ADVERTISEMENT

You gotta hand it to the person who came up with the saying that old age isn’t so bad—if you consider the alternative.

All jokes aside, there’s more to be had. For instance, being old also gives you the opportunity to be mind-blown by how fast time passes and seeing things from your childhood can deliver a very fond sense of nostalgia.

And what better place to get a chronological heart attack than if not at the [Heck], I’m Old subreddit which is dedicated to sharing all of our beloved old school things and memes to reminisce about.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It's Furniture

It's Furniture Shares stats

Chubbs6977 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had one of those. Kept going well into the 90s. I was playing N64 games on that old beast.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

We Are Daniel Radcliffe's Curse

We Are Daniel Radcliffe's Curse Shares stats

wdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Some Thing Nobody Said In The 1980's Can You Think Of Anymore?

Some Thing Nobody Said In The 1980's Can You Think Of Anymore? Shares stats

mark30322 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

also you didn't call people and asked them where they are.. because there were (almost) no cell phones back then so they had to be near the phone, that you called ..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

So, there’s a subreddit with a name that my mother and general decency wouldn’t allow me to type out, but it’s based on a quite common saying expressing a somewhat comedic realization and acceptance of being old.

The online group has been around since 2013 and, as of this listicle, it has 160,000 members.
#4

Did You Ever Take A Picture With One Of These Bad Boys?

Did You Ever Take A Picture With One Of These Bad Boys? Shares stats

2BallsInTheHole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Does This Describe You?

Does This Describe You? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

How Many Do You Recognize?

How Many Do You Recognize? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

As you might have probably understood by now, the subreddit features photos of nostalgic things, concepts, ideas as well as memes that throw us back to the good ol’ days.

Judging by the subreddit’s flairs, the majority of its content is aimed at Millennials, Xennials and Generation X. While Zillennials and Gen Z are also included, they have an “observer” tag.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Who All Had These, Candy Cigarettes Growing Up ?

Who All Had These, Candy Cigarettes Growing Up ? Shares stats

FollowingHairy5927 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

The Good Ol' Sick Days

The Good Ol' Sick Days Shares stats

ILovePublicLibraries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
melissasawicki_2 avatar
Melissa Sawicki
Melissa Sawicki
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sick right now, 48yrs old, going to call out of work in 3 hours. I already have this arsenal set up for lunch

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Anyone Remember Who This Is??

Anyone Remember Who This Is?? Shares stats

rmf1227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

These are more than just pictures and memes. They are actually also the memories that, say, one of those hulking television sets unearthed in our brains. After all, it’s not just a TV—it’s the memory of how it took 4 family members to lift it up and relocate it into a better spot so that everyone at your Thanksgiving party could now watch the holiday game.

And the older you get, the more such memories you’ll have.
#10

Being Quick Enough To Hit 'Stop' Right Before The Dj Starts Talking Was An Art Form

Being Quick Enough To Hit 'Stop' Right Before The Dj Starts Talking Was An Art Form Shares stats

monina79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

What We Did For 8 Hours…

What We Did For 8 Hours… Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

It's Been 21 Years Since Kelly Clarkson Won American Idol

It's Been 21 Years Since Kelly Clarkson Won American Idol Shares stats

singleguy79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

One of the bigger benefits of growing old is retirement. Sure, existential dread might kick in, but instead of work, you can now redirect your attention to the other things in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a great opportunity to finally pursue your dreams. Things like learning new languages, taking trips, writing—whatever—is now suddenly on the table for you to realize.
#13

I’m Old Enough To Remember When I Actually Liked John Travolta

I’m Old Enough To Remember When I Actually Liked John Travolta Shares stats

PlanetoftheAtheists Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Old enough to have liked him (Saturday Night Fever) , hated him (Staying Alive), liked him again (Pulp Fiction), and hated him again (Battlefield Earth).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Remembering…

Remembering… Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

They Were Doing Things On TV Back In The 60s That We Might Have Missed But Were, None The Less, Brilliant. Like This

