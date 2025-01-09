Our world is a pretty special place, full of breathtaking sights, awesome people, vibrant plants , and majestic wildlife. However, we tend to take it for granted, forgetting how incredible it is. It may be because we get easily wrapped up in our daily lives or focus on the gloomy side of things way too often.Nevertheless, Bored Panda is here to remind us all just how wonderful Earth is, with a list of photos that capture the most beautiful moments of life on this planet. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that seem too good to be true (but totally aren’t!).

#1 A Picture My Mom Took From Her Window Share icon

#2 I Tried To Take A Picture Of My GF At Lake Moraine, Canada, When Suddenly This Little Guy Joined In Share icon

#3 Was Walking Around In San Francisco’s Chinatown & Snapped This Surreal Picture Share icon

#4 I Took This Photo Today. Stoked Share icon

#5 Dogs Posing In Chiba, Japan Share icon

#6 Namibian Dunes Share icon

#7 Pic I Took Of A Goat Majestically Looking Over The Swiss Alps Share icon

#8 Switzerland Is Truly The Disneyland Of Hiking Share icon

#9 I Was Walking Near A Local Lake Today And Captured This Share icon

#10 Photo I Took On A Flight To Florida Forgot Where We Were Over Though Share icon

#11 A Big Thank You To The Guy Who Offered To Take My Picture Just As The Volcano Started Erupting! Share icon

#12 I Found These Incredible Copper Lines In The Volcanic Rock On The Coastline Of Acadia National Park, Maine Share icon

#13 The Largest Tree In The World Shortly After A Snowstorm Share icon

#14 Helmcken Falls, British Columbia, Canada Share icon

#15 The Throat Of The World | Oc | Mount Hood Oregon Share icon

#16 Hyams Beach, Australia. Claimed To Be Home To The Whitest Sand In The World Share icon

#17 On My Way Back From Iceland 🇮🇸i Flew Over Greenland To See Some Incredible Ice Flow. It Was Clear The Entire Time Share icon

#18 Came Across This Mountainside River - Was Driving A Scenic Route In Colorado And Heard The Rushing Waters. It Was Incredible! Share icon

#19 A Photo I Took On A Rainy Night Above Times Square Share icon

#20 Took This Picture Of The "Brockenbahn" Back In 2016. Still A Little Bit Proud Of It! Share icon

#21 Katpana Desert, Skardu - Highest Cold Desert In The World Share icon

#22 Incredible Northern Lights Over The Mountains Of Norway Share icon

#23 1,102 68 One Of My Favorite Lighthouses In Maine - I Had To Fly My Drone 7000ft Out Into The Ocean In Order To Capture This Photo Share icon

#24 I’m Kinda Really Proud Of This Pic I Took Of My Dog And Our Property After 250+mls Of Rain In A Four Day Period. No Filters Or Anything Over It. Just Taken With My iPhone Share icon

#25 My Favorite Drone Shot So Far | Iceland Share icon

#26 Milwaukee Breakwater - Mini 2 Share icon

#27 Itap Of A Double Exposure Of My Friend Emma & A Deer Share icon

#28 Beautiful Flower Carpet, Shikisai No Oka In Biei, Hokkaido Share icon

#29 Took An iPhone Pic During A Rainy Night In San Francisco Share icon

#30 A Cave With A View Towards A Beautiful Valley In The French Alps Share icon

#31 A Photo I Took On My Last Vacation In Brazil Share icon

#32 Glacial River Patterns Of Iceland Share icon

#33 One Of The Oldest Trees In The World At The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Share icon

#34 Incredible Iceberg In Antarctica Spotted A Few Days Ago Share icon

#35 2 Years Later, This Is Still One Of The Most Incredible Evenings Of My Life | Yosemite National Park, Ca, USA Share icon

#36 After Many Failed Attempts I Finally Managed To Capture A Train At Morant’s Curve, Alberta, Canada Share icon

#37 I See You. Took This Photo In The Island Of S. Miguel, Azores, Portugal. I Was Lucky Enough To Have The Fog Clearing Up Just As I Took The Drone Out Share icon

#38 Photo I Took On Holiday In Wales, Pwllheli Share icon

#39 Glad I Took My Drone To Greenland . Mavic 3 Is My Favourite Toy So Far Share icon Took this while i was 5km away at the beach.



