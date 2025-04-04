Gathering all family members in one place at the same time for a decent photo while also trying to find the perfect spot and lighting can feel like an Olympic sport or managing a kindergarten full of hyperactive kids . And after many efforts, when everything finally falls into place, ready for the shot, someone’s bound to close their eyes, make a weird face, or drain all emotion from their expression. The families we gathered in the list below definitely know the struggle, as none of them seem to have achieved the cozy and idyllic family photos everyone strives for. All they’ve managed to capture are very awkward and cringy pictures that somehow got exposed online for our entertainment. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that probably should’ve stayed in the dusty albums in Grandma’s attic.

#1 My Family Took This Photo For Our Baptist Church Directory In The Late 90s. It Was A Bit Of A Scandal But In Our Defense, Men In Black Had Just Come Out Share icon

RELATED:

#2 This Is A Picture Of My Grandpa, Aunt, And Uncle On Christmas Morning. You Can See They Are Full Of Cheer And Excitement For The Holiday Share icon

#3 During Our ‘Perfect’ Beach Photo Shoot, My Oldest Son Jumped On My Back, Propelling My Infant Son Out Of My Arms (As My Middle Son Looked On In Amusement) Share icon My infant son was not harmed, just wet and scared but mommy is forever traumatized.



Knox College psychology professor Frank McAndrew tried to figure out why many family photoshoots result in awkward images. Turns out, tension between the family members has a lot to do with it. ADVERTISEMENT “The problem with relatives is there are so many opportunities for things to happen to cause grudges and you're going to be seeing these people your entire life,” he said. These grudges between family members and tensions that form because of them can often resurface during photoshoots, resulting in awkward family photos

#4 The Last (And Arguably The Greatest) Professional Portrait Studio Photo Of My Husband And His Family Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I Played Keyboard In Elementary School Band And School Photos Were Sometimes Full Of The Rock And Roll That Comes With The Territory Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 When I Was A Kid My Family Decided To Take A Vacation To Blackpool, England. This Picture Is Perhaps The Only Family Portrait I Have From My Youth. I Treasure It! Share icon

Another reason McAndrew proposes for cringy family photos is birth order. Firstborns and laterborns may have opposing plans that affect the awkwardness between family members in the picture. As firstborns and later-borns compete for attention, conflict can occur, adding to family tension and the possibility of an uncomfortable-looking picture.

#7 My Brother, Chris’s 1998 Senior Picture. He Really Loved Batman Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Bring Your Parents To School Day In Kindergarten 1990. Apparently, I Wasn’t So Pleased About Who I Brought Share icon

#9 I Was The Punk Rock / Artist Of The Family Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

While psychology proposes that awkward family photos are captured because of family tensions, photographers also suggest that family photos can appear awkward because they were influenced by trends that now seem outdated. Great examples of this are wearing matching outfits or peculiar hairstyles that were once very fashionable but nowadays seem ridiculous. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Think The Stuffed Animal Possessed My Older Brother When He Was 7 Months Old In 1973 Share icon

#11 This Picture Was Taken At My Daughter’s Preschool Photo Day. I Think The Photographer Thought Having Her Hold A Flower Would Make For A Really Cute And Innocent Picture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Our Family Is Italian And Proud Of Our Heritage. One Of Our Favorite Traditions Has Always Been Having Stuffed Artichokes On Special Occasion Share icon When my first daughter was born we decided to take a family picture with the newest addition to the family with my cousins. While deciding on outfits one of us suggested we should all hold an artichoke…and for some reason the rest of us agreed it would be a fantastic idea! I think it’s clear from the photo that my daughter was the only one who found it a little odd.



The next explanation that photographers offer for awkward family pictures is the events that happened during the capturing of the image that were beyond anyone’s control. Like for example, a kid captured mid-fall or a family standing in front of a background no one realized had inappropriate or funny elements. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 We Were At A Restaurant In 2000 And There Was A Birthday In Another Area Of The Restaurant And The Man In The Chicken Suit Was Entertaining At The Party And Going On A Bathroom Break Share icon My father asked if he could take a picture of him with us, he said “sure” and then my father handed me the camera and told me take a picture of your siblings with the chicken. So I did it.



#14 This Was Supposed To Be A Cute Photo Of Me And My Newborn Son Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 This Was The Only Bench Around To Rest After A Long Hike, So We Sat And Took Five Share icon

Then there is also the posing, which often breaks or makes the photo. Family portraits usually involve forced smiles and stiff poses that are overly staged, which don’t reflect real life or genuine emotions. This unauthentic element in photos, combined with strange props, can really make a photo silly.

