89 Of The Most Unique Abandoned Homes People Ever Came Across
When we call a place home, instead of a house, we’re ascribing a sort of positive emotion to it. But on the flip side, a windowless, empty house can evoke melancholy, sad, and even spooky emotions as our brains wonder why the people left in the first place. Mortgage costs are boring, it must be ghosts.
The “Old and Abandoned Houses” Facebook page gathers images of buildings from a bygone age that no one lives in anymore. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment why you think some of these places are devoid of people below.
Grimmenstein Castle, Austria
Abandoned Mansion In Michigan
While on the surface, these are mostly just decrepit old buildings, there are some psychological factors in play that make them fascinating to us. First and foremost, we do have an innate curiosity about abandoned places, as some part of our brain wants to confirm if it’s truly abandoned. Perhaps we think we can find something interesting or find answers to why people left.
It’s also worth noting that in most cases, the places we live in are not abandoned, so it’s a unique chance to see just what age does to a home, something we don’t see every day. Add in the fact that many of these houses are built in an “older” era and it’s easy to see why the average person might find such a building interesting.
Such A Shame
The Room Of An Old Abandoned House In Italy
Abandoned Fairy Tale House
We aren’t the only people who think that old “ruins” are interesting, there is some evidence that in the 18th and 19th centuries, Medieval castles, no longer necessary as fortifications, were purposefully allowed to crumble and fall apart, as they would yield “aesthetically pleasing” ruins. While modern historians might grumble at this, the logic is sound.
A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest
Abandoned Castle
It's so sad to think about the amount of homeless people these abandoned places could help... heartbreaking.
Into Abandoned Old House
In cases where there weren’t readily available ruins, people would simply fake them. Architect Johann Ferdinand Hetzendorf von Hohenberg designed a set of “Roman ruins” for the garden of the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria. The Hapsburg rulers of the time, like many fashionable people, had a passing interest in the ancient world and didn’t think fake ruins were weird at all.
Abandoned Victorian Bathtub
Abandoned Beauty Found In An Apartment
Abandoned Mansion In France
And before you judge, consider that modern humans regularly erect haunted houses, horror escape rooms and take tours of places associated with death. There is a thrill associated with a location, while the houses in this list also might be just spooky enough to titillate a real horror fan.
Left Behind In France
Abandoned Mansion
Abandoned House In Coudersport, Pennsylvania
For some, an abandoned house isn’t enough, they need a whole street or even a region. This is why some companies make a profit by offering tours of Pripyat, near Chornobyl, still mostly restricted since its nuclear power plant suffered a catastrophic failure in 1986. People have a chance to explore a ghost town, plus see a relatively untouched Soviet town, as long as they don’t care about a little exposure to radiation.
Abandoned
Would You Explore This?
Old Abandoned Victorian House
Others might go to Hashima Island, Japan, where mines have been abandoned since the 1970s. While not really dangerous, These locations are still “wild” enough that visitors feel like they may stumble across something new or unexpected. The presence of a tour guide would suggest otherwise, but most prefer an interesting delusion to reality.
A Forgotten Masterpiece In An Abandoned Mansion
The Red Stairs
Abandoned Bedroom
This is perhaps the same psychology that drives people to explore the most uncomfortable caves known to man, even if it means risking life and limb to see a bit of rock that no one else has. Of course, by definition, an abandoned house can’t be “unseen” since it had to have been at least built.
An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests
Cochem, Germany
Abandoned Mansion, Belgium
If you are still interested in exploring an abandoned house and looking at these images isn’t enough, there are some safety tips one should follow. First, get permission if you can. Walking around an old house only to get slapped with a trespassing charge is probably not fun for anyone. Avoid going alone and preferably tell someone where you are headed, just in case.
This Car And Cabin
Abandoned House In Forest
An Abandoned Haunted House Located In Berlin, Germany
If you do end up going, don’t say you weren’t warned by us, the law, 1001 films, and common sense. But do be sure to take some photos and document these locations for the rest of the world to see. In many cases, these houses have probably sat untouched and unseen for decades, so it would be interesting and educational for all to get a peek inside.
Germany
Abandoned Castle
Abandoned Beauty!
Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France
Abandoned In Scotland
Your Inheritance... Keep It Or Sell It?
Abandoned Church
Abandoned House
Abandoned Hotel - 2019
Abandoned Mansion In The Forest
A Decaying Neo-Gothic Turret Hidden Among The Hills - Italy
Abandoned House
Abandoned Guitar Factory
Witch House. Wooden Cottage , Tatra Mountains , Poland
Bed Returned To Ordsall Hall
Looks Like It Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale!
James Lee House, Memphis, USA
The James Lee House is a Boutique Bed and Breakfast located in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee.
The Owner Of This Amazing Treehouse Was An Oil Magnate And Built This House For His Grandkids
It had a bathroom, kitchen, bedrooms, running water and electricity. When he died and the kids grew up, it was just forgotten about.
A 14th Century Abandoned Caste In Scotland
The Castle of Aaargh! (As in "Surprise and alarm"). Real name Castle Stalker.