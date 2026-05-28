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Sera Beeves is a comic artist whose relatable webcomics explore the messy, emotional, and often confusing experience of growing up. Through a mix of humor, awkward moments, anxiety, friendships, and everyday observations, her comics capture the small thoughts and feelings that many young adults quietly relate to.

Inspired by her own life experiences, Beeves creates stories that range from silly and lighthearted to surprisingly emotional. As the artist shared in an interview, she uses comics as a way to process both serious and funny moments in her life while trying to keep an “earnest and lighthearted tone.”

Scroll down to explore a fresh selection of Sera's relatable comics that perfectly capture the chaos, humor, and emotional ups and downs of young people.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com | sirbeeves.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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30 Honest Comics About Growing Up, Self Discovery, And Everyday Awkwardness By Sir Beeves (New Pics)

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WindySwede
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1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oligioarks: "ooo! Look metal balls worth trillions in the deep ocean!" Scientists "No!, they produce oxygen to the deep sea life!"

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    30 Honest Comics About Growing Up, Self Discovery, And Everyday Awkwardness By Sir Beeves (New Pics)

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    soon he will say et tu? 😶

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    30 Honest Comics About Growing Up, Self Discovery, And Everyday Awkwardness By Sir Beeves (New Pics)

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    30 Honest Comics About Growing Up, Self Discovery, And Everyday Awkwardness By Sir Beeves (New Pics)

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just because you multitask, doesent mean your good at all the stuff ;D Me: watching a gameshow, BP, and write text..

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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