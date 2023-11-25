ADVERTISEMENT

We only have one home—and that’s Earth. While we’re running around all busy with school, work, and parenting, we sometimes forget just how gorgeous it can be out there. Our planet is stunning! But it bodes reminding ourselves of this once in a while.

The 'Epic Earth' account on X (formerly Twitter) documents epic and beautiful photos of nature. They’re so powerful that you might get the sudden urge to grab your walking stick and go on an adventure! But before you see where the road takes you, take some time to enjoy these pics to the fullest. Don’t forget to upvote your fave ones. 

Bored Panda reached out to Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna to get his thoughts on nature photography and the use of photo editing software. He stressed the importance of not disturbing the natural scene and the importance of honesty in art. You'll find our full interview with Sberna as you read on.

#1

I Got Lost Completely In This Crazy Forest, Madeira, Portugal

Many of the beautiful photos featured in this list may become fiction in the future if climate change isn’t controlled, forcing massive changes in ecosystems. The BBC reports that 2023 is “virtually certain” to be the hottest year on record.

Though the rate of global warming has sped up in recent decades, climate change still isn’t in the ‘runaway’ phase (yet).

"It doesn't have to be worse than we expected to be a huge problem that society urgently needs to deal with. Climate change is as bad as we expected. And that's bad enough,” climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, at Berkeley Earth, said.

According to the BBC, some scientists believe that our planet’s climate hasn’t fully responded to greenhouse gas emissions yet. This could happen in the near future.
#2

Dreamscapes From Finnish Lapland

#3

Old Tree At Lake. Burgk, Thuringia, Germany

We asked photographer Sberna about what to keep in mind when taking photos in nature compared to photographing people. "When taking nature photos, you don't want to disturb the natural scene. At least that's my way of looking at things. Try to respect nature and the surroundings that you're capturing," the Berlin Heights-based professional told Bored Panda.

"When working with people, you have the ability to adjust until you get the right shot and have them move or stand a different way. You can't always do that with a nature scene. You can adjust your placement, but not the scene," he explained to us.
#4

Overture, Looking Forward To Shoot During Spring Again, Breda, The Netherlands

#5

The Coast Of South West Vancouver Island, Bc, Canada

#6

Desert Succulents Looking Into Mexico, Big Bend National Park, South Rim Trail

We were curious whether the fundamentals of photography are the same whether shooting in nature or taking snaps of people. Sberna told us that the fundamentals "will always be just that—fundamentals.

"You want to make sure your composition is strong and that you're presenting the scene how you want it to look. Whether that is a portrait session or a nature hike that you're taking photos on. You want your composition to be strong."

The photographer agreed that photo editing software is "extremely important" for any professional. However, it's the communication surrounding its use that's essential. Pros need to be honest about how they're using it.
#7

Texas Bluebonnets

#8

Moss Moss Everywhere. Olympic National Forest, Washington

#9

A Field Of Bluebonnets A Little After Sunset - Yesterday In Austin Texas

"It's easy for someone to say, 'Why edit your photos?' The reason we post-process is to either change an image to fit the art style we are creating or to return things to the way we originally saw them when the photo was taken. Cameras only do so well in capturing accurate colors and more times than not, we need to bring those back in post-processing," Sberna explained to Bored Panda.

"What is 'acceptable' in regards to nature photos is up to the person taking it. I personally try to not edit too much other than color vibrancy, exposure correcting (if needed), and increasing clarity and sharpness. To me personally, adding anything to an image that wasn't already there is a very fine line of realism," the photographer shared his thoughts on what may and might not be 'acceptable' when using software.
#10

Seealpsee, Germany

#11

Italy, Bagni Della Regina Giovanna 1200*1600

#12

Waves And Rocks On The Coastline Of Madeira

"We've all seen a photo where someone took two separate photos and placed them together and rather than being honest about it, they've implied that it's the same shot. An example would be a zoomed-in photo of the moon that is imposed in over a photo of a city skyline at night," he said.

"Now there are photos like this that are 100% real, but then there are photos where it is physically impossible for the moon to appear as large as it does in the shot presented."

