There’s nothing quite like the charm and beauty of an older home. Intricate woodwork, bookcases covering walls, and antique fireplaces add character and uniqueness that are hard to match with modern accommodations.
If only their walls could talk, they would have many interesting stories to tell. Truly, the people living in them are proud owners of a little piece of history.
Just like the members of the Facebook group “Our Old House,” who are sharing their homes dating all the way back to the 1700s. In addition, they post updates, challenges, successes, and questions that come with owning a vintage estate. So scroll away to marvel at the timeless charm and appeal of these old beauties!
We also reached out to Ash and Tez, an English family currently living in a grand Château de Lalacelle and documenting their adventures on YouTube, to ask about their experiences of owning an old French castle.
You can find their story below!
Our house in the south part of Sweden, in the village Onnestad. The house name is Villan, it was built 1876. The tower is built 1916-19. We have lived here since 2002
Welcome to my home,this has been in my familiy since the 1700’ century. It was built in Empire style and had a viking grave in its garden. An historical home that I love. It is in the east of Norway
I found this 400 year old window in our hall
The “Our Old House” Facebook group was created in 2017 and has gathered over 1.4 million owners and enthusiasts who enjoy vintage architecture. With so many people sharing their old abodes, the group is full of various unique styles and stories. From cozy bungalows to Victorian mansions, these homes are every aficionado's dream.
Last winter I bought this custom built bungalow from the 94 year old original owner who had it build with her husband in 1956. All of the timeles original finishes like the solid mahogany planked walls and cherry built in buffet/china cabinet remain. The process was like I was adopting her child, she wanted it to go to someone who will cherish it. The house still has the 1956 range from Eatons, Canada. I would love to find a period correct fridge to match. Wondering if anyone has any suggestions as to what I should look for. I’ve heard some models/manufacturers were much better than others in that time.
Last weeks have been amazing in winter wonderland .
I live about 60 km North of Stockholm in Sweden. 500 meters from my house there is a ”small” mansion. It is said that my croft belonged to the blacksmith who worked on the farm. The croft is probably from the 19th century, if not earlier. When it's cold outside, I enjoy the wood stove in the kitchen and the tiled stove in the living room
Our tiny swedish cottage. Before everything was painted in white. We added colour, wallpapers and cosyness.
One incredible story of an older home comes from Ash and Tez, an English family currently living in a castle in north-western France. They kindly agreed to have a chat with us to tell us all about their journey.
When asked about purchasing the property, they told Bored Panda that they wanted to live in France for some time and always saw it as a part of their future. “When Covid hit, we moved the plan forward, as we wanted to be able to be together as a family, and we can do that here. As soon as restrictions were lifted, we were on the first ferry to France and purchased the château.”
Bran new to this group. This is our house located in Illinois supposedly built in 1832. I’ve been told it is a Victorian. Not sure what kind of Victorian. I don’t believe it’s Queen Anne. If anyone knows we would appreciate it
Happy Holidays from Canandaigua, NY
Before the purchase, it had been abandoned for 40 years and was in big need of repair. The Château didn't have much life left in it with crumbling chimneys, broken windows, and a leaking roof. Fortunately, Ash and Tez came to save it and with determination and a lot of work, their home is starting to feel like it's from a fairy tale.
Our 100 year old (1923) bungalow is a very special family home since the early 50’s. It’s not our permanent home, but one where we spend a great deal of time & are keeping for family. We had to gut to the studs & renovate the entire downstairs due to an extensive water leak in the upstairs heating system 7 years ago. Tons of mold mitigation & treated home twice due to damage. We chose to open things up a bit enlarging cased openings, reusing original doors, modifying layout to make a true en-suite bath & added a powder room. These photos were from first Christmas back in the home, so very simple decor & just putting things back together. The home was originally a two bedroom & my in-laws opened up the large attic and added 2 bedrooms & a bath to create the upstairs in the mid 60’s. We’ve put a new roof on this year & repainted the exterior. Need to take some new photos for her 100th!!
I absolutely love to see everyone's Christmas photos. I especially have a soft spot for small homes decorated so cozy this time of year. Our Christmas tree is much smaller and bare this year because we have a wild little one. Happy Holidays from our 1875 home in RI.
Bought a house from 1922 that I’m renovating by myself. First room is starting to take form as a little guest room
I just wanted to introduce myself and share my flat . The building was built in 1850s I just love it
The renovation journey started in 2021, and was documented on their YouTube channel called “Escape To The Dream, Restoring The Château.” It already has 349 videos and 157k subscribers, showcasing how much this family has achieved in a relatively short time.
