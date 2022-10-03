If you were a teenager in the 2000s, you probably remember it as the era of That’s So Raven and High School Musical, Destiny’s Child, and Justin Timberlake. Now that we’re all grown-up millennials, we must admit that looking back at those days with nostalgia is inevitable. And what better way to dwell on it than by taking a trip down memory lane with a collection of 2000s culture trivia questions?

This decade gave us Britney Spears’ revival of teen pop, the rise of reality television, the first iPod, Harry Potter, and Facebook, but it also brought us some of the most cringeworthy fashion trends to date. So it’s no surprise that plenty of strange, funny, and plain weird facts are to be learned about the 2000s. No matter how much you think you know about pop culture from that decade, we promise there’s always a lot of interesting stuff to learn. And we’re here to help! If the 2000s are your jam, we’ve got some trivia that’ll blow your mind.

These 2000s trivia questions are a fun way to test your knowledge of pop culture and the history of the first years following Y2K and entertain friends, coworkers, and family members at parties! For every question, you’ll find the answer right below. Ready for the challenge?

#1

Which artist earned the distinction of being the best-selling musician in the 2000s?

Answer: Eminem.

#2

In 2005, which online video streaming platform was launched?

Answer: YouTube.

#3

Which movie had the highest box office collections in the 2000s?

Answer: 'Avatar'.

#4

What was the name of the first movie that was released in the MCU in 2008?

Answer: 'Iron Man'.

#5

Around which museum does the film 'Night At The Museum' revolve?

Answer: The Museum of Natural History.

#6

Which noughties sitcom revolves around a group of people working in a paper supply company?

Answer: 'The Office'.

#7

In 'The Simpsons' family, who is a vegetarian?

Answer: Lisa Simpson.

#8

In the spoken word interlude of Britney Spears' single 'Oops!... I Did It Again', her boyfriend gets her a present from which popular '90s film?

Answer: Titanic.

#9

Which social media giant came into existence in the year 2004?

Answer: Facebook.

#10

The popular term "podcast" first came into existence in which year?

Answer: 2004,

#11

When was the first iPhone released?

Answer: 29 June 2007.

#12

Who was the lead actor in the popular 2003 comedy, “School of Rock?”

Answer: Jack Black.

#13

What was the name of Microsoft’s first game console released in 2001?

Answer: Xbox.

#14

In the video game released in 2009 named Angary Birds, what color are the pigs in this game?

Answer: Green.

#15

Which type of clothing was popular throughout the early and mid-2000s?

Answer: Crop tops and low-rise pants.

#16

What was the name of the film that won popular rapper Eminem his first Oscar for Best Original Song?

Answer: '8 Mile'.

#17

What was the name of the singer who recorded the title song for the 2002 Bond feature 'Die Another Day'?

Answer: Madonna.

#18

What was the name of the popular 2009 Quentin Tarantino movie that had only 30 percent of its dialogue in English?

Answer: 'Inglourious Basterds'.

#19

Which popular singer is the co-producer of the 2001 film 'The Princess Diaries'?

Answer: Whitney Houston.

#20

Which popular 2006 film starring Will Smith is based on a true story?

Answer: 'The Pursuit of Happiness'.

#21

In the hit show 'Friends', what was the name of Ross and Rachel's daughter?

Answer: Emma.

#22

In the pilot episode of 'Glee', what song does the glee club perform?

Answer: 'Don't Stop Believin'.

#23

What was Dexter's profession in 'Dexter'?

Answer: Forensic technician.

#24

In 'Phil Of The Future', which century did Phil and his family hail from?

Answer: The 22nd century.

#25

In which year did the 'King of Pop', Michael Jackson pass away?

Answer: 2009.

#26

File sharing service Napster was sued by which is a veteran rock band citing copyright infringement issues?

Answer: Metallica.

#27

In which year did Apple release its first-ever iPhone smartphone?

Answer: 2007.

#28

Which book became the UK's best-selling novel in this decade?

Answer: 'The Da Vinci Code'.

#29

Which planet was demoted to 'dwarf planet' status in 2006?

Answer: Pluto.

#30

In which year was 'Google Street View' launched?

Answer: 2007.

#31

When was the verb "to google" added to the Oxford English Dictionary?

Answer: 2006.

#32

Which probe revealed the first images of Titan's surface in 2005?

Answer: Huygens.

#33

In which year did Kosovo declare its independence from Serbia?

Answer: 2008.

#34

Which country officially became a democracy on 24 March 2008?

Answer: Bhutan.

#35

When was Mars Odyssey launched?

Answer: 7 April 2001.

#36

Which entrepreneur founded SpaceX on 6 May 2002?

Answer: Elon Musk.

#37

Who was the star of the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie released in 2003?

Answer: Johnny Depp.

#38

What 2000s medical drama popularized the word “Seriously?”

Answer: Grey’s Anatomy.

#39

Who married Chris Robinson, the frontman of Black Crowes on New Year's Eve, 2000?

