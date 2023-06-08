They say, practice makes perfect, and professionals know it to be true after spending years trying to master their craft. That’s why there's usually a clear distinction between an end result provided by a professional—or at least with the help from one—and an amateur, be it making desserts or building houses.

When it comes to the latter, it’s worth remembering that architecture-related decisions require knowledge in different areas, from engineering to design, and beyond. That’s why hiring a professional is usually the sensible thing to do, as they typically have years of experience, not to mention the value of education they go through.

Be that as it may, not all people opt for professional help when building something, which often results in disasters, such as the ones shared on ‘You Should Have Hired an Architect’ Facebook group. It is home to the best worst architectural ‘gems’, some of which you can find on the list below. Browse the pictures and see for yourself that they really could have benefited from some help from a professional.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You Should Have Hired An Architect

You Should Have Hired An Architect

Heather Brown Report

19points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s for Slenderman

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Failing At Tetris

Failing At Tetris

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

18points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a normal, $10000 dollar a month new york apartment 😌

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

I’ll Take Awkward Tub Placements For 300 Please, Alex

I’ll Take Awkward Tub Placements For 300 Please, Alex

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#4

You Should Have Hired An Architect

You Should Have Hired An Architect

Joe Lyon Jr Report

18points
POST
Twizzle Sticks
Twizzle Sticks
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, a man’s house is his castle after all

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

No Notes

No Notes

Daniel L. Weyant Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#6

Fine Until There’s An Overpass, I Guess

Fine Until There’s An Overpass, I Guess

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

17points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

:0 it’s the modern, mobile home Burrow

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Help Me Out, Experts: Is It Doric Or Corinthian Columns For Dropped Basement Ceilings? I Always Get This Mixed Up!

Help Me Out, Experts: Is It Doric Or Corinthian Columns For Dropped Basement Ceilings? I Always Get This Mixed Up!

Gabrielle Sellei Report

16points
POST
Debra McGeorge
Debra McGeorge
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are def Doric. Corinthian would have been overkill.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Studio For Rent. Haifa, Israel

Studio For Rent. Haifa, Israel

Tamara Gurevich Report

16points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not… that… bad…. Nevermind.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

Maybe It's Just Supposed To Be "Art"?

Maybe It's Just Supposed To Be "Art"?

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

16points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The art of a broken leg :D

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

Someone Really Loves Mantles

Someone Really Loves Mantles

Garet Donohoo Report

15points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a wedding cake fr

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

No Words

No Words

Ken Alder Report

15points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's passion!! Carpenters rule.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Privacy Guaranteed!

Privacy Guaranteed!

Adela Adela Report

15points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m actually genuinely confused. Who in their right mind ACTUALLY CONSIDERED, LET ALONE COMPLETED THESE DESIGNS?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

My Interior Designer Came Up With The Most Awesome Idea...

My Interior Designer Came Up With The Most Awesome Idea...

Ron Diebold Report

14points
POST
any rei
any rei
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you compromise in marriage

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

You Should Have Hired An Architect

You Should Have Hired An Architect

Stuart France Report

14points
POST
Twizzle Sticks
Twizzle Sticks
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Hi honey, I’m home! Whatcha cooking? It smells like pot roast and…..poo?”

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

You Should Have Hired An Architect

You Should Have Hired An Architect

Ari Dmstn Report

14points
POST
any rei
any rei
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waaaaaaahhhhhhhhh!!!

2
2points
reply
#16

This Hurts My Sense Of Balance

This Hurts My Sense Of Balance

Marilyn Dash Report

13points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What you get when your architect designs your house on a bar napkin.

0
0points
reply
#17

Client: I’d Like A Quarter Circle Window Over Each Garage Door. Architect: Say No More…

Client: I’d Like A Quarter Circle Window Over Each Garage Door. Architect: Say No More…

Jeff Evangelist Report

13points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the gates… 🫠

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

I Don't Even Know What To Say

I Don't Even Know What To Say

Ania Makarewicz Report

13points
POST
deejak
deejak
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's called adding insult to injury.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

So Confusing. This Doesn’t Make Me Want To Spend Over 1.5mil

So Confusing. This Doesn’t Make Me Want To Spend Over 1.5mil

Tina A. Jandrow Report

13points
POST
Bored Potato
Bored Potato
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're telling me THAT thing costs $1.5 million?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

This Screened-In Porch/Room Caught My Eye In Chicago. (There Is A Glassed-In Room Above It￼.)

