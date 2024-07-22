ADVERTISEMENT

There are around 435,000 species of plants inhabiting the Earth. Almost 40% of them are very rare, making it harder for us to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of more than 158,535 varieties soundly tucked away in various corners of the world.

But today is our lucky day, as we at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most fascinating and distinctive plants and their conditions in this breathtakingly mesmerizing list. From gradient patterns to colorful blossoms, scroll down to find flora that is guaranteed to soothe your soul!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Zooming In Effect On These Plants

Zooming In Effect On These Plants

safcbullyjr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Plant Growing Up A Palm Tree

This Plant Growing Up A Palm Tree

Lost_Elephant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Gradient On This Plant

The Gradient On This Plant

jacksonj04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Half-Shiny Leaf

Half-Shiny Leaf

IAMTHEJOEY Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
hermionebutamuggle avatar
Evan not Hansen
Evan not Hansen
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The leaf heard that split dye is all the rage and decided to try it

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

This Tree Near My House

This Tree Near My House

Fries219 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Mosaic?

Mosaic?

mintBRYcrunch26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant

The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant

ThePeoplesCheese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is such a refreshing image, I can feel the freshness through the screen

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

The Way This Tree Grew Around The Fence

The Way This Tree Grew Around The Fence

tarynator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Perfect Double-Colored Leaf On My Plant

This Perfect Double-Colored Leaf On My Plant

LubaLemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

The Way These Three Trees Line Up

The Way These Three Trees Line Up

fdhfadsadhds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

This Flower My Mom Bought Looks Like It Was Photoshopped

This Flower My Mom Bought Looks Like It Was Photoshopped

shaylynn93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Perfectly Gradient Tree

Perfectly Gradient Tree

yuzuberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Ghost Plant! Alocasia Macrorrhiza Variegata

Ghost Plant! Alocasia Macrorrhiza Variegata

n_salva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
banzhee76 avatar
Fran
Fran
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even with the scientific name you get a normal plant....beautiful, yes, but nothing like the one in the post

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure

This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure

SomberDUDE224 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

The Plant Has Leaves With Leaves

The Plant Has Leaves With Leaves

DD_Power Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Flowers After An Ice Storm

Flowers After An Ice Storm

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

The Leaves Of This Tree Grow In Concentric Circles

The Leaves Of This Tree Grow In Concentric Circles

MonkeyPunx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Saw A Passion Flower In My Yard This Morning

I Saw A Passion Flower In My Yard This Morning

GratisHanen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like an expressive ballerina performing a dance.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf

The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf

HannahsMirror Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, because the tray it’s growing in has the shape of the veins in leaf. Who’d have thought the plant would follow where the water will collect?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

New Leaf Unfurled With An Insane Color Block Gradient. Never Seen This Before

New Leaf Unfurled With An Insane Color Block Gradient. Never Seen This Before

SilenceOfTheLambchop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

I Thought This Flower Looked Like The COVID Renderings

I Thought This Flower Looked Like The COVID Renderings

Grumpus1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

My Boyfriend's Bamboo Plant Is Very Root-Bound

My Boyfriend's Bamboo Plant Is Very Root-Bound

MarineGF01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Plant In My Garden Grew A Mutant Leaf/Branch Hybrid

A Plant In My Garden Grew A Mutant Leaf/Branch Hybrid

BaronWiggle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I Saw This Beautiful Flower On A Morning Walk

I Saw This Beautiful Flower On A Morning Walk

cat_in_the_sun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

I Know You Would Appreciate This Beauty

I Know You Would Appreciate This Beauty

Tradex88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Took A Walk This Evening And Saw This Bush, I Thought It Would Fit In Here

I Took A Walk This Evening And Saw This Bush, I Thought It Would Fit In Here

delrio56 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This Is What An Artichoke Looks Like If You Let It Bloom

This Is What An Artichoke Looks Like If You Let It Bloom

imbignate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

I've Never Been A Fan Until I Was Given Some Pups To Plant. My Grown Up Kalanchoe - Mother Of Thousands Has Definitely Made Me A Fan

I've Never Been A Fan Until I Was Given Some Pups To Plant. My Grown Up Kalanchoe - Mother Of Thousands Has Definitely Made Me A Fan

Subara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon-Structured Mushroom

I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon-Structured Mushroom

ZaydMenk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Weirdly Stunning Flower

