Life would be pretty boring if things were normal all the time, wouldn't you agree? We need some weirdness in our lives from time to time to spice things up a bit. What about a selection of photos featuring some strange and bizarre stuff?

That's exactly what we have for you here! Thanks to the amazing folks at the r/Weird subreddit who find weird things in the wild and post them to the community, this is another compilation of the some new and great weird pics. So, if you're craving some weirdness, don't hesitate and scroll away!

#1

Skeleton View Of A Stingray

Skeleton View Of A Stingray

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

I May Not Have A Doctorate In Physics, Nor In Engineering.. But I Feel Grandma Might Be Breaking More Than The Sound Barrier

I May Not Have A Doctorate In Physics, Nor In Engineering.. But I Feel Grandma Might Be Breaking More Than The Sound Barrier

Barsidious_White Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Think I Found Some Kind Of Bomb Shelter In A National Forest..?

I Think I Found Some Kind Of Bomb Shelter In A National Forest..?

ORGourmetMushrooms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The r/Weird subreddit is a place where people can share pictures of strange and odd things they come across. It's no wonder the community has 1.5M members; people like to come and check out the strange things fellow netizens have encountered in their daily lives.

As popular as the subreddit is, it must have some rules. Apart from the usual 'No spam' and 'Be civil' rules, r/Weird doesn't accept gorey horror. Unsettling pics are okay, as long as they don't contain bodies split in half and the like. The main criteria for a pic is pretty simple otherwise: it just has to be "weird."
#4

Me🤝irl

Me🤝irl

DreadSpud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Found This On Amazon

Found This On Amazon

IsolatedSleep2319 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

I Recently Moved Out For The First Time And Have Began Finding Daily Tiny Plastic Ducks Outside My Door

I Recently Moved Out For The First Time And Have Began Finding Daily Tiny Plastic Ducks Outside My Door

ImNotImCheesecake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Oh god, someone did this with me with chuppa chups when I was 17, turned out to be some weirdo not safe guy. I hope this persons gift giver is a just a regular weirdo spreading the love

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Found Her At Goodwill. Any Ideas?

Found Her At Goodwill. Any Ideas?

HumorousHermit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I was initially thinking it is made from a leg bone and the head was the knee joint.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

We're throwing the word 'weird' around here like we all know and agree on what it means. But the truth is that it depends entirely on the person. What may seem incredibly strange and gross to one can be pretty tame and even normal to another.

Generally, a weird thing is something that's out of the norm, something we don't see every day. It can also be a juxtaposition of two things that shouldn't work together or even be close to each other. But it isn't necessarily scary; it's more likely something unusual that makes us go, "Huh?"
#8

Found This On The Sidewalk Last Night In Hollywood

Found This On The Sidewalk Last Night In Hollywood

pinkpurrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-n avatar
Catherine North
Catherine North
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I know it's blurry but I really think that might be a cat on the leash lol

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

My BF's Left Eye Has A 6 In It

My BF’s Left Eye Has A 6 In It

noobymemer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
cybernautg18 avatar
Fack Suckerberg
Fack Suckerberg
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited)

Oh, that means he's a very early model. Beta-Android maybe.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Back in 2023, Bored Panda spoke with the creators of the Box of Oddities podcast, Kat and Jethro Gilligan Toth. The pair told us that people tend to gravitate towards the strange and the bizarre because of one simple reason: it's interesting. "We're drawn to the things on the fringe of society," Jethro said back then.
#10

Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado

Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
52 minutes ago

just sprinkle it with water laced with viagra and it will be right as rain or wind in this case

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Woman With Schizophrenia Draws What She Sees On Her Walls. Oc

Woman With Schizophrenia Draws What She Sees On Her Walls. Oc

QuantumAna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
nora_baron avatar
Saint_Zipcodus
Saint_Zipcodus
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Wow, she's good with stencils and airbrushing. Way to turn a weird personal experience into something beautiful.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Hundreds Of Ducks Surrounding One Particular Car

Hundreds Of Ducks Surrounding One Particular Car

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Jethro's co-host Kat said that it all comes down to wanting to escape the everyday mundane. "I think a lot of people are not particularly wowed by the everyday small talk that we end up having on a day-to-day basis," she said. "They want to get deeper and see what makes us, as humans, tick."
#13

The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope

The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Just Noticed This Buried Window On My House

Just Noticed This Buried Window On My House

nicootimee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Was Taking My Garbage Out, And I Found An Abandoned Crotch On My Porch. I Have No Idea Where It Came From

I Was Taking My Garbage Out, And I Found An Abandoned Crotch On My Porch. I Have No Idea Where It Came From

