Hello! I am a partner family with Habitat for Humanity in my area. I was recently made aware that my family and I are picked to rehabilitate this old 1895 home to make our own. I am so excited to share the updates we make, while trying to keep it as original as possible throughout the next year or so. Does anyone happen to know the building style? There is original hardwood, pocket doors, and stained glass windows throughout the home. She needs a lot of TLC, but I am so excited to get a home with history that I can restore rather than building something brand new. ❤️

Update: I keep getting repeat questions, so to save some time, I will put it here.

In case you are unfamiliar with habitat for Humanity, it is a non-profit organization across all 50 United States and in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Their vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. They do so by building homes for families to help build strength, stability, and create self-reliance for the families that they choose through an application and interview process.

In my situation, I applied through H4H a few years ago. It took approximately two years to be accepted as a partner family with my local habitat. I had to go through credit checks, a review for need, employment history checks, and credit and budgeting classes. I also have to put in volunteer hours, called sweat equity with my family. A board of directors comes together to make a decision to partner with a family. They only choose one or two amongst many applicants every year. I still go through updated documents at board meetings about every 3-6 months to ensure there is no change to my case.

This is a rigorous process and by no means is it quick.

I would also like to add that these homes ARE NOT FREE. This is not a hand out. I am still responsible for a 30 year mortgage. The only difference is that I pay it monthly to my local habitat and not a bank. The benefit of this is that my loan has 0% interest.

I still pay a down payment and my first year of homeowner’s insurance at closing. After that first year, everything is wrapped into my monthly payment, which sits in escrow. This include my taxes, principal, and Homeowner’s insurance.

So, technically, none of it is my my money up front to build (with the exception of my down payment), but I will pay all of it off after my 30 year mortgage.

For funding the building projects, they receive grants and donors. To keep cost low, habitat for humanity uses volunteers, including contractors, to restore and build new home. They put forward all of the money needed to complete the home, and when it is finished, the partner family that they have chosen opens a mortgage directly with H4H for the cost of the materials- not the appraisal of the home.

In my organization, there is a silent second mortgage for the first ten years. This is to deter partner families from selling to make a quick dollar. For example, if Habitat and I agreed that my loan would be $80,000, but the home appraised for $170,000. I would have a silent mortgage of the additional $90,000 until that 10 years lapses. Only after that period would I be finalized in paying that $80,000.

The costs are also kept low because we don’t pay for labor. Habitat also gets donations of building materials and discounts through home improvement stores. They are also non-profit, so they receive tax breaks to alleviate more costs. .

If you are interested in this program, you can visit habitat.org and search for your nearest habitat to get an application. You can also search their “Brush with Kindness” program if you already own your own home. You can also see what other volunteer opportunities there are in your area. I hope this helps, and I am happy to answer any other questions you may have!