

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
#50

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you finally reach 99%, someone picks up the phone to make a call!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

8points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife has one for work.

0
0points
reply
#53

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
#54

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
#55

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#56

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
#57

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
Lindsey Rose
Lindsey Rose
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn. The price shown would have just made the photo.

0
0points
reply
#58

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We became pretty much all of the grouchy characters from sitcoms and cartoons.

0
0points
reply
#59

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"We from the school / the school of hard knocks. Who's ready to rock? (ready to rock) / Are you ready to rock? (ready to rock) / Round'n up suckaz, knock'em, knock'em out the box"

0
0points
reply
#60

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
#62

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was never that graceful.

1
1point
reply
#63

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I recognize the cover of "Face/Off".

0
0points
reply
#64

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes

80s & 90s Memes Report

7points
POST
Lindsey Rose
Lindsey Rose
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohhhhh man... (single tear down my face)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#65

Relatable-Funny-90s-Memes