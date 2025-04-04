ADVERTISEMENT

Gathering all family members in one place at the same time for a decent photo while also trying to find the perfect spot and lighting can feel like an Olympic sport or managing a kindergarten full of hyperactive kids. And after many efforts, when everything finally falls into place, ready for the shot, someone’s bound to close their eyes, make a weird face, or drain all emotion from their expression. The families we gathered in the list below definitely know the struggle, as none of them seem to have achieved the cozy and idyllic family photos everyone strives for. All they’ve managed to capture are very awkward and cringy pictures that somehow got exposed online for our entertainment. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that probably should’ve stayed in the dusty albums in Grandma’s attic.

#1

My Family Took This Photo For Our Baptist Church Directory In The Late 90s. It Was A Bit Of A Scandal But In Our Defense, Men In Black Had Just Come Out

Family posing awkwardly in sunglasses, all wearing black outfits against a blue background.

    #2

    This Is A Picture Of My Grandpa, Aunt, And Uncle On Christmas Morning. You Can See They Are Full Of Cheer And Excitement For The Holiday

    Awkward family photo with three people and a dog sitting in front of a brick fireplace.

    #3

    During Our ‘Perfect’ Beach Photo Shoot, My Oldest Son Jumped On My Back, Propelling My Infant Son Out Of My Arms (As My Middle Son Looked On In Amusement)

    Awkward family photo of kids and adult in matching outfits stumbling at the beach.

    My infant son was not harmed, just wet and scared but mommy is forever traumatized.

    Can't wait to see the recreation shot in 20 years!

    Knox College psychology professor Frank McAndrew tried to figure out why many family photoshoots result in awkward images. Turns out, tension between the family members has a lot to do with it. 

    “The problem with relatives is there are so many opportunities for things to happen to cause grudges and you're going to be seeing these people your entire life,” he said. These grudges between family members and tensions that form because of them can often resurface during photoshoots, resulting in awkward family photos
    #4

    The Last (And Arguably The Greatest) Professional Portrait Studio Photo Of My Husband And His Family

    A family portrait with 80s hairstyles, showcasing awkward family photo trends.

    #5

    I Played Keyboard In Elementary School Band And School Photos Were Sometimes Full Of The Rock And Roll That Comes With The Territory

    Child with glasses posing with a keyboard, showcasing an awkward family photo.

    #6

    When I Was A Kid My Family Decided To Take A Vacation To Blackpool, England. This Picture Is Perhaps The Only Family Portrait I Have From My Youth. I Treasure It!

    Awkward family photo of four people at a vintage home bar, dressed casually, holding mugs of beer and smiling.

    Another reason McAndrew proposes for cringy family photos is birth order. Firstborns and laterborns may have opposing plans that affect the awkwardness between family members in the picture. As firstborns and later-borns compete for attention, conflict can occur, adding to family tension and the possibility of an uncomfortable-looking picture.

    #7

    My Brother, Chris’s 1998 Senior Picture. He Really Loved Batman

    Awkward family photo of a person dressed as Batman with a serious expression.

    #8

    Bring Your Parents To School Day In Kindergarten 1990. Apparently, I Wasn’t So Pleased About Who I Brought

    Teacher reading to child and woman in classroom; classic awkward family photo scene.

    #9

    I Was The Punk Rock / Artist Of The Family

    Awkward family photo of three smiling members, featuring unique hairstyles and an infant in a lacy outfit.

    Looks like a happy family! All smiling and looking like they meant it!

    While psychology proposes that awkward family photos are captured because of family tensions, photographers also suggest that family photos can appear awkward because they were influenced by trends that now seem outdated. Great examples of this are wearing matching outfits or peculiar hairstyles that were once very fashionable but nowadays seem ridiculous.

    #10

    I Think The Stuffed Animal Possessed My Older Brother When He Was 7 Months Old In 1973

    Baby with a puzzled look sitting beside a large stuffed reindeer, classic awkward family photo moment.

    #11

    This Picture Was Taken At My Daughter’s Preschool Photo Day. I Think The Photographer Thought Having Her Hold A Flower Would Make For A Really Cute And Innocent Picture

    A young girl in a lilac dress smirking while holding a pink rose, showcasing awkward family photo vibes.