They Were Doing Things On TV Back In The 60s That We Might Have Missed But Were, None The Less, Brilliant. Like This Shares stats

Molly107 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Being old also means having significantly more time for loved ones and socializing. And if you have grandchildren or even (grand) nieces or nephews, get involved in their lives. Not only will that help you fill that potentially lonely void, but research has shown that kids need involved and caring grandparents to fully develop on a social and emotional level.
#16

Milli Vanilli

Milli Vanilli Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

If You Were Sick On A School Day, Then He Was Your Idol

If You Were Sick On A School Day, Then He Was Your Idol Shares stats

ILovePublicLibraries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Did Anyone Else Use Mr. Bubble As A Kid?

Did Anyone Else Use Mr. Bubble As A Kid? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

But if you plan on being a bitter loner who just wants everyone to get off their lawn, you can look forward to a guaranteed minimum income, medicare and social security, as well as senior discounts, and other senior-focused benefits that come with age.

In any case, you might end up with a happier outlook on life as your age will entail more comfort with who you are and you’ll be better equipped to deal with challenges.
#19

Who Remembers This Show?? Trivia Question.........anyone Remember What His Real Name Was??

Who Remembers This Show?? Trivia Question.........anyone Remember What His Real Name Was?? Shares stats

rmf1227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
contentwombat avatar
Content Wombat
Content Wombat
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Real name: Gordon Shumway better known as Alf Yes, I'm very old :)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Who Remembers The Noise These Made?

Who Remembers The Noise These Made? Shares stats

LIslander_4_evr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Danny Glover

Danny Glover Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Now, if you want to age well, you gotta look after yourself. Eating healthy is a key factor in having a higher life quality when you grow old, so losing 5% of your body weight, avoiding processed meats, and skipping packaged foods are great ways you can make a significant change to how you feel in seniority. Or maybe even until then.
#22

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

The Current Generation

The Current Generation Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Who Remembers Growing Up Watching This Show Every Year??

Who Remembers Growing Up Watching This Show Every Year?? Shares stats

rmf1227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

It goes without saying, movement and exercise are also a must in making sure your body lasts. Intense exercise intervals—e.g. 15 minute bursts—reverses natural decline of muscles with age.

And that’s besides all the other benefits of exercise: improved brain health, better weight management, reduced risk of disease, bone and muscle strength, among other things.
#25

Mmmm Plastic Water

Mmmm Plastic Water Shares stats

SingleChildhood6448 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I'm A Few Years Past 40. But Still

I'm A Few Years Past 40. But Still Shares stats

IwishIwasBailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. It will be dark soon. That's why we stat at 9am instead. (Joking here guys)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Unfriending

Unfriending Shares stats

IwishIwasBailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Ultimately, your brain needs enough stimulus to keep it from declining as well. Activities that involve movement, socializing, and creativity have great potential to keep the brain active so as to not have it age too fast.

Lastly, stay connected and socialize. Apparently, being social helps outweigh negative habits such as smoking and lack of exercise. If that means entering retirement without quitting your day job, that’s fine—it just expands your circle of friends, allowing for higher self-esteem, greater empathy for others, and making us more cooperative.
#28

Who Remembers These Car Stereos?

Who Remembers These Car Stereos? Shares stats

Toyoda2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Who Remembers Water Rockets?

Who Remembers Water Rockets? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Want To Feel Old?

Want To Feel Old? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

So, accept the fact that you’re getting old—we all are—and embrace the finer things in life. Like checking out the subreddit about things that remind you of your age, and checking out another Bored Panda article on the same topic.

But if you truly need to retire for the night, at least leave a comment of the things you miss from your childhood in the comment section below!
#31

Who Remembers When Pepsi Made Clear Pepsi Back In 1992? What Did It Taste Like?

Who Remembers When Pepsi Made Clear Pepsi Back In 1992? What Did It Taste Like? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
aliciawan avatar
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll never forget when SNL did a fake commercial skit for Crystal Clear Gravy LOL!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Happy Birthday To Michael Keaton Who Turns 72 Today!