#16 My 3 Stepsisters From A Dance Recital In Garland, Tx In 1983 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 This Family Photo Hung In My Pop And Gram’s House For Years. To Say They Didn’t Like My Aunt’s Ex-Husband May Have Been An Understatement Share icon

#18 A Vacation From 1989 To The Luray Caverns In Virginia. It Was A Beautiful And Magical Day Share icon

Most people would like to avoid such awkward moments in their photos unless they're participating in a recent trend and trying to recreate cringy family pictures. For the former, photographers have a few tips on how to make any photoshoot less awkward. The first one is staying clear of identical outfits. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Me (Mom) And My Family, Minus Our Oldest Daughter, Who Wouldn’t Be Caught Dead In This Photo Share icon

#20 2013, American Fork, Utah. My Mother-In-Law Wanted A Huge Family Photo Share icon For some reason she put us all in ugly bright colored sweaters in the middle of the summer and wanted us all to stand in random spots on the steps and smile. I was on camera duty and so I pushed the timer and hauled it back to my spot but wiped out just as the photo was snapped.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Australia, 1979 Mother’s Day. We Fought And We Needed To Take Photos To Remember Share icon

“Sure, coordinating your family’s outfits adds harmony to your photos but identical clothing can steer your portraits towards becoming that laughable meme. Pick a color scheme that suits your family’s style and personality for a coordinated, but authentic look,” advised photographer Neyssa Lee.

#22 The Church Directory Photographer Created This Of Me And My Mom And My Parents Bought A 5×7. I Always Hated It Share icon

#23 This Was Taken In 1976 On Our Country’s Bicentennial. I’m The Little Guy That Resembles A Puppet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Me On The Far Left With My Cousins And My Mother’s Best Friend’s Kids In The Mid 80s In Quincy, Massachusetts Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

For a family photo not to come out cringy, it’s all about being authentic, she says. “Authenticity is key to avoiding family photos that you’ll later regret your choices. Boho dresses and oversized bucket hats may be all the rage, but if they don’t reflect your family’s style, your photos could end up looking staged and phony. Further, you may not feel like yourself and thus be awkward in front of the camera because of this. Instead, stick to outfits that make your family feel comfortable and confident. After all, these photos are about capturing your family’s true essence, not a fashion parade.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Our Very 80’s K-Mart Photo Session Taken In Michigan In 1988 And I’m The Chunky Baby Share icon

#26 In Hindsight, My Freddy Krueger Shirt Probably Wasn’t Appropriate Attire For My Cousin's Holy Communion Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My Daughter Was Super Sad Because She Couldn’t Eat Any Cookies Yet. Oy Indeed. Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the recipe for a cozy family picture is authenticity, relaxation, and being present in the moment. “Stiff, uncomfortable families are prime candidates for awkward family photos. The objective is not perfection; it’s about capturing authentic moments and genuine emotions. Let the kids be kids, encourage laughter, and embrace the beautiful chaos of family life. A relaxed family is a photogenic family," Neyssa concluded.

#28 I Spent Much Time In A Leotard During The Late 1970s/Early 89s Share icon Evidently much to the chagrin of my grandmother and sister, both giving me the stink eye here. Mum seems not to care. Thanks, mum.



ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My Little Sister’s First Holy Communion. She Was Over Getting Her Picture Taken And Wanted To Get Out Of That Dress. We Were Like, "Just One More In The Parking Lot!" Share icon

#30 1993. My Siblings And I (The Blonde) Got The Great Idea To Take A Portrait Of Ourselves For A Surprise Christmas Present For Our Mom Share icon However, none of us were in the mood for photos on that particular day.



#31 Yup, It Was A Hole In The Ground Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My Sister Wanted To Make Sure Her Eyes Stayed Open For The Picture Share icon

#33 My Oldest Son Was Ready For Our Church Photo Shoot. The Rest Of Us, Not So Much Share icon

#34 We Just Wanted One Picture With All The Cousins Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My Dad Liked To Balance Me On One Hand And Sometimes He Used Props Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My Aunt’s Wedding Pictures With Her Bridesmaids And Flower Girl Share icon

#37 This Is A Photo Of Me Faceplanting Into The Ground After What Looks Like My Sister Pushed Me Off The Top Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 This Was From One Of My Dance Recitals. I Was Dressed Like A Fly And Buzzed Around The Stage Until The Other Dancers Trapped Me With A White Parachute (Their Spider Web) Share icon "Possibly the most embarrassing photo of me ever.”



