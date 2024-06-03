54 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, People Just Had To Share
Anyone who has kids in their environment knows just how funny they can be, whether they realize it themselves or not. That’s because some of them are rather gullible or naive, which results in them believing the funniest and most impossible things ever, others are too cute for their own good, and some are simply… well, not the sharpest tools in the shed.
Today, we want to shed light on situations that show how eventful and entertaining life can be when there’s kids around. Shared on a subreddit with 4.5 million members—a goldmine of humorous content—they ought to bring a smile to your face, whether or not you deal with similar situations on a daily basis yourself. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!
I Dont Know What To Say
Fun For All The Family
Liar
What Was The Thought Process?
If there’s anything dipnetting season has taught it’s that seagulls are vicious when it comes to wrestling for the contents of the gut bucket that someone just emptied on the beach (it’s hilarious to watch lol)
Get This Man A Phd
Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid
Kids Are Way Too Gullible
So Caring
Nice
yeah nobody knows, oh sweet summer boy. That's actually cool genuine childhood story
A Better Version Of Hide N Seek
The Anniversary Of This One.. I Was The 11 Year Old
We called the police when my little brother, then aged 5, went missing. He went upstairs to go to bed. Mum went up to tuck him in and turn the light off about 15 minutes later and he was gone. 5 hour police search covering several km radius from our house. Found him when the sniffer dogs were called in. He had pulled the mattress ever so slightly from the wall, slotted himself in the gap and pulled the blanket over the top of himself and gone to sleep. Legit looked like an empty made bed.
I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be
5 Year Old Donated $400
Aaaaand that’s why five year olds shouldn’t have access to the internet
Having To Call Toxicology
My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An *entire Bag* Of Cable Ties
That’s so wrong. You’re supposed to make them into a chain.
Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse
Anybody remember shopkins? Guess what this image reminds me of 😜
Behold, My Enderman Costume From When I Was 11
E.T. had been released the year before so trick or treat was just starting to catching on in the UK. It hadn't been commercialized so nothing in the shops. Heading home we meet friends, one had plastic vampire teeth and a black cape the other a white sheet with 2 holes, carrying a pillow case filled with sweets, then more friends in hastily put together costumes but mainly white sheets, this was something new and great. But... no costumes, so my brother pulls his polo neck jumper above his head and I put my head in the loop of his one arm. Lot of bad memories growing up but this was a really good one.
Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day
My Daughter's Elementary School Emailed This Photo So Parents Can Claim Lost Glasses. The School Only Has 190 Students
oh man i cant see the image. let me just get my glasses.
What The Heck
My 6yo Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better
My Little Brother's Got This On His Wall
Why I Hate Commercial Planes
They Really Are
its clear that they should be banned from the museum. what glassholes. (id never call kids that but i wanted to use a pun)
When Dad Spend Hours Building The Ship For Son To Destroy It
Kick Me Again When I'm Sleeping
My Literal 7 Year Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For School Work
Sometimes the only true answers to philosophical questions are the most blatantly simple ones.
Found Out Why My Dog Is Sick
Romanticizing Covid
My Brother Everybody...
Kid Forgot To Clear His Search History
i dont know why but i appreciate the fact that a comma was used 😭
What A Pleasant Thought
Perfect Example Of Newtons 3rd Law
Never Felt Better
ohhhh i seen this‼️ 10/10 would watch again. its hilarious to see the kids reaction.
Genius
11-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested After Falsely Reporting Her Friend Was Kidnapped
Saw The Neighbor Kids Playing With Fire, So I Pulled Out My Phone
He Looks Like He Almost Drowned
This Is What "Help Me" Looks Like
Wow... Just... Wow
An 18-Month-Old Child Swallowed An Entire Knife After Watching Sword Swallowers On TV
18 months old ?? Watching sword swallovers on tv and then has access to a knife alone... Parents of the year i guess
I Got "Pranked"
Ah Yes, How To Get A 'Free' Cookie
Student Just Sent This To The Assistant Principal
Baby Sees His Dad In His New Haircut
Mine!
Hole In The Wall My 10yr Old Made Because He Couldn’t Have His iPad
Child needs some therapy before hitting walls at 10 turns into hitting people at 15.
Who’ll Make Them Understand!
Kid Offers Me 'Ifizz'
Mmmm delicious unidentifiable white swill yummmm I can’t believe you would turn down this scrumptious culinary disa-I mean, delight!
Kids Probably Never Lost A Battle Before
Did You Panic?
I love this video and I feel for the little dude so much. I would have panicked too, little buddy
Just Found This Letter I Wrote In 1988. I Was Fucking Stupid Asshole
She Knew What She Was Doing. Accidentally Intentional
Why Kids Should Not Get Anything With Fire!
These are mostly terrible. Just screenshots from tiktok videos with very little context.
90% of the content on BP is reposted from other platforms (reddit, tiktok, insta...). I come here because it's more convenient than to have to browse all those separatly for my daily dose of mindless entertainment ^^Load More Replies...
