I was born in 1994, so I'm technically a '90s kid. I wasn't into Nirvana, Pearl Jam, or wearing flannel shirts – I was simply too young. But I remember thinking Space Jam was the coolest movie ever and that wearing wide-leg jeans was the epitome of fashion. Now, after my generation grew up, we're remembering things with rosy nostalgia glasses. 

Technology that's obsolete now seems like cool gadgets to own, and movies that we once denounced as "childish" have become comfort watches. There are lots of things from the '90s and the early 2000s that people wish would make a comeback. So, when one person online recently asked, "What do you miss the most from the 90s/2000s?", thousands of folks had an answer ready.

#1

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Blockbuster and Pizza Hut on a Friday night.

ScottScanlon , Ron Lach Report

#2

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss How holidays felt (Christmas, Thanksgiving, etc.).

JennieRae68 , Nicole Michalou Report

#3

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss I really liked the huge malls with every store imaginable. All closed now.

NeutralTarget , Wendy Wei Report

#4

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss No subscription bs.

Shengpai , cottonbro studio Report

#5

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss I liked that “Internet” and “gaming” was just one thing you do at home amongst other things. It was just one small part of a whole day.

ReclaimingMine , Viktorya Sergeeva Report

#6

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Being disconnected.

km8907 , cottonbro studio Report

#7

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Live music ticket prices. I saw Beastie Boys and Rage against the Machine for like $20 in 1993.

Cronemus , Wolfgang Report

#8

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss There was a general sense of optimism in society at large. We all genuinely believed we would graduate from school and work hard and be rewarded with a fulfilling life, free from financial worries.

IDK, maybe it was youthful ignorance, but it really did feel like the world was our oyster. Now, everyone is just SO. ANGRY.

Nstant_Klassik , Chu Chup Hinh Report

#9

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss I also remember liking the fashion of that era. I had this pretty purple top with long bell sleeves, made me feel like Ella Enchanted. And I had purple suede boots, which I wore everywhere. I remember roll on glitter perfume, glitter tattoos, Limited Too sequins tops and crochet ponchos… Clothing that was just very colorful and very girly. Made me feel like a total girl 😇.

Orangutanfarts , OG Productionz Report

#10

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Face to face conversations.

It seems nowadays 95% of the time I talk to my friends it’s online… I miss going out but we never have time.

Denaviro , Lisa Fotios Report

#11

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Music for sure. The late 90s early 2000‘s were the last times that I really enjoyed a lot of newer music. These days it’s very hard for me to find some thing I enjoy from any genre..

Natural_Kittyxx , Kampus Production Report

#12

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Finding cool stuff at garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, antique stores, that was not automatically marked up to whatever the item recently sold for on eBay!

echocomplex , Ricky Esquivel Report

#13

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss You knew where everyone was by finding the house with all the bikes in the front yard. No texts needed.

chungusXL316 , Vitali Adutskevich Report

#14

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Coming home from school on a crisp fall day, riding my bike until it got dark, logging into AIM to talk to my friends, watching TV Land until I fell asleep, and never knowing what it felt like to have a cell phone near by.

_brittleskittle , Denniz Futalan Report

#15

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Passing letters/notes between class with your crush in high school. Kids today will never know there was an actual art to folding your letters. There was nothing more satisfyingly than sitting down in class and reading a long letter from your crush.

redman9000 , chinos88 Report

#16

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Looking back, the amount of insects. I remember there being insects all over the place when you get outside. I feel like in my country (netherlands) about 75% of them have died. And this can't be good for nature or us.

PresidentHurg , Luana Bento Report

#17

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss I miss simple HTML coding that was done in Notepad without any embellishments.

OctupleWhopper , Danny Meneses Report

#18

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Mix tapes. I rocked a Walkman for years. Our friend group would exchange tapes and try to outdo each other. A mix tape could even have been a romantic gesture if you did it right.

SprinklesConstant966 , cottonbro studio Report

#19

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Pop culture being ubiquitous through TV, movies and music instead of the endless content on streaming where no one watches the same things.

Amazing_Turnover8897 , Ron Lach Report

#20

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss From the 90s? US perspective, the feeling of hope and moving into a new collaborative global world. It wasn't all unicorns and rainbows, but it felt like we were getting closer to a global kumbaya situation. I really miss the optimism and "togetherness". We were progressing as a global society. 2000s was the reality check decade, and 2010s just built on that fear and division. I think that's why Obama had a great initial campaign, he was running on that 90s sentiment.

japanuslove , McDonaldland cookies Report

#21

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Common sense and respect from strangers. Society is so damn stupid and judgemental these days, especially in our younger generations. Technology is actually destroying a humans basic functions...

crazycowlady953 , Cameron Casey Report

#22

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss McDonaldland cookies.

TomboAhi , MakeYouCryNostalgia Report

#23

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Not feeling like everything is a commodity for someone else's profit.

TedTyro , Thirdman Report

#24

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss The ability to disappear. There was such a sense of freedom in just leaving the house, where you'd become uncontactable.

AlterEdward , Oleksandr P Report

#25

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Group phone calls after school. “Be by your phone at 4:30.” Someone would have to hang up for someone needing the internet and have to hang up, dropping the caller they added. We’d have to do roll call lol

Also, AIM, Gameboy, passing notes (or notebooks ;) ), Lisa Frank was everywhere, Nickelodeon, cheesy but memorable Disney movies, etc, 

90’s kids were the last generation to grow up during the transition into the internet.
 Our patience was stronger then. For how long we waited for one image to load after Asking Jeeves.

nature_half-marathon , cottonbro studio Report

#26

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss 90s cartoons were top notch compared to cartoons today.

xBunnie_xoxo , Vika Glitter Report

#27

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss I miss the how the world looked. In my childhood in the early 2000s, I remember everything looked much more vibrant and colourful. Now the world seems to look grey and dull.

