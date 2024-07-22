122 Mentally Soothing Images Of Extraordinary Plants (New Pics)
There are around 435,000 species of plants inhabiting the Earth. Almost 40% of them are very rare, making it harder for us to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of more than 158,535 varieties soundly tucked away in various corners of the world.
But today is our lucky day, as we at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most fascinating and distinctive plants and their conditions in this breathtakingly mesmerizing list. From gradient patterns to colorful blossoms, scroll down to find flora that is guaranteed to soothe your soul!
This post may include affiliate links.
Zooming In Effect On These Plants
This Plant Growing Up A Palm Tree
The Gradient On This Plant
Half-Shiny Leaf
The leaf heard that split dye is all the rage and decided to try it
This Tree Near My House
Split personality. One loves fall the other loves summer
Mosaic?
The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant
The Way This Tree Grew Around The Fence
This Perfect Double-Colored Leaf On My Plant
The Way These Three Trees Line Up
This Flower My Mom Bought Looks Like It Was Photoshopped
Perfectly Gradient Tree
Ghost Plant! Alocasia Macrorrhiza Variegata
This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure
The Plant Has Leaves With Leaves
Flowers After An Ice Storm
The Leaves Of This Tree Grow In Concentric Circles
I Saw A Passion Flower In My Yard This Morning
The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf
Yep, because the tray it’s growing in has the shape of the veins in leaf. Who’d have thought the plant would follow where the water will collect?
New Leaf Unfurled With An Insane Color Block Gradient. Never Seen This Before
I Thought This Flower Looked Like The COVID Renderings
My Boyfriend's Bamboo Plant Is Very Root-Bound
A Plant In My Garden Grew A Mutant Leaf/Branch Hybrid
I Saw This Beautiful Flower On A Morning Walk
I Know You Would Appreciate This Beauty
I Took A Walk This Evening And Saw This Bush, I Thought It Would Fit In Here
This Is What An Artichoke Looks Like If You Let It Bloom
I've Never Been A Fan Until I Was Given Some Pups To Plant. My Grown Up Kalanchoe - Mother Of Thousands Has Definitely Made Me A Fan
I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon-Structured Mushroom
Weirdly Stunning Flower
Trees That Were Planted At The Same Time Look Like They’re From A Simulation
The Underside Of This Taro Leaf
Top View Of My Barrel Cactus
My First Pink Plant. Subtle, But Cute Nonetheless
Love The Vibrancy Of This Beauty
These Are A Handful Of Some Of My Favorite 2023 Seedlings That I Can’t Wait To Get Planted And Evaluate Again This Year
My Favorite Summer Flowers Have Bloomed
Angel's Trumpets Are Blooming Well
Bleeding Hearts From My Garden
My Multi-Colored Hydrangea. This Is The First Year It's Done This. This One's Normally All Blue
Like A Butterfly. Two Of The Blossoms Of This Plant Make A Butterfly. I Have No Idea What The Flowers Are
My Daughter Sent Me This For My Birthday. Aglaonema Tripictum Tricolor
The Way These Leaves Are Growing
These Spores Just Look So Organized
This Gorgeous Cactus
These Flower Petals Fold Halfway
This Looks Beautiful
Here’s My Best Plant - A Burro's-Tail
My Oldest Cactus Bloomed
This Is What Pineapples Look Like When They're Flowering
How This Ghost Plant Succulent Changes Colors
The Symmetry And Color Gradient Of This Dahlia In My Garden
This Symmetric Flower
This Perfect Flower
My Plant Has A Leaf That's Half Green, Half White
I Love The Feeling You Get When A Flower Is Oddly Satisfying
I Took This Today. Just Curious What’s Happening Here?
These Poinsettia Flowers Are Growing On The Half That Gets Exposed To Sun
The Way These Flowers Only Grow In One Spot
The Pattern In This Cedar Tree
This Tree That Was Cut To Allow For The Cables To Pass Through
Passed This Tree That Looked Like Firework Exploding On My Walk
What Kind Of Flower Is This? It's Kind Of Scary
My Burro's-Tail Is Flowering
My 2nd And Best Bloom! The Last Time This Bloomed, I Went On Vacation And The Whole Plant Almost Decayed. Now I Have Roughly 100 Flowers And I’m Sticking Around To Keep Them Alive
Sometimes I Just Stare Into These Leaves And Let My Mind Go
I Saw This Perfectly Round Ball Of Moss On A Hike Today
I Told Her She Could Be Anything, So She Became A Spinal Column. Follow Your Anatomical Leggy-Plant Dreams, Little Crassula
A Kind Of Cosmic Flower
7 Red, But 1 White
The Darkest Hellebore We Grow In The Garden
This Hibiscus Is Supposed To Be Yellow With Pink Centers But This Was The First One That Bloomed! Never Seen That Before
New Bird Of Paradise Leaf Finally Emerged And... What The Heck?
The Symmetry Of My Basil Plant
These Swirls On My Elephant Ear Plant
I Just Moved Into This House Last Week And Woke Up This Morning To This. Does Anyone Know What Kind Of Cactus This Is?
She Never Disappoints. Single Spike With An Offshoot
My Pink Lupine In Full Bloom
Help Identify This Beautiful Flower In Rhode Island
I Grew The Flowers And My Wife Made The Vase. For Those Who Are Wondering, These Are The Pincushions "High Gold", "Don's Red", And "Flame Giant"
Mom's Yellow And Orange Gerberas
Found The Ultra Rare Physoplexis Comosa
The Way This Plant Spirals
This Perfect-Looking Flower
Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Fall
This New Leaf On My Otherwise Fully Striped Plant
This Orange From My Tree Has One Dark Stripe
The Symmetry Of This Flower
These Flowers Look Like They Were Spray-Painted
Tree Roots Growing Into Hexagonal Tiles
Saw This Flower On My Walk To Work
What A Beauty
Geometrical Blooming Is Growing In The Rocky Mountain Moss In Iceland
This Oddly Satisfying Plant In Minehead, UK
Just Wanted To Show Off The First Bloom On My Hardy Hibiscus This Year
Haven’t Seen A Flower Grown Up With This Perfection
This Camellia In Our Garden
The Way The Tree Is Cut Around The Power Line
Should I Repot?
Ordered Some Flowers For My Mom, One Was Siamese
This Tree’s Buds Look Like Coronaviruses
I Need A Whole Bouquet Of These
My Mint Patch Is Just Peacefully Coexisting
Lantana
Did you know that the Lantana Confetti plant is native to Australia, where it is considered a weed?