This Screened-In Porch/Room Caught My Eye In Chicago. (There Is A Glassed-In Room Above It￼.)

Nancy Overman Report

13points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, this is quite nice, if I'm not missing something.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

I Think They May Have The Kitchen Inside Out

I Think They May Have The Kitchen Inside Out

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

13points
POST
#22

Columns Are Such A Feature

Columns Are Such A Feature

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

12points
POST
#23

Sure, Why Not

Sure, Why Not

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

12points
POST
any rei
any rei
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boss, I think we delivered that balcony to the wrong house

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

When You Miss Completely

When You Miss Completely

Lene Jensen Report

12points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just climb through the window. Problem solved 😎

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

I Don't Think Brutalist Architecture Is Something You Can Be Neutral On

I Don't Think Brutalist Architecture Is Something You Can Be Neutral On

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

12points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Without being outright insulting and very rude, just NO.

0
0points
reply
#26

Found On Linkedin With A Caption That Roughly Translate To "Open Staircase Custom Made For A Client. Classy And Stark In Its Simple Design." I Mean...

Found On Linkedin With A Caption That Roughly Translate To "Open Staircase Custom Made For A Client. Classy And Stark In Its Simple Design." I Mean...

Laura Gavinelli Report

12points
POST
Bored Potato
Bored Potato
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least you'll get your inheritance money early

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Seeing Things Like This Absolutely Ruins My Day

Seeing Things Like This Absolutely Ruins My Day

Rob West Report

12points
POST
Melanie Schmidt
Melanie Schmidt
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Accidentally hit right trigger in build mode

2
2points
reply
#28

I'm Not Convinced That Kentucky Is A Great Shape For An Island

I'm Not Convinced That Kentucky Is A Great Shape For An Island

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#29

Architects Looking At Bad Architecture…

Architects Looking At Bad Architecture…

Nikki Galea Report

11points
POST
#30

They've Got A Whole Archipelago

They've Got A Whole Archipelago

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

11points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this an air-conditioned room for this year's Great British Bake-Off? So they can finally make things with white chocolate even on a warm spring day?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

Maybe It's Awesome On The Inside?

Maybe It's Awesome On The Inside?

Will Turano Report

11points
POST
#32

I Think This Is A Kitchen

I Think This Is A Kitchen

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

11points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like some s**t I'd make on House Flipper.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Send Help

Send Help

Katrina Whatley Report

11points
POST
#34

Ouch. My Eyes

Ouch. My Eyes

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

11points
POST
Lord of the laserprinter.
Lord of the laserprinter.
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now for insanity you just to have one square ever so slightly out of alignment,

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#35

When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck

When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck

Arlo Dykstra Report

11points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Break a leg, everyone!" - "Thank you, I'm sure we will!"

6
6points
reply
#36

This Is In Esslingen, Germany, A Town With Traditional Bell Towers And Pointed Roofs. But Someone Thought, “What If We Made A Home Look Like A Prison, But With A Moss Green Exterior?”

This Is In Esslingen, Germany, A Town With Traditional Bell Towers And Pointed Roofs. But Someone Thought, “What If We Made A Home Look Like A Prison, But With A Moss Green Exterior?”

John Mueller Report

11points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it's a museum and monument to the country's difficult past?

0
0points
reply
#37

Client: The Design Feels So Boxy. Can You Spice It Up A Little? Maybe Something A Little Jaunty Here And There. Architect: Say No More!

Client: The Design Feels So Boxy. Can You Spice It Up A Little? Maybe Something A Little Jaunty Here And There. Architect: Say No More!

Jeff Evangelist Report

11points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say it looked post-hurricane, but trees and power lines look fine...

1
1point
reply
#38

You Should Have Hired Anyone That Understands Gravity

You Should Have Hired Anyone That Understands Gravity

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

11points
POST
Twizzle Sticks
Twizzle Sticks
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person sleeping on the futon had better make sure the bunk above is well secured!