During it, they dabbled in restoring almost everything, as they were doing it mostly with their own two hands. The video of the two-year recap of the Château’s renovation now has over 3.5 million views.
My mother's house at Christmas is one of my favorite places to be.It was built in 1913 and moved to its final resting spot in 1998
The dining room in my 1830s house. Before & After. I did all the work myself!
I just wanted to introduce myself and share a photo I took! This is our 12ft tree in our foyer. Our home was built in 1910❤️. We love all of the character this home offers! We’ve updated quite a bit, and there is still quite a bit I would LOVE to update. But, I don’t want to take away from the charm that a 110 year old home has to offer! We even love the imperfections of the home
It’s no surprise that living in an older home, especially a historical one, comes with its own unique characteristics and quirks. We were curious to know if there were any unusual features in their castle that they'd come to love while living there.
They told us that it’s definitely the distance between things. “At home, you might nip down to your shed or garage, which is a couple of seconds job. Here, our garage is 100m away, so every time you forget or need a tool, it’s a ten-minute trip.” The whole property is 21 acres, so it’s no surprise that its owners have some walking to do.
Raise your hand if you bought an 1840’s house, and decided to rip up carpet and remove the drop ceilings from the second floor prior to moving in…. But discovered an undisclosed flying squirrel infestation… so you had to rip down the plaster and lathe, but made the most of it by leaving exposed beams in the bedrooms 🫠
Next step… finish putting up the drywall, spackle and paint, sand down and refinish the floors. Then we can finally move in lol
Hello from Tennessee from a new member of this great group. We live in a Georgian Revival built in about 1905 and boy has there been a lot of love poured into it over the last 35 years, when my husband purchased it ‘as is,’ which was as an 8 room boarding house. Thankfully many of the original features remained, but alas, not the pocket doors on either side of the foyer. Many six panel doors remain, including the funny one with the angled top for the coat closet under the stairs. We redid the kitchen this year and I love it. The sleeping nook with the angled ceiling is on the third floor, and a really nice space with light from the three dormer windows, and of course the warmth of the old heart pine floors
However, they wouldn’t change it for anything, and some extra exercise only does them good. If they had the chance to live in a modern home now, they couldn’t do it. The reason for this is the lack of character in new houses. Indeed, the charming castle is something that only a few are lucky to own in their lifetime.
I love my modest little foyer, but 2. why didn't anyone ever put any outlets in here? I just want a freakin' night light so I can not leave the front porch light on, and the closest outlet is about 15' away. Grrr.
My wife and I bought our 1880's house in 1980. The roof leaked, the furnace was a fire breathing dragon, the siding was falling off, the cast iron sewer pipe was rotten, the wiring was knob and tube, and the house had one foot in the grave. We were just a young couple and took a chance.
That first night we slept on the floor of the living room in sleeping bags listening to a raging thunderstorm all the while hoping the plaster ceilings weren't going to cave in, but we had a dream. We wanted to bring the house back to its former glory.
We're in our 60's now and have zero regrets. Our original vision was a powerful motivator and every minor project we finished gave us hope we could restore and preserve our house. We just want to let other young couples know that dreams and visions are powerful motivators and that it's possible to transform a property and preserve it for future generations!
Wisconsin 1912
First time home buyer here, but long time lover of old homes. In the process of buying this beautiful home, but was wondering for ideas on what the specific style is. I want to make sure if I touch anything I make sure I make it be period specific. Ideas on period specific paint colors, trends ect. Listing says it was built in 1920, but Wisconsin historic website has it as 1912. Any help is great!!! Thanks:)
They also kindly shared some tips with people who are considering buying an older home. “My advice to anyone who looks at a project like this would be to expect the unexpected. No two days are the same and whatever budget you were thinking for renovations, double it!”
Merry Christmas from the eastern end Long Island. This is our house, built in 1920 by my grandfather’s brother when he was getting married. We’ve had it since 1979
Purchased this “house” back in August. We are about to start construction and design work for the inside. It’s 153 years old. Started as a residential home and later on became a funeral home.
I am curious on what everyone’s thoughts are for the style of the architecture as it’s been through many decades of different styles
Ash and Tez also encourage people who want to take on a similar journey to bite the bullet. “This has always been our dream, so to be living it together as a family is a truly magical experience that none of us would swap for anything. My advice to anyone thinking of doing this is; do it while you can! Enjoy life and your family!”
This is our old house after the first snow fall.
We are in Prince Edward Island, Canada
We live in an old farmhouse. Much of the house has original woodwork and hardwood flooring. However, the kitchen was redone at some point, and I’ve always struggled with what to do with it. I love a mix of modern and traditional farmhouse. Originally I thought I would keep the cabinets but replace the countertops with a white quartz. With several other farm projects, replacing the countertops are not within the budget anytime soon. So the dark green quartz will stay. I’ve lately become obsessed with the dark and moody/ homey rooms. What would you do to update/ change my kitchen on a budget?
