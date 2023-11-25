ADVERTISEMENT

We only have one home—and that’s Earth. While we’re running around all busy with school, work, and parenting, we sometimes forget just how gorgeous it can be out there. Our planet is stunning! But it bodes reminding ourselves of this once in a while.

The 'Epic Earth' account on X (formerly Twitter) documents epic and beautiful photos of nature. They’re so powerful that you might get the sudden urge to grab your walking stick and go on an adventure! But before you see where the road takes you, take some time to enjoy these pics to the fullest. Don’t forget to upvote your fave ones.

Bored Panda reached out to Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna to get his thoughts on nature photography and the use of photo editing software. He stressed the importance of not disturbing the natural scene and the importance of honesty in art. You'll find our full interview with Sberna as you read on.