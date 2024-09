But don't worry, this realization is part of maturity. To make it easier to accept, the subreddit ' Heck I'm Old ' shares posts from people who are in the same position and choose to reminisce with smiles and giggles. So let's scroll through what they have to offer and maybe, just maybe, knowing that the past is still alive in our collective memory is exactly what we need to feel better about our wrinkles and graying hair.

As you're growing up , politicians, teachers, and pretty much everyone around you keep repeating that you are the future of this world. The person who will shape the way it looks tomorrow. But before you can take it all in, it's already the day after, the echo of those words has faded, and the only thing you're left with is that annoying back pain that doesn't go away no matter what mobility exercise you're doing.

#1 Are You Old Enough To Remember Getting "Rained On" At The Grocery Store? Share icon

#2 Nuff Said Share icon

#3 It Really Wasn't Difficult Share icon

#4 Haha Share icon

#5 Let's Start Telling It Without Telling Your Age LOL Let's Who Will Win Share icon

#6 You May Be Old, But Are You This Old? Share icon

#7 The Kids Have No Idea Share icon

#8 Truth Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Never Failed Share icon

#10 The Golden Age Of Education Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Did Anyone Else Sleep In One Of These? I Think I Would Have To Be Helped Out Of It Today Share icon

#12 How Many Of You ‘70s Kids Can Feel This Picture? Share icon

#13 I Bet Future Generations Won't Understand This Immensely Frustrating Experience At All Share icon

#14 This Takes Me Waaay Back Share icon

#15 Anyone Else? Share icon

#16 This Is What 30 Year Olds Looked Like In The 80s Share icon

#17 Anyone Else Grow Up With These? Share icon

#18 Who Remembers Changing A Channel By Turning The Knob Share icon

#19 You’re Old But Are You This Old? Share icon

#20 Who Had One Of These? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Did You Ever Win Anything Other Than A Free Pop? Share icon

#22 Are You This Old? Share icon

#23 Some Of You Can “Feel” This Door In Your Mind Share icon

#24 You’re Old, But Are You This Old? Share icon

#25 The 80’s Really Were A Different World Share icon

#26 If You Remember Seeing This Machine You're Pretty Old Share icon

#27 Geeeeeez Share icon

#28 Really I'm Old Enough ,who's With Me Share icon

#29 Are You Old Enough To Remember When Wendys Had Cool Old Fashion Tables? Share icon

#30 The Older I Get, The More I Identify With These Men Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 If This Was Your First Live Action Joker, You're Old Share icon

#32 I'm Telling Them Share icon

#33 Who Remembers Him? Share icon

#34 This Always Seemed To Appear On My Parents Coffee Table Between Thanksgiving & Christmas Share icon

#35 Crazy How They’ve All Aged So Well… Well Most Of Them Share icon

#36 Best Halloween Costumes Ever Share icon

#37 If You Remember This Boat… Share icon

#38 Who Else Made Their Own Popsicles? Share icon

#39 Who Is Old Enough To Remember All Of These? 😂 Share icon

#40 If You Had One You Are Old Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Old Enough To Remember Smoking In Grocery Stores Share icon

#43 I Was 11 Years Old. A Much Simpler Time. I Really Miss The Hot Apple Pies Share icon

#44 I Feel Personally Attacked Share icon

#45 Remember When You Opened A Band Aid By Pulling A String? Share icon

#46 Old School Coffee Vending Share icon

#47 Wise Beyond His Years Share icon

#48 If You Grew Up Back In The Day You Have A Definite Opinion On This Gum Share icon

#49 Who Was Around When These Two Became Famous And Then Infamous? Share icon

#50 I See Your "Tales From The Crypt," And Raise You Elvira Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 The F**k Is This? Share icon

#52 If You Get It, You Get It Share icon

#53 Dont Even Try To Tell Me You Dont Know These Share icon

#54 If You Remember This Guy… Share icon

#55 Anyone Ate At The Woolworths Counter? Share icon

#56 Are You This Old? Share icon

#57 Could This Movie Be Made Today? Share icon

#58 These Guys Were The Best - Share icon

#59 You May Be Old, But Are You This Old? Share icon

#60 Remember What Show This Came From? Share icon

#61 Don't Mind Me, I'm Just Checking Out The Back Of The Store Share icon

#62 I Loved These And Used To Read Them At The Dentist's Office. It Was Standard Waiting Room Stuff For Kids Share icon

#63 When You Looked Forward To A Bath Share icon

#64 When You Were Thirsty Share icon

#65 Who Remembers Being Fed This Delicious Pink Medicine With This Spoon As A Kid? Share icon

#66 Remember When Air Was Free? Share icon

#67 Critics Didn’t Like It. It Bombed At The Box Office, But I Liked It. Who Else? Share icon

#68 Does Anyone Remember This Movie? Share icon

#69 If You Remember What Movie This Scene Is From, You Probably Cancelled Your Canoe Trip To Georgia, And…you’re Old Share icon

#70 But Are You This F**kn Old? Share icon

#71 Were You One Of These Kids? Share icon

#72 If You Remember This Guy Yelling At You… Share icon

#73 If You Can Tell What This Is, You Might Be Old Share icon

#74 Who Dares To Admit That They Liked These Guys? Share icon

#75 These Were Fun Share icon

#76 You Are Definitely Fecking Old If You Remember This Guy Share icon

#77 Who Remembers? Share icon

#78 Are You So Old That You Participated In Hands Across America? Share icon

#79 Can You Hear It? Share icon

#80 How Old Are You… This Old Share icon

#81 I See Your Cap Bomb & Raise You… Share icon

#82 Did You Know: These Spaceships Are Actually Guitars? Share icon

#83 More And More With Each Passing Day! Share icon

#84 Anyone Else Have To Sell World's Finest Chocolate For School? Share icon

#85 If You Have Opinions On These Guys You're Pretty Damn Old Share icon

#86 Pew Pew! Pewpew Share icon

#87 Anyone Else This Old? Share icon

#88 If You Know What This Small Half Circle Ring Is For, You’re Old Share icon

#89 Never Forget Share icon

#90 Who Remembers This Gem Of A TV Show? Share icon

#91 Driving Stick Share icon

#92 This Stuff Smelled Like Heaven: Bike Chains, Skateboard Wheels, Baseball Gloves Share icon

#93 Yall Remember Share icon

#94 Definitely Mad Max Share icon

#95 What Was That One Thing You Always Wanted And Never Got? Share icon

#96 Who Remembers Bozo The Clown?! Share icon

#97 I See Your Pop Snaps And Raise You This.. Are You This Old ? Share icon

#98 My 27 Year Old Son Didn’t Understand The Significance Of This Place Share icon

#99 If You Know What This Is Or Browsed The Catalog, You Are Old Af Share icon

#100 I’ll See Your Paddle Ball And Raise You A Cheap Airplane Share icon

#101 What Classic Shows Would Never Get Made Today? Share icon

#102 If You Ever Operated One Of These You're An Old Sob Share icon

#103 You Old Enough To Know Who These Guys Are? Share icon

#104 If This Brings A Chuckle To You... Then Yeah, You're Old Share icon

#105 I See Your Big Wheel, And Raise You A Tonka Dump Truck! Share icon

#106 Remember These Share icon

#107 You Can’t Hear A Picture? Share icon

#108 If You Ever Got Bogged Down By One Of These, You’re Old Share icon

#109 Who Remembers This Movie? Share icon

#110 Haven't Thought About These Since The 80s Share icon

#111 If You Get This You're Pretty Old Share icon