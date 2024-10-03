That's exactly what we have for you here! Thanks to the amazing folks at the r/Weird subreddit who find weird things in the wild and post them to the community, this is another compilation of the some new and great weird pics . So, if you're craving some weirdness, don't hesitate and scroll away!

Life would be pretty boring if things were normal all the time, wouldn't you agree? We need some weirdness in our lives from time to time to spice things up a bit. What about a selection of photos featuring some strange and bizarre stuff?

#1 Skeleton View Of A Stingray Share icon

#2 I May Not Have A Doctorate In Physics, Nor In Engineering.. But I Feel Grandma Might Be Breaking More Than The Sound Barrier Share icon

#3 I Think I Found Some Kind Of Bomb Shelter In A National Forest..? Share icon

The r/Weird subreddit is a place where people can share pictures of strange and odd things they come across. It's no wonder the community has 1.5M members; people like to come and check out the strange things fellow netizens have encountered in their daily lives. As popular as the subreddit is, it must have some rules. Apart from the usual 'No spam' and 'Be civil' rules, r/Weird doesn't accept gorey horror. Unsettling pics are okay, as long as they don't contain bodies split in half and the like. The main criteria for a pic is pretty simple otherwise: it just has to be "weird."

#5 Found This On Amazon Share icon

#6 I Recently Moved Out For The First Time And Have Began Finding Daily Tiny Plastic Ducks Outside My Door Share icon

#7 Found Her At Goodwill. Any Ideas? Share icon

We're throwing the word 'weird' around here like we all know and agree on what it means. But the truth is that it depends entirely on the person. What may seem incredibly strange and gross to one can be pretty tame and even normal to another. Generally, a weird thing is something that's out of the norm, something we don't see every day. It can also be a juxtaposition of two things that shouldn't work together or even be close to each other. But it isn't necessarily scary; it's more likely something unusual that makes us go, "Huh?"

#8 Found This On The Sidewalk Last Night In Hollywood Share icon

#9 My BF’s Left Eye Has A 6 In It Share icon

Back in 2023, Bored Panda spoke with the creators of the Box of Oddities podcast, Kat and Jethro Gilligan Toth. The pair told us that people tend to gravitate towards the strange and the bizarre because of one simple reason: it's interesting. "We're drawn to the things on the fringe of society," Jethro said back then.

#10 Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado Share icon

#11 Woman With Schizophrenia Draws What She Sees On Her Walls. Oc Share icon

#12 Hundreds Of Ducks Surrounding One Particular Car Share icon

Jethro's co-host Kat said that it all comes down to wanting to escape the everyday mundane. "I think a lot of people are not particularly wowed by the everyday small talk that we end up having on a day-to-day basis," she said. "They want to get deeper and see what makes us, as humans, tick."

#13 The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope Share icon

#14 Just Noticed This Buried Window On My House Share icon

#15 I Was Taking My Garbage Out, And I Found An Abandoned Crotch On My Porch. I Have No Idea Where It Came From Share icon

We have to admit that weird things usually scare us, and the interesting part is that most people actually like feeling fear. However, we don't like feeling fear in real-life situations where we are seriously in danger. It's "recreational fear" that we enjoy, instances where we have control and can exit the scary situation whenever we want.

#16 Circle Of Mushrooms In My Garden Share icon

#17 Just Found This In A Cabinet Full Of Old Stuff Share icon

#18 I Woke Up Hugging This Litter Picker. I've Never Seen It Before In My Life And It Definitely Wasn't There When I Went To Sleep Share icon

Scary things trigger our fight-or-flight response, which gives us an adrenaline rush. Chivonna Childs, PhD, a psychologist, explains that when we're in a haunted house, we can enjoy the fear because we know the monsters won't actually get us. "You experience the euphoria because you know you're safe," she explains.

#19 I Would Be Terrified To Poop There Share icon

#20 Heard Strange Noises . Opened My Front Door To Be Confronted By This . I Do Not And Never Have Owned Ducks Share icon

#21 The Trees Are Watching Share icon

Some of you scrolling through this list might be trying to overcome a fear of gross and unsettling things. I, for one, made a resolution to myself that I'll try to be less squeamish about horror movies – there's so much great art I'm missing not being a fan of the horror genre! I probably won't be watching Terrifier 2 any time soon, but still – baby steps.

#22 I Found Whatever The Hell This Is On My Toilet Share icon

#23 "Naughty Little Body" Share icon

#24 Why? Just Why Would You Want This In Your Yard? Share icon

Dr. Childs says that making it through a controlled scary experience makes us feel stronger. "We get a sense of accomplishment. I made it through this haunted house, or I watched the whole scary movie, and I was OK. Yes, Jason is in the woods, but he didn't get me."

