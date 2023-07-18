59 Bizarre Images From The Niche Online Community ‘Weird’
At first glance, the internet is dominated by funny cat pictures and nostalgic memes, but make a few wrong turns and this place instantly starts raising your eyebrows. Just like the real world!
The subreddit r/weird is full of examples that highlight this similarity. Without resorting to gore and maintaining their content safe to scroll even at work, the members of this community share everything from ridiculous products to surprising discoveries from their home.
However, it's quite difficult to accurately describe their content with just a few words. So continue scrolling and take a look at it yourself.
When You Find Yourself At 3am In The Wrong Side Of Town
Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I've Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years
Flooding Recently Uncovered Three Tomb Stones In My Backyard
A Family Took A Photo Of A Massive, Purple Jellyfish Washed Up On An Island In Maine Over The Weekend
Just Some Rust, Keep Scrolling
My Hand After A Shower
Something might be wrong here, i just can't put my finger on it
My Friend Found This Sign In A Cabin Which Freaks Me Out...? Any Idea...?
The cabin owner really, really wants people to open the attic.
I Found 93 Copies Of Forrest Gump In A Closet At The Inspection For A House I’m Looking To Buy
Snow Covered Mushroom Tree
What Dentists Use For Training
This explains why my dentist always seems so disappointed when he says "open wider" and I say "Ih ih ahh aih ahh I ahh ehh." (Translation; This is as wide as I can get.)
Middle New Yorkish Owlcat
Wrong, this is a subspecies: The Middle New York Judging Owlcat.
Found This On A Mountain In Ireland
An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own!
My Friend Asked Me To Bake A Pie For His Wife's Birthday. I Made Them This
Something I Found In A Tree On The Way Back From A Hike
And you took that home? Good luck with the test of your life.
A Tree I Parked In Front Of Looks Like It Has Eyes
Something's Wrong With My Ceiling
My Wallet Went Missing For 3 Months, Then Appeared In My Hall And Today I Found This Lock Of Blonde Hair Inside
A Magnet On My Dad’s Fridge
Man I was wondering how to keep my progress, this might just do the trick
Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid
A House I Pass Walking To School
How My Wife Sits
Opened A Can Of Peaches And They Were Black And Smelt Like Fish??
Devils Tower Is A Geological Wonder Located In The Black Hills Of Northeastern Wyoming In The United States. It Is A Massive Rock Formation That Rises 867 Feet Above Its Base And Is Considered Sacred By Several Native American Tribes
Were Pants Really This High Back Then?
This Guy With Horns Who Stands On The Side Of The Highway By My House
Lent My Notebook To My Friend And She Gave It Back With This Written In It
I Noticed Something Strange In A Photo I Took Last Winter Around 3 Am. I Think A Man Crawling In The Middle Of The Road Towards The Mist
I Woke Up To A Pickle On My Front Door?
The Sleeping Girl Of Turville: On The 28th March 1871, 11-Year-Old Ellen Sadler Went To Bed And Did Not Wake Up For 9 Years
My Local Church Right Now. Why Is It Red ?
Due to budget costs they share the place with other beliefs. One is praying up. The other down
This Is America!
Actual Pastafarian At Santa Monica (California) Dmv
On The Morning Drive.. Utah
Pretty weird alright .. but he isn't wearing a dog collar and his car keys aren't attached to his nuts with a carabiner .. so I've seen worse
I Wouldn’t Even Wear This If I Lived In Alaska
A Picture Of My Grandma And Her Friend At A Party In 1971
What The Hell??
Cleaned Out An Old Storage Unit Today And Found This…does Anyone Know What It Is?
When Your Alcohol Problem Gets Weird
I advice flesh colored stockings. That would accent the orange better
Found Flies Dead Making A Circle Near My Window. I Dont Use Traps, Bug Sprays Etc. There Was No Pesting Either. What Could Be Causing This?
A Terrified Festival-Goer Says He Was Being Offered As A Human Sacrifice To Mother Earth After He Woke Up Trapped In A Coffin Following A Drinking Binge
Yikes. Came Outside This Morning To Find This On My Front Step. Just Moved Out Into The A Rural Area Of Central Indiana. 😳
What Happened? Suddenly, The Skies Above South Dakota Turned Green. A Rare Phenomenon That Is Like Being In A Magical World
What Is Wrong In This Picture?
Went On A Walk With My GF Yesterday And Found This Does Anybody Have Any Idea What It Could Be?
That, my good fellow, is someone's spinal column. Kindly return it
Wife Showed Me What Her Coworker Found Near The Register While Closing Sporting Goods Store In Small Town
This House In Germany
Graveyard From The 1800’s
Saw This On A Different Social Media Site With The Caption, "Feeling Nostalgic". Is This Actually Something People Used To Do, And If So, Why?
When I was little my grandpa talked about doing that when he was a kid in the 30's
Weird Florida Sign
Poking the eyes releases the gases which causes the carcass to sink to the bottom. This prevents fish floating attracting birds