Likely will keep cabinets wood, countertops need to stay for now, and the table will stay as it’s a family heirloom (can paint base)
This is our old house, built in 1863, we are 10 miles away from Gettysburg, Pa. My husband is a grain and hay farmer. We bought it to keep it from getting developed, and add more land for him to farm
I got done cleaning my lived in kitchen earlier and stepped back just to look at it. We live in an old cottage, which is a nice way of saying a small house. It's old with parts dating back to late 1800s. It has it's issues and quirks. Expensive issues. But it's ours. We own this tiny house where we get to raise our son on 3 and some odd acres.
There are so many fancy, awe inspiring houses posted on here. I start to get envious. But when I think about it for every fancy home posted there are 50 people who have a "normal" home.
This is my normal tiny house where my husband, son and I get to live. We have a dog, three cats and nine chickens to tend to. Every spring the hundreds of flowers I've planted since buying the place bloom. I get to look out my kitchen window and see my son playing in the yard. I see my chickens doing their thing, curious but cautious of a rambunctious 3 year old.
I'm filled with contentment the moment I come home. This is home.
My old house from 1930 on the banks of the River Rhine
Their story is truly inspiring and proves that not just princesses and princes can live in a castle. Owning a vintage home isn’t easy, but with a little bit of love and care, it can become the forever home of your dreams just like it did for Ash and Tez and the rest of the people from this list!
Grandmas house built in 1936 that I bought in 1997. It’s very small but we make due just like Granny did. She dresses up nicely. Merry Christmas folks. May God bless you all throughout the holidays and the new year
As promised, here are the photos of our completed English Cottage kitchen!!! That is so crazy to even say, some days I thought it would never end.
Fun fact: the arch of the range alcove matches all the original arches in our home!
I just posted the reveal on my instagram as well!
Our dog had a big poopy accident on the carpet in our guest bedroom. Instead of cleaning multiple large poo stains out of white carpet, we opted to rip it all out. I don't have a full before photo (you wouldn't wanna see it, trust me) just some progress and finished-for-now pics. We used a spray bottle with water and a bit of dish soap, a scraper, and a scotch brite pad to remove the sticky underlay residue. Looks like the floors were sanded down and painted prior to the carpet going in. They're in pretty good shape - better than most of the rest of the house - so eventually we'll remove the paint and finish them with some poly
I was introduced to this group by someone touring our home during our hometown Christmas Home Tour. I’m so happy to find it! Our family has been in our home since 1994. It was vacant for 25 years, so we’ve had our work cut out for us! It was built in 1907, the year Oklahoma became a state, but some of the wood for the house was shipped before statehood, because we found wood under our stairs stamped “Muskogee, I.T.” meaning Muskogee, Indian Territory. I’m sharing pictures of the house decorated for Christmas
Our house is a converted church from 1873 (150 this year). The heating was crippling us the first year. Since then we installed double pane thermal windows over the original stained glass and have built partitions inside to section off the foyer and the reduce the footprint needing heat. The addition of heat pumps in the bedroom and kitchen have made us quite cozy in the winter months.
Hello! I am a partner family with Habitat for Humanity in my area. I was recently made aware that my family and I are picked to rehabilitate this old 1895 home to make our own. I am so excited to share the updates we make, while trying to keep it as original as possible throughout the next year or so. Does anyone happen to know the building style? There is original hardwood, pocket doors, and stained glass windows throughout the home. She needs a lot of TLC, but I am so excited to get a home with history that I can restore rather than building something brand new. ❤️
Update: I keep getting repeat questions, so to save some time, I will put it here.
In case you are unfamiliar with habitat for Humanity, it is a non-profit organization across all 50 United States and in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Their vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. They do so by building homes for families to help build strength, stability, and create self-reliance for the families that they choose through an application and interview process.
In my situation, I applied through H4H a few years ago. It took approximately two years to be accepted as a partner family with my local habitat. I had to go through credit checks, a review for need, employment history checks, and credit and budgeting classes. I also have to put in volunteer hours, called sweat equity with my family. A board of directors comes together to make a decision to partner with a family. They only choose one or two amongst many applicants every year. I still go through updated documents at board meetings about every 3-6 months to ensure there is no change to my case.
This is a rigorous process and by no means is it quick.
I would also like to add that these homes ARE NOT FREE. This is not a hand out. I am still responsible for a 30 year mortgage. The only difference is that I pay it monthly to my local habitat and not a bank. The benefit of this is that my loan has 0% interest.