Weirdly Stunning Flower

thorogoodchris1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

The Patterns On This Tree Burl

The Patterns On This Tree Burl

Alaric_Darconville Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Trees That Were Planted At The Same Time Look Like They’re From A Simulation

Trees That Were Planted At The Same Time Look Like They’re From A Simulation

anothafendabenda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew it! life's a simulation! The government's hiding something!/s

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

The Underside Of This Taro Leaf

The Underside Of This Taro Leaf

Papi_Queso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Top View Of My Barrel Cactus

Top View Of My Barrel Cactus

biborno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My First Pink Plant. Subtle, But Cute Nonetheless

My First Pink Plant. Subtle, But Cute Nonetheless

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Love The Vibrancy Of This Beauty

Love The Vibrancy Of This Beauty

Icy_Introduction_325 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

These Are A Handful Of Some Of My Favorite 2023 Seedlings That I Can’t Wait To Get Planted And Evaluate Again This Year

These Are A Handful Of Some Of My Favorite 2023 Seedlings That I Can’t Wait To Get Planted And Evaluate Again This Year

thefloweringfarmhouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Favorite Summer Flowers Have Bloomed

My Favorite Summer Flowers Have Bloomed

soulfire110 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Angel's Trumpets Are Blooming Well

Angel's Trumpets Are Blooming Well

tuttdc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Bleeding Hearts From My Garden

Bleeding Hearts From My Garden

Dangerous-Argument91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

My Multi-Colored Hydrangea. This Is The First Year It's Done This. This One's Normally All Blue

My Multi-Colored Hydrangea. This Is The First Year It's Done This. This One's Normally All Blue

Care4aSandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
annalenawelp avatar
Alewa
Alewa
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That means the pH of the soil has changed. They're pink when it's basic and purple when it's acidic. Had a pink one for years, moved house and took it with me. It's slowly turning purple now.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Like A Butterfly. Two Of The Blossoms Of This Plant Make A Butterfly. I Have No Idea What The Flowers Are

Like A Butterfly. Two Of The Blossoms Of This Plant Make A Butterfly. I Have No Idea What The Flowers Are

LumpyCriticism5399 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Daughter Sent Me This For My Birthday. Aglaonema Tripictum Tricolor

My Daughter Sent Me This For My Birthday. Aglaonema Tripictum Tricolor

Honeybucketman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Way These Leaves Are Growing

The Way These Leaves Are Growing

icecreamgainz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

These Spores Just Look So Organized

These Spores Just Look So Organized

NaiveCritic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

This Gorgeous Cactus

This Gorgeous Cactus

Usual_Simple_542 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

These Flower Petals Fold Halfway

These Flower Petals Fold Halfway

Solidpew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Looks Beautiful

This Looks Beautiful

777bun__ny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#49

Here’s My Best Plant - A Burro's-Tail

Here’s My Best Plant - A Burro's-Tail

heydoughnuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Oldest Cactus Bloomed

My Oldest Cactus Bloomed

DadJokeBadJoke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

This Is What Pineapples Look Like When They're Flowering

This Is What Pineapples Look Like When They're Flowering

everyvoicelistening Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

How This Ghost Plant Succulent Changes Colors

How This Ghost Plant Succulent Changes Colors

tobago_88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

The Symmetry And Color Gradient Of This Dahlia In My Garden

The Symmetry And Color Gradient Of This Dahlia In My Garden

cmdietz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

This Symmetric Flower

This Symmetric Flower

PunsAndRuns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

This Perfect Flower

This Perfect Flower

stolencheesecake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Plant Has A Leaf That's Half Green, Half White

My Plant Has A Leaf That's Half Green, Half White

WalkOfSky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#57

I Love The Feeling You Get When A Flower Is Oddly Satisfying

I Love The Feeling You Get When A Flower Is Oddly Satisfying

Easygrowing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Took This Today. Just Curious What’s Happening Here?

I Took This Today. Just Curious What’s Happening Here?