    #12

    Our Family Is Italian And Proud Of Our Heritage. One Of Our Favorite Traditions Has Always Been Having Stuffed Artichokes On Special Occasion

    Family photo with four women and a baby, all holding artichokes, outdoors in a field, showcasing awkward family moments.

    When my first daughter was born we decided to take a family picture with the newest addition to the family with my cousins. While deciding on outfits one of us suggested we should all hold an artichoke…and for some reason the rest of us agreed it would be a fantastic idea! I think it’s clear from the photo that my daughter was the only one who found it a little odd.

    The next explanation that photographers offer for awkward family pictures is the events that happened during the capturing of the image that were beyond anyone’s control. Like for example, a kid captured mid-fall or a family standing in front of a background no one realized had inappropriate or funny elements.

    #13

    We Were At A Restaurant In 2000 And There Was A Birthday In Another Area Of The Restaurant And The Man In The Chicken Suit Was Entertaining At The Party And Going On A Bathroom Break

    Awkward family photo with children posing next to a person in a chicken costume at an outdoor evening event.

    My father asked if he could take a picture of him with us, he said “sure” and then my father handed me the camera and told me take a picture of your siblings with the chicken. So I did it.

    #14

    This Was Supposed To Be A Cute Photo Of Me And My Newborn Son

    Awkward family photo of a baby making a funny face while being hugged by a person wearing glasses.

    #15

    This Was The Only Bench Around To Rest After A Long Hike, So We Sat And Took Five

    Awkward family photo with people sitting on a bench facing the wall of a house.

    Then there is also the posing, which often breaks or makes the photo. Family portraits usually involve forced smiles and stiff poses that are overly staged, which don’t reflect real life or genuine emotions. This unauthentic element in photos, combined with strange props, can really make a photo silly.

    #16

    My 3 Stepsisters From A Dance Recital In Garland, Tx In 1983

    Three children in colorful costumes striking playful poses, embodying awkward family photo charm.

    Is it supposed to be a fist, stretched fingers or a wave?

    #17

    This Family Photo Hung In My Pop And Gram’s House For Years. To Say They Didn’t Like My Aunt’s Ex-Husband May Have Been An Understatement

    Awkward family photo with a cut-out figure, featuring six people in vintage attire, framed on a wall.

    #18

    A Vacation From 1989 To The Luray Caverns In Virginia. It Was A Beautiful And Magical Day

    Awkward family photo with five people posing in front of a large tree trunk, wearing 80s style clothes.

    Most people would like to avoid such awkward moments in their photos unless they're participating in a recent trend and trying to recreate cringy family pictures. For the former, photographers have a few tips on how to make any photoshoot less awkward. The first one is staying clear of identical outfits.

    #19

    Me (Mom) And My Family, Minus Our Oldest Daughter, Who Wouldn’t Be Caught Dead In This Photo

    Awkward family photo with six people, some smiling, wearing casual attire against a plain backdrop.

    #20

    2013, American Fork, Utah. My Mother-In-Law Wanted A Huge Family Photo

    Awkward family photo with people in colorful clothes on stone steps, capturing a candid and humorous moment.

    For some reason she put us all in ugly bright colored sweaters in the middle of the summer and wanted us all to stand in random spots on the steps and smile. I was on camera duty and so I pushed the timer and hauled it back to my spot but wiped out just as the photo was snapped.

    #21

    Australia, 1979 Mother’s Day. We Fought And We Needed To Take Photos To Remember

    Awkward family photo with seven people in vintage attire posing formally in a living room.

    “Sure, coordinating your family’s outfits adds harmony to your photos but identical clothing can steer your portraits towards becoming that laughable meme. Pick a color scheme that suits your family’s style and personality for a coordinated, but authentic look,” advised photographer Neyssa Lee. 
    #22

    The Church Directory Photographer Created This Of Me And My Mom And My Parents Bought A 5×7. I Always Hated It

    Awkward family photo featuring a double exposure of a smiling woman with curly hair.

    #23

    This Was Taken In 1976 On Our Country’s Bicentennial. I’m The Little Guy That Resembles A Puppet

    Awkward family photo featuring parents and three children in retro outfits with unique hats and expressions.

