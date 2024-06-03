ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has kids in their environment knows just how funny they can be, whether they realize it themselves or not. That’s because some of them are rather gullible or naive, which results in them believing the funniest and most impossible things ever, others are too cute for their own good, and some are simply… well, not the sharpest tools in the shed.

Today, we want to shed light on situations that show how eventful and entertaining life can be when there’s kids around. Shared on a subreddit with 4.5 million members—a goldmine of humorous content—they ought to bring a smile to your face, whether or not you deal with similar situations on a daily basis yourself. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Dont Know What To Say

I Dont Know What To Say

benbentart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Fun For All The Family

Fun For All The Family

Hypnoidz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Liar

Liar

ghendricks24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

What Was The Thought Process?

What Was The Thought Process?

Forest_folf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ameliahalbrook avatar
AlienatedCheeseStick
AlienatedCheeseStick
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there’s anything dipnetting season has taught it’s that seagulls are vicious when it comes to wrestling for the contents of the gut bucket that someone just emptied on the beach (it’s hilarious to watch lol)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Get This Man A Phd

Get This Man A Phd

meme_collector_42069 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid

Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid

Specken_zee_Doitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Kids Are Way Too Gullible

Kids Are Way Too Gullible

Otherwise_Dust_2331 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

So Caring

So Caring

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Nice

Nice

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah nobody knows, oh sweet summer boy. That's actually cool genuine childhood story

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

A Better Version Of Hide N Seek

A Better Version Of Hide N Seek

SmithNotASmith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

The Anniversary Of This One.. I Was The 11 Year Old

The Anniversary Of This One.. I Was The 11 Year Old

AmsterdamsT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We called the police when my little brother, then aged 5, went missing. He went upstairs to go to bed. Mum went up to tuck him in and turn the light off about 15 minutes later and he was gone. 5 hour police search covering several km radius from our house. Found him when the sniffer dogs were called in. He had pulled the mattress ever so slightly from the wall, slotted himself in the gap and pulled the blanket over the top of himself and gone to sleep. Legit looked like an empty made bed.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be

I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be

Rolok916 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

5 Year Old Donated $400

5 Year Old Donated $400

Therealilg000real Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ameliahalbrook avatar
AlienatedCheeseStick
AlienatedCheeseStick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaaand that’s why five year olds shouldn’t have access to the internet

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Having To Call Toxicology

Having To Call Toxicology

Felix_B91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bought red dog food that was 90 percent off. Later his poo looked bright red and I thought he was dying. A vet visit later, I realized why the food was so discounted.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An *entire Bag* Of Cable Ties

My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An *entire Bag* Of Cable Ties

mmm_algae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
brian-james-hawley avatar
Brian Hawley
Brian Hawley
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s so wrong. You’re supposed to make them into a chain.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse

Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse

Rico_TMRB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Behold, My Enderman Costume From When I Was 11

Behold, My Enderman Costume From When I Was 11

doofycash11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rhapsody11 avatar
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

E.T. had been released the year before so trick or treat was just starting to catching on in the UK. It hadn't been commercialized so nothing in the shops. Heading home we meet friends, one had plastic vampire teeth and a black cape the other a white sheet with 2 holes, carrying a pillow case filled with sweets, then more friends in hastily put together costumes but mainly white sheets, this was something new and great. But... no costumes, so my brother pulls his polo neck jumper above his head and I put my head in the loop of his one arm. Lot of bad memories growing up but this was a really good one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day

Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day

TinyTrafficCones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

My Daughter's Elementary School Emailed This Photo So Parents Can Claim Lost Glasses. The School Only Has 190 Students

My Daughter's Elementary School Emailed This Photo So Parents Can Claim Lost Glasses. The School Only Has 190 Students

WTF_Conservatives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
alessiahibble avatar
sleepybear
sleepybear
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh man i cant see the image. let me just get my glasses.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

What The Heck

What The Heck

Spiritual_Country_62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I shaved my beard off when I was 40 & when my best friend's wife saw me next she said "Oooh, you've grown a moustache"

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My 6yo Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better

My 6yo Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better

DracoDarkblade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

My Little Brother's Got This On His Wall

My Little Brother's Got This On His Wall

Plastic_Pickle_2960 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
axlef avatar
axle f
axle f
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

potatoes Inc can bite my lumpy bumpy frumpy stumpy crumpy dumpy butt. highway robbery, those rates..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Why I Hate Commercial Planes

Why I Hate Commercial Planes

Lost_Redd1tor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

They Really Are

They Really Are

Objective_Load346 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
alessiahibble avatar
sleepybear
sleepybear
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its clear that they should be banned from the museum. what glassholes. (id never call kids that but i wanted to use a pun)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