Happy Birthday To Michael Keaton Who Turns 72 Today! Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Happy Birthday Jonathan!

Happy Birthday Jonathan! Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I Just Found This Sub

I Just Found This Sub Shares stats

unusedname3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
niti-sims avatar
Outgraygeous
Outgraygeous
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unlike Pringles and Combos, these kind of actually tasted like pizza.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

I Always Thought These Were Weird. Do You Remember Seeing These In Bathrooms Back In The Day? 🤣

I Always Thought These Were Weird. Do You Remember Seeing These In Bathrooms Back In The Day? 🤣 Shares stats

Gaffra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Reverse

Reverse Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Happy Birthday To George Wendt Who Turns 75 Today! Pictured Here As Norm On The TV Show Cheers

Happy Birthday To George Wendt Who Turns 75 Today! Pictured Here As Norm On The TV Show Cheers Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Was So Glad To Get This For Christmas. My Sister Got The Incredible Edibles

I Was So Glad To Get This For Christmas. My Sister Got The Incredible Edibles Shares stats

Molly107 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back when they had real toys that could burn you, cut you, stab you and remove an appendage if you had enough imagination.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Self Titled

Self Titled Shares stats

IwishIwasBailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Who Remembers These?

Who Remembers These? Shares stats

AuntieYodacat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Anybody Else Remember Playing This???

Anybody Else Remember Playing This??? Shares stats

rmf1227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Good Old Al Bundy!

Good Old Al Bundy! Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Yowza

Yowza Shares stats

klsi832 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Happy Birthday To Jane Curtin Who Turns 76 Today!

Happy Birthday To Jane Curtin Who Turns 76 Today! Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Yes, I Remember When Toilet Paper Came In Color!

Yes, I Remember When Toilet Paper Came In Color! Shares stats

Mrs-Dash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

These Were The Bomb And I'd Love To Re-Experience Them

These Were The Bomb And I'd Love To Re-Experience Them Shares stats

ThaiLassInTheSouth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Everyone Pictured Here Became A Household Name After This Movie Came Out. Anyone Remember The Movie?? Tom Cruise (Far Right) Looks So Young In This

Everyone Pictured Here Became A Household Name After This Movie Came Out. Anyone Remember The Movie?? Tom Cruise (Far Right) Looks So Young In This Shares stats

rmf1227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Just About Every Mom I Knew Had One In The Kitchen

Just About Every Mom I Knew Had One In The Kitchen Shares stats

IwishIwasBailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Remember These Old Bottles With The Styrofoam Wrapper?

Remember These Old Bottles With The Styrofoam Wrapper? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

What A Great Year For Music

What A Great Year For Music Shares stats

Macburgh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

No, This Is Not A Telephone From The 1980s

No, This Is Not A Telephone From The 1980s Shares stats

2BallsInTheHole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Phil Collins

Phil Collins Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Now Hiring: Baby Boomers Only

Now Hiring: Baby Boomers Only Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this the one where the bf's stayed with the girls working there because a number of the customers were creepy to the point the girls felt their safety was threatened and the manager refused to do anything about it?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Me Irl

Me Irl Shares stats

MyDadBod_2021 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

I Loved Mad Magazine! It Was So Damn Funny!! Anyone Else A Fan?

I Loved Mad Magazine! It Was So Damn Funny!! Anyone Else A Fan? Shares stats

damagedgoodz99824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I subscribed a few years back after I heard they were publishing their last few editions so I could get the goodbye issues.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

The Internet, C. 1974

The Internet, C. 1974 Shares stats

2BallsInTheHole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Do You Remember?

Do You Remember? Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Full Metal Jacket

Full Metal Jacket Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Travel Back To 1989

Travel Back To 1989 Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's Madonna? F**k I thought I was looking at some weird alien

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

Who Had A Large Collection Of These When You Were Growing Up??

Who Had A Large Collection Of These When You Were Growing Up?? Shares stats

rmf1227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Axl Rose

Axl Rose Shares stats

islandbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Old People Slang

Old People Slang Shares stats