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Sera Beeves is a comic artist whose relatable webcomics explore the messy, emotional, and often confusing experience of growing up. Through a mix of humor, awkward moments, anxiety, friendships, and everyday observations, her comics capture the small thoughts and feelings that many young adults quietly relate to.

Inspired by her own life experiences, Beeves creates stories that range from silly and lighthearted to surprisingly emotional. As the artist shared in an interview, she uses comics as a way to process both serious and funny moments in her life while trying to keep an “earnest and lighthearted tone.”

Scroll down to explore a fresh selection of Sera's relatable comics that perfectly capture the chaos, humor, and emotional ups and downs of young people.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com | sirbeeves.com