When Dad Spend Hours Building The Ship For Son To Destroy It

When Dad Spend Hours Building The Ship For Son To Destroy It

Bihema Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is not kid's fault... He/she is just too little to play safely with something fragile

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Kick Me Again When I'm Sleeping

Kick Me Again When I'm Sleeping

marlon2603 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Literal 7 Year Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For School Work

My Literal 7 Year Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For School Work

kewe316 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ameliahalbrook avatar
AlienatedCheeseStick
AlienatedCheeseStick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes the only true answers to philosophical questions are the most blatantly simple ones.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Found Out Why My Dog Is Sick

Found Out Why My Dog Is Sick

Jason498 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Romanticizing Covid

Romanticizing Covid

Fhymi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

My Brother Everybody...

My Brother Everybody...

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Kid Forgot To Clear His Search History

Kid Forgot To Clear His Search History

misterwabz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
alessiahibble avatar
sleepybear
sleepybear
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i dont know why but i appreciate the fact that a comma was used 😭

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

What A Pleasant Thought

What A Pleasant Thought

S_K_Y_L_I_N_E Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Perfect Example Of Newtons 3rd Law

Perfect Example Of Newtons 3rd Law

saltynerd14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Never Felt Better

Never Felt Better

squazher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
eliannaarellano avatar
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ohhhh i seen this‼️ 10/10 would watch again. its hilarious to see the kids reaction.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Genius

Genius

UnrealK80 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

11-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested After Falsely Reporting Her Friend Was Kidnapped

11-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested After Falsely Reporting Her Friend Was Kidnapped

dryeraser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently, the girl told deputies she got the idea to prank 911 through a YouTube challenge and thought it “would be funny". https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/news/crime/2023/07/26/port-orange-girl-makes-false-kidnapping-report-of-friend/70473563007/

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Saw The Neighbor Kids Playing With Fire, So I Pulled Out My Phone

Saw The Neighbor Kids Playing With Fire, So I Pulled Out My Phone

Relevant_Section Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

He Looks Like He Almost Drowned

He Looks Like He Almost Drowned

Boojibs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Is What "Help Me" Looks Like

This Is What "Help Me" Looks Like

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Wow... Just... Wow

Wow... Just... Wow

Nemisis_007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

An 18-Month-Old Child Swallowed An Entire Knife After Watching Sword Swallowers On TV

An 18-Month-Old Child Swallowed An Entire Knife After Watching Sword Swallowers On TV

CatPooedInMyShoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

18 months old ?? Watching sword swallovers on tv and then has access to a knife alone... Parents of the year i guess

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

I Got "Pranked"

I Got "Pranked"

MichaIsGAY Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Ah Yes, How To Get A 'Free' Cookie

Ah Yes, How To Get A 'Free' Cookie

unfortunatelymade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Student Just Sent This To The Assistant Principal

Student Just Sent This To The Assistant Principal

Key_Lie4641 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Baby Sees His Dad In His New Haircut

Baby Sees His Dad In His New Haircut

avrock1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Mine!

Mine!

KingDuder19xx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Hole In The Wall My 10yr Old Made Because He Couldn’t Have His iPad

Hole In The Wall My 10yr Old Made Because He Couldn’t Have His iPad

Official_CountOlaf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
otakugirl08x avatar
Melissa Harris
Melissa Harris
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Child needs some therapy before hitting walls at 10 turns into hitting people at 15.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Who’ll Make Them Understand!

Who’ll Make Them Understand!

Chimonti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Kid Offers Me 'Ifizz'

Kid Offers Me 'Ifizz'

Unknown_Mysterious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ameliahalbrook avatar
AlienatedCheeseStick
AlienatedCheeseStick
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmmm delicious unidentifiable white swill yummmm I can’t believe you would turn down this scrumptious culinary disa-I mean, delight!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Kids Probably Never Lost A Battle Before

Kids Probably Never Lost A Battle Before

Xinnoh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Did You Panic?

Did You Panic?

DudeThatsWhack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ameliahalbrook avatar
AlienatedCheeseStick
AlienatedCheeseStick
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this video and I feel for the little dude so much. I would have panicked too, little buddy

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Just Found This Letter I Wrote In 1988. I Was Fucking Stupid Asshole

Just Found This Letter I Wrote In 1988. I Was Fucking Stupid Asshole

FuriousAnalFisting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

She Knew What She Was Doing. Accidentally Intentional

She Knew What She Was Doing. Accidentally Intentional

sco-go Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Why Kids Should Not Get Anything With Fire!

Why Kids Should Not Get Anything With Fire!

Left-Zucchini2960 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!