Answer: Kate Hudson.

#40

Who did Barack Obama beat in the 2008 US Presidential Election Race to become the first African American President of the United States?

Answer: John McCain.

#41

Who was elected as the first female Speaker of the US Congress in 2007?

Answer: Nancy Pelosi.

#42

Who became the new pope in 2005?

Answer: Pope Benedict XVI.

#43

What American media personality and socialite popularized the phrase, “That’s Hot?”

Answer: Paris Hilton.

#44

What future female pop singer was born on December 18, 2001?

Answer: Billie Eilish.

#45

Where did the company of “Facebook” begin in the early 2000s?

Answer: Harvard university.

#46

When did Wikipedia, a free online English-language encyclopedia launched?

Answer: January 15, 2001.

#47

Which baseball player scored the maximum number of home runs in the 2000s?

Answer: Alex Rodriguez.

#48

In which year did Swiss legend Roger Federer bag his first-ever Grand Slam title?

Answer: 2003.

#49

Question: In which year did the Twenty20 format in cricket first come into being?

Answer: 2003.

#50

Question: Between 2000 and 2009, two football clubs made it five times into the Champions League Semifinals. Who were they?

Answer: Chelsea (English Premier League) and Barcelona (La Liga).

#51

In which year did Tiger Woods win his first open championship of the 2000s?

Answer: 2000.

#52

What was the new world record that Usain Bolt set in the year 2009?

Answer: 9.58 seconds.

#53

Who was the highest run scorer in the 2005 Ashes test series?

Answer: Kevin Pietersen.

#54

Back in the early 2000s, a wildcard entrant in Wimbledon ended up eventually winning the title, making it the first and last such instance in history. Who was the player?

Answer: Goran Ivanisevic.

#55

What was the name of the popular author after whom the lead character in the 2006 movie 'The Namesake' was christened?

Answer: Nikolai Gogol.

#56

In the early 2000s, which movie became the first musical to earn a Best Picture nomination in a decade?

Answer: 'Moulin Rouge!'

#57

Which actor recorded the second instance of posthumously winning an Oscar?

Answer: Heath Ledger.

#58

The now iconic line "Remember remember, the 5th of November", hails from which popular movie of this decade?

Answer: 'V For Vendetta'.

#59

How many films are there in the 'Ice Age' franchise?

Answer: Five.

#60

In the film 'Zombieland' what is the second rule that characters are supposed to abide by?

Answer: Double Tap.

#61

In 'Mean Girls' what are the popular girls known as?

Answer: The Plastics.

#62

At the beginning of the show 'Gossip Girl', what is the name of the school that Serena and Blair attend?

Answer: Constance Billard School For Girls.

#63

In the hit teenage show 'One Tree Hill', what is the surname that the two half brothers share?

Answer: Scott.

#64

Who played the leading role in the show 'Lizzie McGuire'?

Answer: Hilary Duff.

#65

Which show made use of the technique of "claymation" in its intro?

Answer: 'Even Stevens'.

#66

In the show 'Breaking Bad', what was the lead character Walter White's title?

Answer: Heisenberg.

#67

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' had a spinoff show, what was it called?

Answer: 'Angel'.

#68

In 'Jimmy Neutron' what was Jimmy's dog called?

Answer: Goddard.

#69

'Veronica Mars' was set in which fictional town?

Answer: Neptune, CA.

#70

In 'The Simpsons', what was Marge's natural hair color?

Answer: Grey.

#71

At the 2000 Grammys, which artist tied Michael Jackson's single-year record haul of eight awards?

Answer: Santana.

#72

Who was the titular 'Stan' in Eminem's music video by the same title?

Answer: Devon Sawa.

#73

Who became the Prime Minister of Britain in the year 2007?

Answer: Gordon Brown.

#74

What was China's first manned space mission called?

Answer: Shenzhou 5.

#75

In 2008, which country was hit by the cyclone 'Nargis'?

Answer: Burma.

#76

In July 2000, who did Venus Williams beat to win the Grand Slam singles title?

Answer: Lindsay Davenport.

#77

Who was announced as the UN Messenger of Peace in 2008?

Answer: George Clooney.

#78

Question: Who became the first female Chancellor of Germany in 2005?

Answer: Angela Merkel.

#79

Who was the first Hispanic woman to be honored on a US Postage stamp?

Answer: Frida Kahlo.

#80

What Canadian rock singer had a breakout hit with her song “Complicated?”

Answer: Avril Lavigne.

#81

What 2000’s rock band had a breakout hit with their song, “Sugar, We’re Going Down?”

Answer: Fall Out Boy.

#82

Who was the lead actor in the popular holiday film “Elf?”

Answer: Will Ferrell.

#83

Who is the founder of Facebook?

Answer: Mark Zuckerburg.

#84

What American reality TV series centered around a family did Ryan Seacrest create?

Answer: Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

#86

What singer was introduced to the world with the hit song “Just Dance?”

