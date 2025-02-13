This is the last picture ever taken of Flight 571. After this snap was taken in 1972, Flight 571 flying from Uruguay crashed into the snowy mountains of Chile as it tried to land at arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago. Both of the wings and tail were ripped off on impact. The remainder of the aircraft toboggan-style fell down the steep mountains of Chile and came to rest on a glacier where it would be stuck there forever.



The direct crash k**led the two pilots and three other people. However, this was only the tip of the iceberg of the hell they would endure. With little warm clothing and freezing temperatures, people froze to death quickly. The 27 out of 42 survivors huddled together within a crude shelter made of debris, snow and seats glued together. On the tenth day after the crash, food ran out. Desperately, people began eating anything they could get their hands on, including parts of the airplane like the cotton inside the seats and leather. One man ate a single peanut for over 3 days.



But this wasn't enough. At high altitudes, the human caloric needs are extreme. If the survivors didn't get something proper in their mouths soon, they would perish.



However, the only thing edible left was… the dead, and however disgusting it seemed, everyone knew that it was the only chance of survival.



At first this was hard to come by, eating your family and friends. But as hunger really started to set in, they had no choice. One of the passengers called Canessa was the first to consume human flesh, using a knife to cut into the pilot’s body and remove a strip of frozen meat to eat. Soon, nearly everyone started eating the dead and a pact was made that, if one of the survivors died- they would be eaten too. When the dead turned to skeletons, they ate hearts, lungs and even brains.



One midnight, an avalanche hit the airplane and 8 people were k**led en-impact. Things were getting too dangerous just sitting there, and since it seemed no one was looking for them, they decided to get help themselves. Two months after the crash, three volunteers went to get rescue. They had no technical gear, no map or compass, and no climbing experience.



Luckily, they found three men on horseback who were kind enough to go get help. Soon, the Chilean army provided helicopters and with the direction of the three volunteers, were able to rescue the people stranded on the glacier.

