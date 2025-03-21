ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography lets us peek into the beautiful and untamed world of nature, showing the everyday magic of animal life and their habitats.

Pepe Manzanilla began his adventure with wildlife photography as a child, fascinated by the natural world from an early age. His work consists of breathtaking images captured in some of the most remote and challenging environments. From jaguars in the Costa Rican jungle to blue whales in the open sea, Pepe’s images offer a glimpse into the intimate world of wildlife, reminding us of the urgency of conservation.

If you’re curious to learn more about the photographer and explore the collection of pictures we’ve selected today, keep scrolling down.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | pepemanzanilla.com

#1

A coiled snake under a starry night sky, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife photography.

    #2

    Wildlife photographer captures the raw beauty of two sea turtles swimming underwater.

    #3

    Frog on a log in a pond with fish swimming below; a raw beauty of wildlife captured by a photographer.

    #4

    Praying mantis perched on a twig with a blurred bird in flight, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #5

    A vibrant green tree frog showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife against a black background.

    #6

    Wildlife captured as baby sea turtles swim near the ocean surface, showcasing raw natural beauty.

    #7

    Colorful crab on sandy beach under cloudy sky, showcasing wildlife beauty.

    #8

    Wildlife beauty captured: turtle on sandy beach under a bright blue sky.

    #9

    Wildlife beauty captured as a lizard rests on a branch above water with fish below in a lush forest setting.

    #10

    Wildlife captured in raw beauty: a young bird on the ground with a flock flying above against a clear blue sky.

    #11

    Wildlife photography capturing a turtle partially submerged in a vibrant, lush forest stream.

    #12

    Wild jaguar captured by photographer, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife in its natural habitat.

    #13

    Wildlife photographer captures raw beauty of a sea turtle swimming underwater against a vibrant, blue-green backdrop.

    #14

    Underwater scene at sunset with a shark and starfish, showcasing wildlife beauty.

    #15

    Photographer captures the raw beauty of a green frog on a leaf in dramatic lighting.

    #16

    Wildlife photography of a tapir resting in a muddy forest, capturing the raw beauty of nature.

    #17

    Wildlife beauty: a leopard stands illuminated against a dark forest, showcasing its raw elegance in nature.

    #18

    Hummingbird in flight, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife, feeds from a vibrant pink flower against a blue sky backdrop.

    #19

    A vibrant quetzal perched on a tree trunk, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife in a lush forest setting.

    #20

    Two herons perched on lush green branches, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #21

    A vibrant bird with colorful plumage perched on mossy branches, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