    #24

    Me On The Far Left With My Cousins And My Mother’s Best Friend’s Kids In The Mid 80s In Quincy, Massachusetts

    Awkward family photo of young children sitting closely on a white bench.

    For a family photo not to come out cringy, it’s all about being authentic, she says. “Authenticity is key to avoiding family photos that you’ll later regret your choices. Boho dresses and oversized bucket hats may be all the rage, but if they don’t reflect your family’s style, your photos could end up looking staged and phony.

    Further, you may not feel like yourself and thus be awkward in front of the camera because of this. Instead, stick to outfits that make your family feel comfortable and confident. After all, these photos are about capturing your family’s true essence, not a fashion parade.”

    #25

    Our Very 80’s K-Mart Photo Session Taken In Michigan In 1988 And I’m The Chunky Baby

    A family portrait with parents and baby, capturing an awkward moment typical of vintage family photos.

    That is a perfectly acceptable family picture! And that is not a chunky baby!

    #26

    In Hindsight, My Freddy Krueger Shirt Probably Wasn’t Appropriate Attire For My Cousin's Holy Communion

    Awkward family photo with six members, including a boy in a white suit and girl in a dress, smiling outside.

    #27

    My Daughter Was Super Sad Because She Couldn’t Eat Any Cookies Yet. Oy Indeed.

    Three children sitting, holding letters spelling "JOY," dressed in festive attire, awkward family photo setting.

    So, the recipe for a cozy family picture is authenticity, relaxation, and being present in the moment. “Stiff, uncomfortable families are prime candidates for awkward family photos. The objective is not perfection; it’s about capturing authentic moments and genuine emotions. Let the kids be kids, encourage laughter, and embrace the beautiful chaos of family life. A relaxed family is a photogenic family," Neyssa concluded.

    #28

    I Spent Much Time In A Leotard During The Late 1970s/Early 89s

    Awkward family photo with four people posing in a room with wood paneling and framed pictures.

    Evidently much to the chagrin of my grandmother and sister, both giving me the stink eye here. Mum seems not to care. Thanks, mum.

    #29

    My Little Sister’s First Holy Communion. She Was Over Getting Her Picture Taken And Wanted To Get Out Of That Dress. We Were Like, "Just One More In The Parking Lot!"

    Awkward family photo with eight people outside a church, including a girl in a white dress holding flowers.

    #30

    1993. My Siblings And I (The Blonde) Got The Great Idea To Take A Portrait Of Ourselves For A Surprise Christmas Present For Our Mom

    Awkward family photo with five somber adults posing against a gray studio backdrop.

    However, none of us were in the mood for photos on that particular day.

    #31

    Yup, It Was A Hole In The Ground

    Awkward family photo in a desert, adults and children curiously inspecting a hole in the ground, capturing a vintage moment.

    #32

    My Sister Wanted To Make Sure Her Eyes Stayed Open For The Picture

    Four children posing for an awkward family photo with unique expressions and trendy 90s hairstyles.

    #33

    My Oldest Son Was Ready For Our Church Photo Shoot. The Rest Of Us, Not So Much

    Awkward family photo with children seated, parents adjusting their positions, capturing an unposed moment.

    #34

    We Just Wanted One Picture With All The Cousins

    Awkward family photo of five children sitting closely on a red couch, with the middle child visibly upset.

    #35

    My Dad Liked To Balance Me On One Hand And Sometimes He Used Props

    Awkward family photo of a man holding a baby in a cereal box on a sofa.

    #36

    My Aunt’s Wedding Pictures With Her Bridesmaids And Flower Girl

    Awkward family photo of a bride and bridesmaids in purple dresses with a child in pink, posing indoors.

    #37

    This Is A Photo Of Me Faceplanting Into The Ground After What Looks Like My Sister Pushed Me Off The Top

    Awkward family photo of children playing on a slide indoors, with one child sliding headfirst onto the carpet.

    #38

    This Was From One Of My Dance Recitals. I Was Dressed Like A Fly And Buzzed Around The Stage Until The Other Dancers Trapped Me With A White Parachute (Their Spider Web)

    Child in fly costume posing playfully, embodying awkward family photo vibes.

