A houseplant is like a low-maintenance friend who is always there for you. Keeping a plant indoors can be tricky if your home doesn’t get a lot of natural light. We have the perfect solution to this! Have you ever heard of low-light indoor plants?

These houseplants thrive in low-light conditions. They are hardy but still easy to care for. Even though they don’t need light, they can brighten your room. Now, you no longer have to worry about how dim your space is or whether sunlight is coming in through the windows. You can focus on enjoying your indoor plants and adding a touch of fresh greenery to the room.

We have compiled a list of the 21 best low-light indoor plants that survive in dark settings. Snake plants and ZZ plants are known for being the easiest and arguably the best indoor plants for low-light settings. However, make sure to check out all the options in this list. You might find some exciting and awesome plants that will help you transform your home into a lush jungle oasis.

What Is Low, Medium, and Bright Light for an Indoor Plant?

Your house might get different levels of light throughout the day. It is essential to understand what amount of sunlight your plants need. Low-light houseplants can get by on 2–4 hours of indirect light. This means that you can place the plants in a room with no windows or a spot far away from a window. Air plants are a prime example of this because they can thrive in low light and don’t need soil to grow.

Indoor plants that need medium light should be placed midway in a room where they can receive indirect light for at least 4–6 hours throughout the day. Plants that require bright light should be placed on the windowsill to receive stronger sunlight for 7–8 hours during the day.

No matter what type of plant you are looking for, there is always one that can catch your fancy and fit your preferences. You’ll find one once you dive into our list of 21 easy, low-light indoor plants.