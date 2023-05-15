“Before And After Design”: This Instagram Account With 1.6 Million Followers Is Showcasing Incredible Redecorations (41 New Pics)
You may not have considered it, but every room, outdoor area, or even staircase has the potential to become the most stunning feature of your home. The trend of home makeovers has gained immense popularity, thanks to the endless possibilities for customization. With a little time, effort, and some research, you can transform your living space into something truly unique.
To provide you with some inspiration, we'd like to introduce you to the beforeafter.design Instagram account. This page showcases captivating before and after images that will ignite your imagination and make you ponder the possibilities of improving your own home.
Let us know in the comments whether you have ever thought about a home makeover and what you would like to improve!
This post may include affiliate links.
It must be nice staying there watching the rain
I wouldn't call demolishing a house and building a new one a "makeover", lol
I'm not sure if it's my screen, but that kinda looks like a project still
Pretty sure that's two completely different places.
I really like the old design better for practical reasons, it just needed redecoration not a complete make over.
Another one with terrible tiles. Does nobody ever consider that this stuff needs to be cleaned?
Staging furniture, no books. Changed 2 cabinet doors, took off 2 small sections of mirror, crack filled, painted, put down peel 'n still vinyl over top the hardwood. Looks like a property that was renovicted and then the price massively increased, or flipped further destroying the property market.