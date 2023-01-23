Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? Whether we’re talking about people, flowers, animals or even architecture. But just because a building is someone’s taste doesn’t mean the rest of us aren’t allowed to poke fun at its questionable design decisions. Extremely low ceilings? A startling lack of windows? Stairs that you might break your neck walking down? Sounds great! And you can find all of these amazing things featured in the ‘You Should Have Hired an Architect’ Facebook group.

This group, which has over 50k members at the moment, finds and roasts all of the most ridiculous and concerning architecture fails the world has to offer. Some of these designs are simply acquired tastes, while others should probably be illegal, but they were all fascinating enough to be featured in You Should Have Hired an Architect.

Keep reading to also find any interview with Lucas Gray, creator of Modern ADU Plans, and be sure to upvote the pictures you find most atrocious. Then if you’re interested in viewing even more of these homes and buildings that should have gotten someone fired, you can find Bored Panda’s previous articles on You Should Have Hired an Architect right here and here!