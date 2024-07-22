There are around 435,000 species of plants inhabiting the Earth. Almost 40% of them are very rare, making it harder for us to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of more than 158,535 varieties soundly tucked away in various corners of the world. But today is our lucky day, as we at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most fascinating and distinctive plants and their conditions in this breathtakingly mesmerizing list. From gradient patterns to colorful blossoms, scroll down to find flora that is guaranteed to soothe your soul!

#1 Zooming In Effect On These Plants Share icon

#2 This Plant Growing Up A Palm Tree Share icon

#3 The Gradient On This Plant Share icon

#4 Half-Shiny Leaf Share icon

#5 This Tree Near My House Share icon

#7 The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant Share icon

#8 The Way This Tree Grew Around The Fence Share icon

#9 This Perfect Double-Colored Leaf On My Plant Share icon

#10 The Way These Three Trees Line Up Share icon

#11 This Flower My Mom Bought Looks Like It Was Photoshopped Share icon

#12 Perfectly Gradient Tree Share icon

#13 Ghost Plant! Alocasia Macrorrhiza Variegata Share icon

#14 This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure Share icon

#15 The Plant Has Leaves With Leaves Share icon

#16 Flowers After An Ice Storm Share icon

#17 The Leaves Of This Tree Grow In Concentric Circles Share icon

#18 I Saw A Passion Flower In My Yard This Morning Share icon

#19 The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf Share icon

#20 New Leaf Unfurled With An Insane Color Block Gradient. Never Seen This Before Share icon

#21 I Thought This Flower Looked Like The COVID Renderings Share icon

#22 My Boyfriend's Bamboo Plant Is Very Root-Bound Share icon

#23 A Plant In My Garden Grew A Mutant Leaf/Branch Hybrid Share icon

#24 I Saw This Beautiful Flower On A Morning Walk Share icon

#25 I Know You Would Appreciate This Beauty Share icon

#26 I Took A Walk This Evening And Saw This Bush, I Thought It Would Fit In Here Share icon

#27 This Is What An Artichoke Looks Like If You Let It Bloom Share icon

#28 I've Never Been A Fan Until I Was Given Some Pups To Plant. My Grown Up Kalanchoe - Mother Of Thousands Has Definitely Made Me A Fan Share icon

#29 I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon-Structured Mushroom Share icon

#30 Weirdly Stunning Flower Share icon

#31 The Patterns On This Tree Burl Share icon

#32 Trees That Were Planted At The Same Time Look Like They’re From A Simulation Share icon

#33 The Underside Of This Taro Leaf Share icon

#34 Top View Of My Barrel Cactus Share icon

#35 My First Pink Plant. Subtle, But Cute Nonetheless Share icon

#36 Love The Vibrancy Of This Beauty Share icon

#37 These Are A Handful Of Some Of My Favorite 2023 Seedlings That I Can’t Wait To Get Planted And Evaluate Again This Year Share icon

#38 My Favorite Summer Flowers Have Bloomed Share icon

#39 Angel's Trumpets Are Blooming Well Share icon

#40 Bleeding Hearts From My Garden Share icon

#41 My Multi-Colored Hydrangea. This Is The First Year It's Done This. This One's Normally All Blue Share icon

#42 Like A Butterfly. Two Of The Blossoms Of This Plant Make A Butterfly. I Have No Idea What The Flowers Are Share icon

#43 My Daughter Sent Me This For My Birthday. Aglaonema Tripictum Tricolor Share icon

#44 The Way These Leaves Are Growing Share icon

#45 These Spores Just Look So Organized Share icon

#46 This Gorgeous Cactus Share icon

#47 These Flower Petals Fold Halfway Share icon

#48 This Looks Beautiful Share icon

#49 Here’s My Best Plant - A Burro's-Tail Share icon

#50 My Oldest Cactus Bloomed Share icon

#51 This Is What Pineapples Look Like When They're Flowering Share icon

#52 How This Ghost Plant Succulent Changes Colors Share icon

#53 The Symmetry And Color Gradient Of This Dahlia In My Garden Share icon

#54 This Symmetric Flower Share icon

#55 This Perfect Flower Share icon

#56 My Plant Has A Leaf That's Half Green, Half White Share icon

#57 I Love The Feeling You Get When A Flower Is Oddly Satisfying Share icon

#58 I Took This Today. Just Curious What’s Happening Here? Share icon

#59 These Poinsettia Flowers Are Growing On The Half That Gets Exposed To Sun Share icon

