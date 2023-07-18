At first glance, the internet is dominated by funny cat pictures and nostalgic memes, but make a few wrong turns and this place instantly starts raising your eyebrows. Just like the real world!

The subreddit r/weird is full of examples that highlight this similarity. Without resorting to gore and maintaining their content safe to scroll even at work, the members of this community share everything from ridiculous products to surprising discoveries from their home.

However, it's quite difficult to accurately describe their content with just a few words. So continue scrolling and take a look at it yourself.

#1

When You Find Yourself At 3am In The Wrong Side Of Town

When You Find Yourself At 3am In The Wrong Side Of Town

izacktorres Report

Cursed Girl
Cursed Girl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The goth Beeker: I'm not like other Beekers

#2

Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I've Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years

Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I've Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years

BeginningSir2984 Report

#3

Flooding Recently Uncovered Three Tomb Stones In My Backyard

Flooding Recently Uncovered Three Tomb Stones In My Backyard

cutmylifeintofleecez Report

Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope they are for cats or dogs. The age is disturbing. Hope they informed the authorities

#4

A Family Took A Photo Of A Massive, Purple Jellyfish Washed Up On An Island In Maine Over The Weekend

A Family Took A Photo Of A Massive, Purple Jellyfish Washed Up On An Island In Maine Over The Weekend

yasirulakshitha Report

POST
Suuuuuuze
Suuuuuuze
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Marine biologist here: That’s a whale’s menarche.

#5

Just Some Rust, Keep Scrolling

Just Some Rust, Keep Scrolling

Antelope-Feisty Report

#6

My Hand After A Shower

My Hand After A Shower

TX_Sized10-4 Report

Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something might be wrong here, i just can't put my finger on it

#7

My Friend Found This Sign In A Cabin Which Freaks Me Out...? Any Idea...?

My Friend Found This Sign In A Cabin Which Freaks Me Out...? Any Idea...?

shingooshmoojiii Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cabin owner really, really wants people to open the attic.

#8

I Found 93 Copies Of Forrest Gump In A Closet At The Inspection For A House I’m Looking To Buy

I Found 93 Copies Of Forrest Gump In A Closet At The Inspection For A House I’m Looking To Buy

Lacroix_boiii Report

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not judging. If it was the movie CATS, that would be a different story.

#9

Snow Covered Mushroom Tree

Snow Covered Mushroom Tree

CrisperKoleslaw Report

#10

What Dentists Use For Training

What Dentists Use For Training

TheCabbageGuy82 Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This explains why my dentist always seems so disappointed when he says "open wider" and I say "Ih ih ahh aih ahh I ahh ehh." (Translation; This is as wide as I can get.)

#11

Middle New Yorkish Owlcat

Middle New Yorkish Owlcat

bil-sabab Report

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wrong, this is a subspecies: The Middle New York Judging Owlcat.

#12

Found This On A Mountain In Ireland

Found This On A Mountain In Ireland

reddit.com Report

Suuuuuuze
Suuuuuuze
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Occult studies expert here: That’s a bunch of garlic and keys and a tea light.

#13

An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own!

An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own!

kadavids23 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dare you to stick you finger in there

#14

My Friend Asked Me To Bake A Pie For His Wife's Birthday. I Made Them This

My Friend Asked Me To Bake A Pie For His Wife's Birthday. I Made Them This

Kapornacis Report

#15

Something I Found In A Tree On The Way Back From A Hike

Something I Found In A Tree On The Way Back From A Hike

Zerrrg Report

Laurie Goff
Laurie Goff
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you took that home? Good luck with the test of your life.

#16

A Tree I Parked In Front Of Looks Like It Has Eyes

A Tree I Parked In Front Of Looks Like It Has Eyes

Snivern Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It does. They're always watching.

#17

Something's Wrong With My Ceiling

Something's Wrong With My Ceiling

velocolizard Report

#18

My Wallet Went Missing For 3 Months, Then Appeared In My Hall And Today I Found This Lock Of Blonde Hair Inside

My Wallet Went Missing For 3 Months, Then Appeared In My Hall And Today I Found This Lock Of Blonde Hair Inside

wavelength303 Report

Suuuuuuze
Suuuuuuze
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That for sure happened.