Photographer Sberna noted that anyone who's doing a composite photo should be honest about it. "Your art will come off with more integrity. Photo editing software is an incredible thing and we are able to create some amazing images with its abilities and our own, but, just be honest with your work and your intent. If you do that, in my opinion, you can't go wrong."
#13

Valley View With A Rainbow During A Rain Storm, Yosemite, California

#14

The Ferns Are Looking Pretty Rough This Time Of Year, But That Doesn't Stop British Columbia's Rainforests From Being Incredibly Beautiful!

#15

New Zealand, Fairy Forest

The photography-focused EEP project on X, run by an anonymous curator, has 16.7k followers. The account was created way back in January 2014 when the social network was still called Twitter. According to the curators, the goal of the account is to show off “Mother Nature in all of her succulent beauty.”

However, at the time of writing, it seems like the curators have decided to move on from the project. Their last posts were in early 2020. Meanwhile, the project also had a Facebook account, but it’s no longer functional.

The power of these photos lies at the intersection of striking nature and high-quality photography. Without gorgeous vistas, you won’t have anything to work with.

On the flip side, professional photographers, armed with the right equipment, can bring out the full potential of scenic views.
#16

Lago Di Braies, Italy. Have You Ever Seen A Perfect Reflection Like This?

#17

Kayaking In Les Gorges De L'ardèche In South Of France

#18

Sunset Along The Coast At Keāhole Point On The Big Island, Hawaii

However, it’s not just the equipment you’re working with that matters. A good photographer will make do with whatever tools are at hand. Similarly, someone who’s an amateur and still developing their sense of taste won’t be able to use even the most expensive tech to its best capabilities.

Good equipment augments the skills that we already have, but it won’t magically impart us with a feel for aesthetics, timing, and framing.

Let’s not forget that light lies at the core of photography. The same place can look vastly different depending on the time of day or even the time of year you visit it.

It’s one thing to go hiking and to snap photos because you think something looks nice. But if you’re working on a particular project or have a unique style, taking random photos and hoping for the best simply won’t do.
#19

A Window To Death Valley. A Sunset In Death Valley National Park, Ca

#20

Sakuras With Mount Fuji In The Background

#21

King Protea, Cape Town

You’ll need to scout out a place that you think has the potential to fit your project to see how it looks with different light. A mountain lake might be gorgeous, but it might not suit your purposes if your entire aesthetic is focused on forests under starlight.

What this means, essentially, is that photography is about more than just pointing and shooting your camera.
#22

Passo Giau, Italy

#23

Milky Way At The End Of A Tunnel. Australia

#24

Calla Lilly Flowers Of Big Sur, California

Photography requires patience. It requires research. It requires being honest with yourself about art and what does and doesn’t look good. Real photography is as much about embracing growth and overcoming artistic frustration as it is about working with light.

A stunning portfolio may look good to strangers, but if the photographer is dissatisfied with their results, then the project’s success isn’t as clear-cut as you’d think.
#25

Beautiful Morning At The Beach In Iceland

#26

The Sunlight Slowly Making It's Way Through Thick Fog In Southern Germany

#27

A Fiery Sunrise In The Adirondack Mountains, NY

One thing that photographers—veteran and amateur alike—should consider is how heavily they want to rely on photo-editing software. Processing images on a computer, after taking them, is a core part of many photographers’ jobs. A lot depends on their goals and styles, though.

While some pros might massively adjust colors to create lots of clashing contrast, others may prefer ‘raw’ footage, to make everything seem more ‘natural.’
#28

Nugget Point, New Zealand

#29

The Clearing Of A Spring Storm On The West Side Of Lake Tahoe, Nevada

#30

These Elderly Trees Are Amongst The Most Beautiful Trees I've Ever Seen, Madeira, Portugal

Which of these stunning photos did you like the most, dear Pandas? Which locations would you love to visit in person someday? We’d love to hear what you think and why you enjoyed the images that you did, so scroll down to the bottom of this list and share your thoughts in the comment section. 
#31