#40 I Took This Picture Walking To School A Couple Weeks Ago Share icon

#41 I Took This In Tokyo, Japan Share icon

#42 A Photo I Took With Central Park 1000 Feet Below Me Share icon

#43 I Took This Picture In Namibia, And Now I Think It Should Be Their Flag Share icon

#44 Took Me 7 Years In Ohio To Realize Wht I Missed In The 33 Years I Was In West Virginia. I Miss Home Share icon

#45 I Took Eleven Photos Of My City's Skyline From Sunset To Night And Merged Them Share icon

#46 A Photo I Took From My Recent Trip To Japan Share icon

#47 Pretty Proud Of This Picture I Took During My Visit To The Grand Canyon! Share icon

#48 Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two Share icon

#49 I Love The Rainy And Grey Days Because If Often Means There Will Be Beautiful Fog In Our Forests. Took This On Tuesday! Share icon

#50 The World Is A Magnificent Place. Maui Hawaii Share icon

#51 The Incredibly Famous Kelingking Beach In All Its Glory Share icon

#52 I Lost My Wallet This Evening, But Hey Got A Nice Fall Sunset At Zion National Park Share icon

#53 I Am One Of The Few Hundred Kayak Guide In India. I Have Kayaked More That 2,500 Km And Captured More Than 30,000 Photos. Here Is The Photo That I Think Is Best Of All Share icon

#54 Last Weekend I Took That Picture Everyone Takes Of Yosemite Valley, California Share icon

#55 Some Years Back I Was Gifted An Amazing Holiday To Iceland Share icon It’s like no other place I’ve ever been before and it’s beyond me to fully explain how majestic the entire country is. I took this picture which is sadly not perfect because of the window glare, but it’s now such an iconic mountain.



#56 The Picture I Took With My Phone Looks Kind Of Like An Album Cover Share icon

#57 A Picture I Took In California Share icon

#58 I Was Lucky Enough To Witness This Incredible Sunrise At Crater Lake National Park (Or) Last Weekend Share icon

#59 Somewhere Between The Middle Of The World, And The End Of It. The Ak Sai Valley Of Southern Kyrgyzstan Share icon

#60 Golden Hour In Death Valley Share icon

#61 Have Been Dreaming Of Visiting Alberta, Canada For Years. Finally Made It. Lake Louise Share icon

#62 Glacier National Park Is The Most Beautiful Place I’ve Ever Been- We Saw 4 Grizzly Bears And A Moose On This Hike! Share icon

#63 This Cloud Formation Share icon

#64 My Aunt Took This Picture Of A Tornado At My Grandparents Farm That Touched Down Yesterday. South Dakota Share icon

#65 Here's An Eagle Flying With A Backdrop Of Mt Everest. I Took It On My Trip To Nepal Share icon

#66 I Think I Successfully Captured The Essence Of England In 1 Shot Share icon

#67 I Got The Opportunity To Capture This Sunrise Pic On Route 66. Thought I'd Share It Share icon

#68 A Picture I Took Of Mt Rainier A While Back Share icon

#69 Dolomites - Mavic 2 Pro Share icon

#70 The Amazing Donegal Coastline, Ireland. Dji Air 2s Share icon

#71 Bláfjallafoss River Crossing, Iceland Share icon

#72 The Last Photo I Took Before My Mini 3 Pro Die Share icon Balandra baja california sur



#73 No Backstory, Just A Cool Photo I Took In The Snow Share icon

#74 Did You Know There Is Another Rock Like The Old Man Of Storr On The Isle Of Skye ? Share icon

#75 A Scene I've Been Picturing In My Mind For Years Finally Happened On Tuesday. Heavy Fog Over Cuyahoga River With An Incredible Sunrise To Illuminate It All. Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio Share icon

#76 The Incredible Cliffs Of Acadia National Park After The First Snow Of The Year! (Maine, USA) Share icon

#77 Picture I Took Last Year In Nong Khiaw, Northern Laos Share icon

#78 Australia, Watermans Bay Wa, Coast, And Nature In Watermans Bay, Australia Share icon

#79 Still Learning Aeb Pictures, But I Took This With My M3p In Norway! Share icon

#80 Tokyo At Night Share icon

#81 In October Of 2013 I Went To Prague And Accidentally Took A Fantastic Wedding Picture Of A Random Couple Looking Over The Skyline Share icon

#82 Powai, Mumbai - The Great Divide Share icon

#83 I Can’t Believe I Took This Picture With My Phone! Completely Unedited Share icon

#84 The Diversity Utah Offers Is Incredible. Dead Horse State Park. [oc] [4000x6000] Share icon

#85 Heck To Politics. Look At This Gorgeous Sunrise I Captured While On Vacation At Edisto Beach, Sc Share icon

#86 First Time In Cusco, Peru. It Was Amazing. Share icon I took this picture on the way up a mountainside with a local who took me on a lowkey local horseback tour in the mountains (for 20 soles, so less than $7), and it was very surreal.



#87 First Picture I Took From My Mini 3 Pro. Amazed By The Camera Quality Share icon

#88 My Cousin The Kayaker Took The Best Pic Of Dubai That I Have Ever Seen Share icon

#89 Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Ut [oc] [1000x1500] Share icon

#90 A Recent Photo I Captured Of A Passing Storm Over An Old Tractor In South Dakota Share icon