#19

A Magnet On My Dad’s Fridge

A Magnet On My Dad’s Fridge

kidzbop100gecs Report

saw & order
saw & order
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man I was wondering how to keep my progress, this might just do the trick

#20

Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid

Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid

chillreptile Report

#21

A House I Pass Walking To School

A House I Pass Walking To School

sasha_matrosov Report

️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rent is $3k utilities NOT included

#22

How My Wife Sits

How My Wife Sits

HoldTheRope91 Report

#23

Opened A Can Of Peaches And They Were Black And Smelt Like Fish??

Opened A Can Of Peaches And They Were Black And Smelt Like Fish??

Elly_frog Report

#24

Devils Tower Is A Geological Wonder Located In The Black Hills Of Northeastern Wyoming In The United States. It Is A Massive Rock Formation That Rises 867 Feet Above Its Base And Is Considered Sacred By Several Native American Tribes

Devils Tower Is A Geological Wonder Located In The Black Hills Of Northeastern Wyoming In The United States. It Is A Massive Rock Formation That Rises 867 Feet Above Its Base And Is Considered Sacred By Several Native American Tribes

Cleverman72 Report

Tortitude
Tortitude
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that the one from Close Encounters of the Third Kind?

#25

Were Pants Really This High Back Then?

Were Pants Really This High Back Then?

valleylog Report

#26

This Guy With Horns Who Stands On The Side Of The Highway By My House

This Guy With Horns Who Stands On The Side Of The Highway By My House

forthunt Report

Suuuuuuze
Suuuuuuze
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone’s horny. I’ll see myself out.

#27

Lent My Notebook To My Friend And She Gave It Back With This Written In It

Lent My Notebook To My Friend And She Gave It Back With This Written In It

_Prefer_Not_To_Say_ Report

#28

I Noticed Something Strange In A Photo I Took Last Winter Around 3 Am. I Think A Man Crawling In The Middle Of The Road Towards The Mist

I Noticed Something Strange In A Photo I Took Last Winter Around 3 Am. I Think A Man Crawling In The Middle Of The Road Towards The Mist

lovewilltearsusapart Report

#29

I Woke Up To A Pickle On My Front Door?

I Woke Up To A Pickle On My Front Door?

kuromifan333 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A pickle at a front doorstep. An inexpensive way to occupy someone's mind for the rest of their life

#30

The Sleeping Girl Of Turville: On The 28th March 1871, 11-Year-Old Ellen Sadler Went To Bed And Did Not Wake Up For 9 Years

The Sleeping Girl Of Turville: On The 28th March 1871, 11-Year-Old Ellen Sadler Went To Bed And Did Not Wake Up For 9 Years

LifeisALove Report

#31

My Local Church Right Now. Why Is It Red ?

My Local Church Right Now. Why Is It Red ?

czerys Report

Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Due to budget costs they share the place with other beliefs. One is praying up. The other down

#32

This Is America!

This Is America!

Smartercow Report

#33

Actual Pastafarian At Santa Monica (California) Dmv

Actual Pastafarian At Santa Monica (California) Dmv

zionbwoy6 Report

#34

On The Morning Drive.. Utah

On The Morning Drive.. Utah

iKorith Report

Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty weird alright .. but he isn't wearing a dog collar and his car keys aren't attached to his nuts with a carabiner .. so I've seen worse

#35

I Wouldn’t Even Wear This If I Lived In Alaska

I Wouldn’t Even Wear This If I Lived In Alaska

FaZeLuckyBoy Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else see a tardigrade?

#36

A Picture Of My Grandma And Her Friend At A Party In 1971

A Picture Of My Grandma And Her Friend At A Party In 1971

Altruistic-Good-4883 Report

Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is her friend a wax sculpture?

#37

What The Hell??

What The Hell??

BreakRules939 Report

Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wasn't his portrait earlier in this post?

#38

Cleaned Out An Old Storage Unit Today And Found This…does Anyone Know What It Is?

Cleaned Out An Old Storage Unit Today And Found This…does Anyone Know What It Is?

Long_shlong_silver Report

#39

When Your Alcohol Problem Gets Weird

When Your Alcohol Problem Gets Weird

bil-sabab Report

Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I advice flesh colored stockings. That would accent the orange better

#40

Found Flies Dead Making A Circle Near My Window. I Dont Use Traps, Bug Sprays Etc. There Was No Pesting Either. What Could Be Causing This?