Lijey_Cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
nora_baron avatar
Saint_Zipcodus
Saint_Zipcodus
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Here's an expression I wasn't expecting to stumble upon today

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

We have to admit that weird things usually scare us, and the interesting part is that most people actually like feeling fear. However, we don't like feeling fear in real-life situations where we are seriously in danger. It's "recreational fear" that we enjoy, instances where we have control and can exit the scary situation whenever we want.
#16

Circle Of Mushrooms In My Garden

Circle Of Mushrooms In My Garden

JustOscar1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Just Found This In A Cabinet Full Of Old Stuff

Just Found This In A Cabinet Full Of Old Stuff

ceofclownery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rachaelmccann avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
1 minute ago

It's a 3D ultrasound of a fetus. They're actually tremendously helpful in finding certain conditions before birth.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

I Woke Up Hugging This Litter Picker. I've Never Seen It Before In My Life And It Definitely Wasn't There When I Went To Sleep

I Woke Up Hugging This Litter Picker. I've Never Seen It Before In My Life And It Definitely Wasn't There When I Went To Sleep

HiMaintainceMachine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Scary things trigger our fight-or-flight response, which gives us an adrenaline rush. Chivonna Childs, PhD, a psychologist, explains that when we're in a haunted house, we can enjoy the fear because we know the monsters won't actually get us. "You experience the euphoria because you know you're safe," she explains.
#19

I Would Be Terrified To Poop There

I Would Be Terrified To Poop There

Barsidious_White Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Heard Strange Noises . Opened My Front Door To Be Confronted By This . I Do Not And Never Have Owned Ducks

Heard Strange Noises . Opened My Front Door To Be Confronted By This . I Do Not And Never Have Owned Ducks

Jacindagirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

The Trees Are Watching

The Trees Are Watching

noradicca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Some of you scrolling through this list might be trying to overcome a fear of gross and unsettling things. I, for one, made a resolution to myself that I'll try to be less squeamish about horror movies – there's so much great art I'm missing not being a fan of the horror genre! I probably won't be watching Terrifier 2 any time soon, but still – baby steps.
#22

I Found Whatever The Hell This Is On My Toilet

I Found Whatever The Hell This Is On My Toilet

Elian_hall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

"Naughty Little Body"

"Naughty Little Body"

IsThisAUserName86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Why? Just Why Would You Want This In Your Yard?

Why? Just Why Would You Want This In Your Yard?

jldolan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Dr. Childs says that making it through a controlled scary experience makes us feel stronger. "We get a sense of accomplishment. I made it through this haunted house, or I watched the whole scary movie, and I was OK. Yes, Jason is in the woods, but he didn't get me."
#25

My Son Wanted A Ninja Turtle Toy For His Birthday. Thanks Grandma

My Son Wanted A Ninja Turtle Toy For His Birthday. Thanks Grandma

FloppyObelisk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Realistic Cat Pillow

Realistic Cat Pillow

ls_445 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
moerbechris avatar
Chrissie Anit
Chrissie Anit
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I hope that is just a very realistic cat pillow and not someone who put their cat into a vacuum bag ans sucked the air out of it...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

"Are You Dreaming" Sign

"Are You Dreaming" Sign

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Enjoying scary things can also help us understand the human condition better. Even some pictures on this list can be cautionary tales about what things we should avoid for our own safety.

According to Dr. Childs, "They remind us to be careful about where you're going. To be aware of your surroundings. That not everybody who looks like a nice person is a nice person. It helps us to think through what we would do if we were in those types of situations."

#28

The Case Of The Imposter Trash

The Case Of The Imposter Trash

psycopuppy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

What Bit This Apple? It's From My Yard, And Has Been Sitting On My Counter For At Least 10 Days. I Did Not Bite Into It

What Bit This Apple? It's From My Yard, And Has Been Sitting On My Counter For At Least 10 Days. I Did Not Bite Into It

Fickle-Audience-1623 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited)

But why has it been on your counter for 10+ days??

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel?

Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel?

BaronVonBroccoli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
nora_baron avatar
Saint_Zipcodus
Saint_Zipcodus
Community Member
58 minutes ago

To make it more homely, of course. Alternatively, to discourage running.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

So, Pandas, which pics from this list did you find the scariest? Or are you too much of a veteran of all things scary and found this pretty tame? Then check out our other two posts featuring submissions from the r/Weird subreddit. You can find them here and here!
#31

I Woke Up To A Black Glove In My Foyer

I Woke Up To A Black Glove In My Foyer

VioEnvy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Made A Finger Out Of Play-Doh

I Made A Finger Out Of Play-Doh

JaMMi01202 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

A Buddy Of Mine Thought It Was Weird That I Write Like This For Hours. Is It Weird?

