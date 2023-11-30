120 Painfully Funny Pics Of People Who Are Getting Old Faster Than They Expected (New Pics)
You gotta hand it to the person who came up with the saying that old age isn’t so bad—if you consider the alternative.
All jokes aside, there’s more to be had. For instance, being old also gives you the opportunity to be mind-blown by how fast time passes and seeing things from your childhood can deliver a very fond sense of nostalgia.
And what better place to get a chronological heart attack than if not at the [Heck], I’m Old subreddit which is dedicated to sharing all of our beloved old school things and memes to reminisce about.
It's Furniture
Had one of those. Kept going well into the 90s. I was playing N64 games on that old beast.
We Are Daniel Radcliffe's Curse
Some Thing Nobody Said In The 1980's Can You Think Of Anymore?
So, there’s a subreddit with a name that my mother and general decency wouldn’t allow me to type out, but it’s based on a quite common saying expressing a somewhat comedic realization and acceptance of being old.
The online group has been around since 2013 and, as of this listicle, it has 160,000 members.
Did You Ever Take A Picture With One Of These Bad Boys?
Does This Describe You?
How Many Do You Recognize?
As you might have probably understood by now, the subreddit features photos of nostalgic things, concepts, ideas as well as memes that throw us back to the good ol’ days.
Judging by the subreddit’s flairs, the majority of its content is aimed at Millennials, Xennials and Generation X. While Zillennials and Gen Z are also included, they have an “observer” tag.
Who All Had These, Candy Cigarettes Growing Up ?
Loved the taste. I think they were flavored with wintergreen.
The Good Ol' Sick Days
I'm sick right now, 48yrs old, going to call out of work in 3 hours. I already have this arsenal set up for lunch
Anyone Remember Who This Is??
These are more than just pictures and memes. They are actually also the memories that, say, one of those hulking television sets unearthed in our brains. After all, it’s not just a TV—it’s the memory of how it took 4 family members to lift it up and relocate it into a better spot so that everyone at your Thanksgiving party could now watch the holiday game.
And the older you get, the more such memories you’ll have.
Being Quick Enough To Hit 'Stop' Right Before The Dj Starts Talking Was An Art Form
What We Did For 8 Hours…
It's Been 21 Years Since Kelly Clarkson Won American Idol
One of the bigger benefits of growing old is retirement. Sure, existential dread might kick in, but instead of work, you can now redirect your attention to the other things in life.
This is a great opportunity to finally pursue your dreams. Things like learning new languages, taking trips, writing—whatever—is now suddenly on the table for you to realize.
I’m Old Enough To Remember When I Actually Liked John Travolta
Old enough to have liked him (Saturday Night Fever) , hated him (Staying Alive), liked him again (Pulp Fiction), and hated him again (Battlefield Earth).
Remembering…
They Were Doing Things On TV Back In The 60s That We Might Have Missed But Were, None The Less, Brilliant. Like This
Being old also means having significantly more time for loved ones and socializing. And if you have grandchildren or even (grand) nieces or nephews, get involved in their lives. Not only will that help you fill that potentially lonely void, but research has shown that kids need involved and caring grandparents to fully develop on a social and emotional level.
Milli Vanilli
If You Were Sick On A School Day, Then He Was Your Idol
Did Anyone Else Use Mr. Bubble As A Kid?
But if you plan on being a bitter loner who just wants everyone to get off their lawn, you can look forward to a guaranteed minimum income, medicare and social security, as well as senior discounts, and other senior-focused benefits that come with age.
In any case, you might end up with a happier outlook on life as your age will entail more comfort with who you are and you’ll be better equipped to deal with challenges.
Who Remembers This Show?? Trivia Question.........anyone Remember What His Real Name Was??
Real name: Gordon Shumway better known as Alf Yes, I'm very old :)
Who Remembers The Noise These Made?
Danny Glover
Now, if you want to age well, you gotta look after yourself. Eating healthy is a key factor in having a higher life quality when you grow old, so losing 5% of your body weight, avoiding processed meats, and skipping packaged foods are great ways you can make a significant change to how you feel in seniority. Or maybe even until then.
Clint Eastwood
The Current Generation
Who Remembers Growing Up Watching This Show Every Year??
It goes without saying, movement and exercise are also a must in making sure your body lasts. Intense exercise intervals—e.g. 15 minute bursts—reverses natural decline of muscles with age.
And that’s besides all the other benefits of exercise: improved brain health, better weight management, reduced risk of disease, bone and muscle strength, among other things.
Mmmm Plastic Water
I'm A Few Years Past 40. But Still
Yes. It will be dark soon. That's why we stat at 9am instead. (Joking here guys)
Unfriending
Ultimately, your brain needs enough stimulus to keep it from declining as well. Activities that involve movement, socializing, and creativity have great potential to keep the brain active so as to not have it age too fast.
Lastly, stay connected and socialize. Apparently, being social helps outweigh negative habits such as smoking and lack of exercise. If that means entering retirement without quitting your day job, that’s fine—it just expands your circle of friends, allowing for higher self-esteem, greater empathy for others, and making us more cooperative.
Who Remembers These Car Stereos?
Who Remembers Water Rockets?
Bet they don't sell these things these days. Way too dangerous.
Want To Feel Old?
So, accept the fact that you’re getting old—we all are—and embrace the finer things in life. Like checking out the subreddit about things that remind you of your age, and checking out another Bored Panda article on the same topic.
But if you truly need to retire for the night, at least leave a comment of the things you miss from your childhood in the comment section below!
Who Remembers When Pepsi Made Clear Pepsi Back In 1992? What Did It Taste Like?
Happy Birthday To Michael Keaton Who Turns 72 Today!
Happy Birthday Jonathan!
I Just Found This Sub
Unlike Pringles and Combos, these kind of actually tasted like pizza.
I Always Thought These Were Weird. Do You Remember Seeing These In Bathrooms Back In The Day? 🤣
Reverse
Happy Birthday To George Wendt Who Turns 75 Today! Pictured Here As Norm On The TV Show Cheers
I Was So Glad To Get This For Christmas. My Sister Got The Incredible Edibles
Back when they had real toys that could burn you, cut you, stab you and remove an appendage if you had enough imagination.
Self Titled
The Little Rascals
Who Remembers These?
Anybody Else Remember Playing This???
Good Old Al Bundy!
Yowza
Happy Birthday To Jane Curtin Who Turns 76 Today!
Yes, I Remember When Toilet Paper Came In Color!
These Were The Bomb And I'd Love To Re-Experience Them
Everyone Pictured Here Became A Household Name After This Movie Came Out. Anyone Remember The Movie?? Tom Cruise (Far Right) Looks So Young In This
Just About Every Mom I Knew Had One In The Kitchen
Remember These Old Bottles With The Styrofoam Wrapper?
What A Great Year For Music
No, This Is Not A Telephone From The 1980s
Phil Collins
Now Hiring: Baby Boomers Only
Me Irl
I Loved Mad Magazine! It Was So Damn Funny!! Anyone Else A Fan?
I subscribed a few years back after I heard they were publishing their last few editions so I could get the goodbye issues.
The Internet, C. 1974
Do You Remember?
Full Metal Jacket
Saw that movie when I was way too young to see that movie.
Travel Back To 1989
That's Madonna? F**k I thought I was looking at some weird alien