Answer: Lady Gaga.

#87

When did the International Criminal Court was formed?

Answer: 2002.

#88

What was the most major public health crisis of the 2000s?

Answer: Obesity.

#89

In which year, the world’s first self-contained artificial heart was implanted in Robert Tools?

Answer: 2001.

#90

In 2005, surgeons in France carried out the first successful transplant of what?

Answer: Partial human face transplant.

#91

In the English Premier League, which was the club that was leading the table on New Year's Day 2000 but had an unfortunate second half in the season to subsequently finish trailing 22 points behind?

Answer: Leeds United.

#92

In the year 2001, which were the two major sporting events that were canceled?

Answer: The Ryder Cup (golf) and The Cheltenham Festival (horse racing).

#93

In the year 2004, the highest individual score in a test match was registered by a batsman against England. Who was he?

Answer: Brian Lara.

#94

What was the year in which Michael Schumacher registered his record of 13 wins in one season?

Answer: 2004.

#95

How many times did Ronnie O'Sullivan win the World Snooker Championship in this decade?

Answer: Three (2001, 2004 and 2008).

#96

Popular director Tim Burton directed which children's movie in the year 2005?

Answer: 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory'.

#97

Which popular director won his first Oscar for Best Director at the 2007 Academy awards?

Answer: Martin Scorsese for 'The Departed'.

#98

In 2004 which actor won an Oscar for portraying the role of another Academy Award winner?

Answer: Cate Blanchett.

#99

In 2010, who became the first woman to win an Academy Award for best director?

Answer: Kathryn Bigelow.

#100

In the film 'The Hangover' what name is the baby given?

Answer: Carlos.

#101

Which celebrity was Josh's inspiration in the show 'Drake And Josh'?

Answer: Oprah.

#102

In which city did the psychic high school girl Raven Baxter reside?

Answer: San Francisco, California.

#103

What was the profession of Zack and Cody's mother on the hit show 'The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody'?

Answer: Singer.

#104

Before starring in 'Breaking Bad', what show was Bryan Cranston a part of?

Answer: 'Malcolm In The Middle'.

#105

In the show 'Arrested Development', what was the last name of the central family?

Answer: Bluth.

#106

In the sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', what was Sheldon Cooper's catchphrase?

Answer: Bazinga!

#107

Who was the voice of Kim in 'Kim Possible'?

Answer: Christy Carlson Romano.

#108

What was the name of the hospital around which the show 'House' revolved?

Answer: Princeton Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.

#109

Which actor in 'How I Met Your Mother' played Barney?

Answer: Neil Patrick Harris.

#110

Which southern hip-hop duo found a feature in a song with Jay-Z?

Answer: UGK.

#111

What was the 2000 rock video that was filmed on the World Trade Center's South Tower's roof?

Answer: Limp Bizkit's 'Rollin'.

#112

Who is the film and television actress that stars in Stone Temple Pilots' 'Sour Girl' video?

Answer: Sarah Michelle Gellar.

#113

In the year 2003, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a global alert for which disease?

Answer: SARS.

#114

What were the two iconic Edvard Munch paintings that were stolen at gunpoint from a Norwegian museum in 2004?

Answer: Madonna and The Scream.

#115

In May 2009 who was awarded the first woman poet laureate?

Answer: Carol Ann Duffy.

#116

On 10 November 2001, which new gadget was released into the public domain for the first time?

Answer: iPod.

#117

When was the dwarf planet 'Quaoar' discovered?

Answer: 4 June 2004.

#118

Which famous novelist passed away on 9 January 2007?

Answer: Sidney Sheldon.

#119

What were the nationalities of the first inhabitants of the International Space Station?

Answer: Russian and American.

#120

Who successfully landed a plane on the Hudson River in 2009?

Answer: Chesley Sullenberger.

#121

When was the Moscow treaty signed?

Answer: 24 May 2002.

#122

When was the Statue of Liberty's crown reopened?

Answer: 4 July 2009.

#123

Which spacecraft performed the second flyby of Venus in 2007?

Answer: MESSENGER.

#124

What is the name of the TV show about an obsessive-compulsive detective?

Answer: Monk.

#125

Who is the actress that starred opposite Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, and Eva Longoria in the TV show, Desperate Housewives?

Answer: Marcia Cross.

#126

What 2000s Hollywood couple was nicknamed Bennifer?

Answer: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

#127

What was the shorthand term used to reference the year 2000?

Answer: Y2K.

#128

Which network continued to be popular throughout the decade and began to replace “snail mail” as the primary way of sending letters and other messages to people in distant locations?

Answer: The E-mail.

#129

In December 2009, which organization announced that the 2000s may have been the warmest decade?

Answer: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

#130

What was the name of the animated cartoon in which a child finds a watch-style device that allows him to turn into alien forms?

Answer: Ben 10.

#131

Michael Jackson, one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century, when did he die?

Answer: June 25, 2009.