A Buddy Of Mine Thought It Was Weird That I Write Like This For Hours. Is It Weird?

AlainasBoyfriend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Wonder What Happened To This Guy

Wonder What Happened To This Guy

Surf6969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

My Dead Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Getting Suggested As A Friend. Snapchat Says He's Been Active Within The Last Day

My Dead Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Getting Suggested As A Friend. Snapchat Says He’s Been Active Within The Last Day

themeandoggie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Someone Keeps Leaving Stashes Of Liquor, Cigarettes, Meat Products And Money In The Middle Of The Road And Foot Paths

Someone Keeps Leaving Stashes Of Liquor, Cigarettes, Meat Products And Money In The Middle Of The Road And Foot Paths Around My Town

i_hate_puking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Someone Sent Me A $300 Necklace And I Have No Idea Who

Someone Sent Me A $300 Necklace And I Have No Idea Who

NobleActual1223 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese Animatronic Found In A Landfill

Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese Animatronic Found In A Landfill

LongLiveTurtles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Neighbor Brings Out His Skeleton To Sit Outside Only On Sunny Days

My Neighbor Brings Out His Skeleton To Sit Outside Only On Sunny Days

WrongYeti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

We Found A Radiation Mask In The Basement Of My Boyfriend's New House

We Found A Radiation Mask In The Basement Of My Boyfriend's New House

Humble_Bullfrog2342 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Went Into My Attic For The First Time, Wasn’t Expecting To Find This…

Went Into My Attic For The First Time, Wasn’t Expecting To Find This…

Pillmo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Weird Keychain With Fish In It

Weird Keychain With Fish In It

ContributionBrief226 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

This Glitchy Pic My Phone Took When I Was Trying To Photograph A Gameboy

This Glitchy Pic My Phone Took When I Was Trying To Photograph A Gameboy

thehawaiichair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Somebody Put A Bell Pepper In My Bfs Jacket

Somebody Put A Bell Pepper In My Bfs Jacket

Its_a_cat_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
cybernautg18 avatar
Fack Suckerberg
Fack Suckerberg
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a Banana Pepper. Very popular here in Germany. I buy it every week. Quite cheap and better in taste and quality than regular bell pepper. It's sweeter and not hot at all.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Human Chicken

Human Chicken

S999k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Guardian Doll In My GF's Apartment

Guardian Doll In My GF's Apartment

Mosshome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Found This Suitcase On A Dirt Road In The Middle Of The Desert

Found This Suitcase On A Dirt Road In The Middle Of The Desert

Haunting_House_7929 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Someone Previously Has Said I Have Long Thumbs. I Never Realized Until I Was 38. Guess I Don’t Look At Thumbs Often Enough

Someone Previously Has Said I Have Long Thumbs. I Never Realized Until I Was 38. Guess I Don’t Look At Thumbs Often Enough

EvasiveJoker425 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

A Customer Paid With A Dollar That Had The Serial Numbers Cut Out Of It

A Customer Paid With A Dollar That Had The Serial Numbers Cut Out Of It

rippy123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

This Casket Has Been Sitting On Someone's Property In My Neighborhood For About A Week

This Casket Has Been Sitting On Someone's Property In My Neighborhood For About A Week

designerd25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not worrisome at all given the surroundings.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

One Of My Masks (No Artificial Intelligence Was Used Here)

One Of My Masks (No Artificial Intelligence Was Used Here)

DmitriyBragin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Bus Stop. The Car Smelled Like Something Was Rotting In It When I Went Over

Bus Stop. The Car Smelled Like Something Was Rotting In It When I Went Over

DustWorlds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Flower With Weird "Face"

Flower With Weird "Face"

BlakeTheMadd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Are You Really That Keen To Watch Your Number Twos Pass Before Your Eyes?

Are You Really That Keen To Watch Your Number Twos Pass Before Your Eyes?

CroakyPyrex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

A Cigarette Cake

A Cigarette Cake

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Place We Moved Into Has Barbarian Level Bomb Shelter In Backyard

Place We Moved Into Has Barbarian Level Bomb Shelter In Backyard

kylemacabre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Saw This "Sea Anemone" In A Tidal Pool In The Pacific Northwest

Saw This "Sea Anemone" In A Tidal Pool In The Pacific Northwest

MLCarter1976 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Lady Was Barefoot (Middle Of Nowhere, No Trails Nearby.) For A Half Hour She Was Seen On A Deer Camera Going Back And Forth In The Dark

Lady Was Barefoot (Middle Of Nowhere, No Trails Nearby.) For A Half Hour She Was Seen On A Deer Camera Going Back And Forth In The Dark