#39 This Pic Is My Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister And Her Husband, Me And My Demonic-Looking Son. This Family Portrait Was Taken In The 80s… We Were Really A Scary Crew Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 It Was The 80s & Hot Sticks And The 'Burning Bush' Hairstyle Was The Latest Craze And My Beautiful Sister Was Rockin’ It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Swiss-American Great-Grandparents On Their 40th Wedding Anniversary Sometime In The 40’s. So Happy Together Share icon

#42 This Is A Picture Of One Of My Cousins In The Early 80s Hanging Out In The Kitchen And Blissfully Watching How Sausage Is Made. ‘Cause That’s How We Roll Share icon

#43 This Was Taken By My Mother On Father’s Day 1986. My Sister (Far Right) And I Are Less Than Thrilled To Be Missing Morning Cartoons Share icon "Not to mention our king-for-a-day dad obviously scored the only tray in the house so my eggs were precariously balanced on my lap. As for my sister’s cereal…that most likely ended up in the bed as well.”⁠



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 It Was The Girl Scout Father-Daughter Dance And My Dad Was Not Happy About Having To Go Share icon

#45 My Sister At Her Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Party. I Am The Child On The Right Doing Absolutely Nothing To Console Her Share icon

#46 To Make Sure Our Three Month Old Would Stay Still For The Photo Session, We Needed To Get Creative Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 This Was Taken On A Beach In Connecticut. My Photographer Was Screaming And We Had No Idea Why. Then She Showed Me The Picture And I Saw What Was Coming Out Of My Son’s Nose Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Just Me, My Sister, And Our Dragon. Nbd Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 This Is A Picture From My Sister’s Wedding. My Daughter Is The Flower Girl And My Son Is The Linebacker. Please Laugh And Enjoy. We Did! Share icon

#50 This Is A Photo Of Me And My Family Celebrating The Holidays In 1987 Share icon

#51 The Time We Were Celebrating My Dad’s Birthday And My Mom Wanted To Make Sure We Got My Sick Brother In The Picture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 One Year Old Me, Santa In Furry Slippers And The Most Disturbing And Scary Befana Ever Share icon Italy, 1996 (In Italy the Befana is supposed to be an old, kind woman who deliver gifts to kids on Epiphany eve).



#53 Every Year For Thanksgiving My Brother And I Drink Several Cocktails And Deep Fry The Turkey Share icon This was the year I decided to brine the turkey in apple cider and my grandmother declared that I ruined Thanksgiving.



ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Christmas 1985. Every Time I See This Photo I Wonder How On Earth I Sat There Calmly? I Mean Look At The Dude On The Left Share icon

#55 This Is My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1975. She Was Always On His Mind Then And She Still Is Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 I Don’t Think Anyone Is Prepared For The 90s Masterpiece Of My Mom, Her Boyfriend, Me And My Brothers. Those Mullets. The Lasers. And So Much Denim Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Late 80s. It’s Me, My Sister, My Best Friend And A Bunny With A Mustache Share icon

#58 This Is My Uncle Leonard And His Family. Aunt Loujean Was A Great Seamstress, And Just Had To Make Shirts And Pants For The Whole Family Every Time We Had A Reunion Share icon

#59 This Is A Family Photo From The 90s. We Had Coordinated Halloween Costumes And Yes, We Watched A Lot Of Star Trek Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 The Time My Sister Put Me In The Dryer And Fed Me Dry Cat Food Share icon

#61 Me And My Mom With Our Matching Christmas Mullets Share icon

#62 1980. El Segundo, California. My Grandmother And Her Fourth Husband On Their Wedding Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Me, My Husband And Our 2 Children – It’s Our 2021 Holiday Photo And No Matter How We Tried To Entertain Our Son, He Wasn’t Having It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 This Was Taken In New Orleans Circa 1986 During A Family Vacation. I Am Pretty Sure It Was 105°f That Day Share icon My mother told my Dad and I to pose in front of the mausoleums. This picture is a reminder why Jam shorts and midriffs went out of style.



#65 1986 Senior Pictures. So Much To Unpack Here. The Phone, The Boots, The Ornamental Side Clip In The Very Bottle Blonde Hair Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 I Was Barely A Month Old And My Parents Decided My First ‘Outing’ Should Be A Trip To The Local Mall To Meet These Disturbing Characters Share icon From that moment on, I was cursed to live my life as a NY Jets fan.



#67 Yes, This Is My Family Photo Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 My Mom Holding My Sister Up For A Photo Op With Chester And Big Bob In 1985 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 My Daughter Was Thrilled To Meet Santa Share icon

#70 Tried To Take Nice Family Photos And As The Photographer Said ‘Alright, Serious Faces For This One’ My Daughter Turned And Bit Me On The Shoulder Share icon

#71 Me And My Siblings And Lots Of Big Hair Taken Near Provo, Ut In The Late 80s. My Mom Scoured Dozens Of Department Stores Looking For The Matching Red Shirts Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 This Is… Uncle Michael Share icon