    "Possibly the most embarrassing photo of me ever.”

    #39

    This Pic Is My Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister And Her Husband, Me And My Demonic-Looking Son. This Family Portrait Was Taken In The 80s… We Were Really A Scary Crew

    Awkward family photo featuring seven people in '80s style clothing with big hairstyles and serious expressions.

    #40

    It Was The 80s & Hot Sticks And The 'Burning Bush' Hairstyle Was The Latest Craze And My Beautiful Sister Was Rockin’ It

    Awkward family photo of woman with voluminous curly hair and floral dress, captured against a soft background.

    #41

    My Swiss-American Great-Grandparents On Their 40th Wedding Anniversary Sometime In The 40’s. So Happy Together

    Elderly couple in retro attire on a sofa with a cake, an example of awkward family photos.

    #42

    This Is A Picture Of One Of My Cousins In The Early 80s Hanging Out In The Kitchen And Blissfully Watching How Sausage Is Made. ‘Cause That’s How We Roll

    Smiling baby in kitchen near meat grinder, capturing an awkward family photo moment.

    #43

    This Was Taken By My Mother On Father’s Day 1986. My Sister (Far Right) And I Are Less Than Thrilled To Be Missing Morning Cartoons

    A dad with glasses and two kids in pajamas having an awkward family photo moment while eating in bed.

    "Not to mention our king-for-a-day dad obviously scored the only tray in the house so my eggs were precariously balanced on my lap. As for my sister’s cereal…that most likely ended up in the bed as well.”⁠

    #44

    It Was The Girl Scout Father-Daughter Dance And My Dad Was Not Happy About Having To Go

    Awkward family photo with a man in a suit and woman in a black dress posing formally together.

    That's actually pretty sad. I feel sorry for her.

    #45

    My Sister At Her Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Party. I Am The Child On The Right Doing Absolutely Nothing To Console Her

    Crying child with Chuck E. Cheese mascot in awkward family photo.

    #46

    To Make Sure Our Three Month Old Would Stay Still For The Photo Session, We Needed To Get Creative

    Baby sitting in a glass bowl on a table, capturing an awkward family photo moment.

    #47

    This Was Taken On A Beach In Connecticut. My Photographer Was Screaming And We Had No Idea Why. Then She Showed Me The Picture And I Saw What Was Coming Out Of My Son’s Nose

    Family posing awkwardly on a beach log, with three boys and a woman smiling for a photo.

    #48

    Just Me, My Sister, And Our Dragon. Nbd

    Two people pose with a large white dragon head, embodying an awkward family photo theme.

    #49

    This Is A Picture From My Sister’s Wedding. My Daughter Is The Flower Girl And My Son Is The Linebacker. Please Laugh And Enjoy. We Did!

    Awkward family photo at a wedding with a bride in white, groom kneeling, and playful kids in the foreground.

    #50

    This Is A Photo Of Me And My Family Celebrating The Holidays In 1987

    Family posing in a hot tub with colorful lights, showcasing an awkward family photo moment.

    #51

    The Time We Were Celebrating My Dad’s Birthday And My Mom Wanted To Make Sure We Got My Sick Brother In The Picture

    Awkward family photo of a dad with three kids on a couch, one lying down and two sitting, all with unique expressions.

    #52

    One Year Old Me, Santa In Furry Slippers And The Most Disturbing And Scary Befana Ever

    Awkward family photo with a child, Santa, and a person in a spooky costume, in a classroom setting with children’s drawings.

    Italy, 1996 (In Italy the Befana is supposed to be an old, kind woman who deliver gifts to kids on Epiphany eve).

    #53

    Every Year For Thanksgiving My Brother And I Drink Several Cocktails And Deep Fry The Turkey

    Man holding a charred turkey in a kitchen, smiling awkwardly, with another man in the background. Awkward family photo.

    This was the year I decided to brine the turkey in apple cider and my grandmother declared that I ruined Thanksgiving.

    #54

    Christmas 1985. Every Time I See This Photo I Wonder How On Earth I Sat There Calmly? I Mean Look At The Dude On The Left

    Awkward family photo of a child with Santa and a clown in festive attire.