#60 The Way These Flowers Only Grow In One Spot Share icon

#61 The Pattern In This Cedar Tree Share icon

#62 This Tree That Was Cut To Allow For The Cables To Pass Through Share icon

#63 Passed This Tree That Looked Like Firework Exploding On My Walk Share icon

#64 What Kind Of Flower Is This? It's Kind Of Scary Share icon

#65 My Burro's-Tail Is Flowering Share icon

#66 My 2nd And Best Bloom! The Last Time This Bloomed, I Went On Vacation And The Whole Plant Almost Decayed. Now I Have Roughly 100 Flowers And I’m Sticking Around To Keep Them Alive Share icon

#67 Sometimes I Just Stare Into These Leaves And Let My Mind Go Share icon

#68 I Saw This Perfectly Round Ball Of Moss On A Hike Today Share icon

#69 I Told Her She Could Be Anything, So She Became A Spinal Column. Follow Your Anatomical Leggy-Plant Dreams, Little Crassula Share icon

#70 A Kind Of Cosmic Flower Share icon

#71 7 Red, But 1 White Share icon

#72 The Darkest Hellebore We Grow In The Garden Share icon

#73 This Hibiscus Is Supposed To Be Yellow With Pink Centers But This Was The First One That Bloomed! Never Seen That Before Share icon

#74 New Bird Of Paradise Leaf Finally Emerged And... What The Heck? Share icon

#75 The Symmetry Of My Basil Plant Share icon

#76 These Swirls On My Elephant Ear Plant Share icon

#77 I Just Moved Into This House Last Week And Woke Up This Morning To This. Does Anyone Know What Kind Of Cactus This Is? Share icon

#78 She Never Disappoints. Single Spike With An Offshoot Share icon

#79 My Pink Lupine In Full Bloom Share icon

#80 Help Identify This Beautiful Flower In Rhode Island Share icon

#81 I Grew The Flowers And My Wife Made The Vase. For Those Who Are Wondering, These Are The Pincushions "High Gold", "Don's Red", And "Flame Giant" Share icon

#82 Mom's Yellow And Orange Gerberas Share icon

#83 Found The Ultra Rare Physoplexis Comosa Share icon

#84 The Way This Plant Spirals Share icon

#85 This Perfect-Looking Flower Share icon

#86 Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Fall Share icon

#87 This New Leaf On My Otherwise Fully Striped Plant Share icon

#88 This Orange From My Tree Has One Dark Stripe Share icon

#89 The Symmetry Of This Flower Share icon

#90 These Flowers Look Like They Were Spray-Painted Share icon

#91 Tree Roots Growing Into Hexagonal Tiles Share icon

#92 Saw This Flower On My Walk To Work Share icon

#93 What A Beauty Share icon

#94 Geometrical Blooming Is Growing In The Rocky Mountain Moss In Iceland Share icon

#95 This Oddly Satisfying Plant In Minehead, UK Share icon

#96 Just Wanted To Show Off The First Bloom On My Hardy Hibiscus This Year Share icon

#97 Haven’t Seen A Flower Grown Up With This Perfection Share icon

#98 This Camellia In Our Garden Share icon

#99 The Way The Tree Is Cut Around The Power Line Share icon

#100 Should I Repot? Share icon

#101 Ordered Some Flowers For My Mom, One Was Siamese Share icon

#102 This Tree’s Buds Look Like Coronaviruses Share icon

#103 I Need A Whole Bouquet Of These Share icon

#104 My Mint Patch Is Just Peacefully Coexisting Share icon

#105 Lantana Share icon

#106 A Close-Up Of Our Hoya In Bloom Share icon

#107 Bee Orchids. Spotted A Few Of These In The Wild Grass Today In Lincoln, England. I Was Told These Aren't Common This Far North Share icon

#108 What Is This? Share icon

#109 This Tiny Flower Share icon

#110 One Of My Wild Flowers Mutated Share icon

#111 My Mother Recently Sent Me A Photo Of This Flower That She Saw In A Friend’s Garden, But Neither Of Them Knows What It Is Share icon

#112 Stunning Share icon

#113 Two Very Extreme Colors On This Tree Share icon

#114 One Of My Wife’s Potted Flowers Appears To Be Two Different Flowers Joined Down The Middle. It’s The Only One Like This In The Bunch Share icon

#115 The Way This Plant Grows Share icon

#116 This Flower Has Smaller Flowers Growing On It Share icon

#117 Kaohsiung, Taiwan Share icon

#118 My 5-Year-Old Pothos Plant Share icon

#119 I Went On A Walk And Saw This. I Think It’s A Fiddle Fig. What’s Their Secret? Share icon

#120 The Inside Of A Blooming Purple Cone Flower Share icon

#121 Oddly Satisfying How Circular This Flower Is Share icon