Fuzzypandacub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

These Poinsettia Flowers Are Growing On The Half That Gets Exposed To Sun

These Poinsettia Flowers Are Growing On The Half That Gets Exposed To Sun

NotASpanishSpeaker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

The Way These Flowers Only Grow In One Spot

The Way These Flowers Only Grow In One Spot

PM_ME_UR_MASCOTAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

The Pattern In This Cedar Tree

The Pattern In This Cedar Tree

ObiWanLamora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

This Tree That Was Cut To Allow For The Cables To Pass Through

This Tree That Was Cut To Allow For The Cables To Pass Through

juicemuce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Passed This Tree That Looked Like Firework Exploding On My Walk

Passed This Tree That Looked Like Firework Exploding On My Walk

rideofthevalkitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

What Kind Of Flower Is This? It's Kind Of Scary

What Kind Of Flower Is This? It's Kind Of Scary

ShaggyScooby27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

My Burro's-Tail Is Flowering

My Burro's-Tail Is Flowering

MysteriousMeegoreng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

My 2nd And Best Bloom! The Last Time This Bloomed, I Went On Vacation And The Whole Plant Almost Decayed. Now I Have Roughly 100 Flowers And I’m Sticking Around To Keep Them Alive

My 2nd And Best Bloom! The Last Time This Bloomed, I Went On Vacation And The Whole Plant Almost Decayed. Now I Have Roughly 100 Flowers And I’m Sticking Around To Keep Them Alive

DJssister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Sometimes I Just Stare Into These Leaves And Let My Mind Go

Sometimes I Just Stare Into These Leaves And Let My Mind Go

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

I Saw This Perfectly Round Ball Of Moss On A Hike Today

I Saw This Perfectly Round Ball Of Moss On A Hike Today

RiskyMama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Told Her She Could Be Anything, So She Became A Spinal Column. Follow Your Anatomical Leggy-Plant Dreams, Little Crassula

I Told Her She Could Be Anything, So She Became A Spinal Column. Follow Your Anatomical Leggy-Plant Dreams, Little Crassula

FourExcitedSpiders Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

A Kind Of Cosmic Flower

A Kind Of Cosmic Flower

krwawabaronowa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

7 Red, But 1 White

7 Red, But 1 White

victorilloleon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

The Darkest Hellebore We Grow In The Garden

The Darkest Hellebore We Grow In The Garden

MorlasPlants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

This Hibiscus Is Supposed To Be Yellow With Pink Centers But This Was The First One That Bloomed! Never Seen That Before

This Hibiscus Is Supposed To Be Yellow With Pink Centers But This Was The First One That Bloomed! Never Seen That Before

tatltael88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might be a genetic mutation? i don't actually know what i'm talking about :3

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

New Bird Of Paradise Leaf Finally Emerged And... What The Heck?

New Bird Of Paradise Leaf Finally Emerged And... What The Heck?

eleventy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

The Symmetry Of My Basil Plant

The Symmetry Of My Basil Plant

swissmanofwar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

These Swirls On My Elephant Ear Plant

These Swirls On My Elephant Ear Plant

Smallbees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

I Just Moved Into This House Last Week And Woke Up This Morning To This. Does Anyone Know What Kind Of Cactus This Is?

I Just Moved Into This House Last Week And Woke Up This Morning To This. Does Anyone Know What Kind Of Cactus This Is?

Shawn_Deville Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

She Never Disappoints. Single Spike With An Offshoot

She Never Disappoints. Single Spike With An Offshoot

tainoson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

My Pink Lupine In Full Bloom

My Pink Lupine In Full Bloom

Head_Cobbler767 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#80

Help Identify This Beautiful Flower In Rhode Island

Help Identify This Beautiful Flower In Rhode Island

Particular-Shame5260 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

I Grew The Flowers And My Wife Made The Vase. For Those Who Are Wondering, These Are The Pincushions "High Gold", "Don's Red", And "Flame Giant"

I Grew The Flowers And My Wife Made The Vase. For Those Who Are Wondering, These Are The Pincushions "High Gold", "Don's Red", And "Flame Giant"

sakatcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Mom's Yellow And Orange Gerberas

Mom's Yellow And Orange Gerberas

Photo44 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Found The Ultra Rare Physoplexis Comosa

Found The Ultra Rare Physoplexis Comosa

landylindo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

The Way This Plant Spirals

The Way This Plant Spirals

s1owpokerodriguez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

This Perfect-Looking Flower

This Perfect-Looking Flower

Best_Ad_3595 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Fall

Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Fall

DopePingu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

This New Leaf On My Otherwise Fully Striped Plant

This New Leaf On My Otherwise Fully Striped Plant

latelyimawake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

This Orange From My Tree Has One Dark Stripe

This Orange From My Tree Has One Dark Stripe

AIexJonesWasRight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

The Symmetry Of This Flower

The Symmetry Of This Flower

MoneyCantBuyMeLove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

These Flowers Look Like They Were Spray-Painted

These Flowers Look Like They Were Spray-Painted

thatonepnwguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Tree Roots Growing Into Hexagonal Tiles