Slippery_Fish5 , Pixabay Report

#28

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Everything felt relaxed. Time was slow. I remember feeling ALIVE! Yes I was a kid, but things were cheaper to do and easier to afford a simple happy life. Now its about being or getting filthy rich to enjoy a leisurely life like that again….

-kayochan- , Ron Lach Report

#29

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Video games you just plugged in, threw a disc in, and played. Now it's a fifty step account user process with endless updates and other nonsense. I still play modern games but it's just annoying sometimes.

ZackValenta , Antoni Shkraba Report

#30

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss News that actually reported the news.

Sea-Fun-5057 , ThisisEngineering Report

#31

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Recipe websites. They used to be like cooks.com, but thanks to Google, they became required to include a damned life story. Also, most recipes from different websites are exactly the same. You are lucky to find more than 2 different recipes.

fuzzynyanko , Anna Shvets Report

#32

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Snow on Christmas.

Crab_God2005 , Vika Glitter Report

#33

People Who Lived Through The ‘90s And 2000s Share 51 Things They Miss Flip phones. Don’t get me wrong, I love my addictive piece of glass, but I still wish I had a flip phone.

Odd_Mix_8675 , Alexander Andrews Report

#34

Privacy and a sense of optimism about the future.

WeirdcoolWilson Report

#35

Seeing my friends every day.

GrimeyScorpioDuffman Report

#36

Affordable rent.

m_nieto Report

#37

The simplicity of the internet. No obnoxious ads everywhere, no influencers, etc.

chewblekka Report

#38

The lack of political s**t EVERYWHERE. If you were hitting your teens in in the late 90s, you got to enjoy a time where life felt free, possibilities felt endless and the world was such a carefree place. People had a goddamn sense of humor and being offended as an occupation was totally not a thing. Even after 9/11, when things got legitimately political for the first time I can remember, people were more together than they ever were. I was 16 in 2001 and remember that time as a really good example of what America looks like when race stopped mattering to us as a whole. The floods of New Orleans was another. Everyone was just American during those days. Somewhere along the line, everyone forgot about all that and people hate others for not conforming to their political affiliations. That was SO not a thing I saw growing up, not at any point. I'm thoroughly disgusted by the constant preoccupation with being an "activist" these days because that's not the world I came of age in.

Next-Temperature-545 Report

#39

Feeling relatively safe. Yeah s**t went down. But riding my bike literal miles away from my home at age 9 and coming home when the street lights came on.

No influencers, no social media, no constant communication via cell phones, feeling unreachable, easily getting lost in the wilderness on trails (in a good way i.e. not running into a bunch of people), conversations with strangers, and really life being affordable.

lurkingpandaescaped Report

#40

My barbie cd player that only played barbie songs.

noone56789000 Report

#41

A lot of things.

People minding their own business…not being so self obsessed…basically I guess I miss the pre-social media era. I genuinely think it’s a curse upon mankind at this point. It’s devastating our communities and we allow it to do so. People don’t know their neighbors anymore…there’s no more stuff like a 4th of July block party or a bake sale/potluck fundraiser etc…people don’t randomly stop by to say hello and catch up. Families don’t eat together at the kitchen table and talk about their day. Kids want to grow up to be social media influencers or a YouTube streamer rather than be of service to the public or learn a skilled trade. People don’t care about one another like they used to. Now it seems they all just avoid one another and they’ll ignore each other in passing at the grocery store just to go home later and throw shade via Facebook.

I’m not a religious person…at all. I could probably be described as agnostic at best but mostly I’m just a heavy skeptic. But lately I’ve found myself considering finding a church. The older I get the more I start to see that maybe church has some things to offer after all. Good things. And I don’t necessarily have to “drink the kool-aid” to get its benefits. Community is an important aspect of living a happy life and it seems to be mostly ignored in today’s day and age. The community is online now but online is not the real world and we need physical contact and face to face interaction. Humans are social creatures by nature…anyways, just some food for thought.



…oh and Pogs. I miss Pogs. Those were dope.

_BiscuitMeniscus_ Report

#42

Not worrying about someone recording me in public to ruin me or for their own clout.

DerriereSniffer Report

#43

General television and entertainment back then. Certain shows, movies and games.

TylerHyena Report

#44

No evidence of the stupid s**t I did. lol.

1peatfor7 Report

#45

Getting a job without having to create a profile, copy/paste all the s**t from your resume into the bubbles, write an essay, do a test and do 7 interviews for a minimum wage job.

I miss turn in the resume and filled out form, done.

Jammyturtles Report

#46

A notion that pissing off the status quo was the duty of the youth.
A lightness in the conversations and humor.
A lack of internet control and censorship.

hangheadstowardssun Report

#47

People actually seemed to have conversations with their friends about topics that weren’t just their kids lol I’m 32 (married no kids) or “did you see my post” or idk just SOMETHING interesting lol.

AKayyy92 Report

#48

I remember the internet actually being useful and kinda fun.
Also seem to remember the simpsons being good in the 90s
And airtravel was actually fun.

V3g4nP0larB3ar Report

#49

Imagination, I’ve allowed access to content to make my brain lazy.

Successful-Ad-5186 Report

#50

I miss the days when we had to blow on our video game cartridges to make them work and when Tamagotchis were our only responsibility.

OnlyVictoriaLey Report

#51

Peoples political opinions being like their income - don’t ask about it.

skullpture_garden Report

