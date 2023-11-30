ADVERTISEMENT

You gotta hand it to the person who came up with the saying that old age isn’t so bad—if you consider the alternative.

All jokes aside, there’s more to be had. For instance, being old also gives you the opportunity to be mind-blown by how fast time passes and seeing things from your childhood can deliver a very fond sense of nostalgia.

And what better place to get a chronological heart attack than if not at the [Heck], I’m Old subreddit which is dedicated to sharing all of our beloved old school things and memes to reminisce about.