#25 My Son Wanted A Ninja Turtle Toy For His Birthday. Thanks Grandma Share icon

#26 Realistic Cat Pillow Share icon

#27 "Are You Dreaming" Sign Share icon

Enjoying scary things can also help us understand the human condition better. Even some pictures on this list can be cautionary tales about what things we should avoid for our own safety. According to Dr. Childs, "They remind us to be careful about where you're going. To be aware of your surroundings. That not everybody who looks like a nice person is a nice person. It helps us to think through what we would do if we were in those types of situations." ADVERTISEMENT

#28 The Case Of The Imposter Trash Share icon

#29 What Bit This Apple? It's From My Yard, And Has Been Sitting On My Counter For At Least 10 Days. I Did Not Bite Into It Share icon

#30 Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel? Share icon

So, Pandas, which pics from this list did you find the scariest? Or are you too much of a veteran of all things scary and found this pretty tame? Then check out our other two posts featuring submissions from the r/Weird subreddit. You can find them here and here!

#31 I Woke Up To A Black Glove In My Foyer Share icon

#32 I Made A Finger Out Of Play-Doh Share icon

#33 A Buddy Of Mine Thought It Was Weird That I Write Like This For Hours. Is It Weird? Share icon

#34 Wonder What Happened To This Guy Share icon

#35 My Dead Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Getting Suggested As A Friend. Snapchat Says He’s Been Active Within The Last Day Share icon

#36 Someone Keeps Leaving Stashes Of Liquor, Cigarettes, Meat Products And Money In The Middle Of The Road And Foot Paths Around My Town Share icon

#37 Someone Sent Me A $300 Necklace And I Have No Idea Who Share icon

#38 Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese Animatronic Found In A Landfill Share icon

#39 My Neighbor Brings Out His Skeleton To Sit Outside Only On Sunny Days Share icon

#40 We Found A Radiation Mask In The Basement Of My Boyfriend's New House Share icon

#41 Went Into My Attic For The First Time, Wasn’t Expecting To Find This… Share icon

#42 Weird Keychain With Fish In It Share icon

#43 This Glitchy Pic My Phone Took When I Was Trying To Photograph A Gameboy Share icon

#44 Somebody Put A Bell Pepper In My Bfs Jacket Share icon

#45 Human Chicken Share icon

#46 Guardian Doll In My GF's Apartment Share icon

#47 Found This Suitcase On A Dirt Road In The Middle Of The Desert Share icon

#48 Someone Previously Has Said I Have Long Thumbs. I Never Realized Until I Was 38. Guess I Don’t Look At Thumbs Often Enough Share icon

#49 A Customer Paid With A Dollar That Had The Serial Numbers Cut Out Of It Share icon

#50 This Casket Has Been Sitting On Someone's Property In My Neighborhood For About A Week Share icon

#51 One Of My Masks (No Artificial Intelligence Was Used Here) Share icon

#52 Bus Stop. The Car Smelled Like Something Was Rotting In It When I Went Over Share icon

#53 Flower With Weird "Face" Share icon

#54 Are You Really That Keen To Watch Your Number Twos Pass Before Your Eyes? Share icon

#55 A Cigarette Cake Share icon

#56 Place We Moved Into Has Barbarian Level Bomb Shelter In Backyard Share icon

#57 Saw This "Sea Anemone" In A Tidal Pool In The Pacific Northwest Share icon

#58 Lady Was Barefoot (Middle Of Nowhere, No Trails Nearby.) For A Half Hour She Was Seen On A Deer Camera Going Back And Forth In The Dark Share icon

#59 This Dried Plant That Looks Like Tortured Souls Share icon

#60 Found In My Sock Drawer. I Do Not Have Children Share icon

#61 Bought A Bag Of Flaming Hot Snacks And Found This Monster Inside Of The Bag Instead Share icon

#62 The Creepiest Piece Of Mail I've Ever Delivered Share icon

#63 Needle Found Inside A Slice Of Bread Share icon

#64 Found This In My Tuna Can??? Share icon

#65 My Apples Have Exploded Share icon

#66 Sausage On My Windshield Share icon

#67 The Stomach Contents Of A Psychiatric Patient Who Suffered From Pica Disorder, A Disease Characterized By An Appetite For Inedible Objects Share icon

#68 Krab In My Cockles Share icon

#69 Found This In My Apple Juice. Any Clues What It Could Be? Share icon

#70 Anybody Recognize This Symbol? Share icon

#71 I Woke Up At 5am To Find A Candle Lit And A Lighter On The Floor In Our Back Yard Share icon

#72 Was This Just Thrown At Your Door Like The Paper? Share icon

#73 Went To Go To Work And Someone Had Stuffed A Napkin In My Car Door Handle Share icon

#74 Excuse Me, What Are These Bats Doing Outside My Apartment? Share icon

#75 What Kind Of Place Is This Share icon

#76 My Dad Makes Coffins Share icon

#77 Elderly People In China Doing "Neck Exercises" Share icon

#78 Hundreds Of Dead Horseshoe Crabs Lay Belly Up On The Beach In Delaware Share icon

#79 Why Is My Broccoli Weird? :( Share icon

#80 Y’all Ever Seen A Three Legged Man Before? Share icon

#81 Found A Grave Saying « Unknown Miner » In A Forest, Couldn’t Find Anything About It Online Share icon

#82 My Buddy Found This Coin In His Wallet Today And Doesnt Know Where It Came From Share icon

#83 This Wound Has Been On My Middle Finger For A Year+ And Refuses To Heal Share icon

#84 Never Found A Four Leaf Clover In My Life Before. Found Three Today Share icon

#85 The Vultures On My Neighbors Roof Share icon