Found Flies Dead Making A Circle Near My Window. I Dont Use Traps, Bug Sprays Etc. There Was No Pesting Either. What Could Be Causing This?

BesimTibuk74 Report

️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spiders practicing witchcraft, obvi.

#41

A Terrified Festival-Goer Says He Was Being Offered As A Human Sacrifice To Mother Earth After He Woke Up Trapped In A Coffin Following A Drinking Binge

A Terrified Festival-Goer Says He Was Being Offered As A Human Sacrifice To Mother Earth After He Woke Up Trapped In A Coffin Following A Drinking Binge

LifeisALove Report

#42

Yikes. Came Outside This Morning To Find This On My Front Step. Just Moved Out Into The A Rural Area Of Central Indiana. 😳

Yikes. Came Outside This Morning To Find This On My Front Step. Just Moved Out Into The A Rural Area Of Central Indiana. 😳

TheDadChef Report

seana lammers
seana lammers
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad and scary. Time to pack up and move.

#43

What Happened? Suddenly, The Skies Above South Dakota Turned Green. A Rare Phenomenon That Is Like Being In A Magical World

What Happened? Suddenly, The Skies Above South Dakota Turned Green. A Rare Phenomenon That Is Like Being In A Magical World

puffthezCloud Report

#44

What Is Wrong In This Picture?

What Is Wrong In This Picture?

StructurePrize221 Report

#45

Went On A Walk With My GF Yesterday And Found This Does Anybody Have Any Idea What It Could Be?

Went On A Walk With My GF Yesterday And Found This Does Anybody Have Any Idea What It Could Be?

Epicheesemoment Report

That One Nerd
That One Nerd
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That, my good fellow, is someone's spinal column. Kindly return it

#46

Wife Showed Me What Her Coworker Found Near The Register While Closing Sporting Goods Store In Small Town

Wife Showed Me What Her Coworker Found Near The Register While Closing Sporting Goods Store In Small Town

pantsarenew Report

#47

This House In Germany

This House In Germany

Phlogistoned Report

#48

Graveyard From The 1800’s

Graveyard From The 1800’s

GummiShark52 Report

#49

Saw This On A Different Social Media Site With The Caption, "Feeling Nostalgic". Is This Actually Something People Used To Do, And If So, Why?

Saw This On A Different Social Media Site With The Caption, "Feeling Nostalgic". Is This Actually Something People Used To Do, And If So, Why?

Barsidious_White Report

Bill Tinsley
Bill Tinsley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was little my grandpa talked about doing that when he was a kid in the 30's

#50

Weird Florida Sign

Weird Florida Sign

Bryllant Report

Charlie Knuckles
Charlie Knuckles
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poking the eyes releases the gases which causes the carcass to sink to the bottom. This prevents fish floating attracting birds

#51

Spotted In A Public Bathroom

Spotted In A Public Bathroom

toejam78 Report

#52

Found This Commerical Space On Fb Marketplace. What Goes On In This Room?

Found This Commerical Space On Fb Marketplace. What Goes On In This Room?

Trooperlite Report

Karma Black
Karma Black
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vag steaming, most likely.

#53

Visitng London And On The Underground We Saw Empty Meat Packages? Are Londoners Just Eating Raw Meat?

Visitng London And On The Underground We Saw Empty Meat Packages? Are Londoners Just Eating Raw Meat?

ComicPlatypus Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, we all do but only on the Tube

#54

This Was Spotted In Alabama—what Even Is This?

This Was Spotted In Alabama—what Even Is This?

SinVerguenza04 Report

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ronnies parents were also siblings... *banjomusic*

#55

Toilet Water Turned Brown At Work No Matter How Many Times You Flushed It, Opened The Top Of The Toilet And Found Two Cellphones (You Can Only See One Here) Stashed In The Tank In A Ziplock Bag. Ft. The Gross-Looking Aforementioned Toilet Water In The Background

Toilet Water Turned Brown At Work No Matter How Many Times You Flushed It, Opened The Top Of The Toilet And Found Two Cellphones (You Can Only See One Here) Stashed In The Tank In A Ziplock Bag. Ft. The Gross-Looking Aforementioned Toilet Water In The Background

recreationallyused Report