Seceda, Italy - Ig: Andrycurious

#32

Trees Of The Snowy Forest, In Central Finland

#33

This Is An Area Of So Called Kettle Ponds Creating An Abstract Looking Landscape In Iceland

#34

Hanging Lake, Colorado

#35

One Of The Best Parts Of Iceland Is The Golden Hour Lasts For Countless Hours

#36

A Winding River In The Adirondack Mountains, NY

#37

Earth Pyramids Of South Tyrol, Northern Italy 09/2018 Ig: @mpxmark

#38

I Have Shared Plenty Of Korean Pine Trees, But Without A Doubt This Is My New Favorite One, Jeolla Bukdo, South Korea

#39

Midnight Sun In Sarek, Swedens Largest Wilderness Area

#40

Seven Sacred Pools At Night | Sedona, Arizona, USA @benjamin_beierman

#41

Painted Wall @ Black Canyon Of The Gunnison National Park. 2250 Ft Of Sheer Beauty

#42

Big Sur California, Early Spring

#43

Sunset At Schwabacher's Landing, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

#44

Wasn't Able To Do My Traditional St. Patrick's Day Hike This Year, So I Found This Photo From A Few Years Ago. Steep Ravine, Mount Tamalpais, Northern California. My Favorite Place To Be Surrounded By The Green

#45

A Calm Sunrise Framed By Wild Azaleas Taken On Deokgyusan, South Korea

#46

A Rainbow Before The Storm Over Seceda, Italy

#47

Mt Hood Appearing Through The Fog, Trillium Lake Or

#48

First Light Touching The Matterhorn - Switzerland

#49

When The Sunset Sets A Cloudy Fjord In Norway On Fire - More Of My Landscape On Insta: @glacionaut

#50

The Worse The Weather, The Better This Place Looks. A Moody Day At Milford Sound, New Zealand @phillipgow

#51

The Doorway To The Sea. Ig-Andrew_calder For More Pics

#52

Romania

#53

First Seconds Of Daylight, Vermont

#54

Evergreen Matheran, Maharastra

#55

Flying Over The Massive Glaciers Of Greenland

#56

Northern Ontario Sunset

#57

A Beautiful Sunrise With Some Dramatic Clouds - Grand Teton National Park

#58

Quarantined? You Can Still Dream About Your Next Adventure :) Maroon Bells

#59

The Ancient Forest Of The Dandenong Ranges

#60

The Milky Way Over Crater Lake

#61

Korean Fairy Tale Forest, Gongju, South Korea

#62

Scenic View Right Before Walking Under The Falls In Oregon

#63

A Foggy Evening In Yosemite Valley From January

#64

Tallest Palm Trees In The World. Valle De Cocora, Colombia

#65

A Cold Winter Day In The Scottish Highlands

#66

Sunrise At Germanys Most Known Lake: Eibsee, Zugspitze In The Background Ig: @holysh0t

#67

A Panorama From New Zealand's West Coast

#68

Flying Over Denali National Park

#69

So Beautiful, In Yosemite National Park

#70

A Crevasse! Matanuska Glacier, Alaska

#71

Wisconsin Winter Mornings And The Return Of The Milky Way Core

#72

Bombo, Nsw

#73

When You're At The Right Place At Just The Right Time. Gloucester, Massachusetts

#74

Places Right Outside Of Anchorage, Alaska Can Make You Feel Like You Are In The Middle Of Nowhere

#75

A Different View Of Uluru - Australia

#76

Social Distancing / #quarantinelife Ain't So Bad When This Is Your Nightcap. Thanks For Showing Off, Earth. Sierra Nevada Foothills, California

#77

The Surreal Landscape Of Kyrgyzstan Seen From The Sky

#78

Spirit Island

#79

Where Earthp**n Meets Spacep**n. The Milky Way Core Is Making Its Way Back For Winter. Lucky Enough To Live Literally Five Minutes Away From This Spot. Lake Kirkpatrick, Queenstown, New Zealand. @south_of_home

#80

From The Shore Of Lake Pehoe, Torres Del Paine National Park. By Marco Grassi Photography

