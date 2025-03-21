ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography is all about patience, passion, and a deep appreciation for nature—capturing fleeting moments that reveal the beauty and rawness of fascinating animals living on Earth.

By day, Lennart Verheuvel works as an attorney in the Netherlands, but in his free time, he trades the courtroom for the great outdoors. A passionate wildlife photographer since the age of 12, Lennart spends every moment he can capturing the beauty of nature, both in his home country and beyond. Whether guiding others through the Dutch wilderness or traveling the world in search of elusive animals, his lens brings the wonders of wildlife to life.

Scroll down to explore a wonderful portfolio of images showcasing the beauty of the animal kingdom, captured by Lennart.

More info: Instagram | naturebylennart.com | naturebylennart.darkroom.com