    #55

    This Is My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1975. She Was Always On His Mind Then And She Still Is Today

    Awkward family photo of bride in veil with superimposed silhouette of man's profile in the background.

    #56

    I Don’t Think Anyone Is Prepared For The 90s Masterpiece Of My Mom, Her Boyfriend, Me And My Brothers. Those Mullets. The Lasers. And So Much Denim

    Awkward family photo with retro outfits and neon laser background, capturing a vintage family moment.

    #57

    Late 80s. It’s Me, My Sister, My Best Friend And A Bunny With A Mustache

    Awkward family photo of a person in a bunny costume with three kids holding baskets outdoors.

    #58

    This Is My Uncle Leonard And His Family. Aunt Loujean Was A Great Seamstress, And Just Had To Make Shirts And Pants For The Whole Family Every Time We Had A Reunion

    #59

    This Is A Family Photo From The 90s. We Had Coordinated Halloween Costumes And Yes, We Watched A Lot Of Star Trek

    Awkward family photo with five members wearing Star Trek uniforms, smiling in a studio portrait.

    so..... let me get this straight: the Mom dressed all the boys in RED shirts 👕 🤪 lol

    #60

    The Time My Sister Put Me In The Dryer And Fed Me Dry Cat Food

    Two kids posing in a laundry room, one inside a dryer, capturing an awkward family photo moment.

    #61

    Me And My Mom With Our Matching Christmas Mullets

    Mother and daughter pose with smiles and unique hairstyles in this awkward family photo.

    #62

    1980. El Segundo, California. My Grandmother And Her Fourth Husband On Their Wedding Day

    Double exposure of a woman's portrait over a man's face, representing awkward family photo.

    #63

    Me, My Husband And Our 2 Children – It’s Our 2021 Holiday Photo And No Matter How We Tried To Entertain Our Son, He Wasn’t Having It

    Awkward family photo with smiling parents, crying toddler, and smiling girl in matching white outfits.

    #64

    This Was Taken In New Orleans Circa 1986 During A Family Vacation. I Am Pretty Sure It Was 105°f That Day

    Awkward family photo of two people in a cemetery, wearing colorful shorts and sunglasses.

    My mother told my Dad and I to pose in front of the mausoleums. This picture is a reminder why Jam shorts and midriffs went out of style.

    #65

    1986 Senior Pictures. So Much To Unpack Here. The Phone, The Boots, The Ornamental Side Clip In The Very Bottle Blonde Hair

    Woman sitting on red floor with an old telephone, an example of awkward family photo style.

    #66

    I Was Barely A Month Old And My Parents Decided My First ‘Outing’ Should Be A Trip To The Local Mall To Meet These Disturbing Characters

    Awkward family photo of two costumed figures with a baby.

    From that moment on, I was cursed to live my life as a NY Jets fan.

    #67

    Yes, This Is My Family Photo

    Awkward family photo with parents and three children posing outdoors with a forest and mountain backdrop.

    #68

    My Mom Holding My Sister Up For A Photo Op With Chester And Big Bob In 1985

    Awkward family photo with a baby, a ventriloquist dummy, and a clown named Big Bob in colorful costume.

    #69

    My Daughter Was Thrilled To Meet Santa

    Awkward family photo with Santa Claus, featuring a girl in a plaid dress looking unimpressed.

    #70

    Tried To Take Nice Family Photos And As The Photographer Said ‘Alright, Serious Faces For This One’ My Daughter Turned And Bit Me On The Shoulder

    Awkward family photo with a serious dad, expressive mom holding a baby, and a bored boy on a stool.

    #71

    Me And My Siblings And Lots Of Big Hair Taken Near Provo, Ut In The Late 80s. My Mom Scoured Dozens Of Department Stores Looking For The Matching Red Shirts

    Awkward family photo with six people in matching red shirts and blue jeans posed outdoors.

    #72

    This Is… Uncle Michael

    A family photo with three people on a couch; one in a ski mask, showcasing awkward family moments.

    #73

    My Mom Went To Dance School With Me In The 80s

    Awkward family photo with a child in a clown costume and woman in a purple dress, posing in front of a curtain.