0
0points
reply
#39

I Don’t Understand How This Happens. I Think The Fireplace Is Trying To Run Away

I Don’t Understand How This Happens. I Think The Fireplace Is Trying To Run Away

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

11points
POST
#40

When You Have To Add A Two Story House Over An Existing High Rise

When You Have To Add A Two Story House Over An Existing High Rise

Jorge Gonzalez Report

11points
POST
It's me.
It's me.
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the lower building rated for the extra weight? 😬

0
0points
reply
#41

Whe You’re A Structural Engineer, But Your Side Hustle Is Being A Magician…

Whe You’re A Structural Engineer, But Your Side Hustle Is Being A Magician…

Jeff Evangelist Report

11points
POST
#42

Safety First! No-One Falls Off Our Balconies! Although We Have Lost A Few Tenants Who Were Trying To Get From Their Windows To The Balconies. Building Codes And Architectural Plans Are For Sissies!!!

Safety First! No-One Falls Off Our Balconies! Although We Have Lost A Few Tenants Who Were Trying To Get From Their Windows To The Balconies. Building Codes And Architectural Plans Are For Sissies!!!

Doug Stone Report

10points
POST
#43

What Going On

What Going On

Edith Van Dyck Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#44

I Mean, What Could Go Wrong?

I Mean, What Could Go Wrong?

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

10points
POST
Twizzle Sticks
Twizzle Sticks
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm, I doubt that this was built to code

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

When You Have To Add Another Set Of Stairs Two Weeks Before Going Out To Bid

When You Have To Add Another Set Of Stairs Two Weeks Before Going Out To Bid

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

10points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno, I don't actually hate it. If the concrete was white it would look quite nice? Certainly interesting.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

You Should Have Hired An Architect

You Should Have Hired An Architect

Lani Dane Report

9points
POST
N G
N G
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*an Architect with legs

0
0points
reply
#47

When You See It...

When You See It...

Customikes Report

9points
POST
deejak
deejak
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Least it's under a fume hood.

0
0points
reply
#48

"I Love Balconies, But I Hate Being Outdoors." "Say No More!" Replied The Architect. (This Is Apparently Student Housing At Virginia Tech In Blacksburg, Va)

"I Love Balconies, But I Hate Being Outdoors." "Say No More!" Replied The Architect. (This Is Apparently Student Housing At Virginia Tech In Blacksburg, Va)

Doug Stone Report

9points
POST
Twizzle Sticks
Twizzle Sticks
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has an “upscale prison” vibe

1
1point
reply
#49

Open Concept Kitchen?

Open Concept Kitchen?

Keli Keely Report

9points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have so many questions...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Because Everyone Needs A Shower In The Kitchen…

Because Everyone Needs A Shower In The Kitchen…

Karen Sal Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Which Came First, The Balcony Or The Wall?

Which Came First, The Balcony Or The Wall?

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

9points
POST
#52

Window Views Are Overrated

Window Views Are Overrated

Chaotic Report

9points
POST
Twizzle Sticks
Twizzle Sticks
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But at least they got their indoor pizza oven!

0
0points
reply
#53

You Should Have Hired An Architect

You Should Have Hired An Architect

Toni Alger Report

9points
POST
#54

Well, I’m Just Going To Leave This Here

Well, I’m Just Going To Leave This Here

Rahul Phillip Report

9points
POST
deejak
deejak
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what they said.

0
0points
reply
#55

You Should Have Hired An Architect

You Should Have Hired An Architect

Matthew Seipel Report

9points
POST
#56

That’s An Odd Use For Carpet

That’s An Odd Use For Carpet

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

8points
POST
#57

Double Fireplaces Is An Interesting Choice

Double Fireplaces Is An Interesting Choice

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

8points
POST
#58

This Belongs Here

This Belongs Here

Christopherson Michael Report

8points
POST
Shannon Mallory
Shannon Mallory
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not even competent welding. Betcha it broke again within a week.

1
1point
reply
#59

Just Wondering Who’s Going To Be Using Those Plugs And USB Port?

Just Wondering Who’s Going To Be Using Those Plugs And USB Port?