Woman Buys Abandoned House To Make Her Dream Home—It Turns Into A Nightmare
Buying an old home for renovation instead of purchasing a new one gives people the opportunity to save money and customize every corner and surface to their preferences. However, undertaking such a massive and ambitious DIY project has its drawbacks, as YouTuber Jenna Phipps has demonstrated with her videos.
In a clip captioned “We found more friends in our walls,” Jenna showed her followers that the abandoned home she bought came with a few intrusive guests.
“We’re stuck with this abandoned home, and we’re trying to fix it up. When we were taking down the walls, we found some friends,” the young woman said, dressed in brown overalls.
The camera then cuts to her boyfriend, Nick, standing on a ladder with a protective mask, getting ready to work on the ceiling.
As soon as he removed the installation from the ceiling, Nick found himself showered with hundreds of ants. “Not as many as I was thinking,” said Jenna, who has been documenting the process of renovating her home on social media since February.
However, the clothing designer agreed that getting rid of the insects isn’t the most thrilling task. “My least favorite job so far is exterminator,” she added.
Jenna keeps her 1.8 million Instagram followers—and home renovation enthusiasts—updated with the latest changes in her property. Her videos show her alongside her partner removing the old house’s insulation, dealing with leaks (or “waterfalls,” as the couple jokingly calls them), and demolishing the kitchen.
Along the way, the homeowners have encountered one rat, two mice, and three ant farms. They’ve also found a hidden suitcase containing an old Boy Scout handbook, two hats, clothes, and a couple of unopened Christmas presents with a teapot inside.
The couple isn’t alone in the house renovation project. On Instagram, Jenna informed her followers that professionals such as engineers and hazmat surveyors are working with them to ensure everything goes smoothly for their future residence.
As the YouTuber explained, the house was owned by a family who built it over 60 years ago. When the parents passed away due to illness, the children inherited the property. The eldest one, an architect, lived in it until he got sick as well and wasn’t able to keep up the home. After he passed away, the home went to his sister, who couldn’t invest her time and money in it because she lived far away.
It was then purchased by Jenna last February. “It’s looking a little rough around the edges, but I have faith that I can fix this place up,” the social media star said in her first video showcasing the neglected abode.
Taking to the comment section of her videos, Jenna’s followers have shared their thoughts on her large-scale DIY project.
“You all got this. It’s so fun to watch along and will be fabulous when you finish!” an Instagram user expressed.
Another person discouraged others from purchasing old homes, saying it’s not as great a deal as it may seem. “I don’t know why people are so intent on buying old, decaying homes when you’re not saving any money in the grand scheme of things, you’re wasting time and energy tearing it apart, and you’re exposing yourself to toxins and biohazards,” they said.
“It’s not worth it. It’s always worse than you think it’s gonna be, especially when mold is involved,” the user added.
A separate individual echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the house’s state of deterioration is too severe. “This one is in such bad condition, and to make it safe, it needs a lot of repair and cleaning, and it’s likely beyond just DIY at this point,” they commented.
Somebody else shared their experience with home renovation, advising Jenna on what her expectations should be for the process. “As a person who has just lived through two years of home renovations, I’ll tell you there will be low points and high points. Sometimes, many low points all at once,” they said.
“You’ll make it through. It just may take a lot more time and energy than you ever imagined.”
An additional Instagram user shut down the criticism and supported Jenna’s efforts to renovate the property. “I think some others give up too easily, but not you. Perseverance will pay off, and you are doing a great job. The house is a mid-century gem and worth saving.”
I follow her on youtube. It was the most beautiful house, but moldy. Per last upload, it is now almost empty, just the timber frame construction is left, the roof still to be fixed. Sadly, all the beautiful 1960ies wood panneling on walls and ceiling had to go. It is her decition what to do next, and I am very curious how this will end.
I just started watching the first video with the tour right after she bought it. Such a crying shame about that paneling, it was so gorgeous. :(Load More Replies...
Don’t think of it as a house, think of it as YouTube content. The worse the house, the more content and money. She has over 800,000 followers - she’s renovating this house at a profit.
If so, that is the only way they can afford to renovate. A beautiful house. I hope they will get it back to its original glory!Load More Replies...
At this point it is the sunk cost fallacy. "Already put this amount of time and effort into it, just a little more." The pool alone is going to be $10,000 at least (from experience, nothing with a pool is cheap.) Home renovations are not cheap or easy. Wonder if they had an inspection done?
I'm wondering how long before the city or county condemn the property, given the damage they've shown.Load More Replies...
