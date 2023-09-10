When we call a place home, instead of a house, we’re ascribing a sort of positive emotion to it. But on the flip side, a windowless, empty house can evoke melancholy, sad, and even spooky emotions as our brains wonder why the people left in the first place. Mortgage costs are boring, it must be ghosts. 

The “Old and Abandoned Houses” Facebook page gathers images of buildings from a bygone age that no one lives in anymore. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment why you think some of these places are devoid of people below. 

Facebook

#1

Grimmenstein Castle, Austria

Grimmenstein Castle, Austria

#2

Abandoned Mansion In Michigan

Abandoned Mansion In Michigan

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
OK, who else has an urge to snap their fingers? Show of hands! (Not you, Thing!)

While on the surface, these are mostly just decrepit old buildings, there are some psychological factors in play that make them fascinating to us. First and foremost, we do have an innate curiosity about abandoned places, as some part of our brain wants to confirm if it’s truly abandoned. Perhaps we think we can find something interesting or find answers to why people left.

It’s also worth noting that in most cases, the places we live in are not abandoned, so it’s a unique chance to see just what age does to a home, something we don’t see every day. Add in the fact that many of these houses are built in an “older” era and it’s easy to see why the average person might find such a building interesting. 
#3

Such A Shame

Such A Shame

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
The Gingerbread looks to be past it's 'Sell By' date.

#4

The Room Of An Old Abandoned House In Italy

The Room Of An Old Abandoned House In Italy

#5

Abandoned Fairy Tale House

Abandoned Fairy Tale House

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Wonder if anyone ever thought to make those Crosses up top do double duty as Lightning Rods?

We aren’t the only people who think that old “ruins” are interesting, there is some evidence that in the 18th and 19th centuries, Medieval castles, no longer necessary as fortifications, were purposefully allowed to crumble and fall apart, as they would yield “aesthetically pleasing” ruins. While modern historians might grumble at this, the logic is sound. 
#6

A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest

A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
It appears as if the old woman who lived in this shoe finally gave all those kids the boot.

#7

Abandoned Castle

Abandoned Castle

Leah Schwartz
Leah Schwartz
It's so sad to think about the amount of homeless people these abandoned places could help... heartbreaking.

#8

Into Abandoned Old House

Into Abandoned Old House

In cases where there weren’t readily available ruins, people would simply fake them. Architect Johann Ferdinand Hetzendorf von Hohenberg designed a set of “Roman ruins” for the garden of the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria. The Hapsburg rulers of the time, like many fashionable people, had a passing interest in the ancient world and didn’t think fake ruins were weird at all.
#9

Abandoned Victorian Bathtub

Abandoned Victorian Bathtub

DEW
DEW
The stained glass windows are cool

#10

Abandoned Beauty Found In An Apartment

Abandoned Beauty Found In An Apartment

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
It amazing that the mirror is still intact.

#11

Abandoned Mansion In France

Abandoned Mansion In France

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
... That a Citroen 2CV? Looks like it.

And before you judge, consider that modern humans regularly erect haunted houses, horror escape rooms and take tours of places associated with death. There is a thrill associated with a location, while the houses in this list also might be just spooky enough to titillate a real horror fan. 
#12

Left Behind In France

Left Behind In France

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
I wonder what happened. It looks like they left in a hurry.

#13

Abandoned Mansion

Abandoned Mansion

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
It's not abandoned! It's just that the new tenants are from the *Vegetable* Kingdom!

#14

Abandoned House In Coudersport, Pennsylvania

Abandoned House In Coudersport, Pennsylvania

For some, an abandoned house isn’t enough, they need a whole street or even a region. This is why some companies make a profit by offering tours of Pripyat, near Chornobyl, still mostly restricted since its nuclear power plant suffered a catastrophic failure in 1986. People have a chance to explore a ghost town, plus see a relatively untouched Soviet town, as long as they don’t care about a little exposure to radiation. 
#15

Abandoned

Abandoned

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Reminds me a bit of the Promenade from the Village Square in 'The Prisoner'.

#16

Would You Explore This?

Would You Explore This?

#17

Old Abandoned Victorian House

Old Abandoned Victorian House

Others might go to Hashima Island, Japan, where mines have been abandoned since the 1970s. While not really dangerous, These locations are still “wild” enough that visitors feel like they may stumble across something new or unexpected. The presence of a tour guide would suggest otherwise, but most prefer an interesting delusion to reality. 
#18

A Forgotten Masterpiece In An Abandoned Mansion

A Forgotten Masterpiece In An Abandoned Mansion

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Looks like a vampire would sleep there

#19

The Red Stairs

The Red Stairs

#20

Abandoned Bedroom

Abandoned Bedroom

This is perhaps the same psychology that drives people to explore the most uncomfortable caves known to man, even if it means risking life and limb to see a bit of rock that no one else has. Of course, by definition, an abandoned house can’t be “unseen” since it had to have been at least built.  
#21

An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests

An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
If it had a roof, it would be my kind of place. In the middle of nowhere!

