We’ve gathered the best examples of things that have been worn down by use in an interesting way. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

While it might seem almost ridiculous to compare, say, the grand canyon or the surface of the moon to an old door-handle, in many ways the way it looks is the result of the same forces, namely, time and just constant, frequent contact with something. The result, in all of the aforementioned cases, is often quite interesting in its own right.

#1 This Dog’s Favorite Spot Share icon

#2 The Way That The Statue Has Been Worn By People Stroking The Dog On The Charles Bridge Share icon

#3 This Rug Is So Well Worn It's Almost Invisible Share icon

There’s something undeniably captivating about objects that have been worn down by time. Whether it's a weathered building facade, a scuffed leather coin purse, or a tarnished copper bowl, these items tell stories that pristine, new objects simply can't. They carry the marks of history, the patina of use, and the charm of imperfection. One reason people find aged items endearing is the sense of nostalgia they evoke. A chipped teacup might remind someone of their grandmother's kitchen, while a faded photograph can transport them back to a cherished moment. These objects serve as tangible links to the past, grounding us in our personal and collective histories.

#4 The Way My Dogs Spots Faded Over 10 Years Share icon

#5 My Dad's Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade Share icon

#6 Ghosts Of Union Station Share icon

Moreover, the aesthetic appeal of aged items lies in their uniqueness. The cracks, scratches, and discolorations are not flaws but features that add character. In a world of mass-produced perfection, the individuality of a worn object stands out, offering a sense of authenticity and depth.

#7 Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants Share icon

#8 This Lamp Pole's Posters Over The Years Share icon

#9 Sun Damage After 28 Years Of Driving A Delivery Truck Share icon

There's also an appreciation for the craftsmanship of the past. Many aged items were built to last, reflecting a time when durability and quality were paramount. Holding a well-worn tool or piece of furniture can be a testament to the skill and care of its maker, fostering a connection across generations.

#10 The Worn Marble Steps That Lead To The Top Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Share icon

#11 Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs Share icon

#12 My Brother And I Each Received Identical Teddy Bears When We Were Born. I Lived Mine Just A Bit More Share icon

While household objects might not immediately seem like pieces of "art," it's still important to remember that many were still made by craftspeople. This would fit the definition of "applied arts," objects that were designed to be functional first, but could still have some artistic elements to it. Just like some installations use time to change the objects that are visible, so can frequent use add to a thing's uniqueness.

#13 Cross Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year Old Stir Stick Share icon

#14 I Was In Ireland And Found This Piece Of A Brick Wall That Had Been Shaped By The Surf Share icon

#15 After A Hard Rain, A Pothole Opened Up In Front Of My House Revealing The Original Brick And A Train Track Share icon

Psychologically, collecting and cherishing aged items can fulfill a desire for continuity and identity. According to the University of Miami, humans have an innate tendency to collect objects, often driven by a need to preserve memories and assert a sense of self. These items become extensions of our experiences, embodying stories and emotions that define who we are.

#16 How Time Just Flies By Share icon

#17 This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea Share icon

#18 Picture Of The Same Woman Before And After 48 Years Share icon

If you take a look around your own space, you’ll probably find all sorts of things that are probably past their prime, but are kept because they have a sort of nostalgic value. There is also a sort of comfort and keeping things for a long time, it feels financially savvy to not buy new “stuff,” you feel like you got a good deal.

#19 Mother Tombstone In The Old Burying Ground, Wakefield, Ma. Love How The Tree Is Now Hugging Her Share icon

#20 Centuries Of Use Share icon

#21 The Way The Floor Has Faded In Near Perfect Semi-Circles At This Barber Shop Share icon

In essence, the allure of timeworn objects lies in their ability to resonate with our emotions, aesthetics, and sense of history. They remind us that beauty isn't always in the new and flawless but often in the aged and imperfect, a reflection of life's journey etched into the very fabric of these cherished items.

#22 My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years Share icon

#23 Some Skipped Some Scales Share icon

#24 2024 Midori Hibino Share icon Every thought, every time I exercised, every major event. Love this. GPT another for 2025.



#25 A Bicycle Was Left Chained To A Tree Share icon

#26 Six Months Of Buildup In A Pipe Used For A Mineral Pool Spa Share icon

#27 WWI Trench 95 Years Later Share icon

#28 The Life Cycle Of A Penny Share icon

#29 My Parents Moved A Rug For The First Time In Years. This Is What 16 Years Of Sunlight Does To Your Hardwood Floors Share icon

#30 Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily Share icon

#31 My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New Share icon

#32 Kannesteinen - Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea Share icon

#33 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years Share icon

#34 14 Years Of Scratches Share icon

#35 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like Its Heavy Metal Style Share icon

#36 We Still Have This Small Pumpkin My Wife Carved 3 Years Ago Share icon

#37 The Marble Floor Of This Bank Has Been Worn Down From Years Of People Standing Share icon

#38 Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot Share icon

#39 This Tire Reads "Replace Tire" When It Gets Worn Down Share icon

#40 Trinity Abbey In My Home Town, Mid-Cleaning Share icon

#41 My Grandfather Has Carried This Silver Dollar In His Pocket Since 1952 Share icon

#42 My Radio Button Has Worn Out To Be A Victorian Portrait Share icon

#43 The Floor In Front Of The Register Has Worn Through All The Floors Since This Restaurant Opened In 1924 Share icon

#44 This Church In Detroit, MI Hasn't Been Cleaned Since It Was Built More Than 100 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black Share icon

#45 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Suns Path In The Grass Share icon

#46 Moving Around Dumbells With My Foot Wore My Shoes Into Showing My Foots Skeletal Pattern Share icon

#47 This Key After 10 Years Of Entering Orders At My Grandmothers Shop Share icon

#48 The Vibration Wear On This Stainless Steel Bolt Share icon

#49 My Grandfather's Screwdriver Share icon

#50 Said Goodbye To By Best Friend After 13 Years. This Is Is Vaccination Tag All Worn Down After A Lifetime Of Tinking Against His Water Bowl. Rip Little Man Share icon

#51 The Way This Door Was Worn Down By Its Bell Share icon

#52 This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much Share icon

#53 The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House Share icon These bells have been hanging on this door since 2011 and their dogs ring them to go outside.



#54 These Sand Bags From 40+ Years Ago Are Now Solid Rock Share icon

#55 Remnants Of An Old Neighbor Share icon

#56 The Markings On The Bottom Of My Coffee Cup From A Year Of Stirring Share icon