I still pay a down payment and my first year of homeowner’s insurance at closing. After that first year, everything is wrapped into my monthly payment, which sits in escrow. This include my taxes, principal, and Homeowner’s insurance.
So, technically, none of it is my my money up front to build (with the exception of my down payment), but I will pay all of it off after my 30 year mortgage.
For funding the building projects, they receive grants and donors. To keep cost low, habitat for humanity uses volunteers, including contractors, to restore and build new home. They put forward all of the money needed to complete the home, and when it is finished, the partner family that they have chosen opens a mortgage directly with H4H for the cost of the materials- not the appraisal of the home.
In my organization, there is a silent second mortgage for the first ten years. This is to deter partner families from selling to make a quick dollar. For example, if Habitat and I agreed that my loan would be $80,000, but the home appraised for $170,000. I would have a silent mortgage of the additional $90,000 until that 10 years lapses. Only after that period would I be finalized in paying that $80,000.
The costs are also kept low because we don’t pay for labor. Habitat also gets donations of building materials and discounts through home improvement stores. They are also non-profit, so they receive tax breaks to alleviate more costs. .
If you are interested in this program, you can visit habitat.org and search for your nearest habitat to get an application. You can also search their “Brush with Kindness” program if you already own your own home. You can also see what other volunteer opportunities there are in your area. I hope this helps, and I am happy to answer any other questions you may have!
Here are some festive pictures of our late 18th century grade II listed farmhouse in Dorset, England
The renovation on our 1939 Georgian revival is complete! The previous kitchen was an add-on in the 90s by the previous owner , and although beautiful at the time, was not in keeping with the rest of the house. We also relocated the garage door to the laundry room, doubled the size of the window, and removed an unnecessary hallway. I’ve included after and before pics
My old house is only 50 years old but I could no longer stand the pine construction basement stairs. I recapped them with red oak, fun project
A summer picture of my house, located in Sweden
Hello everyone, my name is Moa-Lina and this is my farm ”Brofalls gård” in Sweden, which I share with my partner and two friends. It was erected in 1825 by two sisters named Hellwegh and is located a 25 minutes drive from Astrid Lindgren's childhood home in Vimmerby, Småland. I'm a children's book author myself, so it's a very inspiring environment to be in.
Our front parlor this Christmas!
Some people have asked about saving an irredeemabe floor…stencil it. It will only take one year. 😉
I’m just a scatterbrain so it took me a year to do this floor. But I ordered a stencil off Etsy and everytime I had a few hours free I would work on it.
*I used paint samples from Lowe’s hardware store for the paint. And matte water based varathane to seal. I tried several sealants in small patches and sanded them all off. I wanted one that didn’t yellow or make it slippery.
Hi! I'm new to this group ! I recently joined because my husband and I bought a home that was built in 1905 ! Has all original wood work through the home that has never been painted! Beautiful 😍 ! Thought it would be fun to see how everyone brings light into beautiful homes like this wood work
We are remodeling our 1930’s basement and found this after ripping out the paneling! Love finding little gems like this!
Our old house ... was built in 1907 as a school in the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy
I had a empty space, where the kitchen stove stood. I wanted something there. But not in the way of the kitchen sink cabinet. I found a 1922 ironing board cabinet. Just the door was barely salable. It been sitting outside. How long ? Who knows
I stripped the white paint off. Then I found out behind the kitchen wall..is the bathroom medicine cabinet. So I built another 4 inches onto the wall. It's not perfect, I just do my best. Now a jelly cabinet
Finally getting some snow in Ohio this evening so I thought I would share a picture of my home. We bought it from my husband's dad 9 years ago and we have put alot of work into it including the porch because when we moved in it was literally falling apart and was not safe.
Our 1817 Colonial in the snow. New Hampshire
First photo is what our 1928 Mediterranean Revival looked like when we purchased in 2017. Second one is after painting and opening arches for the porch we thoroughly enjoy. Lots of sweat equity but our home smiles now. What do you think?
I’m certain this is going to cause an epic war and I’m sorry but I really want your amazing knowledge. My next step is to grout. I have premixed. The instructions for this say 24 hours to let sit but I’m hearing to never leave it that long or you’ll have a cement disastor. Experience is usually the advice I follow. How long should I let the grout sit in there?? Much love!
Hard to believe my riverside cottage is 100 yrs old. It was originally a summer getaway for New Yorkers. The siding is our native hemlock with a metal roof. The dark brown with red
(or green) trim is a traditional color combo for forest homes
Hi we live in a house from 1873 in Holland
I love my dated 1920 house