#22

Cochem, Germany

Cochem, Germany

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
It's so beautiful. I wonder why it was left abandoned

#23

Abandoned Mansion, Belgium

Abandoned Mansion, Belgium

If you are still interested in exploring an abandoned house and looking at these images isn’t enough, there are some safety tips one should follow. First, get permission if you can. Walking around an old house only to get slapped with a trespassing charge is probably not fun for anyone. Avoid going alone and preferably tell someone where you are headed, just in case. 
#24

This Car And Cabin

This Car And Cabin

#25

Abandoned House In Forest

Abandoned House In Forest

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
I rather doubt that this one is really 'abandoned'.

#26

An Abandoned Haunted House Located In Berlin, Germany

An Abandoned Haunted House Located In Berlin, Germany

If you do end up going, don’t say you weren’t warned by us, the law, 1001 films, and common sense. But do be sure to take some photos and document these locations for the rest of the world to see. In many cases, these houses have probably sat untouched and unseen for decades, so it would be interesting and educational for all to get a peek inside. 
#27

Germany

Germany

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Thinking about the staircases, I hereby christen thee 'Knee-Killer Castle'!

#28

Abandoned Castle

Abandoned Castle

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Be funny if it was a TARDIS with a working chameleon circuit, and the whole thing just up and vanished one day.

#29

Abandoned Beauty!

Abandoned Beauty!

And if you are interested in more house-related content, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can take a look at our list of things people recommend you do before buying your first home. Or, if you want a good laugh, check out our post collecting the best “Ugly Belgian Houses,” which might make you wonder if they are an architect's practical jokes. 
#30

Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France

Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France

#31

Abandoned In Scotland

Abandoned In Scotland

#32

Your Inheritance... Keep It Or Sell It?

Your Inheritance... Keep It Or Sell It?

#33

Abandoned Church

Abandoned Church

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Why is there a church in the middle of basically nowhere?

#34

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Leigh
Leigh
Beauty and the beast vibes

#35

Abandoned House

Abandoned House

#36

Abandoned Hotel - 2019

Abandoned Hotel - 2019

GlassHalfWay
GlassHalfWay
Looks like the bar the Hobbits drank in

#37

Abandoned Mansion In The Forest

Abandoned Mansion In The Forest

#38

A Decaying Neo-Gothic Turret Hidden Among The Hills - Italy

A Decaying Neo-Gothic Turret Hidden Among The Hills - Italy

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
I've heard of 'having a lien placed on your property', but never like this!

#39

Abandoned House

Abandoned House

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Aw. c'mon, that's an entire abandoned small village all stuffed into one oversized House suit.

#40

Abandoned Guitar Factory

Abandoned Guitar Factory

#41

Witch House. Wooden Cottage , Tatra Mountains , Poland

Witch House. Wooden Cottage , Tatra Mountains , Poland

#42

Bed Returned To Ordsall Hall

Bed Returned To Ordsall Hall

#43

Looks Like It Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale!

Looks Like It Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale!

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Looks like they used high-fructose corn syrup in the gingerbread.

#44

James Lee House, Memphis, USA

James Lee House, Memphis, USA

Lisa Westfall
Lisa Westfall
The James Lee House is a Boutique Bed and Breakfast located in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee.

#45

The Owner Of This Amazing Treehouse Was An Oil Magnate And Built This House For His Grandkids

The Owner Of This Amazing Treehouse Was An Oil Magnate And Built This House For His Grandkids

It had a bathroom, kitchen, bedrooms, running water and electricity. When he died and the kids grew up, it was just forgotten about.

#46

A 14th Century Abandoned Caste In Scotland

A 14th Century Abandoned Caste In Scotland

Andrew Vince
Andrew Vince
The Castle of Aaargh! (As in "Surprise and alarm"). Real name Castle Stalker.

#47

Abandoned. Would You Live There ?

Abandoned. Would You Live There ?

#48

An Overgrown Pool At An Abandoned Mansion

An Overgrown Pool At An Abandoned Mansion

#49

St Pancras Renaissance Hotel Staircase

St Pancras Renaissance Hotel Staircase

#50

Soviet Era Tupolev 104 Jet

Soviet Era Tupolev 104 Jet

#51

Abandoned In Detroit, USA

Abandoned In Detroit, USA

#52

Amazing Abandoned Castle's In The World - Scotland

Amazing Abandoned Castle's In The World - Scotland

#53

Abandoned Country House

Abandoned Country House

#54

Would You Live Here?

Would You Live Here?

#55

Peleș Castle, Sinaia, Romania

Peleș Castle, Sinaia, Romania

#56

Abandoned Beauty, Louisville, Kentucky

Abandoned Beauty, Louisville, Kentucky

#57

Abandoned

Abandoned

#58

1219 Abandoned Mansion, Then And Now

1219 Abandoned Mansion, Then And Now

#59

This House Is About 4 Blocks From Where I Iive And Has Been Empty Around 10 - 15 Years

This House Is About 4 Blocks From Where I Iive And Has Been Empty Around 10 - 15 Years

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
We had an abandoned house in my neighbourhood. I called it the murder house. Thankfully, it's not there anymore. It always gave me the creeps when I walked my dog and saw it.

#60

Abandoned Mansion With Pool

Abandoned Mansion With Pool

