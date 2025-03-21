ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography lets us peek into the beautiful and untamed world of nature, showing the everyday magic of animal life and their habitats.

Pepe Manzanilla began his adventure with wildlife photography as a child, fascinated by the natural world from an early age. His work consists of breathtaking images captured in some of the most remote and challenging environments. From jaguars in the Costa Rican jungle to blue whales in the open sea, Pepe’s images offer a glimpse into the intimate world of wildlife, reminding us of the urgency of conservation.

If you’re curious to learn more about the photographer and explore the collection of pictures we’ve selected today, keep scrolling down.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | pepemanzanilla.com