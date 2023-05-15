You may not have considered it, but every room, outdoor area, or even staircase has the potential to become the most stunning feature of your home. The trend of home makeovers has gained immense popularity, thanks to the endless possibilities for customization. With a little time, effort, and some research, you can transform your living space into something truly unique.

To provide you with some inspiration, we'd like to introduce you to the beforeafter.design Instagram account. This page showcases captivating before and after images that will ignite your imagination and make you ponder the possibilities of improving your own home.

Let us know in the comments whether you have ever thought about a home makeover and what you would like to improve!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Swipe ➡️ Casa Picasso Located In Merida's Historic Downtown District, This 145 Square Meter House Is An Oasis In The City. Design: @workshop_arquitectos Photography: @tamarauribeph

beforeafter.design Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#2

Swipe ➡️ By: @jeanstofferdesign

beforeafter.design Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#3

Check Out This New Staircase! ♥️ By: @zoefeldmandesign

beforeafter.design Report

10points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now, just add a bookcase, and work done!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

@zoefeldmandesign Designs Are Amazing! Check Out This #powderroom

beforeafter.design Report

10points
POST
#5

Check Out This #beforeandafter By: @cobrire 📷: @andreafadinifotografia

beforeafter.design Report

9points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It must be nice staying there watching the rain

0
0points
reply
#6

Rate This Before&after 1-10 🏠 By: @2bdesignbuild

beforeafter.design Report

9points
POST
Joelle Jansen
Joelle Jansen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't call demolishing a house and building a new one a "makeover", lol

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#7

Check Out This Transformation! By: @b3ecreative

beforeafter.design Report

8points
POST
#8

Check Out @cinque Latest Amazing Home Renovation! ♥️🏠

beforeafter.design Report

8points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure if it's my screen, but that kinda looks like a project still

1
1point
reply
#9

Swipe ➡️ Check Out This #backyard Transformation! By: @lustliving

beforeafter.design Report

8points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cat certainly seems to approve of the after.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

By: @vessetventures Check Out This Home Renovation!

beforeafter.design Report

8points
POST
#11

Bathroom Before And After! By @vizslacosmos

1,015 likes Report

8points
POST
#12

Check Out @westlanedesignco Powder Room Renovation! 🏠 Follow Them For More #interiordesign Content!

beforeafter.design Report

8points
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

shiplap... so 2020 🙄

-1
-1point
reply
#13

Swipe➡ To See The Final Result!🏚🏠 By: @mr.texjones

beforeafter.design Report

7points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure that's two completely different places.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Photographer: @openhousefoto Developer: @vinnynazerian Check Out This #luxuryhome Transformation!

beforeafter.design Report

7points
POST
#15

Check Out This Renovation By @b3ecreative

beforeafter.design Report

6points
POST
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really like the old design better for practical reasons, it just needed redecoration not a complete make over.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Swipe ➡️➡️ Check Out This #bathroom Transformation! By: @decorartucasa.com_

beforeafter.design Report

6points
POST
Joelle Jansen
Joelle Jansen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another one with terrible tiles. Does nobody ever consider that this stuff needs to be cleaned?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

By: @vessetventures Check Out This Home Renovation!

beforeafter.design Report

6points
POST
#18

Check Out @cinque Latest Amazing Home Renovation!

beforeafter.design Report

6points
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aren't those wood ceilings a terrible design fail from the 90s? Sorry but I think they look dated

-1
-1point
reply
#19

Check Out This Transformation! By: @decor.by.demree

beforeafter.design Report

5points
POST
#20

@everobinsonassociates Did It Again! Check Out This Renovation!

beforeafter.design Report

5points
POST
#21

Swipe ➡️ @zoefeldmandesign Did It Again! Check Out This #bedroom Renovation

beforeafter.design Report

5points
POST
#22

Swipe ➡️ Check Out This #bathroom Transformation! By: @housetohomeatlast

beforeafter.design Report

5points
POST
#23

Rate 1-10 This Renovation! 🚽 By: @thibaultmao

beforeafter.design Report

5points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one's a real winner. Obviously simple, supremely effective.

0
0points
reply
#24

Check Out This #homerenovation By: @cohenfumerohouse

beforeafter.design Report

5points
POST
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a renovation, a restoration with upgrades after water damage

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Check Out This #homerenovation By: @everobinsonassociates

beforeafter.design Report

4points
POST
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love all those windows....such a super space!

0
0points
reply
#26

Check Out This #beforeandafter By @2bdesignbuild Millwork By @2btimelesskitchens 📸 @birdhousemedia

beforeafter.design Report

4points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Traded a cozy space for mausoleum chic?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Check Out @cinque Latest Amazing Home Renovation!

beforeafter.design Report

4points
POST
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Staging furniture, no books. Changed 2 cabinet doors, took off 2 small sections of mirror, crack filled, painted, put down peel 'n still vinyl over top the hardwood. Looks like a property that was renovicted and then the price massively increased, or flipped further destroying the property market.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Photographer: @openhousefoto Developer: @vinnynazerian Check Out This #luxuryhome Transformation!

beforeafter.design Report

4points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Believe this is an overhead of the earlier post of redone house/poolhouse

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Amazing Home Renovation By @bonbuildinggroup

beforeafter.design Report

4points
POST
#30

Home Renovation By @luckyplot13

beforeafter.design Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

@zoefeldmandesign Did It Again!

beforeafter.design Report

3points
POST
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the family of 10 coulda used that storage space that was replaced with... Nothing.

0
0points
reply
#32

Check Out @cinque Latest Amazing Home Renovation!

beforeafter.design Report

3points
POST
#33

Home Renovation By @luckyplot13

beforeafter.design Report

3points
POST
Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything is better with a cat.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Amazing Home Renovation By @bonbuildinggroup

beforeafter.design Report

3points
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is there a tub IN the shower?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Check Out This Before ➡️ After! By @sandsresidential What Do You Think Of This Transformation?

beforeafter.design Report

2points
POST
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bland generic 2005 replaced with bland generic 2020, plus bad paintings. I don't know how, but I know this is the home of a Karen and Richard

0
0points
reply
#36

@aadraftingsolutions Did It Again! Check Out This #homerenovation 🏠

beforeafter.design Report

2points
POST
#37

@zoefeldmandesign Did It Again! Check Out This #diningroom #renovation

beforeafter.design Report

2points
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did the room dress like a cliché mafioso?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

Amazing Home Renovation! By: @frameworkstudio.my

beforeafter.design Report

2points
POST
#39

Photographer: @openhousefoto Developer: @vinnynazerian Check Out This #luxuryhome Transformation!

beforeafter.design Report

2points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the front of the house/poolhouse. Big reno. Nice.

0
0points
reply
#40

By: @vessetventures Check Out This Home Renovation!

beforeafter.design Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Beautiful Bedroom Before&after! By: @flygirlhsr

beforeafter.design Report

2points
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope that's a painting and not a TV above the fireplace

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!