Molech996 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks a little panicked, so maybe lost and looking for the right path? Possibly dementia, or maybe escaping from somewhere. Maybe she's pranking the camera owner. Or drunk and looking for the phone in her pocket.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

This Dried Plant That Looks Like Tortured Souls

This Dried Plant That Looks Like Tortured Souls

concretemuskrat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Found In My Sock Drawer. I Do Not Have Children

Found In My Sock Drawer. I Do Not Have Children

GarIicButter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
midoribirdaoi avatar
Midoribird Aoi
Midoribird Aoi
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you use a shared washing machine, you may have picked up someone else's lost sock by accident.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

Bought A Bag Of Flaming Hot Snacks And Found This Monster Inside Of The Bag Instead

Bought A Bag Of Flaming Hot Snacks And Found This Monster Inside Of The Bag Instead

virtual_hero_91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

The Creepiest Piece Of Mail I've Ever Delivered

The Creepiest Piece Of Mail I've Ever Delivered

Cap-Sigma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Needle Found Inside A Slice Of Bread

Needle Found Inside A Slice Of Bread

Solidis262 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Found This In My Tuna Can???

Found This In My Tuna Can???

BagelCatSprinkles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

My Apples Have Exploded

My Apples Have Exploded

DivinelyElle-2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Sausage On My Windshield

Sausage On My Windshield

skullgunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

The Stomach Contents Of A Psychiatric Patient Who Suffered From Pica Disorder, A Disease Characterized By An Appetite For Inedible Objects

The Stomach Contents Of A Psychiatric Patient Who Suffered From Pica Disorder, A Disease Characterized By An Appetite For Inedible Objects

BreakRules939 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he nailed it (I’ll see myself out …).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#68

Krab In My Cockles

Krab In My Cockles

Obstacle_cause Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Found This In My Apple Juice. Any Clues What It Could Be?

Found This In My Apple Juice. Any Clues What It Could Be?

RiskOfRainPlayer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Anybody Recognize This Symbol?

Anybody Recognize This Symbol?

YeahItsRico Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

I Woke Up At 5am To Find A Candle Lit And A Lighter On The Floor In Our Back Yard

I Woke Up At 5am To Find A Candle Lit And A Lighter On The Floor In Our Back Yard

Objective_Reality232 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like someone was trying to light your house on fire.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

Was This Just Thrown At Your Door Like The Paper?

Was This Just Thrown At Your Door Like The Paper?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Went To Go To Work And Someone Had Stuffed A Napkin In My Car Door Handle

Went To Go To Work And Someone Had Stuffed A Napkin In My Car Door Handle

LucyBlackwell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Excuse Me, What Are These Bats Doing Outside My Apartment?

Excuse Me, What Are These Bats Doing Outside My Apartment?

xFIy0nTheWallx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like they’re just hanging around (sorry not sorry).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#75

What Kind Of Place Is This

What Kind Of Place Is This

namedonelettere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Dad Makes Coffins

My Dad Makes Coffins

sophaaG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

Elderly People In China Doing "Neck Exercises"

Elderly People In China Doing "Neck Exercises"

nuttybudd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Hundreds Of Dead Horseshoe Crabs Lay Belly Up On The Beach In Delaware

Hundreds Of Dead Horseshoe Crabs Lay Belly Up On The Beach In Delaware

TiramisuMaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Why Is My Broccoli Weird? :(

Why Is My Broccoli Weird? :(

boo_imaybeaghost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Y’all Ever Seen A Three Legged Man Before?

Y’all Ever Seen A Three Legged Man Before?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m really impressed he found three matching shoes …

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#81

Found A Grave Saying « Unknown Miner » In A Forest, Couldn’t Find Anything About It Online

Found A Grave Saying « Unknown Miner » In A Forest, Couldn’t Find Anything About It Online

TurnipsHateAccount Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

My Buddy Found This Coin In His Wallet Today And Doesnt Know Where It Came From

My Buddy Found This Coin In His Wallet Today And Doesnt Know Where It Came From

Western-Equivalent44 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

This Wound Has Been On My Middle Finger For A Year+ And Refuses To Heal

This Wound Has Been On My Middle Finger For A Year+ And Refuses To Heal

IonoChios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

Never Found A Four Leaf Clover In My Life Before. Found Three Today

Never Found A Four Leaf Clover In My Life Before. Found Three Today

HiMaintainceMachine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

The Vultures On My Neighbors Roof

The Vultures On My Neighbors Roof

NYCNICO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#86

I Found 15 Dead Wasps In My Bathroom

I Found 15 Dead Wasps In My Bathroom

dannydamsco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

