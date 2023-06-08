94 Reasons Someone “Should Have Hired An Architect” For These Buildings (New Pics)
They say, practice makes perfect, and professionals know it to be true after spending years trying to master their craft. That’s why there's usually a clear distinction between an end result provided by a professional—or at least with the help from one—and an amateur, be it making desserts or building houses.
When it comes to the latter, it’s worth remembering that architecture-related decisions require knowledge in different areas, from engineering to design, and beyond. That’s why hiring a professional is usually the sensible thing to do, as they typically have years of experience, not to mention the value of education they go through.
Be that as it may, not all people opt for professional help when building something, which often results in disasters, such as the ones shared on ‘You Should Have Hired an Architect’ Facebook group. It is home to the best worst architectural ‘gems’, some of which you can find on the list below. Browse the pictures and see for yourself that they really could have benefited from some help from a professional.
Failing At Tetris
I’ll Take Awkward Tub Placements For 300 Please, Alex
No Notes
Fine Until There’s An Overpass, I Guess
Help Me Out, Experts: Is It Doric Or Corinthian Columns For Dropped Basement Ceilings? I Always Get This Mixed Up!
Those are def Doric. Corinthian would have been overkill.
Studio For Rent. Haifa, Israel
Maybe It's Just Supposed To Be "Art"?
Someone Really Loves Mantles
No Words
Privacy Guaranteed!
I’m actually genuinely confused. Who in their right mind ACTUALLY CONSIDERED, LET ALONE COMPLETED THESE DESIGNS?
My Interior Designer Came Up With The Most Awesome Idea...
“Hi honey, I’m home! Whatcha cooking? It smells like pot roast and…..poo?”
This Hurts My Sense Of Balance
What you get when your architect designs your house on a bar napkin.
Client: I’d Like A Quarter Circle Window Over Each Garage Door. Architect: Say No More…
I Don't Even Know What To Say
So Confusing. This Doesn’t Make Me Want To Spend Over 1.5mil
This Screened-In Porch/Room Caught My Eye In Chicago. (There Is A Glassed-In Room Above It￼.)
Well, this is quite nice, if I'm not missing something.
I Think They May Have The Kitchen Inside Out
Columns Are Such A Feature
Sure, Why Not
When You Miss Completely
I Don't Think Brutalist Architecture Is Something You Can Be Neutral On
Without being outright insulting and very rude, just NO.
Found On Linkedin With A Caption That Roughly Translate To "Open Staircase Custom Made For A Client. Classy And Stark In Its Simple Design." I Mean...
Seeing Things Like This Absolutely Ruins My Day
I'm Not Convinced That Kentucky Is A Great Shape For An Island
Architects Looking At Bad Architecture…
They've Got A Whole Archipelago
Is this an air-conditioned room for this year's Great British Bake-Off? So they can finally make things with white chocolate even on a warm spring day?
Maybe It's Awesome On The Inside?
I Think This Is A Kitchen
Send Help
Ouch. My Eyes
Now for insanity you just to have one square ever so slightly out of alignment,
When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck
"Break a leg, everyone!" - "Thank you, I'm sure we will!"
This Is In Esslingen, Germany, A Town With Traditional Bell Towers And Pointed Roofs. But Someone Thought, “What If We Made A Home Look Like A Prison, But With A Moss Green Exterior?”
Maybe it's a museum and monument to the country's difficult past?
Client: The Design Feels So Boxy. Can You Spice It Up A Little? Maybe Something A Little Jaunty Here And There. Architect: Say No More!
You Should Have Hired Anyone That Understands Gravity
The person sleeping on the futon had better make sure the bunk above is well secured!
I Don’t Understand How This Happens. I Think The Fireplace Is Trying To Run Away
When You Have To Add A Two Story House Over An Existing High Rise
Whe You’re A Structural Engineer, But Your Side Hustle Is Being A Magician…
Safety First! No-One Falls Off Our Balconies! Although We Have Lost A Few Tenants Who Were Trying To Get From Their Windows To The Balconies. Building Codes And Architectural Plans Are For Sissies!!!
What Going On
I Mean, What Could Go Wrong?
When You Have To Add Another Set Of Stairs Two Weeks Before Going Out To Bid
I dunno, I don't actually hate it. If the concrete was white it would look quite nice? Certainly interesting.
"I Love Balconies, But I Hate Being Outdoors." "Say No More!" Replied The Architect. (This Is Apparently Student Housing At Virginia Tech In Blacksburg, Va)
Open Concept Kitchen?
Because Everyone Needs A Shower In The Kitchen…
Which Came First, The Balcony Or The Wall?
Window Views Are Overrated
Well, I’m Just Going To Leave This Here
That’s An Odd Use For Carpet
Double Fireplaces Is An Interesting Choice
This Belongs Here
That's not even competent welding. Betcha it broke again within a week.