Tree Roots Growing Into Hexagonal Tiles

prototypist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Saw This Flower On My Walk To Work

Saw This Flower On My Walk To Work

birds_eat_bees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

What A Beauty

What A Beauty

thorogoodchris1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Geometrical Blooming Is Growing In The Rocky Mountain Moss In Iceland

Geometrical Blooming Is Growing In The Rocky Mountain Moss In Iceland

dada6868dada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

This Oddly Satisfying Plant In Minehead, UK

This Oddly Satisfying Plant In Minehead, UK

aishaateam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Just Wanted To Show Off The First Bloom On My Hardy Hibiscus This Year

Just Wanted To Show Off The First Bloom On My Hardy Hibiscus This Year

annonne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Haven’t Seen A Flower Grown Up With This Perfection

Haven’t Seen A Flower Grown Up With This Perfection

decorous_gru Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

This Camellia In Our Garden

This Camellia In Our Garden

Alaskaty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

The Way The Tree Is Cut Around The Power Line

The Way The Tree Is Cut Around The Power Line

potatoesunlimited Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Should I Repot?

Should I Repot?

Last_Glove_8870 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Ordered Some Flowers For My Mom, One Was Siamese

Ordered Some Flowers For My Mom, One Was Siamese

NinjaMuffinLive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

This Tree’s Buds Look Like Coronaviruses

This Tree’s Buds Look Like Coronaviruses

CouchChipGamingYT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

I Need A Whole Bouquet Of These

I Need A Whole Bouquet Of These

sereniitysol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

My Mint Patch Is Just Peacefully Coexisting

My Mint Patch Is Just Peacefully Coexisting

Flo_Evans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#105

Lantana

Lantana

calmlikea3omb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
desireemckinnon620 avatar
whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you know that the Lantana Confetti plant is native to Australia, where it is considered a weed?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#106

A Close-Up Of Our Hoya In Bloom

A Close-Up Of Our Hoya In Bloom

Ld_Trashpool Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Bee Orchids. Spotted A Few Of These In The Wild Grass Today In Lincoln, England. I Was Told These Aren't Common This Far North

Bee Orchids. Spotted A Few Of These In The Wild Grass Today In Lincoln, England. I Was Told These Aren't Common This Far North

82matt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

What Is This?

What Is This?

uniqueinfinity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

This Tiny Flower

This Tiny Flower

redditorrro , redditorrro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

One Of My Wild Flowers Mutated

One Of My Wild Flowers Mutated

amoreno68 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

My Mother Recently Sent Me A Photo Of This Flower That She Saw In A Friend’s Garden, But Neither Of Them Knows What It Is

My Mother Recently Sent Me A Photo Of This Flower That She Saw In A Friend’s Garden, But Neither Of Them Knows What It Is

zynuwu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe it's a foxglove. Don't eat it as it contains digitalis.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#112

Stunning

Stunning

paige_games Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#113

Two Very Extreme Colors On This Tree

Two Very Extreme Colors On This Tree

AdamE89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

One Of My Wife’s Potted Flowers Appears To Be Two Different Flowers Joined Down The Middle. It’s The Only One Like This In The Bunch

One Of My Wife’s Potted Flowers Appears To Be Two Different Flowers Joined Down The Middle. It’s The Only One Like This In The Bunch

tokyooooodrift Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

The Way This Plant Grows

The Way This Plant Grows

hotler18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

This Flower Has Smaller Flowers Growing On It

This Flower Has Smaller Flowers Growing On It

Geyblader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Apprehensive-Cry-265 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#118

My 5-Year-Old Pothos Plant

My 5-Year-Old Pothos Plant

plantkiller96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

I Went On A Walk And Saw This. I Think It’s A Fiddle Fig. What’s Their Secret?

I Went On A Walk And Saw This. I Think It’s A Fiddle Fig. What’s Their Secret?

alittlegnat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#120

The Inside Of A Blooming Purple Cone Flower

The Inside Of A Blooming Purple Cone Flower

front_yard_duck_dad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#121

Oddly Satisfying How Circular This Flower Is

Oddly Satisfying How Circular This Flower Is

Qarakhanid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#122

This Neat Plant I Found Growing In The Wild

This Neat Plant I Found Growing In The Wild

MusicalTrees23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!