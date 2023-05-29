With construction workers being the people most commonly associated with beautiful buildings, it is easy to forget that they were all designed by the most famous architects in the world. They are the minds behind every door and window placement in the building. It should be a crime how much famous architects get overlooked. Without them, workers would have to work only with an idea. But those who do become famous are usually known for their unique styles and the beauty of the buildings.

Every famous architect has a style of their own. The tallest skyscrapers in the world, the longest bridges over rivers, and the most beautiful houses on cliffsides were designed with a certain style and design in mind. After all, to stand out, the design has to be unique from other architects’ ones. For this reason, world-famous architects are known for the uniqueness of their styles and not for their similarity to other buildings. But fame can also come from the beauty that architects capture in a building. There are many architects famous for the beauty of their buildings alone. Antoni Gaudí, Oscar Niemeyer, and many more created beautiful, long-standing buildings that are unique in their styles.

With so many buildings in the world able to capture our eyes, it might be time to check out who designed them in the first place. In the list below, we have compiled a list of well-known architects and the iconic buildings they helped create.